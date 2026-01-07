As you probably know, I try to avoid posting twice on the same day and I normally do not publish this type of articles on Wednesdays, but, since I have been out for a while and I have quite some free time now, I have thought to publish this article today, considering that we already have quite a few developments to discuss, so that we avoid another long article like the one published yesterday. So, here we go…

Crucial days in Venezuela and between Russia and the Outlaw US Empire

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez - from TeleSur .

As you know, last Saturday 3rd January 2025 the Outlaw US Empire kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from Caracas and brought them in jail (see my coverage of the US raid here and my analysis of its immediate aftermath in the updates therein). A lot has been said and written about the US raid, the reasons behind it ( fighting narco-terrorists, oil, gold, lithium, rare earths and other resources, Monroe or “Donroe” doctrine and kicking out China and Russia from Latin America, etc.) and the charges that Maduro is now facing in a US court - see for instance my translations here and the following articles from Simplicius The Thinker, among many others (Strategic Culture Foundation published quite a few):

…but also Venezuela: afterthoughts and Why Venezuela’s Military Did Not Fight.

And just in case the real reason for this US military operation in Venezuela was not clear to you yet, here is Mike Waltz, US ambassador to the United Nations (UN), speaking at a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting last Monday, 5th January 2026 (all emphasis mine in the highlights below, with my comments in square brackets):

There is no war against Venezuela or its people. We are not occupying a country. [Of course, they do not need to do, as they may have a puppet already!] We're not going to allow the Western Hemisphere to be used as a base of operation for our nation's adversaries. You cannot continue to have the largest energy reserves in the world under the control of adversaries of the United States [i.e. Russia and China], under the control of illegitimate leaders [i.e. Maduro, who was not willing to bend his knee to US President Donald J. Trump], and not benefiting the people of Venezuela [bullshit! If anything, the Outlaw US Empire will make sure that, after privatization of Venezuelan oil & gas companies, their revenues will benefit US companies and oligarchs , I mean “philanthropists”].

Clear now? Good! Let’s go back in time now.

Following the abduction of Maduro and his wife, Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez became the Venezuelan Interim or Acting President, as ordered by the Venezuelan Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice. As I pointed out in some comments elsewhere, one of her first statements on Sunday 4th January 2025 said:

Rodriguez extends the invitation to the US government to work together on a cooperative agenda, “oriented towards shared development, within the framework of international legality and strengthen lasting community coexistence”.

…as reported by TeleSur (italics mine), which also quoted the following excerpt:

President Donald Trump: Our people and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war. That has always been the predicament of President Nicolás Maduro and it is the one of all Venezuela at this moment.

Quite “interesting” statements for an Acting President whose country has just been bombed and its President and First Lady abducted!

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez - from TeleSur .

On Monday 5th January 2026 Delcy Rodriguez established a high-level commission to seek the release of Maduro and his wife (source: TeleSur) and formally assumed the role of Acting President in a swearing-in ceremony, as reported be TeleSur here and here, declaring:

I swear by Bolívar, by our liberators; I swear by our brothers and sisters who accompany us and who must join us as one people. From all political, social, and economic sectors of Venezuela, we must swear as one country.

…assuring that “she will guarantee the continuity of Commander Hugo Chávez’s legacy, as well as the example of gallantry demonstrated by President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores”… all nice words, similar to what American and European Presidents and Prime Ministers say when swearing in. On her first day in office, she even paid a solemn visit to Chavez’ mausoleum Mountain Headquarters 4F and a tribute to the founding leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, Simón Bolívar, reaffirming her commitment to its socialist values, as reported by TeleSur. However, once again she sent the following (all emphasis mine - source: Delcy Rodriguez’s post on her official Telegram channel):

A message from Venezuela to the world, and to the United States: Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence. Our country aspires to live without external threats, in an environment of respect and international cooperation. We believe that global peace is built by first guaranteeing peace within each nation. We prioritise moving towards balanced and respectful international relations between the United States and Venezuela, and between Venezuela and other countries in the region, premised on sovereign equality and non-interference. These principles guide our diplomacy with the rest of the world. We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence. President Donald Trump, our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war. This has always been President Nicolás Maduro’s message, and it is the message of all of Venezuela right now. This is the Venezuela I believe in and have dedicated my life to. I dream of a Venezuela where all good Venezuelans can come together. Venezuela has the right to peace, development, sovereignty and a future.

