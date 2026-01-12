Today I am providing my English translation of an interesting article by Pietro Minute, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org yesterday, Sunday 11th January 2026. (All formatting and footnotes original).

In recent years, Italian and Western media have often portrayed Iran as a country in turmoil, ready to support “regime change”.

Sensationalist headlines, interviews with exiles or dissidents, and reports on protests have fuelled the idea that the Iranian population is almost unanimously opposed to the government and eager for radical regime change.

The dominant narrative tends to simplify the complexity of Iranian society, reducing public opinion to a single desire to overthrow the existing authority. In this context, polls on popular support become powerful tools of persuasion, but are often cited without critical analysis of their reliability or methodology.

It is not true that all Iranians want regime change.

The reality is more nuanced and complex. Some polls, conducted using rigorous and transparent methodologies, show significant support for internal reforms or gradual change, rather than an immediate overthrow of the government. Other polls, however, are questionable or potentially manipulated, either for political reasons or due to methodological limitations, such as unrepresentative sampling or biased questions.

Understanding which data are reliable and which require caution is essential to gaining a realistic picture of Iranian public opinion. Misinterpreting polls on Iran has concrete and potentially serious consequences.

At the political and diplomatic level, it can justify international pressure, sanctions or interventions based on distorted perceptions of social reality.

At the media level, it contributes to creating polarising narratives and stereotypes, ignoring the complexity of Iranian society.

Finally, for analysts, journalists, and readers, a correct understanding of the data is essential to distinguish between solid evidence and propaganda. Only with a critical and comparative approach can one approach the truth about Iranian public opinion.

To understand what Iranians really think, it is essential to carefully analyse the main institutions that conduct surveys in the country or on the Iranian population abroad. Among these, some enjoy an established reputation for methodological rigour, while others have potential conflicts of interest or limitations in data collection.

In this article, we will focus on five main institutions:

IranPoll : one of the most cited polls in the media, known for collecting data within urban Iran.

GAMAAN (Group for Analysing and Measuring Attitudes in Iran) : started as an independent online initiative, it gathers opinions mainly from Iranians living abroad.

University of Maryland – CISSM (Centre for International and Security Studies at Maryland) : an academic institution that conducts research on Iran using a scientific and transparent approach, often based on direct interviews and quantitative analysis.

Middle East Institute: a US think tank that analyses public opinion and geopolitics in the Middle East, including surveys on Iran; its data often compares internal and external trends.

By analysing these institutions, their methodology and the results obtained, we can finally distinguish between solid data, possible manipulations and misinterpretations, in order to better understand what Iranians really think about so-called “regime change”.

IRANPOLL

The IranPoll institute occupies a central place in the landscape of public opinion polling in Iran, and is one of the most cited sources when it comes to what Iranians really think about sensitive issues such as the regime, nuclear power and international relations. IranPoll is a private opinion research company based in Toronto, operating under the umbrella of People Analytics Inc.

According to its official website, it uses “objectively verifiable and independently replicable” methods to collect data and claims to have extensive experience: its polls were among the most accurate in predicting the outcomes of the presidential elections in Iran in 2017 and 2021. (All information available on their website). One of IranPoll’s methodological pillars is telephone surveying (CATI [Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviewing]). In addition to face-to-face interviews and focus groups, the institute manages a large online panel: its documentation mentions tens of thousands of Iranian participants (over 50,000 in some sources) who have been individually verified for identity, following international standards (e.g. ESOMAR [European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research]). Thanks to these tools, IranPoll claims to maintain – and be able to draw on – a very rich database, known as VoxIran, which contains thousands of questions on hundreds of topics, collected through dozens of probability surveys conducted over the years.

On the subject of funding and its institutional position, IranPoll is not “just” a neutral agency: its parent company, People Analytics Inc., has obtained a specific licence from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury. This authorisation allows the company to conduct research in Iran, using its local capabilities. IranPoll has provided a wide range of research and opinion analysis services to clients in the public, private and non-profit sectors around the world. These include prestigious universities and multinationals or organisations such as the World Bank and the UN, all of which are “clients” with no ideological/economic affiliation or connection to the Islamic Republic. Amir Farmanesh himself, the doctor in charge of IranPoll (an Iranian resident in Canada), has no known links to the Islamic Republic.

