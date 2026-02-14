Today I am providing my English translation of two articles, both originally in Italian.

The first one is a short article by Giorgio Cattaneo, published on Massimo Mazzucco’s website LuogoComune.net on Sunday 8th February 2026. (All emphasis mine).

Democracy in human skin

Terrorism, wars, lies and usury: imperial democracy in the third millennium seems to shine like Mrs Ilse Koch’s refined lampshades, made from human skin at the expense of the unfortunate prisoners of Mauthausen. And the vile story of the vampire ball on the Caribbean island still tells of ferocious attacks today. The newspapers are reluctant to talk about it: they are taken aback, poor things; it is not pleasant to discover that they have always praised cannibalistic monsters. They would like to minimise it, to evoke the vice of moralistic envy towards billionaires: after all, they were just harmless little parties (elegant dinners, perhaps, graciously laid out amid occasional screams and equally annoying splashes of blood).

The deafening totalitarianism of imperial democracy is increasingly grotesque: it would like to impose its shady supremacy everywhere, behind closed doors, orchestrated by ruthless oligarchies that play with consensus and electoral performances. Theirs is a dark, unfair and insincere power, not least because it is controlled by unspeakable, arcane, tyrannical and often bloodthirsty forces. It is as if the East of light had aborted a poisonous darkness, spitting it towards us across the deserts and steppes. That darkness would have nestled in the palace, perverted every alphabet and produced frightening metastases, without stopping at massacre, genocide or the systematic extermination of children.

The die-hard super-Trumpians are endearing, terrified at the idea that their hero, the former pleasure-seeking playboy, might be implicated in something dishonourable. The anti-Trumpians are perfectly mirror images: they, in turn, hope that the inveterate slug will end up in the mud, on all the networks, because of certain habits of his. Neither side sees what really frightens the [US] President, who has been forced by Congress to reluctantly open, at least in part, that damned Pandora’s box. Yes, of course: the vampire ball shows what kind of human beings many Western leaders are, whom the mainstream media have always praised as magnificent godfathers. But the real scandal is the other one: the unmentionable omnipotence of the supreme Middle Eastern mafia, the universal master of money.

That is what the sacrificed [Jeffrey] Epstein worked for. That is where the vast majority of members of the US Parliament are “cultivated”: the famous great Anglo-Saxon democracy is in fact on the payroll, in the pay of foreign powers. The same powers to which the [US] President is also very attached: he kisses [Benjamin] Netanyahu’s hands, entrusts the Gaza dossier to his trusted [Jared] Kushner and pays homage to the memory of the great rabbi [Menachem Mendel] Schneerson. Touch it and you die: Donald Trump is careful not to disappoint his Christian Zionist voters and not to disrespect the bigwigs of Chabad Lubavitch, the neo-messianic Kabbalists who consider the State of Israel to be the new Messiah. An unquestionable, absolute, unchallengeable power. Capable of any expedient to impose its will.

Saturn devouring his children.

This, in fact, is the most scandalous truth that emerges from the vampire ball: the democratic superpower finds itself in the hands of an authoritarian elite that is not even American. Afterwards, there is no point in “hoping for democracy” like any other Minister of Storms. Are you faced with brutally tyrannical empires that have never even accidentally attempted to hold free elections? However, this should not authorise you to proclaim yourself superior, given the deceptive nature of your authority, which is only formally democratic and, moreover, predatory like any other imperial expression. In reality, according to the data, it is the West that holds the world record for the suffering inflicted on humanity.

No one is without fault, of course. And no one, therefore, should place themselves above others, promoting themselves and waving the supposed superior virtues of their political system: especially if they spend their time threatening the rest of the world, repeatedly using armed force to extort their international currency, which is privately held by the aforementioned mafia. The vampire ball, then, showcases a special, excruciatingly illuminating attitude: the persecution of children, the ultimate demonstration of hatred towards our species. That abominable democracy in human skin, consecrated by dark sacrificial rites, reveals its Archontic origin: its vocation is precisely to produce the maximum possible pain.

