In the night between Saturday 27th and Sunday 27th June 2026, for the second time in a row (see my previous article), the Outlaw US Empire violated the ceasefire with Iran in breach of the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM signed last week (see full text here). Once again, US forces conducted airstrikes on multiple locations, including Sirik, Sirjan, Qeshm, Bandar Lengeh and Bandar Kang in southern Iran, as reported by Middle East Spectator - MES (1 and 2) and RNN Mirror and later confirmed on X by the US Central Command (see also Al Mayadeen and Mehr), which claimed that the strikes “targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities” in response to an Iranian drone attack on the Panama-flagged M/T Kiku tanker yesterday morning (Saturday 27th June 2026).

A few hours after the US strikes on Iran, Al Mayadeen and MES (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5) reported on air sirens, interceptions of Iranian drones and missiles in Kuwait and Bahrain and at least two impacts (one in Issa Airbase in Bahrain and the other in Ali Al-Salem Airbase in Kuwait), while Trump tweeted the following statement on his Truth social, threatening Iran as usual, suggesting that he really wants to restart full-scale kinetic war on the Islamic Republic (see also Al Mayadeen):

After all, the Outlaw US Empire continues to build up forces and equipment in the region, according to flight trackers and keeps its aircraft carrier strike groups USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) and USS George W. Bush (CVN-77) in the Arabian Sea (sources: Fotros Resistance and SouthFront.press):

From Fotros Resistance and SouthFront.press.

…even though, according to Axios, citing US officials, Iran and the Outlaw US Empire have agreed to halt attacks and meet again next week (source: Fotros Resistance)… of course, just before the markets reopen!

On the other hand, early this morning (Sunday 28th June 2026) the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) released a video of the launch of ballistic missiles and a statement reporting on the results of its retaliatory attack and threatening a harsher response to new attacks on Iranian soil, as well as suspension of negotiations (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr, MES and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

Dear noble people of the Islamic Iran: Your brave sons in the Naval and Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, during a joint missile and drone operation at 02:00-03:00 AM, targeted eight important U.S. targets, including Ali Al-Salem Airbase in Kuwait and the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet HQ in Bahrain. The aggressor enemy, whose betrayal and violation of treaties are part of its nature, attacked early this morning five coastal sites in Iran under the pretext of confronting the IRGC Navy in response to seizing a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the Islamabad MoU, regarding traffic arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz with the Islamic Republic, from now on, ships that violate Iran’s instructions will be confronted with a greater force than before. Any potential new aggression by the enemy for any reason, even if it is similar to last night's attacks on unimportant targets, will have a devastating response. The enemy must know that violating the ceasefire is contrary to Paragraph 1 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and will lead to a complete halt in negotiations.

In a separate statement the IRGC Navy Command wrote (sources: Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

Blind American firing toward Sirik does not solve the mystery of our dominance over the Strait (of Hormuz), but our firing at violators reminds the remaining vessels of the clear path for passage. The issue of American bases in the region is a separate thing. They will experience hell in these days.

…echoed by IRGC Spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi, who was quoted by Fars as saying (all emphasis added):

As we anticipated, the enemy is one that breaks its commitments, acts deceitfully, and cannot be trusted. At any stage of the negotiations, and at any moment, it may resort to certain actions. We have responded, and will continue to respond, to every action the enemy takes in this regard. We reiterate: if the enemy breaks its commitments and violates the ceasefire, we will respond more forcefully than before.

Spokesman for the Iranian Army Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akrami-Nia - from Fars .

Speaking to Fars (see also Mehr and Al Mayadeen), Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami-Nia, spokesman for the Iranian Army, revealed that new drones and upgraded missiles were fielded across the Armed Forces by both the Army and the IRGC in the final days of the Ramadan War (a.k.a. 40-day war) against USrael earlier this year (all emphasis mine):

We were able to bring them [new drones] into service right in the midst of the war. Additionally, we optimized missiles utilized by the Armed Forces, both by the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and manufactured them with much higher quality. This shows that while we were using existing hardware, we did not overlook research and development. The drones we unveiled in the final days of the war are much more sophisticated than previous generations, such as the Arash-2. We will soon notify the dear Iranian nation of their capabilities. We will employ this great breakthrough to build a safer and more powerful future. I think the first achievement of this war was that our national self-confidence was elevated. The geopolitical capacity of the Strait of Hormuz is not only about generating revenue, but about preserving and enhancing our power in this region. Regional countries realized that relying on America does not bring them security, and participation in security arrangements under American leadership does not bring them security either. On the international stage, no country was willing to support the Americans, not even Western allies, not even NATO allies of the United States. This war shows that this unity exists, and that the unity and cohesion within the Resistance Axis has even been strengthened.

