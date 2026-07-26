Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Giovanni Amicarella, originally in Italian and published first on L’AntiDiplomatico on Friday 12th June 2026 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 17th June 2026.

(Italics original, bold emphasis and footnotes mine).

It is difficult to talk about China. Or at least, it is easy to do so in a superficial way, for better or for worse.

We have become well accustomed to overly critical analyses of China thanks to the dense and prolific presence in the “mainstream” press of particularly sharp (and equally ignorant) writers with a clear political agenda. On the other hand, we have become partly accustomed to shallow, at times childish and overly optimistic analyses of a China free from flaws and problems, courtesy of certain “anti-establishment” factions.

On the one hand, there is the old nationalist-populist leitmotif, distorted and remixed by Washington, according to which anything that comes from an arbitrary definition of the “West” is automatically evil. Whereas previously the Soviets were the evil ones, and for a brief (and half-hearted) interlude the Russians were once again cast in that role, now the evil must necessarily be a power that stands up to the last vestiges of the Empire (as a lover of the classics, I use this term with a heavy heart). The Chinese dis-please us because they are communists, or because they are not communist enough. Sometimes they are disliked for their surveillance, while completely ignoring the extent to which the repressive apparatus of the “free West” has already got its hands on every piece of data we possess as citizens.

On the other hand, there is a sentiment that, as a socialist, worries me terribly. It is that cliquey boasting inherited from the worst moments of the labour movement’s capitulation: looking to attract foreign capital. If looking to Moscow has brought both joys and sorrows, the same can be said of looking to Beijing. Our Chinese comrades have wasted their efforts explaining, even in various languages, that their model tending towards socialism is not exportable, that it is based on a base and superstructure which has very little in common (though one might see some points of contact – I will come back to this later) with European societies. Let alone with American “society”.

Moreover, both sides of the debate – which are ridiculously based on the same ignorance (denigration and fetishization, as we know, often go hand in hand) – can sleep soundly, as we shall soon see.

If there is one thing that links Fabio Massimo Parenti’s work to the international analyses of CeSEM – the Centre for Eurasian and Mediterranean Studies, for which I am the communications manager – it is precisely the ability to provide tools for critical analysis, in order to foster critical minds.

In an age of social numbness, the only cure is to take an interest in things again. The only way to get people interested in things is to give them tools for analysis, which, in terms of usefulness and practice, go beyond the slogans spat out through a megaphone or clickbait videos.

Through analyses spanning the Confucian dimension to the market dimension, and from the geopolitical to the ethnic, the book – along with the presentations that followed its publication – has helped to deconstruct a series of preconceptions for an ever-growing and engaged audience.

The book emerged from reflections last year, following China’s decision to no longer accept US diktats, reacting independently against the imposition of tariffs. Parenti was thus inspired – a sentiment also rooted in his interest in Chinese history – by the idea of a China that no longer allows itself to be used. Indeed, it is not “used” by the US.

It is not used because it has already been used, perhaps too much.

The “century of humiliation”, during which Western and neighbouring powers did as they pleased, has left a deep-rooted principle. Instead of turning into sinister revanchism – which it could easily have become – the Chinese ruling class has managed to transform it into a practical example of what not to do. For China, the focal point is the maintenance of stability.

Internal stability, in which listening to the grassroots and to discontent (see the gradual shift towards renewables, or towards ideas such as that of an “ecological civilisation”) is channelled by virtue of what the old China would have called the “Mandate of Heaven” [see here for this concept]. A capacity for the ruler to act justly without resorting to repression. A concept, if you like, quite analogous to our “pax deorum” [Latin for “gods’ peace” or “divine peace”] of Roman memory.

External stability, based on a binary logic: helping to maintain stability in countries of the so-called Third World through infrastructure and development projects, whilst refraining from interfering in the ideological and social paths of the nations with which they collaborate – a stance that forms part of the vision of human communities sharing a common future. It is worth reiterating this penultimate point from time to time; it dispels some of the bogeymen on the right and the hopes on the left.

