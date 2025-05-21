Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both from Comidad.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis and footnotes mine in both).

The first one was published on Thursday 8th May 2025.

COLONIAL AGENTS FROM SERVANTS TO MASTERS

It is about time to re-evaluate the overly-battered “benaltrismo”. Almost every commentary rightly pilloried US Defence Secretary Hegseth for failing to protect the confidentiality of internal administration conversations. Certainly, it was serious to leak information about military operations in preparation; but, on closer inspection, there was “more to worry about”; in fact, in those conversations, the Secretary of Defence, and also Vice-President Vance, showed that they really believed the stupid things they are wont to tell the media. In particular, Vance stated verbatim: “I hate saving the Europeans”. So, according to Vance, attacking the Houthis was in the interest of the Europeans. Only an imbecile could believe this, as the Houthis are at war exclusively against Israel, so they only attack ships bound for or coming from Israeli ports. Both the Europeans with the “Aspides” mission, and now the USA, in the Red Sea issue act as Israel's “proxy”, since the threat to shipping only concerns Israel.

“Israel” is to be understood in the full sense, not only as a Zionist colonial entity occupying a certain territory, but also as a system of lobbying, electoral financing, tax avoidance through non-profits, and money laundering through financial transactions abroad [a reference to this article]. If the problem was really that of navigation in the Red Sea, very little would be needed to solve it, i.e. cease the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank, and diplomatically recognise the Houthis as the force that governs Yemen and has effective control over it. Perhaps even “benpochismo” should be rehabilitated. In the constant system of disinformation about the supposed enemies of the Holy West, today there is also the new variable of the gags of the White House waffler, according to whom the Houthis have already surrendered and begged him not to bomb them.

A strange distortion of the sense of proportion also seems to afflict the comments on the massacre in Monreale [town near Palermo (Italy)]. Three young men were killed in a multi-stage brawl close to the most important festival in the Sicilian town. The comments brought up everything: unemployment, Gomorra, Suburra, even the “Caivano model”. But there was “much more” to point out, given that the government has just passed a Security bill that gives unlimited and discretionary powers to the police, and even the umbrella of a sort of criminal and disciplinary immunity. A brawl could take place over several times, even to the point of a bloody outcome, and moreover in the hours before a public event that was expected to be crowded. Could it be that the various police forces did not patrol the area and did not notice anything until the carnage was over? So, what use do the “forces of law and order” make of all this power bestowed on them by the Meloni government?

What was all the media still talking about on 3rd May [2025]? They were still talking about how, two days earlier, a beach at Posillipo had been dirtied by bathers. For years there has been furious lobbying to privatise the Neapolitan coastline, so certain photos should be verified at source, as anyone could nowadays make up a fake and forward it on social media. Moreover, anti-southern racism is always gratifying for northern public opinion, so perhaps the latter forgets that the audience at La Scala [theatre in Milan (Italy)] in 2021 and 2022 reserved an ovation for the leading exponent of the Sicilian oligarchy [an oblique reference to the President of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella]; if the ovation was not repeated in 2023 and 2024, it is only because Mattarella himself decided to avoid it by deserting La Scala's premiere and giving way to a diva of Zionism [senator-for-life Liliana Segre]. This is the same Sicilian oligarchy that managed the degradation that led to episodes like the one in Monreale. This once again belies the persistent interclass conception of colonialism, according to which colonial oppression affects all classes of the population indifferently. On the contrary, colonial subjugation entails great advantages for the local oligarchy that deals with it, to the extent that it can achieve dominant positions in the national and international arena. This explains how Italy has moved from internal colonialism towards the South, to the pursuit of colonial subjection also outside: the oligarchies have specialised in the role of colonial agent/guarantor of a foreign power used as a backstop against its own subordinate classes. The pattern of the servant who becomes master has a general significance, so it is not surprising that a local colonial agency goes on to dominate the hegemonic power, as happens in the strange ancillary relationship of the US to Israel.

The “quite different” news on 3rd May [2025] was in fact the convening of the Supreme Defence Council, chaired by Mattarella, which will manage the billions in debt for European rearmament. The blissful irresponsibility with which a country is loaded with debt, and thus with interest to be paid, gives a sense of the uprooting and extemporaneousness of these colonial oligarchies, which manage a territory but feel alienated from it, so they become narcissistic and self-referential bubbles. Calling these klepto-schizocratic bubbles “globalist elites” is misleading, as it gives an ideological status to a mere loss of contact with reality, which is replaced by simulacra of supposed enemies and demented narratives, because the important thing is to make money. We are surpassed in ridicule by Germany, where a clone of [Matteo] Salvini's League [party], the AfD, is passed off by the media and the intelligence services as an anti-system party. The “progressives”, who insist on worshipping the myth of the West, use a vague and uncertain cultural-historical identity as an alibi for the role of colonial agent and the associated malfeasance.

