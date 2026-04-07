The lead image above is a screenshot of US President Donald J. Trump’s latest threat against the Islamic Republic of Iran, threatening of wiping out of the face of the Earth a millenarian civilization. And how can he do that, if not with nuclear weapons?

Also, consider Tucker Carlson’s appeal to US military and Pentagon officials to actively defy Donald Trump and refuse orders if he attempts to launch nuclear weapons against Iran (see also Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

Unless somebody puts the brakes on right away, we're going to wind up in a place that we can't even imagine. Not just Iran, us and the rest of the world. If you work in the White House or in the US military, now is the time to say, no, absolutely not. Say it directly to the president, no. Those people who are in direct contact with the president need to say, no, I'll resign. I'll do whatever I can do legally to stop this because this is insane.

The problem of Tucker Carlson’s appeal is: can we rely on the morality of US officials in the White House or in the military, considering what they have been doing for years and decades, abetting the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza?

This is why I am starting this post today with an appeal to all Americans: please stop this madness NOW, before it is too late. The fate of Iran, if not the fate of the world is in your hands. Do not think that you are powerless, do not ignore the power of the masses, take to the streets NOW and show with all your voice that you are against this madness! If necessary, storm the Pentagon, storm the White House, storm the Congress, but, please do something to stop this madness! Take America back in your hands, do not leave it in the hands of few crazy people whose interest is only their pockets and not the good of the American people. I will repeat the appeal that Abu Alaa Al-Walae, Secretary-General of the Sayyed Al-Shuhada Brigades in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, made back on 4th March 2026, just a few days after the start of this war on Iran (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

To the American people, Trump and Netanyahu have seized your democracy, taken your taxes, and sent your sons into hell after convincing you that an imminent threat was looming over you. The truth is that the only real threat is your president turning into a puppet to fulfill Netanyahu’s desires under the slogan “Israel First”. You should take action as soon as possible to reclaim your country and prevent the bloodshed of your sons. Trump and his administration are lying to you. What is happening right now in the Middle East is a tragic waste of your human and financial resources. Even the Gulf states, which for decades believed they were protected by U.S. bases, have suddenly discovered that they are merely advanced outposts for the zionist entity and must now provide safe havens and escape routes for their soldiers. Now is your time. The faster you act, the more you can protect your future, which is now more threatened and uncertain than ever.

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We now turn to the original posted I scheduled for today: my English translation of an article by Enrico Vigna, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 24th March 2026. (All emphasis mine).

Christians living in Iran oppose the US and Israeli war: the reality behind Western propaganda

Setting aside the relentless and “distracting” media campaigns, which serve the aim of destroying and annihilating the Iranian state, in this second piece – following my previous article on the position of Iranian Jews [translated here] – I set out the position and situation of the various Christian communities, which are guaranteed and protected under the country’s Constitution. All representatives of the various Christian communities have spoken out clearly and unequivocally against aggression and in favour of diplomatic solutions to all issues.

Iranian Christian communities have taken a stand against Israeli-US aggression against Iran

Iran’s Christian churches have condemned the statements made by US officials regarding the situation of religious minorities in the Islamic Republic – statements designed to justify military intervention – calling on Washington to be more concerned about its own dismal record of human rights abuses at home and abroad, rather than shedding “crocodile tears” for others.

In a statement issued immediately after the start of the aggression and the bombing of the country, the Christian churches denounce: “…we reject US accusations of rights violations against religious minorities in Iran; we reaffirm that all divine religions in the country have their representatives in the Iranian parliament (Majlis), who enjoy equal rights with their fellow legislators. Within the Islamic establishment, churches are free to hold religious ceremonies and cultural, social and sporting festivals whilst preserving their religious and cultural identity, and just last year a special budget allocation for Iran’s religious communities was further increased. These are just a few examples of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s sacred establishment’s commitment to the cause of the divine religions and their followers, and to protecting their moral and social values… The ‘interventionist comments’ made by American statesmen via official platforms and cyberspace, particularly Twitter, regarding violations of the rights of religious minorities in the Islamic Republic of Iran are nothing more than crocodile tears…”