Having established the complete academic professionalism in data collection and the impartiality of the site’s experts, and having ascertained that the latter did not receive explicit financial incentives from either side, we can define its polls as among the most realistic and reliable, but what do their polls say about the main issues addressed?

A joint study by IranPoll and the Chicago Council on Global Affairs in 2020 found that 59% of Iranians believed that Iran should not develop nuclear weapons.

In the same study, 90% favoured the development of a civilian nuclear programme.

Also in 2019-2020, approval of the nuclear agreement with the US (JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]) stood at 42%, a sharp decline from 76% in August 2019.

However, a study also reported by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs in April 2021 found that:

Only 15% had a favourable view of the US

IranPoll, in its study “Iran public opinion four decades after the revolution” (2019), revealed that:

73% considered the country’s economic conditions to be “bad” and 56% believed that corruption and poor internal management were to blame, with only 39% blaming “sanctions”.

Despite this, 7 out of 10 Iranians would reject an agreement that required Iran to give up nuclear enrichment in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. In fact, 59% said they would respond militarily if the US took military action against Iran

66% believe that the development of nuclear weapons is contrary to the teachings of Islam.

The data collected by IranPoll in recent years paints a very different picture from the Western narrative that Iranians are unanimously in favour of total ‘regime change’. Instead, the polls indicate a complex, divided, ambivalent society that expresses discontent on many fronts, but not in a homogeneous or linear way.

However, politics is generally oriented towards the national interest and the majority, if not unanimous, recognition of the United States as the main threat.

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND

The CISSM (Centre for International and Security Studies at Maryland) is part of the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland and has been active for many years in the analysis of international policies, with a particular focus on security issues, global cooperation and technology in conflicts. In the Iranian context, the CISSM has conducted a series of longitudinal surveys (“State of Iran Survey Series”) since at least 2013, in collaboration with IranPoll for the collection of telephone data.

The latest particularly relevant report is “Iranian Public Opinion in the Early Days of the Pezeshkian Administration” (May 2025), which collects data between March 2023 and October 2024, precisely during the transition from the Raisi era to the beginning of Pezeshkian’s term.

CISSM commissions its surveys through IranPoll, which conducts telephone surveys (CATI) on national samples. In the report “Early Days of Pezeshkian”, interviews were conducted in three waves: March 2023, March 2024 and October 2024, with samples of 1,011, 1,009 and a similar number of respondents respectively.

In the survey conducted at the time of Raisi’s presidential inauguration (September 2021), the sample size was approximately 1,001 people, with a margin of error of ±3.1%. The sampling is probabilistic, stratified by province and type of settlement (urban/rural). In the 2021 report, the sampling is based on landlines with random calls and multiple checks to avoid bias.

It is, of course, an academic institution and receives research funding from policy research funds and other academic donors, as well as the IranPoll Opinion Research Support Fund. It uses IranPoll for data collection. The use of an independent agency for data collection can help mitigate some biases, although this remains an area that needs to be carefully analysed: the fact that the data is collected by an independent external company is a point in favour of credibility, but it must be evaluated together with the quality of the questionnaire, the response rate and the political conditions in Iran.

With regard to the proposed surveys, we will use several files: the first was published on 23rd June 2024, just one month after the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The survey, entitled “The Raisi Period: Iranian Public Attitudes on Domestic Issues” (authors: Nancy Gallagher, Clay Ramsay, Ebrahim Mohseni), cites some of the results of these surveys:

If you had the opportunity, would you like to move permanently to another country, or would you like to continue living in Iran?

23% would like to move (12% for economic reasons, 11% for other reasons)

77% want to stay in Iran

Another important survey on the issue of compulsory hijab, a source of tension and propaganda tool in the West. The survey estimates that, in March 2024 (two years after the protests that saw the death of Mahsa Amini and the birth of the Life, Woman, Freedom movement), Iranians say that:

Women must observe the Islamic hijab, but if they do not, they should not be punished (37.9%)

Women must observe the Islamic hijab, and if they do not, they should be punished (42%)

Women should have the freedom to dress as they wish in public and should not be punished if they do so: (17.3%)

Still on the subject of women, the 2023 survey revealed that 55% of women in Iran felt they were treated with respect and dignity, while 43% did not.

