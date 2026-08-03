Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Nicola Bielli, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Friday 19th June 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Clara Mattei.

For Professor Clara Mattei, contemporary capitalism is not a system in crisis due to occasional mistakes or poor political decisions. The crisis itself – widespread precariousness, wage compression, rising inequality, the devaluation of labour – represents the normal functioning of the modern economic order. Austerity, in this interpretation, is not an accident of recent economic history, but a structural instrument of governance.

In her lengthy speech delivered during the “Constitution 2023” political and cultural festival in San Daniele del Friuli – dedicated to economic and social critique – the Italian economist presented a radical historical and theoretical reconstruction: the restrictive policies adopted in recent decades were not designed to resolve crises, but to manage them to the advantage of capital, by disciplining labour and limiting democratic power over the economic sphere.

The idea running through the entire speech is as simple as it is disruptive: the economy is never neutral. Behind every fiscal, monetary or industrial decision lie social power relations, class interests and specific political decisions.

Mattei begins her analysis by examining the situation in Italy, which she describes as a cutting-edge laboratory for the transformations of Western capitalism. The data on the distribution of wealth are described as “chilling”. A tiny proportion of the population now holds enormous wealth, while millions of people are experiencing absolute poverty, job insecurity and a loss of purchasing power. What strikes the economist most is the simultaneous nature of these phenomena: while the number of working poor is rising, so too is the number of the super-rich.

According to Mattei, this does not represent a contradiction within the system, but its logical outcome. Profits rise precisely because the share of wealth allocated to labour is decreasing. Wage compression, the weakening of trade unions and the precariousness of employment are therefore not temporary anomalies, but rather necessary conditions for maintaining high levels of capital accumulation.

To understand this mechanism, the economist argues, we need to return to using a word that has gradually disappeared from public discourse: capitalism. One of the central points of her argument concerns, in fact, a critique of contemporary economic language, which she claims has replaced concepts such as exploitation, social conflict and class with seemingly neutral terms such as competitiveness, efficiency or the market.

According to Mattei, this semantic shift is no accident. Eliminating the concept of capitalism would mean stripping the economic system of its political character and presenting its rules as natural, inevitable and technical. In this way, the conflict over the distribution of wealth disappears from public debate, and economic decisions appear to be mere administrative necessities.

A significant part of the discussion is devoted precisely to the history of economic thought. Mattei traces the transition from classical political economy to modern neoclassical economics. Classical economists, from Adam Smith to David Ricardo, interpreted capitalist society as a system characterised by divergent interests amongst workers, landowners and capitalists. Labour was regarded as the source of value, and social conflict as a structural element of the economy.

With the marginalist shift of the late nineteenth century, however, this conflict disappears. What emerges is what Mattei terms “pure economics”: a discipline that claims to separate itself from politics and to describe the market as a harmonious space governed by scientific laws. Profit is no longer interpreted as the result of power relations, but as a reward for risk, saving and investment.

In Italy, a symbolic figure of this transformation was Maffeo Pantaleoni, whom Mattei describes as the “archangel of pure economics”. With him and the neoclassical paradigm, he argues, economics ceased to question power relations and presented itself as a technical science capable of producing neutral solutions.

According to the economist, this gave rise to one of the most significant processes of Western modernity: the gradual removal of the economy from democratic control. Fundamental decisions are entrusted to independent technocracies – particularly monetary ones – which operate shielded from political conflict and the popular vote.

Mattei’s criticism is directed primarily at independent central banks. The European Central Bank is cited as an extreme example of this transformation: an institution endowed with enormous power over European economies but essentially removed from direct democratic control. Interest rates, inflation, credit and employment become matters administered by experts, while politics is reduced to managing the constraints imposed by financial markets and monetary authorities.

It is within this context that Mattei develops her theory of austerity. The central thesis of her work is that restrictive policies are not failing to achieve their real objectives. On the contrary, they work perfectly. The mistake lies in believing that their primary purpose is economic growth or collective well-being.

According to the economist, austerity serves above all to suppress wages, increase labour discipline, weaken workers’ bargaining power and protect the profitability of capital. This is why she defines it as a “class struggle from above”: a permanent strategy to rebalance the balance of power in favour of the economic elites.

In her analysis, austerity takes three intertwined forms. The first is fiscal: cuts to social spending, privatisations, a reduction in progressive taxation and an increase in indirect taxation. The State, Mattei argues, does not stop spending; it simply shifts the focus of its spending, cutting welfare and public services while increasing other expenditure items, including military spending.

The second form is monetary. Central banks’ interest rate rises are interpreted as a deliberate tool for cooling the economy and containing wages. Unemployment, from this perspective, is not merely a side effect, but a disciplinary mechanism. The more workers compete with one another for a job, the less able they are to secure higher wages or better working conditions.

Mattei also links this dynamic to the contemporary United States, where recent waves of unionisation in companies such as Starbucks and Amazon are interpreted as signs of renewed social conflict. In this interpretation, the tightening of monetary policy would also represent a pre-emptive response to the growing power of labour.

The third dimension of austerity is industrial: precarious employment, labour market deregulation, the weakening of trade unions and privatisation. The aim, the economist argues, is to create a workforce that is more susceptible to blackmail, less stable and more easily adaptable to the demands of global competition.

A crucial part of the discussion concerns Italy’s post-war history. Mattei describes the “Biennio Rosso” as a period when the democratisation of the economy seemed a real possibility through factory occupations, workers’ councils, cooperatives and peasant mobilisations. A symbolic figure of that era was Antonio Gramsci, with his involvement in Turin’s Ordine Nuovo and the factory councils.

