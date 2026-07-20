The night between Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th July 2026 went by relatively quiet in the Middle East, compared to previous nights. CENTCOM (US Central Command) did announce strikes on Iran:

…however, there were only a few strikes, mainly on Sirik Port and Hajji Abad in Hormozgan Province, Qeshm Island, Khouzestan and Bandar Abbas, according to Al Mayadeen and Fotros Resistance (1, 2 and 3), which also denied reports of attacks on Kish Island and explosions in Ahvaz.

The reasons for such low-key attacks (compared to previous nights) could be:

Outlaw US Empire running low/out of (presumed) targets,

running low/out of ammunitions,

fear of severe retaliation, following the latest Iranian attacks and Iranian officials’ recent statements (see my previous article),

preparing for larger strikes within the next few days.

In any case, Iran did not let these few strikes go unpunished.

Commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Central HQ Major General Ali Abdollahi - from Tasnim .

In a statement issued in the early hours of Sunday, Major General Ali Abdollahi, Commander of Iran’s Central Headquarters Khatam al-Anbiya, said (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

Acting in accordance with the directives and guidance of our Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, we also remind the Great Satan and the criminal, duplicitous, and deceitful American enemy that any act of covetousness, coercion, hegemonic ambition, or brutality will be met with a decisive and devastating response from the faithful, courageous, and powerful servicemen of the Armed Forces. We will impose upon them costs even greater than those incurred during the second and third imposed wars. [Referring to the 12-Day War in June 2025 and the Ramadan War earlier this year (2026)] Confronting this sinister conspiracy and denying the enemy any hope of success is, therefore, an essential duty for all. We once again pledge our allegiance to the wise and sagacious Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, reaffirming our commitment to uphold his clear and illuminating guidance in safeguarding the ideals of the Revolution, as well as the sacred unity and national cohesion of the Iranian people, as the guiding principle of the Armed Forces.

This was followed by large-scale drone attacks launched by the Iranian Army on a US ammunition depot at Camp Buehring (formerly Camp Udairi) as well as radar installations, equipment and personnel hangars at Ali-Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), IRNA (1 and 2), Fars (1 and 2), Tasnim, Mehr (1 and 2) and Fotros Resistance. At the same time, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) shot down an MQ-9 drone in the skies of Ahvaz, as per Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr and Fotros Resistance:

In the late morning of Sunday, Iran launched new attack on Bahrain (source: Fotros Resistance), while publishing satellite imagery showing:

the destruction of a fighter jet maintenance hangar at Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base in Jordan from previous strikes (sources: Al Mayadeen, Middle East Spectator (MES) and Fotros Resistance):

Before (R) and after (L) - from Fotros Resistance .

the destruction of US-operated ATACMS ground-to-ground missile system in Kuwait (source: MES):

By the way, Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy announced that Iran had attacked a powerplant and water desalination plant for the second day in a row (source: MES), even though Iran did not claim it. On the other hand, an Iranian military source quoted by Fars stated that the “Friday night strikes on the US bases of Al Udeid in Qatar, Al Kharj in Saudi Arabia, and Al Azraq in Jordan resulted in the destruction or damage of a number of American aerial refueling tankers”, triggering the transfer of any surviving aerial refueling tankers to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv (Israel), transfer makes Ben Gurion Airport a very juicy target, as reported by Fars.

Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Azizi (L) and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) - from Mehr and IRNA.

In a tweet posted on X yesterday morning (Sunday 19th July 2026), Ebrahim Azizi, Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, wrote (see also Mehr):

If American soldiers knew what the wise and resolute Leader meant by “unforgettable lessons”, they wouldn't waste a single second before fleeing.

…referring to the message issued by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei the day before (Friday 18th July 2026), whereas Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf tweeted on X the following statement, calling for unity (see also IRNA and Mehr):

Insisting on the sacred unity is not merely a moral or social recommendation; rather, it is an essential condition for victory in the field of struggle against the enemy. Let us regard obedience to this religious and national decree of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution as an important part of our historical role-playing in this national resistance and in the governance of the country.

