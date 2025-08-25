Today I am providing my English translation of this short post, originally in Italian, published on Andrea Zhok’s Telegram channel on Wednesday 30th July 2025.

(All emphasis, as well as the title of this article, mine).

When they teach young people that retired seniors are stealing their future, and teach seniors that young people are useless spoiled brats.

When they stir up a perpetual war between the sexes with bills on femicide, chatter about the glass ceiling, and knee-jerk condemnation of men simply for being men, etc.

When they focus public discourse on racial discrimination, alleged and real, when they turn anti-Zionism into anti-Semitism, when they constantly interpret social conflicts and public order problems through ethnic and racial lenses (think of affirmative action in the US).

In short, when they divide society along pre-political lines of opposition based on natural characteristics (not historical, cultural, or economic), what they are doing is NOT a misunderstanding, NOT a misreading of the facts.

Of course, there are many who passively swallow this nonsense and repeat it in their own words, often believing themselves to be enlightened and progressive (a prayer).

But here we are not dealing with some accidental error, but with a precise ideological strategy, a strategy theorized and governed upstream.

Constructing public discourse along these fault lines, fueling internal opposition within society along these lines of opposition, means exhausting a society's internal capacity for reaction, burning it up in directions where it is doomed to remain sterile.

What all these discussions have in common is that they rigorously leave aside any reference to real power relations.

We fight tooth and nail over highly debatable instances of “symbolic power” while removing real power issues from the background as an accidental, stale and, let's face it, boring factor: contractual power, economic blackmail, capital hierarchies, but also industrial and military power.

These opposing lines - young people against old people, women against men, whites against blacks, homosexuals against heterosexuals, etc. - have the great advantage of allowing anyone to have their say, to feel involved, to “take a stand,” without needing to know anything. In fact, as a human being, they will naturally belong to one of the categories involved and will be entitled to have their say. Here, everyone can participate in heated discussions that always, constantly, leave everything as it was.

Thus, for example, it takes a little effort to understand that giving the ECB [European Central Bank] the privileged task of ensuring monetary stability, removing it from economic policy tasks, is a definitive and irrevocable death sentence on any idea of a “social Europe” and “welfare models”. It is also not very sexy to discuss it. Why not talk about the symbolic power imbalances between genders, the “microaggressions” that only the attentive eye of a tabloid columnist can notice, the endless fluff that fills “civics” lessons in school?

Feeding these horizons of discourse is not a victimless crime, it is not a deviation that can be corrected with a “but also.” Cultivating those horizons of discourse means working to exhaust the population's resources of time, anger, and energy in non-structural directions.

It is an insurance policy on the preservation of power for those who already hold it.

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment