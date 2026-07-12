GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Liana Chenoweth Kornfield's avatar
Liana Chenoweth Kornfield
1hEdited

I can hardly find words. Only recognition. What is/has happened to Demeter's Island, the land of the Mother, Mother Earth, the lemon and pomegranite trees, is happening all over the world. Thank you Ismaele.

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
4h

Sounds like an interesting his/story. Let us hope there's an Alessandro Manzoni out there who may be found to do it justice.

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