Very few, so far, have dared to mention the esoteric background of the counter-initiatory curse that has infected everyone: laymen and clerics, ministers and businessmen. The Atlantic empire, now almost bereft of the absolute power it once exercised over the entire planet after the collapse of the Soviet Union, is trying to frighten the rest of the world so as not to completely lose its hegemony, which, moreover, mainly benefits the Middle Eastern masters. Meanwhile, everything is collapsing, the old decrepit order. With politics weeded out, all that remains is the dangerous soliloquy of autocrats, manipulated by opaque leaderships. Amidst jolts and bellows, suspicions grow that the game is rigged, controlled not only by human beings. What is needed is the refreshment of universal peace, after every trench and every stubborn presumption has been wiped out. A new lexicon is urgently needed for earthly hearts.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had a very valid reason to call the Outlaw US Empire Great Satan and Israel Little Satan!

The second article, by Pietro Minute, was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Wednesday 11th February 2026.

(Italics and footnotes original, bold emphasis mine).

TIMES OF WAR, TIMES OF ISLAMIC REVOLUTION

It is the anniversary of Khomeini’s Islamic Revolution.

For its supporters, the Islamic Revolution of 1979 represents one of the most profound moments of political and moral liberation in the modern history of the Middle East. From their perspective, the years leading up to the fall of the Pahlavi monarchy were marked by a growing divide between a power imposed from above and a people demanding dignity, social justice and real independence from foreign interference. The Shah’s regime, perceived as authoritarian, distant and supported by Western powers more interested in their own interests than in the welfare of Iranians, had progressively stifled all space for freedom and collective spirituality.

In this context, the figure of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini emerged as a moral and political leader capable of giving voice to the general discontent. For millions of Iranians, he embodied the integrity, courage and steadfastness necessary to oppose a system deemed unjust and corruptible. According to those who lived through and supported it, the revolution was not merely a political movement: it was a social and religious movement rooted in the demand for popular sovereignty, the defence of the country’s Islamic identity and the rejection of authoritarianism and foreign dependence.

The first article will retrace, through this perspective, the key stages that led from the initial protests to the fall of the monarchy. From the first demonstrations of dissent to mass mobilisations, from the tragic events that marked public opinion to the gradual disintegration of the Shah’s power, a path will be reconstructed which, in the revolutionary vision, represents the awakening of a nation and the rebirth of its collective identity.

To truly understand the deep roots of the discontent that would later fuel the Islamic Revolution, we must go back to the 1960s, when Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi launched the political project known as the White Revolution, and even further back to 1953, when the Iranian coup, supported by the CIA and MI6, overthrew the democratically elected Iranian Prime Minister, Mohammad Mossadegh, who had nationalised the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, reinstated Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the Shah of Iran, as absolute monarch and significantly increased American influence over the country. In the early 1970s, Iran’s defence budget increased by 800% in four or five years, contributing to severe economic instability and social disruption. The Shah’s regime became increasingly authoritarian; those who spoke out were often arrested or tortured by the Shah’s secret police, the SAVAK, a secret police force numbering around 5,000 at its peak. Finally, in 1963, the Shah launched his “White Revolution”, formally presented as a vast modernisation programme, it was perceived by much of Iranian society – especially religious figures, students, bazaar traders and many popular sectors – as a process imposed from above, lacking public legitimacy and aimed more at strengthening monarchical power than at the real welfare of the population. In the view of the supporters of the future revolution, the White Revolution represented a break between the State and the nation. The agrarian reforms, which were supposed to rebalance land distribution, often led to the break-up of rural communities without creating real development; the rapid Westernisation of customs appeared to many as an attack on Islamic tradition and Iranian culture; the increase in political control by the Shah, accompanied by the growing role of the secret services, was interpreted as a sign of a definitive distancing from the people.

Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

The White Revolution was therefore a series of far-reaching reforms designed specifically to weaken the classes that supported the traditional system. It consisted of several elements, including “agrarian reform”, the sale of State-owned factories to finance this reform, the nationalisation of forests and pastures, profit sharing for industrial workers, etc. The Shah pushed this revolution as a step towards westernising the country and legitimising his dynasty (imposed by a coup in 1925 by his father, Shah Reza). What the Shah did not expect was that the White Revolution only served to increase social tensions, which polarised discontent, and in this climate of tension, the voice of Ayatollah Khomeini rose with increasing force. Ruhollah Khomeini, an Ayatollah (religious leader, scholar and expert in Twelver Shi’a Islam) from the province of Markazi and a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, was born into poverty during a period marked by famine following the First World War. He was one of the most renowned scholars of his time; indeed, he was much more than a mere religious figure: he was a man of great moral rigour, a jurist attentive to classical Islamic principles and a leader capable of speaking authentically to the most diverse sections of the population. Described by his followers as honest, selfless and deeply rooted in the Shiite religious tradition, he embodied for many the idea of a spiritual leader capable of defending national dignity and ethical values threatened by the monarchy. [Compare him to most Western leaders of today!]

