Today I am providing my English translation of an article/historical novel by Patrizia Pisino, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on day 5th June 2026. Although we normally focus on current events rather than history, I believe that this article/historical novel is worth a read, because it shows the modus operandi of (neo-)colonial powers - it is very likely that similar stories (may) have happened around the world in different times. (All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Royal Staircase – Royal Palace of Caserta

Official history books describe the Risorgimento as a glorious epic, a triumphal march towards the apparent unification of Italy, but epics are usually written by the victors, and the victors rarely include in their accounts the human and material cost of their conquests.

This story stems from a need to give a face and a name to what Piedmontese historiography has always referred to, with cold bureaucratic detachment, as “reaction”, “brigandage” or, worse still, “pacification”, demonstrating through the facts that the people of the South were not regarded on a par with those of Piedmont and that these events did not unite but divided.

The characters of Giulia, Luca and Michele are fictional, but the context surrounding them is dramatically real: the influence of the Rothschild bankers on the events of those years; the Bank of the Two Sicilies stripped of its gold reserves; the devaluation of the Ducat, which reduced entire generations to poverty; compulsory conscription used as a tool of depopulation; the blood pacts between the new occupying army and the criminal underworld, and the methods of military repression.

Credit and blood are not a metaphor. They are the two elements that truly marked the transition from the Kingdom of Francis II to the Kingdom of Italy. Read this story knowing that there are tens of thousands of true stories buried in the woods of the South.

In 1858, anyone disembarking in Naples was dazzled, not only by the emerald-coloured gulf framed by Vesuvius, but by the sheer display of wealth that could be found nowhere else on the peninsula with such magnificence. The Kingdom of the Two Sicilies was the beating heart of the “Mezzogiorno”, a vast expanse encompassing more than half of Italy, with King Francis II of Bourbon at its centre. They called him “Franceschiello”, a nickname born not of contempt but of familiarity: Franceschiello would walk the streets every morning, experiencing the reality of his people’s lives first-hand. That Kingdom was the result of a project begun by his great grandfather, Ferdinand I, who in 1816 had united Naples and Sicily into a single State and laid the foundations for everything: the Bank of the Two Sicilies to ensure monetary stability, the first state schools, and the groundwork for industrial development. Ferdinand II had inherited that legacy and built upon it.

He had introduced a programme of mass literacy that was unrivalled, with schools in every municipality, from the neighbourhoods of Naples to the hamlets of Calabria. He had reformed the Alberghi dei Poveri, transforming them from places of squalor into communities where abandoned children were taken in, educated and trained in a trade. He had commissioned the construction of public gardens, tree-lined avenues and marble fountains. He had established the Ostificio di Pietrarsa, an industrial behemoth where thousands of workers built locomotives, cannons and ships. The shipyards at Castellammare churned out frigates that sailed the world’s seas. The textile mills of San Leucio produced silks exported as far afield as Paris.

In 1839, he had inaugurated the first railway on the Italian peninsula. All of this created employment, dignity and self-sufficiency; everything was underpinned by the Ducato, a pure silver coin backed by the Bank’s reserves, a strong and respected currency throughout the Mediterranean. It was a Kingdom that functioned well and could look to the future with confidence.

Carefree days

Little Giulia, aged ten, daughter of Colonel Raffaele di Roccabruna, lived in a stately home in the Chiaia district of Naples; it was a place that exuded understated elegance and a profound tranquillity, the sort of tranquillity that only those who feel safe can afford. Her bedroom was a small but bright room, with a window overlooking the inner courtyard where a lemon tree grew, planted by her mother before she died. The bed was a white-painted wrought-iron frame, covered with a floral cotton quilt, with goose-down pillows that smelled of lavender, just like all the linen in the house. On the mahogany dressing table, Giulia kept her porcelain doll, the one in the pink silk dress – her mother’s last gift. Every evening, before going to sleep, Giulia would rest her nose on the pillow and breathe in that scent of lavender, and feel as though she were wrapped in a mother’s embrace.

On Sundays, father and daughter would set off in the carriage for the Royal Palace of Caserta, travelling through countryside dotted with vineyards and olive groves, and when the immense façade appeared on the horizon like a mirage of stone and light, Giulia would be left breathless. Inside, the Royal Staircase made her feel like an ant standing before a cascade of white marble, but what truly made her heart race was something marvellous and magical, for at Capodimonte, beauty lay not only in the walls and ceilings, but within the furniture itself, brought to life by secret mechanisms that transformed the furnishings into something alive. The first time Giulia had discovered that magic, she was four years old.

