Let’s start this new update on the ongoing Ramadan War between USrael and the Axis of Resistance from Iran and the response of the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, to the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, and his repeated threats to destroy Iranian civilian infrastructure if Iran does not accept his ultimatum by the end of tomorrow, Monday 6th April 2026 (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

In response to the ramblings of the President of the United States and his repeated threats to destroy bridges, power plants, and Iran’s electricity and energy infrastructure, we warn again: If these threats are carried out, the powerful armed forces of Islamic Iran, in addition to striking all assets of the “israeli” regime and the United States in the fields of fuel, energy, economic centers, and power plants in the region and the occupied territories, will target more important and extensive parts of their assets, as well as the host and allied countries of the United States and the regime, more severely and crushingly. The countries hosting United States military bases in the region, if they do not wish to be harmed, must force the Americans to leave their countries.

In parallel, Iran pounded Israel with missile strikes in the early hours of Saturday 4th April 2026, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli media reports on hits in Tel Aviv, al-Naqab, Beer al-Sabe', Ramat Gan, Rosh HaAyin, Givat Shmuel, Petah Tivka, Bnei Barak, and Givatayim, forcing Israeli media (e.g. Channel 13) and US intelligence cited by Al Mayadeen (1, 2 and 3) to admit that Iran still retains effective military capabilities despite USraeli strikes. The videos below show one of these strikes hitting a chemical plant in an industrial complex in occupied Beer al-Sabe':

Here a video of a fire erupting at a site hit by an Iranian missile in al-Naqab:

These missile strikes were part of the 94th wave of Operation True Promise 4 (OTP4), whose results were announced by the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) in the following statement released later on Saturday 4th April 2026 (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

In the early hours of this morning, locations of industrial-military centers and deployment sites of the child-killing “israeli” regime’s army command posts and units in areas of the south, center, and north of the occupied territories and “Tel Aviv” were destroyed in Wave 94 of Operation True Promise 4. The operation, launched under the sacred code “O Umm al-Banin” and dedicated to all mothers of martyrs, especially Izzat Banu (a mother of a martyr), utilized ballistic and heavy solid and liquid-fueled missiles—Khorramshahr, Kheibar Shekan, and Emad—equipped with guided and multiple-warhead payloads, along with suicide drones. Locations in “Dimona”, the Naqab, Bir Al-Sabi’, and “Ramat Gan” were struck by heavy attacks, following the failure of the zionists’ multi-layered and ultra-advanced air defense systems to intercept the powerful Iranian missiles, as part of the deep fire-for-fire tactic and continuous previous volleys. The prostration of gratitude by the nations of the region and the raising of the believers’ hands in thanks toward the heavens across the Islamic world, in gratitude for the humiliation and disgrace of the zionists and American terrorists, constitutes a massive achievement for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The broad and powerful resistance front across the region has also tightened the noose on the zionist and American aggressors with efficient, continuous, and effective attacks. The Islamic resistance in Yemen struck the south of occupied Palestinian territories with ballistic missiles. The heroic Islamic resistance in Iraq also successfully carried out 19 missile and drone operations in the past hour. Relying on God Almighty, the blood of all the oppressed of the world, especially the children and the downtrodden of Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and other Islamic lands, will be avenged with the formidable missiles and drones of the Islamic resistance.

The IRGC also issued the following communique rejecting a Wall Street Journal report (paywalled) accusing Iran for a drone attack on the US embassy in the Saudi capital Riyadh (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

The Public Relations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced in Communiqué No. 54 of the True Promise 4 operation: Citing the Wall Street Journal, the US embassy in Riyadh has been attacked. We hereby condemn this action and declare that this incident has absolutely no connection to the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and given the strategy of the zionist enemy in the region, this action is certainly carried out by the zionists. The target bank of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has already been clearly stated, and the necessary warnings regarding the sedition of the zionist regime in the region have been given to neighboring and Muslim countries. It is necessary for the countries of the West Asia region to become vigilant against the sedition of the american-zionist current aimed at destabilizing and destroying the region.

…while Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari warned Israel that “any attacks on Iranian diplomatic missions will provoke direct retaliation”, as per Al Mayadeen.