The Christian churches have also called on: “…US officials to focus on their own domestic issues and to engage in effective and constructive relations with all governments instead of interfering in our internal affairs. We also condemn Washington’s support for the warmongering regimes of Israel and Saudi Arabia and call on the United States to stop supporting the bloody wars in Syria and Yemen. We reiterate that Iran’s religious minorities do not need any ‘guardians’ in their homeland and are capable of defending their rights through their representatives in parliament and the relevant government institutions”, the statement reads.

According to the Iranian Constitution [full text in English here], the official religion of Iran is Shia Islam, but the Islamic Republic recognises and protects religious minorities ranging from Jews, Christians of various denominations, and Zoroastrians—who also have representatives in parliament—to Armenians, Assyrians and Sunnis, as well as smaller but recognised communities such as Mandaeism, Yarsanism, Buddhism and Hinduism.

With clearly defined civil rights, they are guaranteed economic, cultural and religious freedoms and participate fully in the country’s political life. Of the 290 seats in Parliament, five are reserved for religious minorities. Representatives of Armenians, Jews, Zoroastrians, Assyrians and Chaldeans speak directly on behalf of their communities. Around 450 churches across the country carry out their religious and community activities without restrictions. Forty Christian churches have been restored with the support of the Iranian Organisation for Cultural Heritage and Tourism, whilst 57 associations dedicated to religious minorities receive government funding to support social, cultural and welfare programmes.

The fundamental condition is that one must first be an Iranian citizen with rights and duties, and only then may one follow one’s own beliefs. As was the case in the Syrian Arab Republic, before the US-backed jihadists arrived to bring democracy.

The Constitution stipulates that “interference in individual beliefs is prohibited”, and that “no one may be prosecuted or arrested simply for holding a certain belief”, provided they respect the law. [Compare it with UK where, even if you pray silently outside an abortion clinic, you will be arrested (see for instance this article - you can find more like this on-line)]

Iran is home to around 550 Christian churches, with nearly 450 officially recognised and over 100 registered as national heritage sites.

Among the country’s most important and historic churches are the Monastery of St Thaddeus in Kare Kilisa, considered the first Armenian cathedral built in the world; the Church of St Stephen, built in the 9th century, the second most important church in Iran; the Church of St Mary, situated north-west of Kare Kilisa; Vank Cathedral, built in Isfahan under Shah Abbas II; the Chapel of Chupan, sometimes called the Shepherd’s Chapel, a 16th-century church in the province of East Azerbaijan; St Sarkis Cathedral, the largest church in Tehran, built in 1970; and the Church of St Mary in Tabriz, a historic site dating back 500 years.

If one looks at the population in relation to places of worship, religious minorities actually enjoy more than twice the per capita access compared to the Shia majority. There is roughly one church for every 500 Christians, whilst among the Shias, there is one mosque for more than 1,000 people. [However, it must be said that, generally speaking, mosques tend to be bigger than churches, from what I have seen, at least]

Respect for religious minorities has also been symbolised by the numerous visits made by the leader of the Islamic Revolution to families within minority communities [on YouTube you can find several videos of visits of the late Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei to Christian families, see for this instance this one and this other one]. Iran’s recognition of these groups is also reflected at an international level. For example, the International Assyrian Union moved its headquarters from Chicago to Tehran in 2008, demonstrating the trust that the Assyrian community places in Iran.

Religious minorities have also made a significant contribution to Iranian football over the years. Christian players who have become legends in the country include Vazgen Safarian, Karo Haghverdian, Markar Aghajanyan, Serjik Teymourian, Fred Malekian, Edmond Bezik and Andranik Teymourian.

