Today I am providing my English translation of an article, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org, with the collaboration of the editorial office of InchiostroNero (literally meaning Black Ink), on Thursday 23rd April 2026. (All formatting original).

Franz Kafka is not a “difficult” writer. He is an essential writer. His stories are not about insects, courts or castles: they are about man faced with a power he can no longer comprehend. In our age of digital bureaucracies, opaque decisions and faceless accountability, Kafka seems to have anticipated the plight of the contemporary citizen. Not literary prophecy, but political clarity.

Opening

One ordinary morning, having done nothing out of the ordinary, a man wakes up to find that someone has decided something about him.

He does not know who. He does not know why. He does not know what he has done.

He knows only that from that moment on, his life no longer belongs to him.

Thus begins The Trial.

Not with a crime, not with a charge, not with a verdict. It begins with an administrative situation. Two men enter Josef K.’s room, inform him that he is under arrest and then remain there, calm, almost courteous. No one takes him away. No one really questions him. No one explains anything to him.

It is an arrest without imprisonment. A guilt without a crime. A faceless proceeding.

Kafka wrote this scene in 1914. Yet it seems to describe an experience familiar to today’s citizen: receiving an incomprehensible notice, entering a system that does not respond, finding oneself caught up in decisions made elsewhere, by someone who cannot be seen and who does not speak.

It is not fantasy. It is a diagnosis.

This is why Kafka is not a difficult writer. He is a dangerously topical writer. Because he understood, before anyone else, that modern power would no longer need to show itself to make itself heard – and that the citizen would learn to live with a guilt they cannot even name.

Many years after Kafka, Italian cinema told a surprisingly similar story. In the film Detenuto in attesa di giudizio [Italian for In prison awaiting trial - Wikipedia], Alberto Sordi plays an Italian emigrant who returns from the United States convinced he merely has to sort out an administrative formality. Instead, he is arrested without clear explanation and dragged into an opaque, slow, impersonal judicial system.

There is no spectacular violence. There is no conspiracy. There isn’t even a real antagonist.

There is only a machine.

A machine made up of offices, postponements, transfers, waiting, missing documents, procedures that no one can really explain.

It is exactly the same experience as Josef K.’s.

The protagonist is not persecuted by a tyrant: he is swallowed up by a system. And his fault is not that he has done anything. It is that he finds himself in the wrong place within a mechanism that no longer distinguishes between responsibility and chance.

It is here that Kafka ceases to be Central European literature and becomes an everyday civic experience. He did not foresee a regime. He foresaw a condition. And that condition, even today, is the unsettling feeling of being able to enter a process without knowing when, how, or why we will emerge from it.

Kafka does not describe monsters. He describes systems

One need only look at his three most famous characters.

Josef K. is arrested without knowing why. No one informs him of the charge. No one explains the proceedings to him. The trial exists even before it has any substance.

Gregor Samsa wakes up transformed into an insect for no reason. There is no cause. There is no fault. Yet his exclusion from his family and the world of work is immediate and definitive.

In The Castle, finally, the protagonist is neither persecuted nor expelled: he is simply kept out. Power exists, but it cannot be reached. It is present everywhere and accessible nowhere.

These are not abstract allegories. They are not symbolic fantasies. They are three fundamental experiences of the modern condition: being judged without knowing by whom, being excluded without knowing why, being governed without being able to enter the heart of decision-making.

This is why Kafka does not recount the absurd.

He recounts the opacity of modern power.

A power that no longer needs to reveal itself to be effective. A power that does not condemn: it proceeds.

It does not explain: it records. It does not speak: it functions.

The trial without a charge: the birth of contemporary guilt

In The Trial the decisive question is not:

what is the crime?

The question is:

why do I feel guilty even though no one is accusing me?

This is the radical shift introduced by Kafka. Josef K. is not questioned about a specific act. He does not have to defend himself against evidence. He does not face a formal charge. And yet the proceedings exist, they move, they expand, involving offices, corridors, officials, ever more remote rooms.

The trial needs no explanation.

It needs only to continue.

Here, Kafka intuits a profound transformation in the relationship between the individual and the law: guilt is no longer merely a legal responsibility. It becomes a psychological condition. A position within a system.

It is a decisive shift in modernity.

Something similar happens every time a citizen receives automated decisions without an interlocutor, enters procedures governed by invisible algorithms, deals with impersonal institutions, or navigates regulations that no one can truly explain in full.

It is no longer merely a matter of obeying a law.

It is a matter of adapting to a process.

Kafka thus anticipates a silent yet profound transformation: the law ceases to be merely a sphere of responsibility and increasingly becomes an inner experience of guilt.