The Islamic Republic was also attacked by USrael in the morning, with strikes on several civilian petrochemical companies in Iran’s Special Economic Petrochemical Zone, including Fajr 1 and 2, Karoun, Razi, and Bandar Imam, as well as the perimeter of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, where a security guard was killed, as reported by Al Mayadeen. The bombing of Bushehr and the silence of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on this matter triggered the reaction of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi:

…and of Atomic Energy Organization Iran (AEOI) that tweeted (see also Al Mayadeen):

AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi stated that this was the fourth strike near Bushehr nuclear power plant, though no radioactive leakage has resulted so far, and blasted IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi for failing to convene an emergency meeting of the Board of Governors (for what is worth!), for aligning with USrael and for his “unprofessional and biased” language.

Wave 95 of OTP4, dedicated to the children and to journalists killed in Gaza, was launched in the afternoon, targeting sites across West Asia and Israel with Haj Qassem, Kheibar-Shekan, and Qadr missiles, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Middle East Spectator (MES) Telegram channel. Targets in the Arab countries included HIMARS batteries in Bubiyan Island in Kuwait, a US Patriot system in northern Bahrain, a facility linked to the US technology company Oracle, shelters for senior US military personnel and trainers in UAE (United Arab Emirates). In occupied Palestine, strikes with the multiwarhead Qadr missile hit several locations, including Bnei Barak, Petah Tikva, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Kiryat Shmona:

The footage below show consequences of the strikes on Tel Aviv (sources: MES and RNN Mirror):

According to a statement issued by the Iranian Army, Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv was also hit by drones targeting the new control tower, navigation systems, and radar installations, with the aim to disrupt enemy command-and-control systems and hinder the coordination of military air traffic, thereby limiting USraeli air force's ability to deploy fighter jets, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Later in the afternoon Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari reviewed the military operations from the day before (“Black” Friday 4th April 2026), inflicting severe losses to the US Air Forces (USAF - sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

Friday, the proud day of Iran’s air defense and a black day for the enemy; the country’s skies are under the control of the brave fighters of the armed forces. Yesterday, we shot down one F-35 [actually an F-15E Strike Eagle, as discussed here], three drones, two cruise missiles, two Black Hawk helicopters, and one A-10 fighter jet. We will unveil newer air defense systems in the field. We are capable of controlling our airspace.

…whereas in a separate communique the IRGC commended the local tribes that the day before had shot down 2 Black Hawk helicopters (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

The zealous tribes of the Islamic homeland of Iran, on the 35th day of the war, demonstrated a manifestation of the true power of Iran on the battlefield and in the depths of the vast territory of Iran, shocking the armed and arrogant aggressors. The honorable tribes of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad and the Bakhtiari, each independently, effectively hit two “Black Hawk” helicopters in difficult, mountainous areas, far from the presence of Iranian armed forces, which had entered the country’s airspace to rescue the pilots of the downed “F-35” [F-15E, in reality] aircraft. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps expresses its gratitude and appreciation to the zealous tribes who have always been the courageous, zealous, and victorious border guards of Islamic Iran. The foolish and arrogant enemies of Islamic Iran did not believe that they would be confronted by the solid barrier of the Iranian nation, but now the mobilization of all Iranian ethnic groups and strata in defense of the Islamic homeland and the nationwide demand for revenge against the American and zionist terrorists has left the ignorant enemies confused and bewildered. Final and honorable victory, with reliance on God and under the shadow of national unity, is near.

Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Headquarters, Brig. Gen. Alireza Elhami (L) and IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

The Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Headquarters, Brigadier General Alireza Elhami reported on successful interception of “several hostile fighter jets, as well as over 160 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including MQ-9 Reaper, Hermes, LUCAS, and other models”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

The latest successes are owed to the strenuous efforts and sacrifices of personnel in Iranian air defense units, particularly from the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), across the country.

Following the dismissal of several US generals (see my previous article), IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani mocked Trump and the commander of the USS Gerald R. Ford for not daring to cross the Bab-al Mandab Strait under control of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement (source: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

Trump the criminal should apparently fire the commander of the USS Gerald R. Ford too. Fearing Yemen's heroic Mujahideen and steadfast people, didn’t dare cross the Bab al-Mandab Strait. After two weeks of wandering and a fabricated story, he fled the Red Sea and the region. The ultimate fate of all American terrorist forces is to flee the region.