…whereas the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued the following statement condemning the US strikes (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr):

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the air strikes carried out by the terrorist army of the United States in the early hours of Sunday, 28th June 2026, against several monitoring and surveillance facilities on the southern coasts of the country. These savage attacks, which constitute a clear violation of paragraph 4 of Article 2 of the Charter of the United Nations as well as an explicit violation of paragraph one of the Memorandum of Understanding ending the imposed war dated 18th June 2026, show that the US regime assigns the least value and credibility to its commitments and that breach of commitments is part of the nature of this regime. The Islamic Republic of Iran, while recalling the responsibilities of the United Nations Security Council and the Secretary-General of this organization regarding international peace and security, emphasizes its determination to defend Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity against US military aggression in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi (L) and Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei (R) - from IRNA and Mehr.

On occasion of the 39th anniversary of the chemical bombardment of the northwestern Iranian city of Sardasht by Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi air force (28th July 1987), resulting in 110 civilian deaths and ~8,000 poisoned, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi vowed on X to pursue accountability for its perpetrators (see also IRNA and Mehr):

Sardasht was not merely a victim of chemical bombs; it was a victim of double standards and silence toward the countries (especially Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands) that armed Saddam's regime with these inhumane weapons and then turned a blind eye to the suffering of thousands of victims. We are resolutely pursuing the accountability of the perpetrators of this crime.

Similarly, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated (sources: Fars and Tasnim):

Faced with a storm of death and mustard gas raining down upon it, Sardasht only strengthened its roots in the soil of Iran’s honor and resilience.

…adding that Iran “will never surrender to bullying and aggression”, echoed by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei in a long tweet on X (see also Mehr), where he also slammed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her hypocrisy (see also IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

Earlier today Araghchi visited Iraq for high-level meetings with senior Iraqi officials to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments, as well as the coordination of funeral rituals for the martyred Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei at Iraq's holy shrines (see Tasnim and Mehr). But first Araghchi paid tributed at the site in Baghdad where the late IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Deputy Commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), were martyred on 3rd January 2020 at the behest of the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump (see Fars and Mehr).

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein - from IRNA .

Later, Araghchi held a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein. In a subsequent press conference, Araghchi stated (sources: IRNA (1 and 2), Fars, Tasnim, Mehr (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

The strategic relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq is of great value, and we are determined, God willing, to continue and strengthen this relationship. Any intervention by any party other than Iran in administering the Strait [of Hormuz] will delay its reopening and raise tensions in the region. Under the Memorandum of Understanding, the Strait of Hormuz will return to its pre-war operating capacity within 30 days under the management adopted by Iran and after the obstacles are removed by the Islamic Republic of Iran. As we witnessed over the past two nights, incidents in the Strait of Hormuz have already contributed to rising tensions and confrontations. I believe that, with the new circumstances that have emerged, the security of the Persian Gulf and the security of the region must be reconsidered by all the countries of the region. We must reach a new framework that includes all the countries of the region and excludes the presence or interference of any country from outside the region. It is the responsibility of the United States, in accordance with the commitments it accepted under the Memorandum of Understanding, to ensure that these attacks by the Israeli regime are brought to an end and to allow the cessation of the war to be fully implemented there as well, including the withdrawal from the occupied territories.

Araghchi also held separate meetings with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Iraqi President Nizar Mohammed Saeed Amidi, as reported by IRNA (1, 2 and 3) and Mehr (1 and 2).

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei - from IRNA .

Meanwhile, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, on the occasion of Judiciary Week and of the martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti and his companions, delivered a message calling for prosecution of war criminals behind the US attacks on Minab, where 168 people were martyred (including 120 schoolchildren) and Lamerd, where at least 21 people were killed (including 4 children) and 150 injured, at the beginning of the 40-day war on 28th February 2026 (click here for an account of the first day of the Ramadan War), as reported by IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr and Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as labelling these events as…

a case file among hundreds, indeed thousands, of important legal matters that must be pursued with seriousness in domestic and international courts. The confessions and even the shameless boasting of certain American and Zionist enemy leaders over these crimes amount to an admission of guilt [laying] appropriate groundwork for restoring the nation's violated rights. What is certain is that the criminals must be brought to justice and made to face the consequences of their criminal acts.