She was playing hide-and-seek behind a large ornamental cage made of inlaid walnut and gilded brass, which enclosed an intricate landscape of wire branches covered in real bark and silk leaves, where some blackbirds were perched. It looked like a static object, a piece of furniture like any other, but when Giulia, inadvertently, bumped her elbow against a key almost hidden in the base, the little birds inside opened their beaks, tilted their heads to one side and let out a soft, sweet, incredibly lifelike chirp, flapping their feathered wings in perfect rhythm, as if they were showing off in front of their mate. It was a true marvel of craftsmanship, where the finest cabinet-making blended with the most delicate mechanics.

Every room in the palace was furnished with these precious music-box clocks. These animated music boxes stood on the tables in the drawing rooms, as small and precious as jewels. When the key was turned, the spring was wound; a toothed cylinder began to turn and played complex melodies, whilst tiny figures in gilded bronze or porcelain came to life: dancing shepherdesses, parading knights, swans flapping their wings on pools of artificial water. Giulia could spend hours watching those tiny figures move, mesmerised by the precision of their mechanical movements. She would close her eyes and feel as though she were inside a symphony where every object was an instrument and every cog a note.

Birdcage-shaped clock The Queen’s Study and the Stucco Room

That immense wonderland held more than just this: in the Royal Palace there were two Viennese automatic organs, absolute masterpieces of musical mechanics. They were not like the organs found in churches, which required the hands of a player; these played of their own accord. Engraved on 89 cylinders were the most famous pieces of music of the era: arias by Mozart and Rossini, symphonies by Beethoven and Haydn, as well as hundreds of sacred and secular compositions covering a vast repertoire. A system of moving cylinders could switch from one piece to another without interruption, and a mechanism comprising weights, bellows and pneumatic valves controlled everything: the selection of pieces, the engagement of stops, and the opening and closing of the channels. When it was activated, it was like a distant sigh, as if the Royal Palace were taking a deep breath; then the first notes filled every corner of the halls with a power that did not seem possible for an instrument without a player. Giulia did not merely hear that music – she saw it, she touched it.

It seemed to her that the entire Palace had become an instrument, that the walls were singing, that the marble itself had turned to skin and the veins of stone were carrying the blood of music from one room to another. In those moments she felt protected by the stone, by the wood, by the precision of those mechanisms that reproduced life without needing anyone.

That Royal Palace was a fortress of civilisation, and she was its little wandering princess. Beyond the halls lay the park: kilometres of tree-lined avenues, fountains, the great artificial waterfall, the English Garden with its white swans on the pond.

Giulia would run along the avenues. She would run until she was out of breath, her skirts fluttering around her legs and her hair whipping her face. Her father would follow her at a leisurely pace, smiling, enjoying the sight of his daughter losing herself in that wonder. Sometimes they would stop at the Great Wood, where the trees grew denser and wilder, and there Giulia would imagine she was in an enchanted forest, populated by fairies and knights. At other times they would stroll through the English Garden, her mother’s favourite, with its winding paths, its mock ruins, and its pond with white swans gliding across the still water like elegant ghosts. There, the geometric order of the Italian park gave way, and everything became romantic, melancholic, and utterly sweet.

When the sun set, the carriage would take them back to Naples. The sun sank behind Posillipo, bathing the gulf in shades of orange and pink, and Giulia would fall asleep on the velvet seat, her head resting on her father’s knee. That was her world – fragrant, safe, musical – a world where a little girl could run through the corridors of power without fear, because that power was kind.

Automatic organ

Hope and Education

Not all children lived amidst damask and marble; even for those who had nothing, the Kingdom offered a place to live. Luca was twelve years old and had no memory of his father. His mother had died of fever when he was five, in a ground-floor flat in the Pendola neighbourhood. Luca had not ended up on the streets. The King would not have allowed it. He had been taken in at the Albergo dei Poveri di San Gennaro, an airy building with clean dormitories, a refectory where meals were served every day, and, above all, a school. Luca had learnt to read and discovered he had a golden touch with wood, which is why he was sent as an apprentice to the workshop of a carpenter who worked right at the Royal Palace. One day in October 1859, he was carrying a crate of cherry wood planks into the Tapestry Room, whilst Master Ciccio was talking to the superintendent, Luca heard a little girl’s laughter echoing down the corridor. He turned and saw a young girl in a light blue dress and patent leather shoes – shoes he’d never seen before – running towards him.