For men, the figures were 61% and 38% respectively.

With regard to domestic policy, the 2024 surveys asked Iranians: if you could choose one thing to change in Iran, what would it be? The answers were: 56% greater economic prosperity 19% More order and stability 14% More security 9% more democracy and freedom



To further emphasise the fact that there is no majority in Iran that feels “oppressed” or wants more “freedom and democracy”, another survey asked Iranians why the protests that have taken place over the last 10 years have always been contained and have never spread. The response was as follows:

Because the majority of the population was against the protests: 30%

Because there were too many people who did not support the protests: 24%

Because the government used violence against the protesters: 17%

Because the protesters were not united enough: 12%

Other reasons: 7%

Because the government appeased the protesters: 4%

To dispel the myth of the “Iranian people rising up for freedom” so often touted on social media and in the Western media, the survey asked how many Iranians had actually participated in street demonstrations:

Only 1.3% said they had participated (4.4% using an experimental list method).

To add to this, respondents were asked for their thoughts on the recent street protests and demonstrators:

14.4% of Iranians appreciated and admired the protesters (17.9% using an experimental list method)

85.6% (82.1%) neither appreciated nor admired the protesters

When asked: in your opinion, what is the cause that led to the protests?

37% blamed foreign interference

50% blamed internal problems within the country

9% to both

When asked to describe the protesters, however, 36% said that almost all of them were violent and 20% said that the majority were violent. Only 35% saw them as peaceful (17% as only peaceful).

When asked if they had voted in the parliamentary elections (2024), 54.6% said they had not voted and 44.4% said they had (officially, turnout was 40.6%). When asked why they had not voted:

46% had no confidence in the candidates and officials

21% believed that parliament was useless in improving the economy

19% were generally dissatisfied

6% because some candidates had not been admitted

When asked: Do you think people in the country are afraid to express their political opinions?

Among voters: 7% said yes, 52% said no, 39% said somewhere in between

Among non-voters: 36% said yes, 19% said no, 42% said somewhere in between

The survey reports that approximately 16-17% of Iranians agree with some of the protesters’ demands that the Islamic Republic be replaced by another type of government.

This first juicy questionnaire reveals truths that are much more disturbing and explicit for Western propaganda, showing that (in addition to confirming widespread political and economic dissatisfaction) what is identified in the West as “opposition” does not exceed about 20% representation within the country.

Another more recent questionnaire, conducted in May 2025 by the same authors, reports more up-to-date data.

On the opinion of Iranians regarding the veil and women:

21% say that women should have more freedom in how they dress in public and should not be penalised for it

42% say that women should observe the Islamic hijab in public, but if they do not, they should not be punished

34% say women should observe the Islamic hijab in public, and if they do not, they should be punished

Regarding Iran’s newly elected president, Massoud Pezeshkian, 71% had a positive opinion (26% very positive) and 29% had a negative opinion (20% very negative)

As for Trump, 64% see him as very hostile, 20% as somewhat hostile, while 11% see him neutrally and only 5% as a friendly person.

Only 9% see America as a model of values and freedom, 64% as a dangerous country that seeks confrontation and control, while 25% view it neutrally.

In foreign policy, 71% see the Palestinian cause as important, while 24% do not. However, still with regard to Palestine, 89% would like to give food and medicine to the Palestinians, 65% weapons, 65% financial aid, and 74% political and diplomatic aid.

A key survey concerns the recognition of Israel (if sanctions are lifted in return).

67% would still refuse to recognise Israel

25% would accept recognition. Only 19% are in favour of two States and 10% only of Israel. Meanwhile, 61% would like only a Palestinian State

4% say Iran should not have a nuclear programme, 45% would like to develop nuclear energy only, and 47% would also like to develop an atomic bomb. 54% oppose Khamenei’s decision to ban the atomic bomb on religious grounds.