Notice how she does not request the unconditional release of Maduro and his wife. On the other hand, she insists with the same message delivered the day after Maduro’s abduction and US bombing, message that can be paraphrased as: “Dear Trump, let’s forget what happened and focus on cooperation. You got what you wanted, now stop bombing and let’s go down to business!”. Quite different from the stance of Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, which has been fighting USrael even after the assassination of the Prime Minister and his team, or from the stance of Iranians, who say diplomacy yes, but only under certain conditions (i.e. negotiations, not dictations!) - just compare Delcy Rodriguez’s message with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s response to Trump’s ultimatum to Iran, asking for unconditional surrender, during the 12-day war here: they are light-years apart! Compared to Khamenei, who saw his military leadership killed on the first day of the 12-day war with Israel, Delcy Rodriguez appears to bend her knees in front of Trump, while - by the way - the Venezuelan military (which had stood down during the US bombing) reaffirmed loyalty to the Acting President yesterday, Tuesday 6th January 2026, as reported by TeleSur, which quoted Defense Minister General in Chief Vladimir Padrino Lopez as saying:

Today has been a day of constitutional victory. [Victory? What victory?!] The Homeland continues its unstoppable march towards economic prosperity, development, and the reconciliation of all Venezuelans, with peace as both means and end, as our Commander in Chief Nicolas Maduro Moros has always insisted; preserving the sacred good of independence.

Diosdado Cabello in a blue jumpsuit on the foreground - from TeleSur .

Unlike his colleagues, yesterday Diosdado Cabello, Secretary General of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and Venezuela's Interior Minister, publicly demanded that the Outlaw US Empire returns Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores and denounced the US crimes committed against the Venezuelan civilian population during the military aggression on 3rd January 2025. Here is what he said addressing the crowd in a speech at the National Women’s March in the Venezuelan capital Caracas (source: TeleSur):

That is what Venezuelan women are: courageous, dedicated, clear-headed, and willing to defend their people, their land, and their loved ones with their own lives. There are people who have never participated in politics and today are raising their voices against imperialism. They will have to return Nicolás and Cilia to us! Maduro, hold on, the people are rising up!

It is no surprise then that today (Wednesday 7th January 2026) the Trump administration put Maduro’s loyalist Diosdado Cabello on notice that he could be a primary target unless he aids Interim President Delcy Rodriguez in fulfilling US demands and maintaining order, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Reuters, which quoted a US source as saying:

In the meantime, they have communicated to Cabello via intermediaries that if he is defiant, he could face a similar fate to Maduro, the authoritarian leader captured in a US raid on Saturday and whisked away to New York to face prosecution on ‘narco-terrorism’ charges, or could see his life in danger.

At the same time, the US administration requested Delcy Rodriguez that her government partners exclusively with the Outlaw US Empire on oil production, giving priority to US buyers for heavy crude, while cutting its relationships with China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba, in both economic and military spheres, as reported by Al Mayadeen, quoting ABC News and The New York Times (paywalled). This triggered the reactions of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, whose spokeswoman Mao Ning said:

China and other countries have legitimate rights in Venezuela, which must be protected. The United States has brazenly used force, demanding priority on oil sources.

…describing US actions as “typical bullying”, while Trump’s announcement of reaching a deal to import $2 billion worth of Venezuelan crude drove oil prices down yesterday morning, according to Al Mayadeen. Moreover, the Trump administration is already “preparing ‘to recalibrate’ its unilateral sanctions regime on Venezuelan oil”, per by Al Mayadeen, citing a CNBC report.

In the meantime, this morning Russia announced the deployment of naval assets, including a submarine (!), to ensure the safety of a reflagged Russian oil tanker, now named Marinera (previously Bella 1 and operating in the Caribbean), which was pursued by US forces in international waters for weeks, allegedly for transporting sanctioned oil, despite being empty and bearing no cargo, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing The Wall Street Journal (paywalled). However, US naval forces were quicker than the Russians and managed to seize the ship this afternoon while in international waters in the North Atlantic (source: Al Mayadeen - see also TASS: 1, 2 and 3).

As if the above was not enough, this afternoon SOUTHCOM also announced the seizure of another vessel, the M/T Sophia, in the Caribbean Sea:

We will see how things develop in the next few days between Russia and the Outlaw US Empire, but also in Venezuela: if Delcy Rodriguez obeys US orders, she will clearly lose face! At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to face the umpteenth rouge move by the Outlaw US Empire, this time challenging Russian power directly in international waters: will he do something about it or will he just keep closing one eye, as he has done so far with Ukrainian attacks on so-called “shadow fleet” vessels in the Black Sea (see Reuters, for instance) and in the Mediterranean Sea (see Politico, for example)? Clearly Trump feels emboldened by Maduro’s abduction and now he will not stop unless he is put back in his place, especially if you consider the Ukrainian drone attack on Putin’s residence in Valdai at the beginning of last week (e.g. see Times Now), of course enabled by US and/or British intelligence.