“What’s your name?” asked the little girl.

“Luca. And you?”

“Giulia. Come on. I’ll let you see and hear the magic”.

She dragged him into the room where the birdcage stood. Giulia turned the key, the bellows swelled, the birds opened their beaks and their song filled the room. Luca felt the vibrations of the tiny cogs through the floor, a subtle vibration rising from his feet and making his legs tingle. Then something happened that brought him to his knees. From the walls, the floor and the ceiling came a wave of sound that filled his chest like a giant breath. One of the Viennese automatic organs had been activated somewhere deep within the Palace, and its music travelled through the hidden ducts in the walls. Luca felt the high notes like drops of light on his skin and the low ones like an embrace holding him tight from all sides. He felt timpani vibrating in the floor beneath his knees, and that vibration made his bones tremble—not with fear, but with something that resembled wonder yet was greater; it was as if the wood he worked with every day had suddenly found a voice and they were all singing together, and he, who knew the language of wood, could finally understand them. Two tears rolled down his cheeks; he did not weep out of sadness, but because he had not known the world could be so beautiful.

“These belong to the Royal Palace too”, said Giulia, smiling. “Nobody plays them. They play by themselves. As if they had a heart”.

“Who made them?” asked Luca, his voice breaking.

“I don’t know. Master Ciccio might know”.

In fact, he did know. They had been built in Vienna but were looked after and maintained by Neapolitan craftsmen trained in the royal workshops – the very same workshops where Luca was learning his trade. A body of knowledge passed down from master to apprentice, through generations of hands that had learnt to speak the language of mechanics with the same precision with which the Viennese cylinders spoke the language of music. From that day on, they met in the park. Giulia brought food; Luca told her about the institute, about Master Ciccio, and about the children who had lost everything but had found a place to live.

“The King has given us a home”, Luca would say. “Master Ciccio is convinced that if I work hard, one day I’ll be able to build things like those”.

“My father says the King is good”, said Giulia. “But he’s afraid there are men far away from here who want to take our things”.

Luca did not understand. He knew only the orphanage, the workshop, the Royal Palace, bread, wood, and Giulia.

The Conspiracy

The air in Naples smelled of orange blossom and gunpowder, but in the private drawing room of the royal palace, that air was filtered through the silk curtains and felt heavy with unnatural silences. In a corner, almost in shadow, sat a man in an English overcoat cut with millimetre-perfect precision. He was Nathan Mayer Rothschild’s envoy; he carried no sword, but a black leather briefcase that held more power than all the artillery of the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies. Colonel Raffaele, in the white uniform of the Bourbon Dragoons, faced him. The uniform clung to him like a suit of armour, but his eyes were the colour of defeat.

“Sir”, said Raffaele, brushing the hilt of his sabre in a purely formal gesture of defiance. “We are a sovereign State. Our coffers are full. The Bank of Naples has reserves of silver and gold that your own British government envies; why should England be pushing that rebel Garibaldi onto our shores?”

The Englishman smiled. A cold smile that did not reach his eyes. He removed his kidskin gloves with extreme slowness.

“Colonel, you speak of full coffers, but I speak of capital flows. You are rich, it is true, but your King has made a fatal mistake: he sought to build a war fleet—twelve armoured frigates at Pietrarsa. Her Majesty’s Admiralty cannot allow the Mediterranean to become a Neapolitan lake.”

“So what?” growled Raffaele.

“So, your wealth is an obstacle. Piedmont has run up debts with our banks to buy weapons. Debt is the perfect instrument of control. Garibaldi is no hero to us; he is a liquidator”.

As he stared him straight in the eye, the words pierced him like a blade.

