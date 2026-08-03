GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
6h

In fact the ideology of Fascism started to form after the International Financial Conference in 1920 in Brussels, where the wealthiest capitalists/bankers discussed what to do with the rise of socialist movements across Europe and emergence of Soviet Russia as an alternative system:

youtu.be/7f_V9zZNzTY?t=508

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So Fascism itself is reactionary by nature.

As a result of that Conference they came up with the set of policies called "Austerity" or, as they called it, "Pure economics" (now, doesn't that sound Fascist..) Simply speaking, "work hard, live hard, and save hard", higher taxes on everyday goods (like VAT) for the workers and lower taxes (like Income and wealth) for the rich. And, of course, Privatization of State assets.

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In the 1930-40s, It was also supported by the Swiss so-called "Mont Perelin" Society headed by Friedrich Hayek, that gave Fascism the fancy name "Neoliberalism".

youtu.be/zswexNXorOE?t=193

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BTW In the U.S., the Capitalists' reaction turned into a temporary compromise (usually called "Social Democracy") - the "New Deal" by Franklin D. Roosevelt: public works projects, social welfare safety nets, and financial institution reforms – with a purpose to mitigate the effects of the profound Capitalist crisis that is commonly associated with the 1929 stock market crash and subsequent Great Depression.

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"A small group had concentrated into their own hands an almost complete control over other people's property, other people's money, other people's labor - other people's lives. For too many of us life was no longer free; liberty no longer real; men could no longer follow the pursuit of happiness."

-Franklin D. Roosevelt

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youtube.com/shorts/kLIgKTqETYU

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Bet Kurt's avatar
Bet Kurt
6h

Their Profits rise precisely because the share of wealth allocated to labour is decreasing.

What capitalism does to you…

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