…and calling for “real judicial reform, not just documents and slogans: faster case handling, stronger rulings, no favoritism, no influence through ‘connections’, and a system where every oppressed person feels protected”, as per Fotros Resistance.

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei (L) and Ali Akbar Velayati (R), Senior Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei - from Mehr and IRNA.

At a meeting marking the start of Iran’s “American Human Rights Week”, Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei dismissed US claims of supporting human rights as “ridiculous” (sources: IRNA, Fars and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

Criminality and murder are inherent in the nature of the evil US regime, and hostility toward humanity and human rights is embedded in the genes of the leaders of the American regime. The United States relies not only on military aggression and economic terrorism, but also on media warfare, deception, and psychological operations. After committing crimes, it seeks to influence public opinion through fabricated narratives and disinformation. The aggressive US regime committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, as it deliberately targeted protected civilian sites, including educational, medical, and residential facilities, using multi-stage missiles, even in areas where there were no military installations within several kilometers. These are clear examples of war crimes, and indictments can be issued for each of them. Collecting evidence, documents, images, and testimonies in accordance with international legal standards is a fundamental principle in pursuing these cases.

…whereas Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, tweeted on X (see also IRNA and Mehr):

“After years of diplomatic experience, I say: ‘Freedom without #political_independence is a gilded cage.’ #Hezbollah is the pillar of the tent and the true guardian of #Lebanon’s existence and independence.”

#Resistance

…echoed by Esmaeil Baghaei, who, in a statement earlier today, “reiterated Iran’s longstanding position on Lebanon's sovereignty” and “called for the establishment of a timetable for the Zionist regime's withdrawal from occupied territories in Lebanon”, in line with the first clause of the MoU MoM between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, as per Fars and Tasnim.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (L) and his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri (R, in inset) - from IRNA .

Finally, before leaving Iran, it is worth reporting that earlier today Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf held a phone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri (sources: IRNA, Mehr and Al Mayadeen). The former was quoted by Al Manar as saying:

Our goal is to put an end to the war in Lebanon, the return of the displaced to their homes, the ending of the occupation, and the withdrawal of the Zionist entity from Lebanese territory, and we are following up on this matter very seriously.

News and updates from Israel, Lebanon, Turkey and Syria

Israeli "Defense" Minister Israel Katz (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

Moving to Israel, yesterday its “Defense” Minister Israel Katz stated loud and clear that he is not planning to withdraw Israeli troops from southern Lebanon, contrary to what agreed between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire on their MoU MoM and to the trilateral framework agreement signed just a few days ago in Washington by US, Israeli and Lebanese government, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which also quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying:

If it becomes necessary for us to enter Lebanon, we will do so.

…as if they were not there already, and claiming that the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) would start retreating from pilot areas in the Lebanese villages Zawtar al-Gharbiya and Froun, where no Israeli troops are actually present, as stated by Froun mayor Hassan Adel Bazzi (source: Al Mayadeen). Quite a mockery, considering that US President Donald J. Trump even called his Lebanese counterpart, Joseph Aoun, congratulating for the signing of the trilateral framework agreement and allegedly reaffirming US commitment to its implementation and to “Lebanon's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity”, while the latter reportedly called for Israeli withdrawal from the occupied territories in southern Lebanon, as per Al Mayadeen.

In another article, Al Mayadeen quoted Joseph Aoun as saying that his country is preparing for the withdrawal of UNIFIL from southern Lebanon in 2027, which may be a turning point for Lebanon, while a Lebanese military source dismissed Israeli rumours about purge of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) from non-loyal elements as entirely false and baseless, adding that all LAF members are loyal to their country.

In the meantime, more and more Lebanese figures criticize the US-mediated agreement between Israel and Lebanon, with lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, pledging that Resistance’s weapons will remain in place…

to liberate the land and protect our people.

[The] agreement of humiliation will not be implemented. This is our history, filled with sacrifices for the sake of living with dignity, honor, and freedom. We were compelled to take up arms to defend our existence and liberate our land because we had no State that assumed its responsibilities or fulfilled its duties, At times, the State even stood alongside the occupation, as in 1982.