The use of violence to resolve conflicts – whether internal or external – is, in fact, seen as a failure on the part of the ruler. These values are certainly nothing new for China, deriving as they do from decidedly seasoned authors: Lao Tzu, Sun Tzu and Confucius. All wrote about warfare in their own way, always prioritising the exhaustion of the enemy without fighting them directly, and ultimately aiming for peace.

That principle, which in the splendid Tao Te Ching – a book I recommend reading, as the unannotated edition is truly brief and easy to read – is defined as Wu Wei, “letting things flow/non-action”. Allowing events to unfold without the need to force them, so that everything (from society to geopolitics) follows a natural order of things.

“Those who, wishing to rule the world,

govern it,

in my view will never succeed.

The world is a supernatural vessel

that cannot be governed:

those who govern it corrupt it,

those who direct it lead it astray,

for amongst creatures

some lead and others follow,

some are warm and others are cold,

some are strong and others are weak,

some are tranquil and others are dangerous.

For this reason, the saint

shuns excess,

shuns wastefulness,

shuns ostentation”

XXIX – Do Not Act

The Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius had something similar to say in his Thoughts (also known as Meditations, another recommended read): “You have power over your mind, not over external events. Realise this and you will find strength.”

In short, a ruler is skilful when they recognise their own limitations and accept that they, too, are subject to a flow of events beyond their control.

Returning to the West with this in mind, our focus on China should not, however, be seen as a detachment from the most pressing domestic issues.

On this point, the CeSEM Focus report “China and the European Union: Peaceful Rise and Multipolar Globalisation” (available on the centre’s website [link (in Italian)]), which was presented in Modena alongside the book, is a document that briefly summarises the course of action to be taken.

In the field of geopolitics, in fact, one front of struggle that is becoming increasingly pressing (and, quite clearly, increasingly prominent) is that of information. Information today represents one of the primary battlegrounds when it comes to conflicts and the more or less peaceful resolution of issues between states: one need only look at the information war that has raged (and is still raging) over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, those surrounding various conflicts between neighbouring states (such as Pakistan and Afghanistan), popular uprisings (as in the case of Nepal) and the ongoing aggression against Iran.

When sensationalism takes the place of information – whether to promote a specific political agenda or to attract clicks (as mentioned earlier) – the essential role of critical analysis comes to the fore.

In a world where the West remains focused on conflict, protectionism and sanctions, the People’s Republic of China presents itself as a responsible power and is committed to assuming greater responsibilities in global governance, with a view to supporting genuine multilateralism and a real democratisation of international relations. For the European Union, caught between internal contradictions and increasingly unsustainable external pressures, a privileged partnership with Beijing therefore represents the last opportunity to become an autonomous geopolitical pole on the global stage.

The advent of the Trump administration has undoubtedly made it clear that the world is increasingly moving towards a multipolar conception of relations between states; those who compete with other geopolitical actors without fully meeting the requirements for sovereignty risk paying the price. This consideration applies all the more to the European Union, which sees itself as an ideological vehicle for the export of “liberal values”, but which still lacks an independent army and the necessary tools to enforce its own convictions. It is not merely a matter of the absence of a Constitution or a European Foreign Minister; the EU lacks the fundamental prerequisite for sovereignty: the monopoly on the use of force within its own borders.

It is forced to share its geographical space with its cumbersome North American “ally” and to submit to the latter’s political will through NATO, which remains a military organisation unquestionably led by Washington.

The rivalry between the United States and China must not, however, force the European Union into a rigid choice of sides, but rather to define a continental space of autonomy, founded on balance and managed interdependencies.

In this context, China is not only a rival but also a strategic partner: it is now a world leader in crucial sectors such as rare earths, green technology and digital infrastructure – components that are indispensable to the EU’s own objectives of ecological and digital transition and competitiveness. Beijing’s capacity for continuous innovation compels Europe to develop its own industrial policies, to invest in research and development, and to develop new value chains.

From this perspective, through dialogue, Italy’s diplomatic tradition – rooted in its Mediterranean history of mediation and balance – represents a strength in building forms of shared cooperation with all the BRICS countries.

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