GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Phil Smith's avatar
Phil Smith
4h

I'm so ashamed of my country. I wish I could apologize to every Iranian. For all the crimes of war and democracy we've carried out against Iranians since 1953, I would invite them to retaliate against my government any way they deem appropriate. I disavow them. They do not represent the American people, or even our Constitution.

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
4h

"After all, the Outlaw US Empire continues to build up forces and equipment in the region"

This is the main indicator of an intent for a renewed war., as Professor Pape says: you watch the movements, not the rhetoric.

As I mentioned in a comment to an earlier posts, it's clear the US is moving to deal with Hezbollah. That is a necessary concomitant to continuing the war as Israel is taking too much damage from Hezbollah while the Iran war is ongoing. Expect US boots on the ground in Lebanon in the coming months.

Trump is not in control of anything. He is under the control of the Zionist elements around him, and they are acting in accordance with the desires of the moneyed interests, which are specifically to disrupt the global economy to damage China and the multipolarity states.

As an aside, the usual suspects have been spreading the rumor that the Supreme Leader is dead - rather difficult to confirm given he intends to be present at the memorial for his father. As a twist, Indian Prime Minister Modi has been invited to attend - obviously an attempt to secure the memorial proceedings from an Israeli attack. Clever if it works. Iranian attendance is expected to be between 12 and 20 million people.

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