In a survey conducted in March 2024, if the US were to attack Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, what should Iran do?

62.7%: increase nuclear activities

16.7%: limit itself to rebuilding them

12.6%: reduce nuclear activities

4.9%: cease activities completely

3.1%: don’t know/no response

Another survey conducted in 2019 confirms that hatred towards the United States stands at around 86%

12% see the US as a model of values and freedom

66% as dangerous, seeking confrontation and control

20% neutral

When asked: What is the main problem facing Iran, Iranians responded:

Inflation and high prices: 36%

Unemployment: 15%

Youth unemployment: 10%

Bad governance: 9%

Low wages: 6%

Poor economy: 4%

Sanctions: 4%

Corruption: 3%

Poverty: 2%

International problems: 2%

Lack of civil liberties: 0.9%

Discrimination: 0.3%

Other: 5%

Don’t know: 3%

When asked whether the activities of the Pasdaran [i.e. the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)] in the Middle East had made Iran safer, people responded:

Yes, very much (53%)

Yes, somewhat: (29%)

No, not at all (6%)

No, not very much: (8%)

For information, 77% said they watched national television (36% a lot, 41% sometimes) and only 23% said they did not watch it much (13% not at all).

For the internet, 67% (32% a lot, 35% sometimes) and 33% a little (26% not at all)

Satellite television, on the other hand, only 25% (8% often, 18% sometimes) 74% no (66% never)

When asked if they follow Iranian channels abroad, such as the BBC or VOA, only 22% answered yes, while 77% answered no.

A recent survey, conducted in 2018 (political opinions have changed since then), provides much more accurate information on certain topics, as reported below:

Several people were arrested during the protests by the police, and the judiciary is considering releasing some of them. I will now read out some categories of people who have been arrested. As I read each one, please tell me whether, in general, you think most of them should be released, most should be prosecuted but not severely punished, or most should be prosecuted and severely punished if found guilty.

When asked how they viewed General Qassem Soleimani, 84.7% viewed him positively, while 9.8% viewed him negatively (5.3% did not know him, 2.3% did not respond). When respondents were asked whether “the Iranian political system should undergo fundamental change”, the researchers noted that “more than three out of four disagreed (77%) with a majority strongly disagreeing (54%)” and only 5% “strongly agreed”. They also found that “a substantial, albeit smaller, majority (67%) disagreed that ‘the government interferes too much in people’s personal lives’ (30%, strongly)”, and 59% did not accept the idea that “the government should not be strict in enforcing Islamic laws” (33%, strongly), with only 22% strongly agreeing and 15% somewhat agreeing with the idea that the government should not be strict in enforcing Islamic law.

*In 2023, Raz Zimmt, an expert at the INSS (Israel Institute for National Security Studies), quoted Iranian sociologist Hamidreza Jalaeipour, arguing that 70% of Iranians fall into the category of the “silent pragmatic traditional majority”, defined as those who “may approve of religion and aspects of the regime”. Other sources report that there are between 90,000 and 300,000 religious clerics, 50,000 students in seminaries and another 60,000 preachers and procession organisers. Also in Iran, there are an estimated 48,983 mosques and 7,877 congregational mosques, and 13,446 Hussainiyya [buildings designed specifically for gatherings of Shia Muslims for spiritual practice, religious education and commemoration ceremonies].

The polls show, much more clearly than IranPoll, that Iranian public opinion is very different from what is portrayed by the Western media. The numbers do not paint a picture of a country on the brink of collapse, nor of a people united in their demand for “regime change”.

Rather, they show a complex, nuanced and often contradictory picture, in which the following coexist: deep economic dissatisfaction, demands for gradual reforms, distrust of the West, and support for the Pasdaran and the country, both politically and militarily.

The radical opposition does not exceed 15-20% of those interviewed. They show us Iranians’ complete support for the revolution, the country, figures such as Soleimani, and attachment (direct or conditioned) to Islam.

MIDDLE EAST INSTITUTE

The MEI is an independent institute which, in 2024, published a very significant survey based on data collected by Stasis Consulting. It offers an alternative and very useful perspective on how Iranians perceive their foreign policy, internal stability and the legitimacy of power.