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

At the time, in a deeply Shiite and religious country, where mullahs (imams) played a fundamental role in managing the spiritual and economic affairs of the country, peaceful coexistence, or at least respect for the monarchy, was necessary, as it had always benefited from it. This understanding between “State and Church” in Iran had been excessively undermined by the pro-Western orientation of the new monarchy imposed a few decades earlier, and amid so many quietist and silent religious figures, Imam Khomeini denounced what many Iranians perceived but did not dare to express: the incompatibility between authoritarianism and social justice, between dependence on foreign powers and true national sovereignty. It was precisely his opposition to the White Revolution that transformed Khomeini from a simple charismatic cleric into a national figurehead, capable of expressing the unease of an entire society undergoing forced transformation. Thus, while the Shah celebrated his reforms as the symbol of a modern Iran, for future revolutionaries they became proof of the growing distance between the monarchy and the people. In the years that followed, this rift would give rise to the first uprisings, protests and mobilisations that would mark the beginning of the long road to 1979.

Following one of these speeches, in which Khomeini warned the Shah “not to follow in his father’s footsteps” and called him a “miserable and unhappy man”, he was arrested.

Movement of 15th Khordad

Following Khomeini’s arrest after his denunciation of the Shah on the afternoon of 3rd June 1963 (Ashura) during a religious seminar in Qom, a march of Khomeini’s supporters marched in front of the Shah’s palace in Tehran chanting “Death to the dictator! God save Khomeini”. It is estimated that around 100,000 people took part in this event in Tehran alone. Two days later, security forces and commandos stormed Khomeini’s home, arresting him and taking him to Qasr prison in Tehran. At dawn on 5th June, when news of his arrest reached the masses, angry demonstrators began clashing with police stations, government offices and SAVAK offices in Qom, Tehran, Shiraz, Mashhad and Varamin. An army division clashed with demonstrators in the village of Pishva, killing “dozens or hundreds” of people. According to the article just cited, 320 people were arrested and 380 were killed or wounded during the uprising. A compromise was eventually reached and, to prevent the people from rising up against the Shah, the option of executing Khomeini was discarded. He was transferred to house arrest in Tehran and released in April 1964.

After eight months, he was released but continued his struggle, condemning Iran’s cooperation with the US and Israel, partly as a result of the Shah’s ongoing political efforts to improve relations and the permits granted to Americans in Iran. In November 1964, Khomeini was arrested again and detained for six months. He was persuaded by the then Prime Minister Hassan Ali Mansur to “apologise” to the Shah, but when the Ayatollah refused to apologise, the Prime Minister, in a fit of rage, slapped him. (He was killed two months later by an armed group on his way to the Parliament). In November 1964, Khomeini was sent into exile in Bursa, Turkey, where he lived in the home of Colonel Ali Cetiner. In October 1965, he was allowed to move to Najaf, Iraq, where he remained until 1978, when he was expelled by then Vice President Saddam Hussein. Out of the public eye, Khomeini developed the ideology of velayat-e faqih (rule of the jurist) as a form of government, according to which Muslims – indeed, everyone – needed “guardianship” in the form of government or supervision by the leading Islamic jurist or jurists. Such government was ultimately “more necessary even than prayer and fasting” in Islam, as it would protect Islam from deviation from traditional Shari’a law and in so doing would eliminate poverty, injustice and the “plundering” of Muslim lands by foreign non-believers.

This idea of government by jurists was spread in his book “Islamic Government” and through close associates (Najaf was one of the main Shiite cities). His speeches and sermons were recorded on cassettes and smuggled throughout the country in great secrecy: millions listened to him and learned to understand what this man wanted to do to oust the Shah. Several Ayatollahs joined his opposition network, including his students, such as Morteza Motahhari, Mohammad Beheshti, Mohammad-Javad Bahonar, and Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani (one of the richest Iranian merchants and entrepreneurs, who would later play a key role in the revolution, as well as becoming the future president of the Islamic Republic). The “Islamic Freedom Movement of Iran”, founded and led by Mahdi Bazargan, a liberal, constitutionalist, democratic and reformist party that still exists in Iran today, joined the struggle, calling for the fall of the Shah or at least a reduction in his powers.