To paraphrase Karl Sanchez, the ongoing Cold War 2.0 risks to deflagrate into a fully fledged World War Three. As I wrote in a comment to his post and to a Jonathan Cook’s article earlier today, WE, the people, need to take the matter in our hands. I have said it before and I will repeat it: WE need to stop everything and, if necessary, start a revolution until this madness ends. Western governments and elites are scared to death of the power of the masses, that’s why they monitor EVERYTHING we do - just watch this clip of Piers Morgan’s interview of Palantir’s founder Peter Thiel soon after Luigi Mangione’s murder of a health insurance CEO in New York City on 4th December 2024:

Do we really want our warmongering governments to spend taxpayers’ money in weapons, ammunition and war against phantom menaces instead of public healthcare and infrastructure?

And is it a coincidence that most "fine" analysts are ex-military and ex-intelligence and (almost?) never call for demonstrations against their governments, despite their HUGE reach?

We cannot keep waiting for the economic collapse of the West or let Russia, China and/or Iran fight for us. We need to save ourselves, our humanity and the world! So, let’s organize ourselves and demonstrate against our tyrants!

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Chaos in southern Yemen

Following up from my previous article, the situation in southern Yemen appears to get even more chaotic. In fact, following the withdrawal of the Yemeni secessionist Southern Transitional Council (STC) faction backed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Maasheeq Presidential Palace in the southern port city of Aden yesterday (source: Al Mayadeen), the STC started moving weapons and military equipment from Jabal Hadid and other STC-affiliated camps in Aden toward Al Dhale. However, the Information Minister in the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, Maammar al-Iryani warned against it, describing it as “a dangerous determination to pursue a path that threatens security and stability, particularly at a sensitive time for the so-called ‘liberated areas’”, while praising National Shield Forces for “their continued efforts to assert control, protect state institutions, and safeguard public and private property”, as per Al Mayadeen. This was followed by preemptive airstrikes by the Saudi coalition at dawn today to disrupt plans to expand the conflict into al-Dhale, resulting in massive explosions that shook the city, as well as tens of people killed and injured, according to Al Masirah and Al Mayadeen, the latter of which also reported that STC head Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, who had been expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia yesterday for discussions with Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) head Rashad Al-Alimi on the growing tensions in southern Yemen, had fled instead to an unknown location, leaving the rest of the STC leadership behind.

Members of the Aden-based Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) - from Al Mayadeen .

Accusing the STC head and PLC Vice-President Aidarus Al-Zubaidi of high treason, the Aden-based PLC dismissed him, together with Transport Minister Abdulsalam Humaid and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Waed Badeeb, and referred him to the public prosecutor, following an emergency meeting session held in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and chaired by PLC head Rashad Al-Alimi, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported STC Vice-President Hani ben Brik’s response, accusing Saudi Arabia of pursuing a “path of treachery and betrayal” and committing war crimes through airstrikes.

After his arrival in Riyadh, Mohammed al-Ghaithi, a senior official of the STC, announced that the latter would begin a series of meetings to prepare the ground for dialogue to be held under Saudi sponsorship, as reported by Al Mayadeen. At the same time, PLC's National Shield Forces arrived in the southern governorate of Lahj, with its Security Committee welcoming its arrival and stating that “the security and military units, along with the province’s counter-terrorism forces, are operating in full coordination with the National Shield under the leadership of the Lahj governor”.

So spoke Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Manar .

Moving to Lebanon, which Israel keeps bombing despite the so-called “ceasefire” agreement (see for instance Al Manar), it is worth reporting the following speech that Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave on Sunday 28th December 2025, on occasion of the second anniversary of the passing of freedom-fighting commander Mohammad Yaghi, also known as Abu Salim (sources: Al Manar, Al Mayadeen and its Short News):