This survey – conducted between 21st September and 3rd October 2024 on a representative sample of 1,189 Iranian adults (all 31 provinces), with a margin of error of ± 2.8% – provides key data for understanding how the population views the link between Tehran’s foreign policies, economic costs and regional security. MEI is a non-profit educational institution; its charter states that it does not engage in political advocacy and maintains editorial control over its content, regardless of donors. It receives funding from private donors, but its publications and surveys are not declared as directly “biased” towards a governmental or geopolitical agenda; the institute emphasises that it maintains its analytical autonomy.

The survey (“Public opinion in Iran: Foreign policy contradictions between diplomacy and military action”) covers a particularly significant period: September–October 2024, shortly after the election of Massoud Pezeshkian and in a tense regional context, with conflicts and diplomatic pressures.

Methodology:

The survey was conducted by Stasis Consulting for MEI between 21st September and 3rd October 2024, with telephone interviews (calls made by native Persian speakers) on a representative sample of 1,189 adults aged 18 and over, distributed across all 31 Iranian provinces.

The sampling is stratified by gender, age, geographical area (urban/rural) and province (including Tehran), and the data is weighted on these variables to reflect the demographic composition.

Among the most relevant surveys, the most critical one reports that 64% believe that foreign policies are the cause of the country’s economic problems.

43% say that Iran is contributing to tensions in the Middle East (38% greatly, 5% somewhat), while 18% say the opposite (13% greatly). Twenty-one per cent saw no difference and 18% did not know.

Again, the majority were in favour of normalising relations with the US:

55% were very much in favour and 12% were partially in favour, while only 25% were against

However, with regard to normalising relations with Israel, 67% were against (64% extremely) and 25% were in favour (19% very much in favour, 6% relatively in favour), while 8% did not know.

34% of Iranians prefer agreements and relations with China and Russia, and a similar 34% prefer agreements and relations with the US and Great Britain. 16% supported agreements with both, and 4% with neither. 8% did not respond, and 4% said “it depends on our national interest.”

With regard to providing economic and military support to the resistance in the Middle East:

60% are in favour of military support (50% strongly in favour) and 31% are against (29% strongly against).

49% in favour of financial support (41% strongly in favour) and 45% against (42% strongly against)

50% said they would deploy troops to Syria (41% strongly in favour) and 41% opposed (38% strongly opposed)

Regarding Iran’s response with attacks on Israel in October 2024, 59% of Iranians said they were satisfied and that the country had become stronger, while 26% said it had become weaker. 16% did not respond

In urban areas, 56% say Iran has become stronger since the Israeli conflict of 2024, 28% say it has become weaker, while 16% do not express an opinion.

In rural areas, the percentages changed to 68%, 18% and 14% respectively.

President Pezeshkian’s performance is relatively negative, with only 39% approval (22% very, 17% partial) and 35% disapproval (29% very). 26% remain partial.

The 2024 MEI survey shows an Iranian population that critically links foreign policy to economic problems but does not reject the idea of a strong central power. There is strong support for pragmatic negotiations with the US, while normalisation with Israel remains unpopular.

The majority is in favour of continuing military and economic support for regional resistance. Finally, internal unrest and mistrust among young people do not necessarily translate into a push for regime change, but rather indicate a desire for reform and attention to everyday needs.

However, even in this case, the polls do not report unanimous “hatred” towards the Islamic Republic.

GAMAAN

Before discussing this institute, we will analyse the polls reported:

In the survey on “The Islamic Republic: yes or no” (28th April 2019)

It is reported that 204,000 Iranians responded to this survey, of whom 180,000 stated that they were in Iran.