“You think a State’s strength lies in its army and its coffers, but that is not the case. A state’s strength lies not in its independence, but in its connection to the flows of international capital. When the State is tied to the debts of our banks, it is no longer the State that controls the finances, but the finances that control the State. That is what has changed, Colonel. You’ve been left out of the game without even realising it. You’ve built a self-sufficient kingdom, but you’ve done so without asking permission from those who decide who can be self-sufficient and who cannot. You built your fleet without realising that we had already staked a claim to that sea. You built your factories without realising that the coal, the machinery and the capital needed to run them had to be lent by our banks; now that everything is ready, now that your factories are producing wealth, we’re here to collect that wealth. It’s very simple, really: the more the South produces, the more international capital needs it to finance its own expansion. You think your army protects you. In reality, that army is merely a police force tasked with protecting not the people, but the extraction of resources. Debt is the perfect tool. We do not want your silver, Colonel; we want your silver to end up in the coffers of Turin to pay off Piedmont’s debts to us. We are not conquering your Kingdom; we are reabsorbing it into the natural flow of capital”.

Raffaele drew his pistol. The Englishman did not bat an eyelid.

“Shoot, if you like. But do you know what will happen tomorrow? What has been decided in London and Turin will happen”.

Rothschild’s envoy looked towards the drawing-room door, behind which Giulia was probably playing with her porcelain doll.

“History isn’t made up of little girls in silk dresses, Colonel. History is written in the ledgers. When General Garibaldi enters here, he won’t find a Kingdom. He’ll find a mine to exploit to fuel the North’s industrial machine, and those who oppose it… well, the London and Turin press already have the label ready; they won’t be called ‘loyal soldiers’. They’ll be called ‘brigands’. It’s much easier to justify the elimination of a brigand than that of a patriot defending his own home. Your resources—such as sulphur in Sicily, iron in Calabria, extensive agriculture and a potential market of over 9 million consumers—will be under our control”.

Raffaele realised that the warning to the King was not an attempt to avoid war. It was the cold analysis of someone about to set a machine of destruction in motion. It was an insidious message: “We have already decided on your downfall. Now we are giving you the chance to choose how you will be brought down: through treaties (which you will not sign out of pride) or by force of arms (which you will lose). In either case, it makes no difference to us”.

The warning was the surgical scalpel dissecting the King’s dignity before the mirror of the reality of financial power. Francis, for all his courage, could not resist the cut; even his heroic resistance was part of the leverage the bankers had calculated to bring down the Kingdom from within.

It was a move worthy of chess masters. In the game of history, the King was sacrificed to pave the way for the true aim of the operation: the absorption of the South’s wealth. The warning had been the means of ensuring that the King’s pawn moved precisely in the direction of the trap.

The invasion and the betrayal

The storm broke in the spring of 1860. Garibaldi landed at Marsala. The Bourbon generals surrendered one after the other. The King left Naples for Gaeta. The Piedmontese troops marched in as masters.

Some officers swore allegiance to the House of Savoy, others disappeared, and others took up arms and took refuge in the mountains. Colonel Raffaele was among them. He gathered a group of loyal soldiers, took all the available weapons, and asked Carmela to take Giulia to a safe place and to join him in Mignano.

Carmela, knowing of the friendship between the two young men, went to the Albergo dei Poveri to warn Luca, but there she found a scene of utter chaos. She returned to little Giulia, distraught and worried. With the collapse of Bourbon authority, the police force disbanded and the occupying army still busy consolidating its power in the government buildings, criminal gangs had taken to the streets like jackals.

The Camorra, which had always existed in the Neapolitan underworld but had been kept at bay by the iron fist of the Bourbon regime, suddenly felt free and protected. Why did the new Piedmontese rulers need allies in the city? They needed men who knew the alleyways, the houses and the hideouts; so, in exchange for impunity and favours, the Savoy military authorities had given the gang leaders the green light. A dirty deal, never put in writing but working perfectly: you help us control the city and capture the Bourbon “brigands”, and we’ll leave you free to go about your business. And one of those businesses – the most sordid and the most lucrative – involved children. The Albergo dei Poveri was one of the first targets. A gang led by a man known as “o’ Scartocchiato” smashed through the doors of the institution one October evening.

Luca was in the dormitory when he heard the screams. He got out of bed and saw them. Big men, with scarred faces, knives at their belts. They grabbed the crying children and dragged them out like sacks of flour. Rage replaced panic. Luca knew the orphanage like the back of his hand. He slipped under the bed, crawled to the window, climbed down the gutter and ran barefoot through the darkness. His body moved of its own accord towards the Reggia.