Before the Iranian revolution, opposition groups tended to fall into three main categories:

Constitutionalists: Liberals, constitutionalists and conservatives who wanted democracy and a liberal constitution. This group had little support.

Marxist/left-wing groups: Mainly guerrilla groups working to defeat the monarchy through attacks and armed struggle, including the communists of the Tudeh Party and the Fedai guerrillas, who later became the MEK terrorists often linked to Kurdish separatists. [You can find a list of articles/translations on MEK here]

Islamists: Divided into various clandestine groups and parties, but with the common goal of overthrowing the monarchy and replacing it with an Islamic Republic.

Khomeini worked to unite this opposition behind him (except for the Marxists/atheists) by focusing on the socio-economic problems caused by the Shah’s government while avoiding specific details among the public that could have divided the factions, particularly as a “clerical government”. However, all anti-Shah groups were then united and pursued their goals.

While Marxist terrorists continued to carry out attacks against the monarchical leadership, the Iranian people began to harbour an increasingly widespread sentiment for an Islamic revolution. Between 1964 and 1977, a long period during which the Shah’s foreign and domestic policies continued to bring about major changes, the following events took place:

Massive investment in industry and the military

Rapid urbanisation

GDP growth fuelled by oil revenues, which the US used to circumvent the Saudi embargo imposed when the US officially sided with Israel in the wars against local Arab states in 1973.

However, 50% of Iranians lived in poverty, and in rural areas this figure remained as high as 70% among farmers. Large-scale rural-urban migration led to underemployment in cities, with around 30% of the urban workforce in precarious or underpaid jobs: while the Shah spent public money on parties, huge buildings and egocentric projects aimed at creating a cult of image, and while the economy was increasingly managed by entrepreneurs, nobles, court officials and relatives of the dynasty, the richest 10% controlled over 50% of the national wealth. [Doesn’t this remind of you of something? Aren’t we living a very similar situation in the West?] Educational reforms were also largely unsuccessful: only 40% of Iranians were literate, and when it came to women, the percentage dropped to almost 30%. In terms of health, infant mortality was 140 deaths per 1,000 live births and maternal mortality was 300 deaths per 100,000 births. [Yet there are a few people who want the Shah back in Iran - very few luckily!]

Life expectancy was only 55 years, low compared to other Gulf countries. In Tehran, almost 35% of the population lived in shanty towns or informal settlements, and almost half of all children were malnourished. In addition to these economic disasters and the sell-off of oil resources to foreign countries, there was also political repression: it is estimated that 70,000 Iranians were arrested in less than 20 years for various political reasons and there were at least 400 documented political executions in a few years (the percentages are much higher): it often happened that people were arrested for reading a book in public, or women were threatened and harassed for wearing a veil. Towards the end of 1970, inflation was at 30% per annum and in a few years house prices in Tehran rose by 400%.

One of the media events that most angered the population was the “celebration of the 2,500th anniversary of the Persian Empire” in Persepolis in 1971, which was attacked for its extravagance and excessive opulence. Five years later, the Shah went even further and changed the national calendar from the year 1355 of the Hegira (Islamic calendar) to the Iranian solar calendar (year 2535). This was certainly very upsetting for a country where 98% of the population was, at least nominally, Muslim. The oil boom of those years produced an “alarming” increase in inflation, waste and a “growing gap” between rich and poor, city and countryside, along with the presence of tens of thousands of skilled and unpopular foreign workers. Many Iranians were also irritated by the fact that the Shah’s family was the main beneficiary of oil revenues and that the line between State earnings and family earnings had become blurred. By 1976, the Shah had amassed over $1 billion from oil revenues; his family, including 63 princes and princesses, had accumulated between $5 billion and $20 billion.

The country’s authoritarian drift was the final nail in the coffin of this monarchy: all Iranians were forced to join and pay membership fees to the “Rastakhiz” party, which became the only official party in the country from 1975 to 1978, while all other parties were banned.