79% would vote “NO” to the Islamic Republic

18% would vote “YES”

In the poll on the 2020 parliamentary elections (10th February 2020)

81% will not vote (turnout was ultimately 42.6%)

15% would say “YES” to the Islamic Republic

71% would say “NO”

In the survey on Iranians’ attitudes towards the 2022 protests (4th February 2023)

81% would say “NO” to the Islamic Republic

15% would say “YES”

Of those who say “NO”, 28% would like a presidential republic, 12% a parliamentary republic, and 22% a constitutional monarchy

80% support the protests (90% abroad)

22% have participated in protests and 53% might participate

46% would be happy if Iran were defeated by the American national football team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

They also compiled a list of 34 active individuals, including activists such as Reza Pahlavi, Ali Daei, Ali Karimi, Hamed Esmaeilion, Hossein Ronaghi, Nazanin Boniadi, Fatemeh Sepehri, Masih Alinejad, Nasrin Sotoudeh, Toomaj Salehi, Narges Mohammadi, Molavi Abdolhamid, Golshifteh Farahani, Shirin Ebadi, Mohammad Nourizad, Kaveh Madani, Dariush Eghbali, Majid Tavakoli, Esmail Bakhshi, and others.

In the survey on “Iranians” political preferences in 2024” (20th August 2025)

70% oppose the Islamic Republic

40% want regime change as a precondition for change

Support for the Supreme Leader has fallen to 11%

89% support democracy

42% want an authoritarian government led by a strong leader

20% would like the Islamic Republic

26% would like a secular republic

21% want a monarchy

11% do not know

15% want a federal system

The popularity ratings among public figures would be:

Ali Khamenei (9%)

Ahmadinejad (9%)

Among the opposition, however:

Reza Pahlavi (31%)

Toomaj Salehi (6%)

Narges Mohammad (5%)

The latest survey concerns the opinion of Iranians on the 12-day war (5th November 2025)

44% believe that the Islamic Republic is responsible for the war

33% blame Israel

16% blame both

51% say Israel was successful, and only 16% say the same about the Islamic Republic

Among the emotions felt:

Anger towards the Islamic Republic: 42%

Concern for the future: 38%

Anger towards Israel: 38%

Hope for the future: 27%

Fear of dying or losing loved ones: 21%

Grief and mourning for the dead: 17%

The survey on Iranians’ attitudes towards religion reports that:

78% believe in God (20% do not)

37% believe in life after death, 30% in heaven and hell, 26% in the existence of jinn (demons) and 26% in the coming of a saviour (Imam Mahdi).

32% are Shiite Muslims

9% as atheists

8% as Zoroastrians

7% as spiritual

6% as agnostic

5% as Sunni Muslim

22% none of these options

Reports that 60% said they do not pray, 40% do not pray often, and only 27% pray every day

It is reported that 72.4% do not want the hijab to be compulsory and 15.1% do want it

It is reported that 32.1% drink alcohol occasionally (3.2% often)

Yes, these surveys are completely different from the others you have seen: how is this possible? Who is right?

First of all, let’s take a look at the methodology used.

Gamaan writes: “The online survey reached respondents in Iran and around the world. It was disseminated using chain-referral sampling, through a VPN platform widely used in Iran (Psiphon), satellite television channels (Iran International and Voice of America Persian) and various social media pages and channels (Telegram, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter)”.

Approximately 200,000 people participated in Gamaan’s “survey”, more than 157,000 of whom were residents of Iran. The fact that an institute based in the Netherlands was able to consult so many participants within Iran is the first issue that raised doubts about the accuracy of its data. Many experts also criticised the research method described by Gamaan, known as “snowball sampling”, so called because the people who participate in the survey are selected and introduced by primary members, and so the sample grows larger and larger like a snowball in continuous motion.

This method is unanimously considered non-probabilistic and one of the most inefficient and controversial in the collection of general statistics: the subjects to be included in the samples are in fact presented by the subjects already interviewed, who indicate which subjects can be sampled. This sampling is particularly useful in the study of clandestine populations, i.e. groups whose members tend to conceal their identity for various reasons (such as drug addicts, criminals, homosexuals, child abusers, undeclared workers, illegal immigrants, etc.). However, for general research on a population or on a national scale, it risks taking a very selective and non-inclusive approach, giving an unfair advantage to certain members of a population”, reports the article on the “Islamshia” website.

So, let’s now take a closer look at the identity of those who produce these surveys.

