GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Gnuneo's avatar
Gnuneo
7h

I have traveled and lived on 3 continents, and one thing I can say is that all humans are pretty much alike. There is nothing, or little (As all cultures have their own historical quirks), about "Modern China's Miracle" that couldn't be replicated elsewhere. Indeed, the post-WW2 'European Social Contract' (Which actually started in the late 19th century) is pretty much the current "Chinese model".

Nationally-owned backbone industries, state-lead investment, welfare, private companies competing in that space.

The SOLE key difference, is that the Chinese state has strongly held onto reins on the private banking sector. To Jack Ma's undoubted great regret, along with the Western offshored banking clans.

There is no doubt that such a change would be seismic if introduced into Western societies.

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Bet Kurt's avatar
Bet Kurt
7h

China is a Great and old civilization with a History and Culture,so it does things it's own way for the benefit of his people.

Unfortunately I don't see the EU so called leaders doing anything that will benefit their population like working with the Chinese government, they starting sanctions against them.

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