The famous Islamist ideologue Ali Shariati died in mysterious circumstances during these years, infuriating his followers, who considered him a martyr at the hands of the SAVAK. In the same year (1977), Khomeini’s son, Mostafa, died of a heart attack, but the SAVAK was still accused of being involved. Khomeini remained silent after the incident, while in Iran, as the news spread, there was a wave of protests and mourning ceremonies in several cities.

THE BEGINNING OF THE REVOLUTION

Qom protests 1978

On 7th January 1978, an article written by Ahmad Rashidi Motlagh (the pseudonym of a ministry official) in the daily newspaper Ettela’at accused Khomeini of being an “Indian poet” and a “secret agent”. This article led to violent protests by students at the Qom seminary, which were violently suppressed. On 7th January 1978, even before the newspaper arrived in Qom, on Saturday evening a large number of people attacked the truck carrying the newspapers and set it on fire, and professors and academics agreed to close the seminary and classrooms.

On 8th January, seminaries and several shops were closed, and hundreds of students marched to the homes of religious leaders and converged on the residence of Ayatollah Golpaygani. On 9th January, the protests spread throughout the city, causing the bazaar to close, and several students gathered at the home of Noori-Hamedani, who gave a speech calling for unity in front of several thousand people. The demonstrations turned violent and about 300 people were killed by the police during the protest.

Tabriz protests 1978

Following the bloody crackdown in Qom, several members of the clergy in Qom and other major cities in Iran announced the commemoration of the 40th day for the victims of the Qom incidents. In addition, announcements were posted in universities a few days before the 40th day commemoration of the events in Qom, inviting students and professors to close the university and join the protesters. The most important events took place in Tabriz.

On 18th February 1978, a large crowd led by Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Qaz Tabataba’ei headed towards a mosque, which was promptly closed by the police to prevent the protest from taking place. Clashes between the police and the population over the closure of the mosque led to the death of a young student protester, Mohammad Tajalli, whose body was then carried into the street. People attacked wine shops and cinemas and set fire to the Shah’s party headquarters. Fourteen people died and 125 were injured. A total of 40,000 people took part in Tabriz.

On 19th February, 12 hours of street clashes broke out, leading to the deaths of nine more protesters. Forty days later, on 29th March, demonstrations were organised in at least 55 Iranian cities, including Tehran. In an increasingly predictable pattern, deadly riots broke out in major cities and again after 40 days (on 10th May). Following this escalation, the army opened fire on the home of Ayatollah Shariatmadari in Tabriz, one of the most prominent religious scholars at the time, killing a student who was inside.

The Shah, indecisive in times of crisis, was completely caught off guard by the protests, and every decision he made only aggravated the situation: he initially promised democratic reforms and less censorship and dismissed all SAVAK officials stationed in Tabriz.

By the summer, there were about 10,000 protesters in each major city. In August, the demonstrations increased tenfold and Prime Minister [Jamshid] Amouzegar cut public spending to combat rising inflation. This led to a sharp increase in layoffs among young people, which also led the working class to join the protests. Deadly riots broke out in major cities, and Ayatollah Jalaluddin Taheri was arrested in Isfahan. On 11th August, martial law was declared as protesters bombed a bus full of American workers. Amouzegar resigned, forcing the Shah to appoint Jafar Sharif-Emami as prime minister, who had long been known as corrupt and a member of the Iranian Freemasons.

During these turbulent times, the Shah abolished the party he himself had created and legalised all political parties, releasing many opponents from prison and dismissing 34 SAVAK commanders. In a last-ditch attempt to remedy the situation, he abolished the imperial calendar and returned to the traditional Muslim calendar.

Fire at the Rex Cinema

On 19th August in Abadan, in southern Iran (Khuzestan), four arsonists barricaded the door of a cinema and set it on fire, killing 422 people inside who were burned alive. Khomeini immediately blamed the Shah and the SAVAK, and the people also began to blame the ruling elite: in Abadan, tens of thousands of people chanted slogans against the Shah.

Demonstration on 8th September 1978.

Black Friday

On 4th September 1978, at the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the day of celebration (Eid al-Fitr) was the day chosen by the Shah to allow the people to pray outdoors in Tehran’s Jaleh Square. The prayer was unexpectedly well attended, with around 200,000 to 500,000 people taking part.