Yesterday afternoon Iran launched a first wave of 4 ballistic missiles towards Jordan, with sirens going off up to Amman, far from any airbase and interception reported over Aqabah, in southern Jordan and near the Israeli town of Eilat, as per Fotros Resistance and MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12), according to which most missiles were intercepted, while one “drifted off course and fell in a remote area between the mountains in Jordanian territory”. Due to the proximity to Jordan, Israel also launched several interceptors and Israeli media claimed that…

The Iranian attack on Aqabah is intended as a warning to Israel.

Although no impact occurred, one of the missile debris fell near the King Hussein Airport in Aqabah:

From MES.

Interestingly, two hours before the attack, the US embassy in Jordan warned against dangers in Aqabah, due to the fact that US forces are now using its port and the King Hussein airport as military bases, with the latter “currently hosting many US military aircrafts such as US Navy P-8A Poseidons, USAF C-17A and C-130 transport aircrafts”, as per Fotros Resistance (1 and 2), suggesting that “the attack was a warning/message”:

From Fotros Resistance.

However, a second wave of ballistic missiles followed and this time Iran managed to deliver direct hits on King Hussein airport, as reported by Fotros Resistance (1 and 2), while MES (1 and 2) claimed that the missiles impacted “a few kilometers outside of the coastal city Aqabah”, adding that they may have targeted “a Jordanian Army facility for surveillance & communications”:

Impacts of Iranian ballistic missiles near Aqbah (Jordan) - from MES .

At around the same time, the IRGC announced that it had hit and disabled 2 out of 4 ships which had tried to leave the Strait of Hormuz via the unauthorised US-designated route and ignored warnings, while the other two vessels had turned back (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr and Fotros Resistance). A source in the IRGC Navy told Mehr that…

As long as hostile actions and mischief by the United States continue, the Strait of Hormuz will remain blocked, and no permits will be issued for vessel transit. Any attempt to cross the Strait of Hormuz, especially by violating vessels, will be confronted by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In parallel, explosions and impacts were reported in Kuwait, resulting in a massive fire at a power station, as per MES (1, 2 and 3):

This was probably in retaliation to the US overnight strike on the Darkhovin nuclear power plant, still under construction, in the southwest of the Iranian province of Khuzestan, which triggered the condemnation of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), labelling the attack a “violation of international law” (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim, Mehr, MES and Fotros Resistance), whereas the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) refrained from condemning the US attack and just tweeted a bland statement saying that they are investigating:

In the evening, new high-resolution satellite images published by Iranian media outlets revealed damages inflicted to:

the electrical substation at a Batelco data center of the US Army in Bahrain:

From MES.

the CENTCOM central logistics depot in the US Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar: From Fotros Resistance .

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, MES and Fotros Resistance, which also reported on the downing of a US cruise missile and reconnaissance spy drone by the Iranian air defenses (see also Al Mayadeen and IRNA), in addition to the interception of an American LUCAS drone (a replica of Iranian Shahed drones) reported by Mehr:

Debris of MQ-9 drone, cruise missile and LUCAS drone - from Fotros Resistance and Mehr.

These interceptions demonstrate that Iran has now learnt how to counter any type of US threat!

IRGC Quds Force Commander Brig. Gen. Esmaeil Qa’ani (L), IRGC Deputy Commander for Political Affairs Brig. Gen. Yadollah Javani (C) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Fars and Mehr.

In a statement on Sunday night, IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani pledged to continue the path of resistance under the leadership of Iran’s Supreme Leader (sources: IRNA, Fars and Mehr):

We emphasize our continued faithfulness to the covenant we made with the martyred Imam of the Ummah. We declare that we will continue the bright and honorable path of resistance, a path that has repeatedly received the approval of the Supreme Leader, under the leadership of Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

…while IRGC Deputy Commander for Political Affairs Brigadier General Yadollah Javani vowed to avenge martyr Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, as reported by Fars (1 and 2) and Mehr, which quoted him as saying (all emphasis mine):

The perpetrators of this crime must bid farewell to peaceful sleep and comfort. The methods of punishment will be pursued in various forms by freedom-seekers, the Axis of Resistance, and free nations around the world. The blood of our martyred Imam today has a global dimension The Americans are trying to compensate for their defeat through military actions and return the Strait of Hormuz to its pre-war conditions, but they will certainly not succeed. They have not only failed to achieve their designed objectives, but a geopolitical earthquake has occurred in the region, and that is Iran's domination and control over the Strait of Hormuz. We have witnessed that every action taken by the Americans, whether attacks on military and civilian centers or the martyrdom of military personnel and civilians, has been met with a firm, decisive, and serious response from the Islamic Republic. Experts and analysts acknowledge that the consolidation of this position for the Islamic Republic will completely change the equations. The main loser and the one bearing the heavy costs of this war is America, and the main victor is the Islamic Republic of Iran, with a superior strategic position.