The escape

The Reggia was no longer the place he remembered. The halls were empty, the doors ajar, the corridors filled with solitary echoes. The Piedmontese garrison had requisitioned part of the building for military use, but the park’s avenues were still there, and the night concealed him. Luca curled up under a laurel bush in the English Garden, near the swan pond, and wept. He wept until he had no more tears left. It was then that he heard footsteps. Quick, running footsteps, accompanied by heavy breathing. A woman dragging a little girl by the hand. Luca made himself as small as possible in the darkness and watched. It was Carmela with Giulia. She was wearing a coarse peasant’s dress; her hair was tousled and full of leaves, her face streaked with tears and soot. She looked like a different little girl, and yet Luca recognised her at once. Carmela stopped, panting. She looked back towards the main avenue; from the darkness came men’s voices, shouts, the sound of snapping branches – they were not regular soldiers, but men of the Camorra, the ones the Piedmontese used as bounty hunters. They’d realised that Colonel Raffaele had fled with his daughter, and had put a bounty on the girl – not for the money, but to do a favour for their new masters. Capturing the daughter of a “brigand” Bourbon officer would be a perfect propaganda coup.

“They’re coming”, whispered Carmela, her eyes filled with terror. “Miss, I can’t run any further. My legs… they can’t take it any more.”

Giulia looked around, desperate. The pond lay before her. The swans slept on the still water. There was nowhere to hide. The paths were open, the bushes too sparse. It was then that Luca stepped out of the darkness.

“Giulia”, he whispered.

The little girl started. She looked at him with eyes that no longer recognised anything, lost in fear; then, slowly, something lit up in that gaze.

“Luca?”

“Come on. Come with me. I know where to go”.

Luca took Giulia by the hand. His hand was rough from handling wood, but steady. He led her along the side paths of the English Garden, the ones that only a child who had explored every corner of the Royal Palace would know. They passed beneath the faux Gothic ruin, through a tunnel of foliage, until they reached a half-ruined wall. Luca removed a loose stone: behind it was a gap opening onto the fields; on the other side, darkness enveloped them as they ran towards the countryside. Luca turned back one last time; not a single sound came from the open halls of the Royal Palace. Only silence, as if someone had taken a giant’s breath away. Carmela accompanied them for two days. On the third night, her legs gave way.

“Go on without me. The colonel is waiting for you in Mignano. Keep her alive, Luca”, she whispered, embracing him.

“No”, said Giulia, weeping. “We won’t leave you”.

“You must go, Giulietta. For your father’s sake. He needs to know you’re alive. I… I’m old. They’ll catch me, they might beat me, but they won’t kill me. I’m worth nothing to them. You are. You’re the daughter of a ‘brigand’. If they catch you, they’ll kill you to set an example”.

Then she pushed them away with a wave of her hand and remained seated beneath the olive tree, her eyes closed, waiting for what was to come. Luca and Giulia ran. Giulia turned around for a moment, saw her sitting there, motionless. Her heart broke.

The Carnage

They walked for five nights. They slept in haystacks, feeding on wild figs, walnuts and stolen melons. Giulia learnt to sleep on the hard ground; her hands were covered in cuts, her feet were torn to shreds. Luca tried to protect her in every way he could: he held her hand, lifted her up when she fell, and shielded her with his own body when they passed near soldiers. One night, Giulia stopped and wept uncontrollably for everything she had lost.

“Why are they doing this to us?”

“We haven’t done anything wrong”, said Luca, his eyes flashing with a rage that seemed far too old for a 12-year-old.

“We exist and we have something they want. Our money, our factories, our land. Since they don’t want to look like thieves, they have to pretend that we’re the bad guys. The bandits, the louts. Are you a lout, Giulia?”

“No”.

“Then don’t cry. We are the children of a Kingdom that was beautiful and strong. We must survive to tell its story”.

On the sixth night, they were found. A Piedmontese patrol came across two children, alone, thin and dirty. A modicum of humanity would have been enough to let them go, but unfortunately the machinery of destruction never stops. Luca stood in front of Giulia like a shield. “Don’t touch her.”

The captain chuckled; he’d recognised her. “The girl’s worth more than her father. She’ll make a fine present”.

Luca threw a stone; they grabbed him by the hair and slammed him to the ground. They tied him up with a rope that cut into his skin. They tied Giulia up too.

