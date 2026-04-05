GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
11h

Thank you, Ismaele! It is nice to see Freedom coming to parts of the world, escaping from the oppression of the West!

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
13h

I keep wondering how many people are left in Israel. It seems like, under this bombardment, a lot of them have left or are leaving.

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