In the evening, the Iranian Army released the following communique detailing its own drone operations against enemy targets (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Noble people of Iran! Your children in the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the second phase of today’s drone operations, targeted the “radar for detection and identification of missiles and combat drones” of the terrorist US army, the “aluminum industries” in the UAE, and the “headquarters of the mechanized, armored, and helicopter battalions” of the United States in Kuwait with barrages of powerful Arash 2 attack drones. This comes as some Arab media outlets have reported hearing explosions in Kuwait and the UAE. The American-zionist enemy has invested significantly in the UAE’s aluminum industries and uses it in the production of various fighter jets, including the F-35, as well as missiles, tanks, and armored vehicles. This wave of drone attacks was carried out in retaliation for the blood of all the dear martyrs who attained the great grace of martyrdom in the cowardly attacks by the American-zionist terrorists on the country’s industrial centers.

In another statement, Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari announced that Iran exempted Iraq from restrictions in the passage of the Strait of Hormuz (source: RNN Mirror):

Speaking of Hormuz, the Iranian Embassy in UK blasted the Chief of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas for her double-standards with regards to international law (see also Al Mayadeen):

At the same time, Reuters (see also Al Mayadeen) informed us of the obvious, citing US “intelligence” sources: Iran is unlikely to open the Strait of Hormuz any time soon. It is probably for this reason that the US administration increased its insurance backing for tankers navigating the Strait of Hormuz from $20 billion to $40 billion, though “no public application portal for the insurance program has yet been opened, leaving tanker operators waiting for operational guidance”, as per Al Mayadeen. On the other hand, India confirmed purchasing crude oil from Iran and other countries, rejecting reports claiming on payment difficulties (source: Al Mayadeen).

Donald Trump Jr. (L) and Eric Trump (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Amid this madness, guess who is profiting from it and, in particular, from drone strikes in the Gulf countries? Yes, these two people: Trump’s eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, whose Florida-based drone-making company, Powerus, is trying to sell drone interceptors to Arab countries, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in a separate article, reported on remarks from an Israeli senior official saying that the Israeli “Defense” Forces (IDF) are preparing potential strikes on Iranian energy facilities as soon as Trump provides his green light; remarks that followed Trump’s renewed ultimatum to Iran:

The US military is also preparing to deploy almost all of its stockpile of 600-mile range JASSM-ER (Joint Air-to-Surface Missile-Extended Range) cruise missiles to the Middle East, reallocating assets from global reserves, as reported by Bloomberg (paywalled) and Al Mayadeen.

Lebanese and Iraqi frontline

Moving to the Lebanese war front, in the night between last Friday and Saturday Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) carried out airstrikes on al-Housh in Tyre and the town of Maarakeh, injuring more than 20 people and damaging the Lebanese Italian Hospital in al-Housh, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on several other strikes in southern Lebanon, including the bombing of a house in Ain Baal, east of Tyre in southern Lebanon, where 2 civilians were killed, 2 others injured and another one gone missing. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health, by the end of the day, the total death tool since 2nd March 2026 reached 1,422 martyrs and 4,294 injured (source: Al Mayadeen).

On the other hand, in its operations Hezbollah targeted legitimate military targets, including a Merkava tank in Houla with a guided missile, as well as Israeli soldiers and vehicles at al-Sidr hill in Ainata and at the Kahil Triangle near Maroun al-Ras with rocket salvos, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2). The IDF spokesman had to acknowledge the death of a soldier and another injured allegedly in a “friendly fire” incident during an incursion into the southern Lebanese border town of Shebaa and subsequent clashes with Hezbollah overnight (source: Al Mayadeen). Similarly, retired Major General Giora Eiland, cited by Israeli media and Al Mayadeen, admitted that Israel is facing “a mounting strategic dilemma on two simultaneous fronts, Iran and Lebanon”, probably forgetting the others with Yemen, Iraq and, as reported here yesterday, even Syria… not to mention the internal fronts in Gaza and the West Bank, which may get hotter soon!

In total Hezbollah carried out 41 military operations yesterday, as reported in their statistics below from RNN Mirror (1 and 2):

From RNN Mirror.