Similarly, in a televised interview yesterday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated (source: Mehr - emphasis added):

The region did not believe that we would strike across the entire region and that they would not be able to respond. This was a major development that occurred and transformed the region's security structure. It was not my decision. There was a decision on the other side to achieve certain goals regarding Iran, and we tried to steer them toward a path other than war. [Israel] had formed the perception that Iran had become weak, and the time is ripe to finish the job. When they saw they could not achieve their objective through negotiations, they started the war.

On the other hand, CENTCOM announced the death of two more US soldiers: one of them is the missing soldier from the Iranian attack in Jordan last Friday, whereas the other was killed on Saturday in northern Iraq while trying to disarm a downed Iranian drone - see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA and MES (1 and 2):

Former director of the US National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) Joseph Kent urged the President and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump to accept Iran as a key regional power, tweeting:

The war has changed the region. Iran has emerged as a major regional power, the sooner we recognize this reality and adjust our posture accordingly, the stronger our position will be. [Source: Mehr]

Instead, Trump doubled down tweeting (see also Al Mayadeen):

Given all the above and responding to the questions in the title of this article, I think it should be clear who has the upper hand: Iran. Nevertheless, the Outlaw US Empire is still undeterred and, even though it has reduced the scale of its strikes, it should not be underestimated, because it may still have some surprises. After all, any rational actor would have given up and withdrawn or, at least, negotiated in good faith by now, especially considering the death and destruction Iran is sowing across US bases in the Middle East. However, we are not dealing with sane people, but with crazy and unpredictable people who may even turn to nuclear weapons just to impose their will and win the war!

News and updates from Israel and Lebanon

Moving briefly to Israel, its authorities are considering the imposition of restrictions on civilian drone usage amid concerns that FPV attack drones could be launched from the West Bank or neighboring countries (mainly Lebanon, considering Hezbollah’s recent extensive use of FPV drones!), as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted an Israeli officials as saying:

This is a very serious threat for which we do not have a solution. It has to be said honestly, this is a very serious threat.

In addition to drone threats, Israeli Army's Northern Command and the Ministry of War are also facing a budget shortfall, which has now forced them to abandon “plans to fortify 11 military sites along the border with Lebanon”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Nevertheless, Little Satan continues violating the “ceasefire” with shelling and mass demolitions of villages and town in southern Lebanon, such as Kfar Tebnit, Deir Siryan, Haddatha and Haris (sources: Al Mayadeen and Mehr).

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (C) - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun flew to Washington, where het met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio yesterday and tomorrow (Tuesday 22nd July 2026) is scheduled to meet with Trump for talks on “developments in Lebanon, efforts to reinforce the ceasefire, and Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese areas it currently occupies”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing the presidential office; however, most likely the discussion will focus on the disarmament of Hezbollah, considering that Aoun is an American puppet!

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News and updates from Yemen

Moving briefly to Yemen, Abdullah al-Naami, a member of the Political Bureau of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, told Al Mayadeen that…

Israel succeeded in dragging the United States into the war against Iran. The United States does not abide by agreements, and it has been tested in more than one war. The region is on the brink of a real explosion, and Saudi Arabia knows that. Saudi Arabia has presented us with certain proposals, including financial incentives and an expansion of the Ansar Allah movement's influence across Yemen. We will not remain idle, and there are many options available to us. [Saudi Arabia is] replete with high-value targets, all of which lie within the operational range of the Yemeni Armed Forces. [All emphasis mine]

…suggesting that Yemen is seriously considering a full-scale war on Saudi Arabia amid the wider confrontation between the Axis of Resistance (Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Ansar Allah in Yemen, plus Hamas and other Resistance factions in Palestine and Iraq) and the Axis of Evil (the Outlaw US Empire, Israel and their EU/NATO vassal States)!

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Trump Loves the Iranian People - from Saba .

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