At the end of the prayers, the clergy led the crowd in a large march through Tehran, calling for the first time for the “return of Khomeini” and “an Islamic republic”, causing the security forces to become alarmed and forcing the Shah to flee by helicopter. Following these events, the Shah imposed martial law in Tehran and beyond. A night-time curfew was imposed, but despite this, 5,000 people took to the streets in Tehran, clashing with General Gholam-Ali Oveissi’s soldiers. Sixty-four civilians were killed, and in response, snipers posted on nearby buildings attacked the soldiers, killing 30 of them: this was the first armed clash by the revolutionaries. These tragic events are known today as “Black Friday”.

The Shah finally pressured the Iraqi government to expel Khomeini from Iraq and prevent him from maintaining contact with the country. Khomeini left Iraq and moved to a house purchased by some Iranian political exiles in the province of Paris (Neauphle-le-Chateau). This move allowed for an increase in the transfer of tapes, recordings and cassettes containing his sermons to Iran, as well as the arrival of Western media attention on this man.

Soon, the word “Ayatollah” was on everyone’s lips, and he was seen by many as a spiritual symbol of a simple, mysterious and mystical man who sought to free his people from the now evident oppression of the Pahlavi regime. His brief stay in the European country led the Iranian opposition to rally around him: one of the main opposition leaders, Karim Sanjabi, even went to Paris to meet the Ayatollah and paid for this action by being arrested on his return.

To make matters worse, in the autumn of the same year, strikes by workers in all sectors also began.

The oil strikes led to a drop in oil production to less than 5 million barrels per day (7% of the world total) and prices rose by 200%.

The strikes began when workers at a refinery in Tehran, who were demanding higher wages and housing allowances, were ignored by the government and dozens were killed in Tehran. Other strikes following “Black Friday” broke out in major Iranian cities, involving around 11,000 workers. The strikes at the end of October led to a general strike that paralysed the country’s main industries.

The Shah granted the strikers generous wage increases, but this did not quell the protests and strikes. In the province of Khuzestan, the strikes were so widespread that in order to keep the oil industry going, they were forced to use navy personnel as “scabs”.

The demonstrations continued at full throttle: the army soldiers, increasingly tired and conflicted, did not want to betray the Shah, but neither did they want to go against the demonstrators, who had become too numerous. Over the years, the Shah had held the welfare of his soldiers in high regard, concentrating a large part of the GDP on the army. Many of these soldiers therefore saw the Shah as a point of reference to whom they could swear allegiance. On the other hand, many soldiers shared the suffering that their civilian relatives and friends endured every day as a result of repression, and since many of these soldiers were Muslim, they also came into religious conflict with the orders they were to follow. The Shah’s weak decisions ultimately led to the army being unable to stop the demonstrations, except for rare and sporadic episodes of violence against the demonstrators.

On 5th November, most of the students at Tehran University rose up, occupying the central building, tearing down the statue of the Shah, and firing at soldiers with weapons they had found. Within a few hours, a large-scale protest broke out in Tehran to come to the aid of the students. During the clashes, the British and American embassies were also attacked.

The following day, the Shah dismissed Sharif-Emami and appointed a military government led by General Gholam-Reza Azhari. Shortly afterwards, the Shah addressed the nation, apologising for the mistakes made and promising to put an end to corruption and repression. For the first time, he referred to himself as “Padeshah” (master king) instead of the more sumptuous title he often used, “Shahanshah” (king of kings). Pahlavi announced that he would begin working with the opposition to bring about democracy. Khomeini, on the other hand, announced that there would be no reconciliation with the Shah and called on all Iranians to overthrow him.

However, the government continued to appease by ordering the arrest of 100 officials accused of corruption, including General Nematollah Nassiri and former Prime Minister Amir Abbas Hoveyda.

Muharram protests

However, a series of protests was planned during the holy month of Muharram, culminating in Ashura. The protests began on 2nd December 1978: there were over 2 million people during the day, while at night thousands climbed onto the roofs of houses shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is great). In the following days, the protests grew at an incredible rate: about 9 million people in the first week, or almost 25% of the total population (about 40% of the adult population). The demonstrators demanded that the Shah resign from power and that Khomeini return from exile.

On 10th and 11th December, to avoid even larger demonstrations for Ashura, the Shah released 120 political prisoners, including Karim Sanjabi, and lifted the ban on street demonstrations (which was widely violated anyway).