According to the economist, it was precisely this possibility of social transformation that drove the economic elites to support increasingly harsh forms of restoration of the capitalist order. It is here that her analysis intersects with fascism.

Mattei argues that early fascism represented one of the greatest historical testing grounds for modern austerity. [Italian Fascist dictator] Benito Mussolini is described as the leader capable of re-establishing social order through privatisations, deflation, public sector redundancies, trade union repression and a balanced budget. These policies, the economist emphasises, garnered the support of influential international liberal and financial circles.

Among the figures cited is Luigi Einaudi, alongside sectors of the British and US financial industries with close ties to JPMorgan Chase. Mattei’s argument is that, historically, austerity and political repression have often gone hand in hand, as both aim to neutralise social conflict.

The conclusion of her talk thus takes on an openly political tone. Austerity, she asserts, is intrinsically anti-democratic because it removes fundamental economic decisions from collective control. The very idea of “economic objectivity” serves to conceal concrete power relations and material interests.

For this reason, the final call is to “decolonise our minds”: to reclaim political imagination, the capacity for democratic conflict and historical awareness. If capitalism was built through specific political decisions, Mattei argues, then it can also be transformed.

Her final message is clear and radical: the current social, climate and democratic crisis cannot be tackled through technical adjustments alone. It requires a re-examination of the entire dominant economic paradigm and of the very relationship between democracy, labour and capital.

I would also like to highlight Professor Mattei’s science communication portal, Free, which provides access to numerous debates, lectures and intellectual forums, with the aim of fostering connections and disseminating knowledge.

https://www.freefreeforum.org/

Happiness in Power

Author’s Note

In light of Clara Mattei’s radical critique, an inevitable question arises: if contemporary capitalism produces precariousness, constant competition and the concentration of wealth, is there another possible conception of well-being? A symbolic, yet deeply political, answer comes from the figure of José Mujica.

The former Uruguayan president, who became world-famous for his austere lifestyle, far removed from the privileges of power, represented one of the rare contemporary examples of practical criticism of the dominant capitalist culture. Mujica did not merely speak of economic redistribution or social justice. His thinking went further: he challenged the very idea of happiness constructed by modern capitalism.

According to Mujica, the contemporary economic system not only produces material inequality but also colonises people’s time, desires and lives. In numerous international speeches, he denounced a society founded on endless consumption, in which individuals are driven to work ever harder to purchase often superfluous goods, sacrificing human relationships, personal freedom and quality of life.

His famous phrase – “we do not buy with money; we buy with the time of our lives” – perfectly encapsulates an alternative vision to the capitalist idea of unlimited growth. From this perspective, wealth does not equate to accumulation, but to the availability of free time, autonomy, community and dignity.

And it is here that Mujica’s thinking indirectly links up with Clara Mattei’s analyses. While austerity and precariousness serve to discipline labour and reinforce the subordination of existence to the logic of profit, the Uruguayan experience under the former President represents the opposite endeavour: to restore politics, collective well-being and human happiness to the centre of economic organisation.

During his term in office, Uruguay experienced a period of significant poverty reduction, the expansion of social rights and the strengthening of the welfare State, while maintaining democratic stability. But the feature that made Mujica a global figure was above all the symbolic value of his message: the idea that a society should not measure success exclusively through GDP [Gross Domestic Product], consumption and competitiveness.

In an era dominated by financialization and an obsession with continuous growth, Mujica instead proposed a policy of voluntary frugality, solidarity and moderation. Not a nostalgic return to the past, but a cultural critique of the transformation of human life to serve the market.

This is why he is seen today – including in the debate initiated by Clara Mattei – as a potential counter-narrative to contemporary capitalism. Not so much an economic model that can be mechanically exported, but rather concrete proof that political power can still choose different priorities: reducing inequalities, defending labour, strengthening social bonds and redefining the very concept of prosperity.

In the conceptual comparison between Mattei’s systemic critique and Mujica’s political experience, a fundamental common ground thus emerges: the economy should not be organised around profit maximisation, but around enabling human beings to live with greater freedom, security and collective happiness, with physical and mental health as their aspiration.

SOURCES

Publications by Prof. Mattei:

Escape from Capitalism: An Intervention, Simon & Schuster (27 January 2026) ISBN 978-1668085141 [link to Amazon] Fuga dal capitalismo. Un libro che apre gli occhi, finalmente, Fuoriscena (22 marzo 2026) ISBN 979-1222501062 [the same book as above, but in Italian - link to Amazon]

L'economia è politica [Italian for Economics is Politics], Fuoriscena (November 2023) [link to Amazon]

The Capital Order: How Economists Invented Austerity and Paved the Way to Fascism, The University of Chicago Press (November 2022). ISBN 978-0226818399 [link to Amazon] Operazione austerità. Come gli economisti hanno aperto la strada al fascismo, Einaudi (2022). ISBN 978-8806251758 [the same book as above, but in Italian - link to Amazon]



Further reading on Pepe Mujica:

Danza, Andrés; Tulbovitz, Ernesto, Una pecora nera al potere. Pepe Mujica, la politica della gente [Italian for A Black Sheep in Power: Pepe Mujica, Politics for the People], Gruppo Editoriale Lumi, 2016. [Link to Amazon]

La felicità al potere [Italian for Happiness in Power], Castelvecchi, 2018. [Link to Amazon]

Una felicità anarchica [Italian for An Anarchic Happiness], Nutrimenti, 2021. [Link to Amazon]

Parole per i giovani [Italian for Words for Young People], Bompiani, 2023. [Link to Amazon]

Il potere e la vita [Italian for Power and Life], Castelvecchi, 2024. [Link to Amazon]

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