The second article that follows was published on Thursday 15th May 2025.

THE TRIVIALITY OF CONFLICT OF INTEREST

The news of the day (every day by now) is that Trump started a negotiation with himself to establish what he wants, but then abandoned the negotiation because he changed his mind. Today you can announce whatever you like, tomorrow is another day anyway, to quote Scarlett O'Hara. But Trump is not only “Gone with the Wind”, he is above all “Gone with the Boast”, in the sense that in this chaotic communication there has to be a constant, namely the rapturous self-celebration. Trump is a happy reflection of the iron rule enunciated by Leopardi, according to which there is no praise that does not originate from the mouth of the person who is the object of it. Trump boasts that he is the only US president in recent history not to have started a war, and the great thing is that there are still those who believe him, as if the attack on Yemen (which only ceased due to running out of ammunition) never happened.

Compared to the Biden presidency, however, Trump has really marked an epochal turning point. Before, the president's son Hunter Biden was in charge of his business affairs and conflicts of interest, while today the son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has been trafficking in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the other emirates for years, plays the role of family fixer. Even Trump's current visit to Riyadh was prepared by his brilliant son-in-law. Kushner has always dismissed all accusations of conflict of interest, as denying the evidence costs nothing. The fact that Kushner doesn't rack his brains to look for alibis doesn't mean he lacks imagination, in fact the idea of exiling the Palestinians of Gaza to the desert and turning the Strip into a luxury beach resort is his own, and was enunciated by him last year, so his father-in-law has merely picked it up and adopted it.

Conflict of interest is like the Egg of Columbus, it is a triviality that works. In the abstract, conflict of interest is considered an offence, but in practice, it is precisely the fact of keeping a foot in both camps, in the public and in the private sphere, that confers the greatest advantage and position of income, so that any objection to it either gets bogged down in the web of power created by the conflict of interest itself, or bounces off its rubber wall. Accusing someone of a conflict of interest is tantamount to accusing him of great power, thus giving him publicity. Moreover, the fact of having one's hands in the public and private spheres can be sold to public opinion as a guarantee of “competence”, as we have seen with Mario Draghi. Moreover, central bankers are strange semi-institutional subjects that embody and sanctify the conflict of interests; in fact, central bankers represent hybrids between public role and protection of the interests of private credit companies; which are then the ones that own the shares in the central bank itself. Central banks are founded on a legal muddle between public and private law, and it is the element of confusion, of extra-legality and institutionalised illegality, that gives them a gnostic-sacred halo of superior “competence”.

But the power conferred by the conflict of interests is not due to the sacred as such, if anything, it derives from the confusion that underlies the sacred; therefore that power, thanks to the confusion, is able to stand up very well to personal discredit and even contempt. This is the continuing refutation of the myth of “legal-rational power” enunciated by Max Weber, for the more the communication of power resembles “a tale told by an idiot, full of noise and clamour, and signifying nothing”, the more it prevents those who try to oppose it from finding their way back. Power reaps an income from chaos. [We can clearly see this now with Trump!]

We all know that if it was not for the pseudo-belligerent emergency-ism under the pretext of the alleged Russian threat, we would still be in another emergency today, with some other psycho-pandemic [sic]. The power to fabricate emergencies is due to the ability to mobilise public and private interests without due transparency, and it is always the lack of transparency that tautologically confirms the authenticity of the emergency. This is not an abstract theorisation due to the critics of emergency-ism and conflict of interests, since the reproduction of the pandemic pattern has also been invoked, with explicit statements, by Ursula von der Leyen herself on the issue of the management of European rearmament money. Von der Leyen's statement was made a year ago, i.e. before she was appointed for another five-year term as President of the European Commission. Von der Leyen was able to flaunt such confidence in her reappointment for very good reasons, as she had not been shaken by accusations of a conflict of interest in the management of Covid due to her husband's dealings with BioNTech; nor had her position been affected by the investigations into the disappearance of text messages exchanged with Pfizer's CEO. A verdict for the events of five years ago is expected by the end of May [2025], but it is unclear what the effects of such a ruling would be, even if it were unfavourable to von der Leyen, given the legal immunity of the European Commission. The rule of law is a badly told joke, as power consists precisely in the mixing of the legal and the illegal, and of the public and the private.