Daily summary of the Islamic Resistance’s operations on 04/04/2026: Total Operations: 41 • 20 inside occupied Palestinian territories • 21 inside Lebanese territories • Depth of targeting: 15 km Targets • 19 advancing ground operations repelled • 15 cities and settlements • 3 military bases • 3 border and newly established sites • 2 military barracks Weapons Used (number of times used) • 27 rocket weapons • 7 drones and quadcopters • 6 artillery shells • 2 medium and light weapons • 1 guided missiles Enemy Losses • 12 fortifications and bunkers • 7 settlement units • 2 artillery positions • 1 tank (destroyed/damaged) • 1 technical equipment

The video below shows one of the military operations targeting two Merkava tanks in Wadi Al-Oyoun, southern Lebanon, with attack drones:

Moving to the Iraqi war front, yesterday Al Mayadeen reported that the 45th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was attacked at the al-Qaim border crossing, resulting in one martyr and 4 others injured. Another attack by US warplanes on the Iranian passport hall at the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran resulted in another death and 5 injured, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing its own correspondent in Basra and Major General Omar Al-Waeli, head of the Iraqi Border Ports Authority.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq - Ashab Al-Kahf responded to the aggression with the following statement (source: RNN Mirror):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful “And the retribution for an evil act is an evil one like it” The Quranic principle of “an eye for an eye” embodies the concept of justice and deterrence, where the punishment is equivalent to the act. Therefore, targeting border crossings between Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran, disrupting people’s lives, the resulting high cost of living in Iraq due to the scarcity of food and household necessities, and the imposition of an economic siege through American raids with the assistance of Gulf states, drives us to respond in kind. Our future targets will be the interests of the peoples in the Gulf, due to the reckless policies of their kings. We try, by all legal means, to spare these peoples from this war, but their rulers refuse. The Gulf peoples must know and be aware of what their rulers are doing to them, and because of them, the upcoming strikes will target their entire economic and life existence. We also confirm that the targeting of oil fields in Iraq is being carried out from the statelet of normalizing Kuwait and from the northern governorates of Iraq. So we say to these people: If forced, we will strike your oil fields as well. And Allah is witness to what we say. Saturday, 04/04/2026

…and with 19 operations targeting enemy bases within the country and the wider region yesterday (source: RNN Mirror).

It is also worth mentioning that several large-scale protests took place across the country yesterday to reject the ongoing USraeli war on Iran and in response to calls by Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr, who addressed the protesters saying:

Thank you for your honorable stance that pleases friends and angers enemies.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, reporting on massive rallies in Baghdad and, in particular, in Tahrir Square.

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Yemeni frontline

Moving to the Yemeni war front, yesterday the Yemeni Security and Intelligence Service announced the arrest of a number of operatives of an espionage network linked to Mossad and the Israeli military intelligence (Aman), accused of carrying out intelligence activities by transmitting sensitive military and security information, coordinates for military sites, and intelligence regarding various economic facilities in Yemen through specialized espionage software and communication tools (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror).

Moreover, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), announced the execution of the 5th operation against Israel, in coordination with Iran and Hezbollah, since re-entering the fray, targeting the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and other “vital and military targets” with a cluster ballistic missile and drones (sources: Al Maydaeen, Saba and RNN Mirror):

In support of the Jihad and Axis of Resistance in Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and Palestine, and within the framework of confronting the zionist scheme that seeks to establish a “greater israel” under the guise of a “new Middle East,” our armed forces have carried out, with the help of Allah Almighty, the fifth military operation. This operation was conducted using a cluster ballistic missile and a number of drones, targeting the “Al-Lydd” airport in the “Jaffa” area and vital and military targets of the “israeli” enemy in southern occupied Palestine. This operation was conducted jointly with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Iranian Army, and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and it successfully achieved its objectives by the grace of Allah. The armed forces salute all the people of our great Yemeni nation, the people of faith and wisdom, for their massive turnout in Sanaa, provinces, districts, and villages, in rejection of the zionist scheme and to confront the equation of permissibility that the enemy seeks to impose on our nation. We continue our military operations within the axis of Jihad and resistance until victory is achieved, by the permission of Allah. Long live a free, proud, and independent Yemen. Victory to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation. Sanaa, 16 Shawwal 1447 AH Corresponding to 04/04/2026 AD

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

The downing of American aircraft in Iran - from Saba .

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