“What shall we do with them, Captain? Shall we take them to headquarters?”

“Headquarters is a long way off. And these two can’t walk any further. Especially the boy – he looks as if he’s about to faint”.

The captain looked at them with the indifference one reserves for livestock.

“Just make sure they aren’t found”.

Giulia realised immediately what they intended to do. Her eyes widened with pure, primal terror – the kind that has no words, only a silent scream that choked in her throat. Luca realised a second later. He looked at the captain, looked at the soldiers getting to their feet with an air of boredom, looked at the woods they’d emerged from, looked at the empty road, looked at the sky turning pink and orange over the mountains. A beautiful sky. The very same sky he used to see from the window of the boarding school, in the mornings, when Master Ciccio would call him to go to the workshop. He turned to Giulia. Her eyes were tearful, but her voice was firm.

“Giulia. When I tell you to run, you run. Don’t look back. Run towards the mountains. Your father’s men are there. They’ll find you”.

“No, Luca, no, I’m staying with you”.

“Giulia. Listen to me. You can still run; I can’t. They’ve broken something inside me—I can feel it. You’re fast. You’ve always been fast. Do you remember when we used to run in the English Garden? You were faster than me. Always”.

The captain kicked Luca, sending him tumbling onto his side. “Enough talk. Let’s get moving”.

Luca, with the last shred of strength he had, rolled towards the captain and bit his hand. The captain screamed in pain and fired a shot into the air. The soldiers took their rifles off their shoulders. In that split second of chaos, Luca shouted: “RUN, GIULIA! RUN!”

Giulia ran as she had never run before, her hands bound, her feet bleeding, tears blurring her vision. Behind her, a gunshot. Then another. Then silence. She didn’t look back.

Exile

Raffaele found Giulia three days later in a cave in the Mignano mountains, nearly starved and frozen to death, her hands still tied behind her back. When he took her in his arms, Giulia did not cry.

“They killed Luca, Dad. They killed him because he meant nothing to them; he was just a Neapolitan”.

At that moment, Raffaele understood everything. He understood the words of the Englishman with the leather briefcase. He realised they weren’t fighting a war. They were witnessing a purge. The Kingdom of the Two Sicilies was not falling under the blows of an army; it was to be dismantled piece by piece, by men who had no flag but a ledger. Anyone who resisted was not a soldier or a human being; they were merchandise to be eliminated.

The war he was fighting was no longer a war. It was a bloodbath.

His troops, once a disciplined group of soldiers in white uniforms, had been reduced to a band of starving ghosts moving through the woods of Mignano and Isernia at night, with no more ammunition or provisions and, above all, no news. The King was in Gaeta, under siege, and no one knew whether he would hold out or surrender. The Piedmontese were no longer sending regular armies against them: they were sending Camorra thugs, who knew the paths better than they did and killed for a fee. He thought of Giulia, who, at the age of ten, had already seen more death than a veteran. One night, his second-in-command, Lieutenant Greco – a man from San Fele with a long beard and eyes full of weariness – approached him with news that Raffaele knew would arrive sooner or later.

“Colonel. The Piedmontese have surrounded the valley. They’re burning down the farmhouses. They’ve even killed women and children, accusing them of harbouring brigands. If we stay, they’ll catch us by tomorrow; if they catch us…”

He didn’t finish the sentence; he didn’t need to. Raffaele knew what happened to captured “bandits”. He’d seen it with his own eyes: no trial or court; just a tree, a rope, and sometimes, to save the rope, a gunshot to the back of the head, followed by the head being cut off and placed in a box to be shown to the command as a trophy. His fate, as a well-known officer, would be even worse. They would hold a ceremony and publish his name in the Turin newspapers as “the executed bandit leader”. And Giulia? Giulia would end up in a Piedmontese institution, from which she would only emerge to end up on the streets of the North.

“We must disband the group. Go back to your homes. Hide your weapons. Pass yourselves off as submissive peasants. The time for armed resistance is over; now a new era begins, a time when we must resist in a different way. By surviving. By remembering. By passing on the truth to your children”.