Abu Salim Yaghi’s first role models were Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammad Baqer Al-Sadr, Imam Sayyed Mousa Al-Sadr, Imam Khomeini, and Imam Khamenei. He was a devout, missionary, courageous, and highly socially conscious man who devoted his life to serve the people. [Addressing the enemies] Sit on your highest horses and cooperate with the most criminal of God’s creatures, we will never retreat, we will not surrender, and we will defend our rights, no matter what. Do your worst, we won’t surrender. Lebanon today is in the eye of the storm and instability. Tyrannical America and the Israeli enemy are the main reasons for the instability in Lebanon and the country’s problems. Hezbollah’s path in Lebanon is bright and shining, as it liberated Lebanon, not just its south, in cooperation with the army, the people, and all the different factions. Hezbollah is renowned for its “clean hands”, distancing itself from corruption and remaining committed to serving the people. Today, we stand at a historical crossroads with two choices: one is to give in to America and Israel’s demands, which is custodianship and the beginning of the fragmentation of Lebanon. The second option is the revival of Lebanon and the restoration of its sovereignty through the expulsion of Israel. We call for postponing the demand for the weapons’ state monopoly because it is far from any logic in light of the continued Israeli attacks, and this is part of the project. Disarmament is an Israeli-American project, even if they list it under the title of arms exclusivity at this stage. Through disarmament, the Americans and Israelis aim to end the Resistance in Lebanon. Bringing up the issue of weapons surrender in conjunction with the ongoing Israeli aggression equates to working in the interest of Israel. Disarmament is part of the project aimed at creating discord between the Resistance and the people, to maintain the 5 points under occupation, and to allow the killing to continue with impunity. Disarmament is part of the project aimed at ending Lebanon’s military capabilities, undermining the power of a significant faction, and sowing discord with the Amal Movement. Disarmament aims to end the resistance, annex part of Lebanon and to turn the rest of the country into a tool for the US and Israel. More than a year has passed since the agreement, with the Lebanese side always offering and giving, while the Israeli side neither tires nor stops its assaults. The Lebanese government even made gratuitous concessions while “Israel” offered nothing. Providing additional measures to the enemy from Lebanon is an irresponsible and dangerous act that affects major national interests. The Resistance and the State are no longer required to take any action before “Israel” implements its part of the agreement. The enemy must implement the agreement and halt its violations; only then can we discuss a national security strategy that serves Lebanon’s interests. Don’t ask anything of us anymore, and the State is not required to become a police force. They want the Lebanese army to act with an iron fist, yet the sight of cooperation between the army and the resistance has angered them. Anything Lebanon offers without a commitment from the Israeli enemy is an irresponsible concession. We will defend, we will persevere, and we will achieve our goals, even if after a while. We say to our enemies: “what you witnessed in the recent People of Might battle is only a fraction of our might”. If South Lebanon is gone, there will be no Lebanon left, so all Lebanese are concerned with defending it. We in Hezbollah will remain strong and courageous defenders, no matter the difficulties and the sacrifices.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Manar .

And here are some highlights from another speech that Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered last Saturday 3rd January 2026, on occasion of the 6th anniversary of the assassination of IRGC's Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani (sources: Al Mayadeen and Al Manar):

Shamed are those who make justifications for Israel, fail to pressure it to stop its aggression against Lebanon, or do not even support our brothers in occupied Palestine, even through media pressure. We want a sovereign, free, independent, and capable Lebanon. We want a strong army and an independent state. [On Hezbollah’s foreign relations] Arrogance imposes its conditions and beliefs on those who submit to it, while Iran provides support without expecting anything in return. Iran benefits when the region is stable and operating based on its proper foundations. Our country must be free, and facing occupation and corruption is both a matter of faith and national interest. We must remember Yemen as a model of sacrifice and leadership for the Palestinian cause. Martyr Soleimani was a thoughtful and professional military leader who had close ties with Master of Umma Martyrs Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah. He rose quickly through various positions due to his exceptional qualities. [He was] a highly competent military leader, always training and preparing. He was a man of the field and a model of obedience to God and the authentic Islamic project that serves humanity. Martyr Soleimani’s view of the Leader of the Revolution and the Islamic Republic, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, was one of love, loyalty, engagement, and obedience, and this is one of the reasons for the success of his relationship with the wise leadership. His relationship with our Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, was exceptional. I remember that he came to Lebanon just one day before his assassination to meet Sayyed Nasrallah, and then America killed him. Soleimani led the Quds Force since 1998, with the main goal of supporting the Resistance in Palestine and the region and thwarting US plans. We lost him, but he gained martyrdom in confronting America's tyranny.

Meanwhile, Lebanese President and US puppet Joseph Aoun met with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, at Baabda Palace in Beirut yesterday, telling him that Lebanon is ready to welcome any country wishing to keep its forces in the south after the completion of the withdrawal of the UNIFIL at the end of next year (2027), adding that “several European countries have expressed interest in keeping units currently serving with UNIFIL”, as per Al Mayadeen. I bet that Israel is already making arrangement with these European countries to allow its ground forces to further entrench in southern Lebanon!

However, it is worth reporting the following field assessment of retired Major General Yitzhak Brik, former commander of the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF), on Israeli newspaper Haaretz and summarized by Al Mayadeen. Here are some excerpts (all emphasis added):

[Israeli authorities have failed to] understand the recovery capacity of Hezbollah and Hamas. Support from these States [Qatar and Turkey] acts as an “insurance policy” for these [Resistance] organizations, ensuring their relevance even in the “day after”. Even when a stock is in a consistent downward trajectory, the graph may show temporary rises, representing short-term positive peaks. An inexperienced investor might mistake these for a trend reversal, but a proper accounting of both failures and achievements will reveal a picture of decline. When all points are combined, the conclusion is clear: the overall trend is a continuous deterioration of the State’s security. Today it is clear that the negative trend, stemming from developments that the political and military echelons chose to suppress, outweighs the temporary operational gains.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba:

UPDATE: Andrei Martyanov published a good blog post clarifying the situation regarding the US seizure of oil tanker Marinera (previously Bella 1).

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