It is also significant that, at the end of December 2024, the most popular names for newborn girls in Iran reflected both religious devotion and cultural tradition: the name Fatima topped the list with 4,448,000 bearers, followed by Zahra with 2,969,000, and notably, Mariam, with 1,811,000 bearers, in third place, indicative of enduring respect for religious figures beyond the Muslim majority.

Armenian Church

Archbishop Sebouh Sarkissian, the Armenian Archbishop of Tehran, has always been keen to emphasise at the various international councils he has attended over the years: “You must remove that fogged-up lens from your eyes, because what you are being told is not the reality. You have to live in Iran to get to know the Iranian people, the Iranian government and the specific openness they show towards the followers of the divine religions…”, he declared.

Father Grigoris Nersesiani, of the Armenian Diocese of Tehran, testifies as follows: “Christians represent the largest religious minority in Iran, numbering more than 130,000 people. With a long and deep-rooted presence in the country, Christians have contributed significantly to Iran’s economic, cultural and artistic life, maintaining their own churches, schools and cultural institutions. Their presence enriches Iran’s diverse religious and cultural mosaic. Christian artists such as Mahaya Petrosian, Lorik Minasyan and Levon Haftvan are all familiar and respected names throughout the country… From my experience of living in Iran, I can say that it is a very peaceful and positive experience, because amongst all sections of the Iranian people, we can truly experience affection, friendship, sincerity and solidarity… According to the Constitution, for us Armenians, learning our mother tongue is part of the school curriculum and is compulsory. Religious education is also taught in Armenian in our schools. [Compare it to the Ukrainian “bulwark of democracy”, where the neo-nazi regime banned the Russian language (see here) and the Russian Orthodox Church (see here)!] As regards the conduct of religious ceremonies, we enjoy full freedom and, in general, the Ministry of the Interior and the police guarantee maximum security and make all the necessary arrangements for our celebrations. The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance actively supports the cultural, artistic, media and religious activities of all citizens. Over the past five years, this has led to the approval of 376 gatherings for religious ceremonies and festivals, the issuance of 157 publishing licences for books by publishing houses affiliated with minority groups, 107 cultural, social and religious events at national and provincial level, and direct subsidies for media serving ethnic and religious communities. Religious minorities in Iran are free to celebrate their own ceremonies, festivals and traditions, including official holidays. Iranian Christians celebrate Easter, Christmas and the Gregorian New Year. Some churches hold Eucharistic services on Fridays to accommodate the needs of working worshippers, as Friday is the official weekly day of rest in Iran. The government has also taken measures to support religious celebrations, such as donating 5,000 Christmas trees to Christian communities to help make the festivities more festive. History bears witness to this: when the Armenians suffered genocide in the Ottoman Empire and the Jews were persecuted in Nazi Germany, the Armenian and Jewish communities in Iran continued to live in peace, steadfast in their faith and their Iranian identity… In legal matters, such as inheritance, distribution takes place according to our religious laws. And in matters such as divorce and marriage, people’s cases are also handled according to our rules. There were also some old regulations in Iran, and Ayatollah Khamenei himself issued rulings on them, overturning those previous provisions in favour of the Christian, Jewish and Assyrian communities…”.

Right opposite Sarkis Cathedral, which is also the seat of the Armenian Diocese of Tehran, a metro station called St Mary’s has been built, and if you go to that station, you can see that its architecture is a blend of Islamic and Christian elements. The designers visited the church, studied its architecture and then designed the metro station in keeping with that same Christian architectural style.

Throughout the station, one can see images of the Virgin Mary and images of Jesus. The Christian symbols that appear in the Gospel are clearly visible there.

Catholic Church

Cathedral of the Consolata, Tehran.