Then he took Giulia and made his way down towards the Garigliano. They crossed the Papal States in secret; in Civitavecchia they boarded a ship bound for Barcelona. When they disembarked, a Neapolitan man welcomed them into a shop in the La Barceloneta district. Giulia looked at herself in the mirror and didn’t recognise herself: a skeleton with enormous eyes, gnarled hands, feet wrapped in bloodstained rags – and yet she was still alive.

The new masters: the mercenaries of souls

What Raffaele had feared was already happening. The new government had to finance the State apparatus, pay off debts to foreign banks and maintain a huge army; the money had to be taken from the South, but there was another problem: manpower. The army had to quadruple in size; it had to recruit soldiers from the South. Compulsory conscription became a mass deportation disguised as civic duty. Young peasants and craftsmen who had never held a rifle, who did not understand the dialect of the conquerors, were taken from their homes and sent to barracks in Piedmont, in Lombardy. Hundreds of kilometres from home, amongst people who called them “peasants” and “bandits”. It was a war without a single shot being fired, because every young man taken away meant one less labourer for his land, one fewer pair of hands in the fields at sowing and harvest time, one fewer son for a family already struggling to survive. The countryside began to empty. The fields became overrun with weeds, not because the soil was barren, but because there was no one left to cultivate it. The elderly remained behind, too weary to work on their own. The women remained, without the men, and hunger – already sown by the devaluation of the Ducat and the tax on milling – found its most fertile ground in the lack of labour. There was no more food, because there was no one left to produce it. Conscription served not only to supply soldiers; it served to strip the South of its workforce, making it dependent on the North for everything. With the young men taken away, the land abandoned, and hunger on the rise, Michele was seventeen and came from a hilltop village in Calabria. He had been working his father’s land for five generations, then the conscription notice arrived. His father, sixty years old and with hands deformed by arthritis, looked at him speechlessly.

“If you go, who will work the land? If you go, we’ll starve to death”.

Michele did not go. He hid in the woods. His sister brought him food at night, but someone informed on him. One November morning, the soldiers surrounded the woods, captured him, and tied him to a tree in the town hall courtyard in front of the villagers, who had been forcibly gathered there. The captain read out: desertion, punishable by death.

His mother threw herself at his feet: “He’s just a child! He only wanted to work the land!”

The captain kicked her away. The soldiers cocked their rifles. Michele looked out at the olive groves, the lemon trees, the tiled roof of his house. He closed his eyes. The shot rang out like a clock striking the hour of death. His body remained tied to the tree for hours, as a warning. Look: this is what happens to those who refuse to leave their land to serve King Vittorio Emanuele. That evening, Michele’s father sat in the olive grove, motionless as a withered tree, waiting for a death that was not coming quickly enough.

The arrogance of the new regime

In the autumn of 1861, the Royal Palace of Caserta came back to life, but it was a different life. The new masters arrived from Turin, Genoa and Milan. In their blue Savoy uniforms, their hands accustomed only to signing documents, counting coins and shaking hands in secret lodges, they brought with them the traitors: former Bourbon officials who, one day, had sworn allegiance to Francis II and, the next, denounced their colleagues as “bandits to be eliminated”. Men who had sold their dignity to the highest bidder. They took up residence in the royal apartments, unimpressed by the sumptuousness or the refinement of the works on display; to them, King Francis was a boor, they failed to understand the love of art and science that he had pursued during his brief reign. The halls, the fabrics, the books, the statues – to them, these were merely objects to be catalogued and taken away to be sold, without even grasping their true value or purpose, for, being ignorant, they had never seen anything like them before. The magic that had captivated little Giulia left them indifferent; beauty in art and harmony did not exist for these men. What they saw – what made their eyes light up – was amassing as many treasures as possible for their bank accounts. The most ruthless blow came in the form of a decree. The Duchy of the Two Sicilies was abolished overnight; the currency earned through hard work, saved for their children, minted from pure silver and guaranteed by the Bank founded by Ferdinand I, was now worthless.

The government imposed the Lira as the sole legal tender, but did not convert the Ducats at par; instead, it brutally devalued them according to rates set not by the market but by officials sitting at their desks. It was legalised theft. A decree stated: what you have in your pocket is no longer worth anything. A lifetime’s savings were reduced to waste paper. Those who had access to information before others, thanks to their connections with the Piedmontese banks, the new officials, had converted their Ducats at the best exchange rate before the collapse. They had enriched themselves at the expense of the people.