On the days of Tasu’a and Ashura, respectively, between 6 and 9 million people marched throughout Iran. The marches were led by Ayatollah Taleghani and Karim Sanjabi, symbolising unity between religious and secular figures. They were joined by bazaar merchants and workers.

Over 10% of the country marched in anti-Shah demonstrations on those two days, perhaps a higher percentage than in any previous revolution. It is rare for a revolution to involve even 1% of a country’s population; the French and Russian revolutions may have exceeded the 1% threshold. And even taking the data now provided, these figures could represent the largest protest event in history.

As an American response to the protests became increasingly imminent, the Carter administration had to admit that Pahlavi would not survive the protests and that the United States would have to consider withdrawing its support for his government and persuading the king to abdicate. Several members of the government believed in Khomeini’s moderate and progressive intentions, and closer contacts were established with the Ayatollah’s circle. The American government suggested that the Shah leave as soon as possible and then persuaded the Prime Minister to formally request Khomeini’s return to the country.

On 28th December, less than two weeks after the huge protests that engulfed the country, the Shah appointed one of his opponents, Shapour Bakhtiar, as Prime Minister in charge of keeping the country under control.

The Shah and his family left the country, taking tens of billions of Dollars with them on 16th January 1979. American General Robert Huyser arrived in Iran to agree on Bakhtiar’s transitional government, leaving the country himself on 3rd February. The Shah left the country for exile in Egypt… he would never return.

THE SHAH LEAVES – BAKHTIAR GOVERNMENT

When the news of the Shah’s departure was announced, demonstrations of joy broke out across the country and millions of people took to the streets to celebrate. Shapour Bakhtiar’s government immediately released all political prisoners and dissolved the feared SAVAK. Under pressure from the American government, Bakhtiar formally invited Khomeini to return to Iran, with the intention of making him head of a parallel government to his own in Qom.

On 1st February, an Air France Boeing 747 was chartered and Khomeini left by plane, accompanied by 120 journalists, including three women, and several collaborators. At 9:30 AM, he arrived in Iran at Mehrabad Airport and was greeted by millions of Iranians who lined the streets from the airport to the Behesht-e Zahra cemetery, where he gave a speech. Khomeini declared Shapour Bakhtiar’s government illegal and announced that he would create his own. On 5th February, Khomeini appointed Mahdi Bazargan as Prime Minister of his interim government.

Khomeini was no longer just the undisputed leader of the revolution; he had become someone seen as an almost divine figure.

Armed battles and the definitive collapse of the monarchy

The tensions between the two governments were palpable: on one side was Bakhtiar with his “legitimate” government and on the other was Khomeini with his self-proclaimed government. No one in Iran really wanted Bakhtiar, who, although seen as an opponent, was viewed as a continuation of the Shah’s leadership. Within a few days, almost all members of the government and even the “Regency Council” founded by Pahlavi to replace him during his absence defected in favour of Khomeini. Most of the soldiers joined Khomeini, while others deserted. On 8th February, Iranian Air Force officers went to Khomeini’s home and swore allegiance to him.

On 9th February, air force technicians at the Doshan Tappeh base revolted and pro-Shah army units (Immortal Guards) arrested the rebels, leading to street riots and the city of Tehran taking to the streets, this time with the help of Islamo-Marxist guerrillas. Armed rebels attacked a weapons factory, capturing 50,000 machine guns and distributing them to civilians who joined the fighting. All military bases in Tehran were soon stormed.

Khomeini arrives in Tehran after exile.

On 11th February, the entire country came under Khomeini’s de facto control. The newly established revolutionaries, known as the Pasdaran (Islamic Revolutionary Guards), took control of the royal palaces, television and radio stations, and government buildings, issuing a single message: “This is the voice of Tehran, this is the voice of the Revolution, this is the voice of the people”.

Bakhtiar secretly fled the country in disguise and in 1980 he founded a “resistance group” with others… He was assassinated in 1991 in Paris by an agent of the Islamic Republic.

I strongly believe that we also need a revolution in the West, not necessarily Islamic, as in Iran, but surely one that breaks us free from satanists, extractive oligarchy, capitalism and consumerism; a revolution that brings us dignity, social justice and independence from foreign powers.