…as reported by Al Manar, whereas Talal Arslan quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying that the trilateral framework agreement is…

unbalanced in both form and substance, legitimizes the occupation, and violates sovereignty, [amounting to] a practical step in a project aimed at stirring internal strife, Israel's foremost objective, which we have warned against repeatedly.

…echoed by the Amal Movement and his fellow member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, Lebanese MP Ibrahim al-Moussawi, who said that the agreement amounts to…

submission to the enemy's dictates.

…while Grand Jaafari Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan urged the Lebanese people and political forces to…

extinguish the fire of the current authority's strife before it burns all of Lebanon. [It is unacceptable for the country to burn] for the sake of a group that has been employed to fuel this strife. [Lebanese people want to] live together as one national family, within a national defense formula that guarantees Lebanon's sovereignty.

Lebanon's Culture Minister Ghassan Salame warned that Israeli military aggression in southern Lebanon is damaging or even destroying “heritage sites across the region, including UNESCO-listed landmarks, historic towns [e.g. Tyre, Nabatieh, and Tebnin], religious sites, and archaeological monuments”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

There are villages that have been completely bulldozed. Heritage is not only Roman and Phoenician antiquities. Heritage is also historic buildings, archaeological sites, and buildings with a cultural function.

…whereas Tyre's Deputy Mayor Alwan Charafeddine said:

It is supposed to be one of the cities that is internationally protected, or that should never be targeted in any way, in any conflict.

Of course, the Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon continues regardless of MoU MoMs and trilateral framework agreements, with several airstrikes and drone strikes targeting multiple towns reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1, 2 and 3) today. However, Hezbollah keeps resisting and earlier today killed an Israeli officer (a captain commanding a platoon in the Golani Brigade's 12th Battalion) and wounded another soldier as they attempted to infiltrate the Lebanese town of Deir Siryan, as per Al Mayadeen.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Turkey, its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by Mehr and Al Mayadeen as saying:

The genocidal, occupying, expansionist ideology called Zionism threatens not only me, not only our party, not only our alliance, it threatens everyone. When we struggle against Zionism, we are not waging this struggle for ourselves or for personal reasons. We are doing it for our own survival and for the survival of our nation. Today, the world is witnessing crimes that go beyond any international law and humanitarian standards. Children, women and innocent people in Gaza and Lebanon are victims of these crimes, and the international community is watching this human tragedy instead of taking practical action. We have proven that we are committed to our humanitarian and Islamic obligations in practice. Cutting off trade relations with Israel was not just an economic decision, but a moral and political stance to show the world that silence in the face of crime is a crime itself.

Nice words, but what is he doing in practice? Not much, considering that he is not even helping his puppet in Syria, where earlier tonight clashes erupted between local residents and Israeli forces invading the village of Abedin in the countryside of Daraa, where roads are being blocked to prevent the IDF from infiltrating, as per RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6), following an Al Mayadeen report earlier this evening on Israeli deployment on al-Mughur hill in western Daraa:

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News and updates from Iraq and Yemen

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Iraq, last night its “Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi announced that the Mission of the International Coalition in Iraq will conclude in September, marking a step toward the full withdrawal of foreign forces from the country”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Leader of the "Azm Alliance" Muthanna Al-Samarrai (top left), leader of the Sunni "Taqaddum" party and former Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi (top centre), former Director General of the General Company of Ports for Iraq (GCPI) Farhan Al-Fartousi (top right), Ibrahim Al-Sumaidaie (bottom left), advisor to former Prime Minister Shia Al-Sudani, and the Iraqi Minister of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works Bengen Rekani (bottom right) - from MES.

MES (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5) and Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) also reported on the arrest of 47 lawmakers, politicians and official in an anti-corruption drive ordered overnight by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi. Among the arrests:

Muthanna Al-Samarrai, leader of the “Azm Alliance”, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, leader of the Sunni “Taqaddum” party and former Parliament Speaker, Farhan Al-Fartousi, former Director General of the General Company of Ports for Iraq (GCPI), Ibrahim Al-Sumaidaie, advisor to former Prime Minister Shia Al-Sudani, Bengen Rekani, the Iraqi Minister of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works.

From MES.

Finally, moving briefly to Yemen, it is worth reporting that Ansar Allah has begun large scale mobilization to confront any movement by Saudi-backed forces, following Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi’s speech a few days ago calling for mobilization and warning against the possibility of renewed Saudi aggression against Yemen, as reported by MES:

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Agreement between the Lebanese authorities and Israel - from Saba .

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