The Catholic Church in Iran is part of the Catholic Church worldwide, under the spiritual guidance of the Pope of Rome. Catholicism spread throughout the country through missionaries and the migration or resettlement of Eastern Catholic communities from the Middle Ages onwards. The 17th century saw stronger missionary efforts by the Latin Church, but most of these ceased by the end of the 18th century, and it was only from the mid-19th century onwards that the Latin Church established a new presence. Today, there are around 22,000 Catholics in Iran, most of whom are Chaldean Catholics, though there are also Latin Catholic communities present.

A worker polishes a relief sculpture of Jesus Christ at the Maryam Moghaddas (Virgin Mary) metro station near the Armenian Cathedral of Sarkis in Tehran.

Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate

On 11th March 2026, Patriarch Kirill expressed his condolences on the assassination of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, describing him as “a man of deep religious convictions”, and went on to congratulate Khamenei’s son on his election as the spiritual leader of his people.

In a letter addressed to Masoud Pezeshkian, the Patriarch described the deceased as “a man of deep religious convictions” and a spiritual and national leader of great fortitude and character.

The Patriarch expressed his solidarity and support for Khamenei’s family and loved ones, praying that the Merciful God may grant them and the Iranian people the strength and courage to bear their grief.

The Russian Primate openly sided with the Islamic Republic of Iran following the attack and assassination of the senior official, urging support for the country and reaffirming the good relations between Russia and Iran: “The Russian Orthodox Church maintains a fruitful dialogue with the Iranian Islamic community, based on mutual respect and a shared commitment to preserving traditional moral values. I look forward to its further and continued development.”

Patriarch Kirill then confirmed to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Moscow’s position that the peoples of Russia and Iran enjoy good neighbourly relations, whilst at the beginning of his letter he addresses him as “brother”. He also spoke of a historic election at a difficult time for Iran, both personally and nationally: “…I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the country’s supreme leader by the Assembly of Experts of Iran! This historic moment has been marked by a personal ordeal, linked to the death of your esteemed father and your loved ones. You are assuming responsibility for the state and its citizens at a dramatic time, when Iran is facing numerous existential challenges”, he stated in the letter.

St Nicholas Cathedral in Tehran

The Orthodox community of the Moscow Patriarchate in Iran consists of just over a hundred faithful, despite close ties between the Russian Federation and Tehran, and between Patriarch Kirill and the country’s Ayatollahs.

St Nicholas Cathedral in the capital was built in the 1940s with donations from Russian émigrés. It was designed by the émigré architect and Iranian army officer Nikolai Makarov. After being closed since 1979, it was reopened in the late 1990s with the arrival of the new head priest, Archimandrite Alexander Zarkeshev.

Faina Lvovna Noniyaz is in charge of church activities; in an interview, she recounted her story: “…My husband is Iranian. He lived in Russia for a long time as a political refugee, then we returned to Tehran in 1994. At first I found it difficult to adapt. I was deeply homesick. It was hard to get used to the local climate and way of life. I only meet Russians at church, especially during major festivals such as Christmas, for example. The Christmas liturgy is very beautiful and the choir is really good”.

Similarly, another parishioner, Olga Sosnova, arrived from Kyiv 16 years ago, where she had met her future Iranian husband; after getting married, they decided to come and live here: “…I don’t regret it. I feel at home here. It’s true, it was very difficult to adapt. The culture and mindset are different. Despite the fact that I’d been mentally prepared, everything seemed different from what I’d imagined. What struck me most was the friendly attitude towards foreigners. It doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman, they do their best to make a good impression on a foreigner”. Like Iranian women, Olga wears a headscarf and clothes that cover her body, but this doesn’t bother her. She spends a lot of time on the social network Odnoklassniki, chatting with women like her, former Soviet citizens married to Iranians. They often celebrate Russian holidays together.

“We celebrate New Year’s Eve, 8th March, Victory Day on 9th May and all the major Orthodox festivals. Iranians are very tolerant about this. We’ve never encountered any problems. Incidentally, you can see not only Orthodox believers but also Muslims in the Russian church during the festivals. They come to watch the Christian liturgy…”.