The Castle: power that cannot be reached

In The Castle, power does not oppress.

Worse still.

It cannot be understood.

The protagonist is not arrested. He is not accused. He is not even openly rejected. He is simply kept on the margins. The Castle exists, governs, decides, organises the life of the village. And yet it remains unreachable.

No one knows how to truly enter it.

No one knows who decides.

No one knows where responsibility ends.

This is Kafka’s true political invention: a power that no longer presents itself as command, but as distance.

The Castle is invisible, inaccessible, yet ever-present.

It is not difficult to recognise in this structure one of the fundamental experiences of the contemporary citizen. Administrative apparatuses with no identifiable point of contact, digital networks that function without explanation, supranational systems that produce faceless decisions, technocracies that regulate collective life without ever appearing truly accountable.

The novel’s protagonist does not fight against power.

He walks through his labyrinth.

And it is precisely this modern condition that Kafka had intuited with surprising foresight: not being dominated by anyone, but being included within a system that no one can fully grasp anymore.

Gregor Samsa: when man becomes useless

Gregor Samsa’s transformation into an insect is not fantasy.

It is a social diagnosis.

Gregor is not punished. He is not accused. He is not expelled by a court. He simply ceases to be necessary. He can no longer work, he can no longer support his family, he can no longer occupy the place that gave him a role in the world.

From that moment on, he becomes invisible.

Not because he is monstrous.

Because he is useless.

This is the decisive turning point of the story. Kafka does not describe industrial alienation in the classical sense of the term. He does not recount the toil of the worker nor economic exploitation. He recounts something more radical: the loss of the individual’s social dignity when he ceases to function within the system.

Gregor does not merely lose his job.

He loses the right to be seen.

It is one of the most modern insights in all of European literature. Man is no longer judged for what he is, but for what he is useful for. And when he ceases to be useful, he slowly ceases to exist in the eyes of others.

This is why the story of Gregor Samsa does not belong solely to the early 20th century.

It belongs to our time.

Faceless power: Kafka’s true political insight

In ancient regimes, power had a face.

It was the king. It was the tyrant. It was the emperor.

One could fear it. One could hate it. Sometimes one could even defy it.

In Kafka’s world, however, power no longer has a recognisable face.

It is procedure. It is a document. It is an office. It is a signature. It is waiting.

It is here that Kafka truly becomes contemporary.

In his novels, power never appears as a personal will. There is no sovereign to confront. There is no person in charge to reach. There is no visible centre of decision-making. There exists only a network of steps, referrals, registrations, authorisations and intermediate levels that make it impossible to identify the source of the command.

It is not yet the totalitarianism of the twentieth century.

It is something closer to our everyday experience: the bureaucratisation of existence.

Kafka understood before many others that modern power does not impose itself solely through force. It is established above all through procedures that no one has personally decided upon and which, nevertheless, everyone must go through.

Why Kafka seems even more relevant today

Today we live amidst automatic procedures, algorithmic decisions, opaque administrative language, and responsibilities distributed along chains that no one can fully trace back to their source.

No one decides.

And yet everything happens.

It is this condition that makes Kafka surprisingly close to our everyday experience. In his novels, there is no visible power to confront nor a clear authority to question. Instead, there is a network of intermediate steps, offices, authorisations, registrations and deferrals that produces concrete effects without ever truly revealing itself.

It is the same logic we encounter today when we receive automated decisions with no point of contact, when we enter systems governed by digital procedures, when we must respond to administrative language that seems designed to function without being understood.

Kafka did not foresee the internet.

He foresaw something deeper: the psychological structure of the digital citizen.

A citizen who does not feel persecuted by anyone, but rather included within a system that functions regardless, even without explanation.

Kafka is not a pessimist: he is a realist

Kafka is often read as a writer of despair.

In reality, he is a writer of lucidity.

In his novels, he does not say that there is no hope. He says something more precise and more disturbing: there is no transparency.

His protagonists do not succumb because the world is evil. They succumb because they cannot understand where the centre of decision-making lies, who is responsible, or what rule truly governs their situation.

This is Kafka’s true political insight.

Without transparency, there is no citizenship.

One cannot participate in what one does not understand. One cannot defend what one cannot see. One cannot argue with what has no face.

This is why Kafka is not a writer of defeat.

He is a writer of modern responsibility.

He reminds us that the problem is not merely power. The problem is the distance between power and those who are subjected to it – a distance which, when it becomes invisible, slowly transforms the citizen into a permanent defendant.

Kafka did not foresee the future. He foresaw the contemporary citizen: a man who no longer knows by whom he is judged, yet continues to feel on trial.

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