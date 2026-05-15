Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Giulio Chinappi, originally in Italian and published first on the Italian edition of Strategic Culture Foundation on Monday 6th April 2026 and then on Marx21.it a week later, on Monday 13th April 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Faced with the global energy crisis triggered by the imperialist-Zionist bloc’s aggression against Iran, Beijing has responded with price controls, production coordination, strategic planning and active diplomacy, demonstrating a resilience that few other systems can match.

The global energy crisis that erupted following the US and Israeli attack on Iran has brought a crucial question back into focus: which political and economic systems are truly capable of protecting the population, production and social stability when the international order is disrupted by war? While many countries have found themselves scrambling to deal with the emergency, China has demonstrated a faster, more orderly and more effective response, based not on market chaos but on the strength of planning, the role of the State and a strategic vision built up over many years. The escalation in the Middle East has affected energy, finance, trade and transport globally, but the People’s Republic has not been overwhelmed: it has cushioned the blow, protected the domestic market and reinforced the political message that energy security cannot be held hostage to Western military adventures.

Well-known figures tell us that, in the early days of the escalation, Brent [crude oil price] reached as high as $119.50 per barrel, a 29% jump, whilst WTI saw an increase of over 31%; according to the New York Times, oil had risen to cost around 50% more than its pre-attack level at the start of the attacks on 28th February [2026]. At the same time, the Global Times noted that around 40–50% of China’s crude oil imports and around 30% of its liquefied natural gas imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Yet, even in this scenario, Chinese experts deemed the macroeconomic impact on China to be “manageable and controllable”, because oil accounts for a relatively smaller share of the overall energy mix and because alternative routes exist, albeit at a higher cost. In other words, China remains exposed, but not vulnerable to the same extent as other Asian importers or Western economies dependent on more unstable markets and ad-hoc political decisions.

Beijing’s first concrete response was immediate and systemic in nature. On 23rd March [2026], the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s main economic planning body, introduced temporary measures to regulate domestic prices of refined fuels. Rather than allowing the international price surge to be passed on in full to consumers, the authorities capped the maximum retail price increases at 1,160 Yuan per tonne for petrol and 1,115 Yuan per tonne for diesel – roughly half of what would have been applied automatically under the standard mechanism, which would have resulted in increases of 2,205 and 2,120 Yuan per tonne respectively. In national average terms, this meant around 0.85 Yuan less per litre compared to the full theoretical increase. It was nonetheless the largest adjustment ever recorded, but precisely for this reason the political point is even clearer: the Chinese system did not deny the reality of the shock, but managed it, socialising part of the cost to defend economic stability and collective well-being.

Furthermore, the price measure was not an isolated gesture, but part of an integrated response. The NDRC in fact stated that it would guide refineries and distributors to increase production, logistics and supply organisation to ensure market supply, while, together with other authorities, it would strengthen surveillance and inspections, penalising violations of State pricing policies. This point is essential, because it highlights the difference between a simple economy managed in times of emergency and a system with a genuine capacity for governance. The State does not merely “advise” the market or hope that private operators will behave rationally: it coordinates the supply chain, regulates prices, controls speculation and imposes a logic of public interest. The result is a political barrier against the domino effect which, in other economies, transforms an external shock into domestic inflation, panic, hoarding and social instability.

The National Bureau of Statistics has also confirmed the underlying strength of the Chinese framework. On 16th March [2026], an official from the bureau stated that China’s ability to ensure energy supply security is “relatively strong” and that the country has a solid foundation and favourable conditions to cope with fluctuations in the external market, adding that measures would be introduced to bring industrial prices back within a reasonable range. At an operational level, major State-owned groups have also begun to adapt: Sinopec, the world’s largest refiner, has temporarily reduced refining activity by 5%, planning dynamic adjustments for April and May [2026], increasing purchases of Saudi crude from the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea, and seeking government support to draw on State reserves. All this demonstrates that the system possesses public levers, strategic enterprises and reserve instruments that can be mobilised in the general interest.

