Today I am bringing you a lesson of “democracy” by former French EU Commissioner Thierry Breton and former Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.

Thierry Breton, former Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union.

In an interview with the French television channel RMC last week, Thierry Breton said the quiet part out loud, admitting that the EU is responsible for the cancellation of the second round of the Presidential Elections in Romania last month (December 2024), after the first round had been won by anti-NATO and anti-EU (ultra)nationalist candidate Călin Georgescu (see this article by Politico, for instance):

Let's keep a cool head and enforce the laws in Europe. If there is a risk that they will be circumvented and if they are not enforced, this could lead to interference. We did it in Romania and we will obviously have to do it in Germany if necessary.

Not only he admits that the EU interfered in the Presidential Elections in Romania, but he also threatens to do the same in the Federal Elections in Germany next month (February 2025), if the EU does not get the result it wants. In fact, that’s what happened in Romania: anti-war candidate Călin Georgescu won the first round of Presidential Elections and the second round was cancelled by the Constitutional Court because allegedly he benefited from a pro-Russian TikTok campaign. As for Germany, the unelected EU bureaucrats are afraid that AfD (Alternative für Deutschland, i.e. Alternative for Germany) may get enough votes to put a spanner in their works; hence, the threat of annulling the elections.

That’s democracy for you, baby!

Former Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili - from Anadolu Agenvy .

Meanwhile, former Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has not given up. After being appointed Kissinger Fellow at the McCain Institute at Arizona State University in the Outlaw US Empire, last Thursday (9th January 2025) she declared herself head of state with the following announcement, as reported by Anadolu (emphasis mine):

Today, I would like to welcome you to this new office, which serves as an extension of the Orbeliani Palace, the official presidential residence. While it may not resemble the Orbeliani Palace, its soul and spirit are here, and the functions of the president will continue here. I am the president, and I will remain the president.

Of course, she is delusional. Her term expired last month (December 2024) and former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili was inaugurated as the new president on Sunday 29th December 2024 (see for instance this article by Associated Press), when she vacated the official presidential residence, yet vowing to continue her political struggle, rejecting the results of the Parliamentary Elections, held on 26th October 2024 and won by the Georgian Dream party, and proclaiming herself the only legitimate president. That’s how democracy works for Salome Zourabichvili; after all, she was born and raised in France and “trained on Soviet politics and Cold War diplomacy” by Zbigniew Brzezinski, as per Wikipedia.

So, it looks like there is still a risk of a colour revolution in Georgia, if its authorities do not arrest Salome Zourabichvili for sedition!

By the way, while we are in the Caucasus, it is worth mentioning that in Armenia the “government has approved a draft law to initiate the country’s accession process to the European Union (EU). This proposal will be discussed in parliament before being put to a referendum”, as reported in this short article on the Strategic Culture Foundation website (recommended reading).

Thus, the destabilization of the Caucasus by the European vassal states of the Outlaw US Empire continue!