What follows is my English translation of a short article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 12th March 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto.

There is a frequently cited aphorism, of uncertain attribution, that the first casualty of war is truth. The problem is that even in those rare cases where truth partially manages to escape, logic does not get off scot-free. One can be pitifully sympathetic as long as it is the usual delusions of white supremacy, aka Westernism. For example: the US and Israel launched bombings on Iran when the negotiating table was still open and Oman, which was mediating between the delegates, was said to be optimistic about the outcome of the negotiations. The attack on ongoing negotiations had already been tried in the 12-day war, and for Israel, perfidy has always been common practice; the Western media has always presented it as an essential component of Israel’s right to defend itself. Western commentators have therefore emphasised the arrogance of the Iranian leaders who dared to meet at such a time and therefore deserved to be bombed. These are racist ravings, but at least they are nonsense from start to finish, so there is no flaw in their logic.

More worrying is when one leaves, returns and leaves reality again as if nothing had happened. A few days ago, the media told us that an Iranian drone had attacked a British base in Cyprus. On 5th March [2026], the news was denied by the British Defence Minister: the drone in question had not taken off from Iran at all; moreover, there was no confirmation of the hypothesis that the drone had taken off from Lebanon, so even the attribution of the alleged attack to Hezbollah remains entirely speculative. [See my coverage of recent events in Cyprus here and here]

After the initial vague reports, which spoke generically of a British base in Cyprus, the news was better contextualised: that British military base is not on the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, but on British territory; that is, it is a former (?) colony, which is still under the complete sovereignty of the United Kingdom, a remnant of the old British Empire.

We are therefore faced with an attack of uncertain origin, which in any case did not affect Cyprus, but only the United Kingdom. But, since Cyprus was not attacked, what could our government do? Obviously, it sent the frigate “Martinengo” to defend... Cyprus. The decision was taken on the basis of an EU defence clause that is completely inapplicable in this case, given that the United Kingdom is no longer part of the European Union. In their frivolous warmongering euphoria, [Italian Defence Minister Guido] Crosetto and his media minstrels wanted to do things in a big way. In fact, they did not limit themselves to killing logic, but even wanted to make mincemeat of its corpse. The official objective of the Italian naval mission is to “contain the escalation”. In reality, sending ships to defend a State that has not been attacked is already an unwarranted escalation, all the more so because the State that is actually under attack (the United Kingdom) is perfectly capable of defending itself. However, it would be inaccurate to say that it is unclear what the frigate “Martinengo” is doing in Cyprus, because it is definitely doing two things: the first is to showcase our military shipbuilding industry; the second is to serve as a target for other false flag attacks such as the drone initially attributed to Iran. If the ship were actually hit, this would lead to further escalation, and therefore our own warmongering euphoria would also grow out of all proportion.

In 1940, the Duce [Benito Mussolini] appeared at Palazzo Venezia and, after his famous rhetorical introduction about the hour marked by destiny beating in the sky of the homeland, he explicitly stated that the declaration of war had been delivered to the ambassadors of France and England. Today, however, we are entering the war while the government assures us that we are staying out of it. The obvious consideration is that these are the advantages of democracy, which is precisely a public relations technique based on nonsense. But while democracy is about slogans, it is the movement of money that determines the facts. Crosetto can offer justification, since the company he lobbies for, Leonardo SpA, is now Italian in name only. To refute Francesca Albanese’s accusations, the CEO of Leonardo SpA, Roberto Cingolani, effectively admitted that he has no control over DRS Technologies, the American arms electronics company in which Leonardo SpA holds a majority stake. DRS, in turn, has acquired the Israeli company Rada, which operates in the same sector. Cingolani calmly acknowledges that his actual influence over these companies in the Leonardo group is limited to “moral suasion”, which, translated into Italian [English here], means being mocked every time you try to speak up. Poor Cingolani: if this was the end he was destined for, he might as well have been a teacher.

Until the arrival of the mysterious drone, the most serious concern for Cypriots was the growing number of Israelis settling there. There are currently more than 15,000, and this exodus is encouraged not only by the new residents’ availability of money, but also by financial and real estate incentives. A similar phenomenon of Israeli real estate colonisation is now also affecting Puglia [a region in the south of Italy]; and those who know a little history are rightly concerned, as these are the same systems that the Zionists used in Palestine in the first three decades of the last century, before moving decisively to ethnic cleansing. Because of Israeli policy, Israel is now one of the most insecure places in the world, so the phenomenon of the relocation of Zionist colonialism is likely to grow in the coming years. But what the current escalation in Cyprus shows is that, on the one hand, Zionist colonialism is expanding on the basis of security motivations (or pretexts), but on the other hand, it is doing nothing but exporting insecurity and destabilisation. It would therefore come as no surprise if drones were to arrive in Puglia at any moment.

P.S.: Due to personal reasons, I am suspending daily updates on the “Ramadan War” from today, though it may be a full stop. Nevertheless, translations will continue.

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