The institute is run by Ammar Maleki, a professor of comparative politics: his father, Mohammad, was a well-known opponent of the Islamic Republic and linked to the terrorist sect Mojaheddin-e Khalq (MEK), a group responsible for the killing of 12,000 Iranian citizens. He was so close to the group that Maryam Rajavi expressed her condolences upon his death. Ammar Maleki is a well-known activist on social media against the Islamic Republic and a supporter of extremist movements against it, such as “Woman, Life, Freedom”. He is in contact with Hamed Esmaeliyun, with whom he has participated in demonstrations (a well-known opponent). Alongside Ammar Maleki, we have Pooyan Tamimi Arab, a professor of religious studies from Iran who contributes to Open Democracy, a British project involving George Soros, among others, and funded by philanthropic organisations such as the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, according to the article mentioned above. Pooyan is married to Sara Emami, a visual artist and designer, as well as an Instagram influencer known for her artistic activity in the “Woman, Life, Freedom” group. She is also a supporter of Masih Alinejad, one of the faces of Iranian dissidents. The institute and some of its surveys are funded by Ladan Boroumand, daughter of Abdorrahman Boroumand (assistant to Shapour Bakhtiar, the Shah’s last Prime Minister after the [Islamic] Revolution and one of the three founding members of the Executive Committee of the “National Resistance Movement of Iran” founded in 1980 in Paris, now chaired by Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the terrorist group MEK. Ladan Boroumand is also director of a Washington-based “human rights centre” whose board members include her sister Roya and Francis Fukuyama, a well-known Japanese-American neoconservative political scientist who is CEO of the NED (National Endowment for Democracy), created by Reagan in the 1980s and described as the “second CIA” due to its orchestration of several “colour revolutions”. Ladan Boroumand also works as a visiting fellow at the NED. Closing the circle is the fact that, since 2022, the NED has also been funded by the Boroumand Centre itself.

The aforementioned article also points out that polls show a clear preference among the Iranian people for listening to “dissident” sources rather than official government ones:

Iran International (54%)

Manoto (42%)

BBC Farsi (37%)

Iranian state television IRIB [Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting] (36%)

Voice of America (34%)

Maleki is a frequent guest on these channels, particularly Iran International, where he is mentioned 107 times on the official Telegram channel! Analysis of the surveys conducted by the GAMAAN institute highlights some methodological inconsistencies and conflicts of interest that seriously call into question the reliability of the data reported, especially when compared with other surveys conducted on a national scale in Iran. In light of these findings, GAMAAN’s surveys cannot be considered a reliable measure of public opinion in Iran.

The non-representative methodology, the clear conflicts of interest of those responsible and financiers, and the selection of participants through pro-opposition channels suggest that the results are heavily biased in favour of a negative image of the Islamic Republic.

For an accurate understanding of the internal reality in Iran, it is necessary to rely on surveys conducted using rigorous scientific methods and representative samples, which take into account the complexity and diversity of the country, avoiding ideological or political manipulation of the data.

We can summarise all this as follows:

In the author’s personal opinion, support for the Islamic Republic, based on an average of the reliability of the polls and the figures relating to them, is divided as follows [emphasis added for clarity]:

Militant and staunch supporters: 25% (100% politically and ideologically convinced of the Islamic Republic system, including the political elite, Pasdaran, officers, clerics, religious figures and their families, followers and beneficiaries of the system) Ordinary supporters: 35% (politically and ideologically convinced, although open to change or reform or critical of certain governments; this group includes ordinary people, religious figures, supporters of the values of the revolution, mainly middle-aged or rural populations) Passive supporter: 20% (does not participate in political life or elections, is often critical of the system and eager for reform, is not opposed to radical change but lives their life in peace and fights for the good of the country when necessary, adopts a neutral or varied stance depending on the issue: this group includes the middle class/wealthy, young people and secularists) Opponents: 20% (opposed to the Islamic Republic in all its forms, want immediate overthrow of the regime and are opposed to basic religious principles; include: secularists, religious minorities, ethnic minorities, the wealthy, young people, people concentrated in affluent areas of large cities, those nostalgic for the monarchy, and friends/family/relatives of former officials of the Iranian monarchy or of people killed, arrested, fined or exiled by the Islamic Republic).

