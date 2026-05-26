GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Gnuneo's avatar
Gnuneo
3h

I've never actually read Kafka, although many of my favourite authors referenced him. PKD (Philip K Dick) got the closest to that same feeling. In one of his short stories in the 60s, someone has an unpaid library bill, and runs into a bureaucratic machina that he can't get out of that eventually destroys his life. In an even more disturbing story, a person who simply does not like the corporate slop on the TV becomes ostracised because of the "minority elitism", when the "market" is mass produced for everyone, so everyone must love it. (Also very relevant to today).

Curious that Hollywood hasn't converted that story to film...

Kafka's now jumped up the reading list, if I can find a physical copy.

We all feel it, don't we? A couple of months back I was trying to complain to a corporate, and was landed onto an AI - which denied it was an AI. As it was the second such AI I'd hit on the call, I lost my temper. I just started saying "Put me through to a human" on repeat, and then started shouting it. Just the same phrase. And it eventually worked - I was put through to an Asian Indian whose accent was so atrocious I couldn't make out a word he was saying - And I've travelled in India more than once with little problem.

A year or two ago I was trying to complain to an Internet giant about something, and got stuck in their complaints doom loop, going nowhere. Eventually just gave up and accepted the loss.

Every Westerner now feels this, even the most obtuse and isolated. We can't vote our way on anything, there are no avenues out of this cul de sac. Are we to become a society of Luigi Mangione's before this might change for the better?

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1 reply by Ismaele
doug shaeffer's avatar
doug shaeffer
2h

This is it.

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