The Bank of the Two Sicilies was stripped of its gold reserves, which ended up, as expected, in the North to cover Piedmont’s debts to the Rothschilds; in one fell swoop, the government had destroyed the purchasing power of the entire “Mezzogiorno”, transferring to the North wealth accumulated over centuries of labour. The South had become a colony that could only buy from the North and sell to the North on terms imposed by others. The Turin newspapers celebrated the “end of the South’s monetary anarchy”. None of those journalists had ever seen a mother weeping because her savings were now worthless. Meanwhile, people were dying in the slums of Naples; hunger was an invisible scourge. Women queued outside bakeries with devalued coins that suppliers accepted only grudgingly. Children rummaged through rubbish; farmers, forced to pay rent in Lire, sold their harvests at rock-bottom prices. The streets filled with people without land, without a trade, without money. The “new poor”, whom the Italian State had created with surgical precision. By now, no one could rebel without the word “BRIGAND” appearing on the walls. Shot without trial. Head cut off and displayed in the square. Family imprisoned.

The Turin press reported that in the South, “civilisation was being brought” to the “barbarians”. They congratulated themselves on having ‘liberated’ the South and replaced the Lira with the Ducat, certainly they were not thinking of the seventeen-year-old boy who had been shot because he wanted to farm his own land; for to think would have meant looking, and to look would have meant admitting that they were not liberators, but predators who were not unifying Italy, but devouring it, piece by piece, coin by coin, child by child, young person by young person.

Epilogue

In Barcelona, in a back room of a shop, Giulia stood by the window looking out at the sea. One evening her father came in with a Spanish newspaper containing a page in Italian that the exiles were passing around with trembling hands. Beside a short, terse article: “pacification operation” in Calabria, a “deserter” executed “according to the law”, a “healing example”. Michele’s name appeared in a code they passed amongst themselves, a name added to a long list.

“How many are there?” asked Giulia. “How many boys like Michele?”

Raffaele did not reply. No one knew the exact number. Those figures were not recorded in the history books. They were buried in the woods, in forgotten squares, in secret archives.

“So many”, he said.

Giulia looked out at the sea, which was turning red beneath the setting sun – a red that was anything but romantic.

“Luca died because of this. They’ve taken everything, Dad. The currency, the factories, the land, the young people, the children. The music. Time. Everything. Nothing’s left”.

Raffaele took her hand. Cold, slender, as fragile as a winter twig.

“Something’s left, Giulietta. Us. As long as we’re alive, as long as we remember, as long as we tell the story, something’s left”.

Giulia did not reply, but she did not pull her hand away.

They stood in the dark, facing a sea that was not their sea, in a land that was not their land, watching the red fade and the darkness swallow everything up, just like the darkness that had swallowed the clocks and the organ pipes, the toothed cylinders, the dusty bellows, the fields without farmers, the young people torn from their homes, the abducted children, the devalued coins, the stripped-bare factories, the youths tied to trees, and the notes that would never again resound within the marble halls of any concert hall. The darkness that had descended from the North like a wave of mud and iron had covered everything and would never recede again.

The true victors

The economic model systematically applied by the Rothschilds had worked perfectly on both fronts: they warned the Kingdom of Sardinia of the consequences of their plan, not to help it, but to make it understand the cost of the service: to cede the economic sovereignty of the “Mezzogiorno”, hand over its gold reserves, destroy its competing industry, and allow the export of its human capital and raw materials.

On the Bourbon front, they warned the king for a number of strategic reasons: to humiliate him and show that he was already isolated, to break him psychologically before the physical war began, and to ensure that he would not surrender without a fight so as to trigger the “paradigm shift” plan: from Sovereign to Bandit. Such is the ruthless logic of finance: to create the “desperate case”.

In return, Piedmont was granted the “political window” to formally lead the nation, but with the knowledge that true sovereignty would not lie with King Victor Emmanuel, but with the ledgers in London. It was a Faustian pact: the crown in exchange for the coffers; and like all Faustian pacts, the signatory believes he is buying his soul, but in reality he is selling it.

SOURCES

Caserta and San Leucio described by the architect Ferdinando Patturelli – 1826:

“They called them… brigands” – a historical film by Pasquale Squitieri released on 24th May 1999, centred on the story of the Lucanian brigand Carmine Crocco, which was censored because it tells a different story of the Risorgimento.

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