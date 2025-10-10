Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Maria Morigi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 6th September 2025.



Mala tempora currunt [Latin expression meaning “bad times are upon us”].

It is increasingly difficult not only to talk about dialogue between religions, but also simply about religions or religious affiliation, as if religion were THE problem, just when the West is sinking into secular delusions of omnipotence, wars, neo-post-colonialism, genocide, and global intolerance.

Looking for positive examples, I will talk about Louis Massignon (1883-1962), French orientalist and Islamologist, professor of sociology of Islam, director of religious studies at the École Pratique des Hautes Études in Paris and member of the Arab Academy in Cairo. He wrote and published in ten languages – but spoke more – and lectured around the world as a diplomatic official of the French government.

In Cairo on 28th January 1950, he was ordained a priest in the Greek-Melkite rite, in a personal capacity as he was married. A prophet of Christian-Islamic dialogue (Pope Pius XI called him a “Muslim Catholic”), he was constantly seeking knowledge and justice, but he was also a profound connoisseur of Islamic mysticism. He was deeply impressed by the figure of Ibn Mansur al-Hallaj, the Sufi master who was crucified and then burned alive at the Arch Gate of Baghdad in 922.

He confronted the conflicts and contradictions of his time by exposing the tragedies caused by colonialism, participated in marches in Paris for an independent Algeria, and expressed strong concerns about peaceful dialogue between religions when the formation of the State of Israel produced thousands of Palestinian refugees. He played a role in drafting the Second Vatican Council's declaration Nostra Aetate [Latin for “In Our Time”] on religious meaning and relations between the Catholic Church and other religions.

Louis Massignon, student at Al-Azhar University in Cairo, photograph from 1909.

In 1934, in a Franciscan chapel in Alexandria, Egypt, Louis Massignon and Mary Kahil, an Egyptian of Melkite faith, took a vow to offer their lives for the Muslim community. This vow and the prayer group composed of Arab Christians that was established were called “Badaliya”, an Arabic word meaning “to exchange or replace one thing with another”.

Massignon translated it as “substitution”, meaning an offering of oneself for the good of one's Muslim brothers and sisters. Badaliya was the foundation of Massignon's experience of faith and life, a vocation directed towards Christian minorities in Muslim countries. Christians, although marginalised or forced to emigrate, could thus bear witness to Christ's love for all humanity, be encouraged to remain, to support one another, to cooperate with Muslims, and to learn about their religious practices and beliefs.

In Paris and Cairo, lay people and consecrated persons from all over the world, inspired by Massignon's monthly letters, began to pray for “peace with justice”. The Badaliya continued in Paris until Massignon's death in 1962, while in Cairo the so-called “Sincere Brothers” continued until the death of Mary Kahil in 1979. The Melkite Church of Our Lady of Peace in Cairo still honours and remembers these two figures by dedicating meetings and prayers to them. In Paris, too, the Melkite Church of Saint-Julien-le-Pauvre (Latin Quarter) periodically celebrates the figure of Massignon and the experience of the Badaliya.

In Boston in 2002, a group inspired by the Badaliya meetings was formed with the aim of educating Christian participants in the doctrines and religious practices of Islam and in “substitute prayer”. Over time, the movement has become interfaith, creating a peaceful dialogue on the different paths of faith towards the “peace with justice” desired by its founder.

Ibn Mansur al-Hallaj, the Sufi master crucified and burned alive in Baghdad in 922, in an illuminated manuscript from Kashmir..

The message that Massignon repeated throughout his life and left as his legacy is this: “In order to unite with our Muslim friends, we have an obligation to multiply our works of spiritual and material mercy… It is on Holy Hospitality that, ultimately, we will all be judged” (9th July 1956).

Finally, a brief passage from the synopsis of the book “Parola data” [Italian for “Word given”] (Adelphi): “…Massignon was the one who, more than anyone else, understood the unity and mysterious internal tension between the three Religions of the Book, united by the figure of Abraham: Judaism, Christianity, Islam.

Anyone who wants to understand something of the still heated relationship between these civilisations, delving down to the hidden articulations and escaping humanistic generality, will find no more valuable guide than Massignon. And they will find in ‘Parola data’, which brings together the scholar's essential writings, the best way to access his work”.

Today – from Marrakesh to Damascus, from Abu Dhabi to Casablanca, from Egypt to France – there are numerous secondary schools, primary schools and international cultural institutes named after Louis Massignon.