This resilience is also the product of a long, patient and typically socialist approach to the energy problem as a matter of national security. Since China shifted from being a net exporter to a net importer of oil in 1993, Beijing has placed energy security at the heart of strategic planning and government practice. Over time, it has built a resilient system based on the coordinated integration of coal, oil, gas, nuclear and renewables; it has worked to stabilise domestic crude oil production; it has steadily expanded its strategic oil reserves; and it has diversified its supply sources and import structure through a network linking the Middle East, Russia, Central Asia, Africa and the Americas. Even non-Chinese observers have acknowledged this preparedness: The Guardian wrote that China now has “significant buffers” consisting of oil and gas reserves, domestic supplies and alternative energy sources. It is precisely this difference between strategic vision and improvisation that separates a planned system from a form of capitalism dependent on the short term.

The second pillar of China’s response is the energy transition, which is currently proving not to be an ideological luxury, but a superior form of strategic realism. Official data released in February [2026] show that in 2025, new installed wind and solar capacity exceeded 430 million kilowatts, bringing cumulative grid-connected capacity to 1.84 billion kilowatts – equivalent to 47.3% of the country’s total electricity capacity and surpassing thermal power for the first time. According to official data, wind and solar power accounted for 22% of total electricity generation in 2025. Renewables as a whole now represent over 60% of China’s installed electricity generation capacity, and electricity generation from renewable sources reached approximately 4,000 billion kilowatt-hours in 2025. As we stated in a previous article on renewable energy, the more a nation electrifies itself using domestic sources, the more its structural dependence on geopolitical bottlenecks in oil and gas is reduced. In this sense, the superiority of the Chinese system stems not only from public intervention during the emergency, but from the fact that, in previous years, it had built an energy infrastructure less vulnerable to external shocks.

There is also a third element that completes the picture of China’s response to the global crisis caused by the aggression against Iran: diplomacy. China has not treated the crisis merely as a technical supply issue, but also as an international political matter. On 20th March [2026], [Chinese] Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that the conflict in the Middle East had already directly affected energy, finance, trade and shipping worldwide, reiterating that the use of force is not a solution, that the [warring] parties must cease military operations as soon as possible, and that China will continue its mediation efforts to bring about a cessation of hostilities and a return to peace and stability. In the same official briefing, Lin emphasised that energy security is of vital importance to the global economy and that all parties have a responsibility to ensure a stable and unimpeded energy supply. This, too, sets Beijing apart from the collective West: China does not separate energy security from peace, because it knows that there can be no market stability under the bombs.

A comparison with other countries makes the difference even more evident. At present, the G7 is discussing with the International Energy Agency a possible coordinated release of emergency reserves, while Japan has instructed a national storage facility to prepare for a potential release of crude oil and South Korea has decided to urgently import over 6 million barrels from the United Arab Emirates. The Guardian has noted that many Asian economies have scrambled to secure energy sources, whilst China finds itself in a different position precisely because of the reserves and alternatives it built up in advance. This does not mean that the People’s Republic is immune, but that it is weathering the storm from a position of relative strength. Where others are scrambling to deal with the emergency, Beijing has the tools to manage it; where others rely on makeshift coalitions and market logic, China mobilises planning, State-owned enterprises, logistics, reserves and administrative control.

It is here that the superiority of the Chinese system appears in its most concrete form. This is not an abstract, propagandistic or moral superiority, but the superior capacity of a socialist State to absorb shocks, distribute costs, protect the working classes and coordinate the long term with the short term. Whereas neoliberalism tends to shift the full cost of crises onto households, workers and small businesses, China intervenes to cushion the shock. Whereas Western powers often respond to the shocks they themselves provoke with further militarisation or stopgap measures, Beijing integrates the emergency into the broader framework of the energy transition, national security and social stability. This is why the current crisis resembles, in many respects, the approach seen in previous major emergencies, such as the Covid-19 pandemic: central command, cross-sectoral coordination, rapid decision-making and the primacy of the collective interest over immediate profit.

Ultimately, the energy crisis triggered by the imperialist-Zionist bloc’s aggression against Iran has had a revealing effect. It has exposed the fragility of an international order dominated by force and geopolitical blackmail, but it has also shown that not all systems react in the same way. China has responded with price controls, strengthening supply, the potential use of reserves, diversification of sources, investment in renewables and diplomatic initiatives. It is in this combination of planning, economic sovereignty and strategic vision that the profound meaning of its greater resilience lies. And it is precisely here that the Chinese system demonstrates, once again, its practical superiority: not in rhetoric, but in the ability to transform an external shock into a test of stability, discipline and historical strength.

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