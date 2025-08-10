GeoPolitiQ

9h

This post represents just part of the story. Miran is being put on the Fed Board. His plan, besides the recent sale if $100B in 4-week bonds, is to convert bonds into "century" or "permanent" meaning never paid back. This is another form of default, as is currency devaluation and currency controls. The US NEEDS either a trade deficit or massive foreign aid to get enough US$ out into the world to facilitate being the reserve currency. At present, that supply is insufficient. Having the high trade deficit PLUS depending on attracting foreign savings (via bond sales) ENABLED US over-consumption, and they are about to sink into deep poverty if nuclear war is somehow averted. What T. Rump (Tyrranosaurus Rump) is doing fiscally, is a totally-improper way to improve world finance. The liquidity crunch is going to be massive. See: https://kathleenmccroskey.substack.com/p/read-trumps-playbook-right-here

https://kathleenmccroskey.substack.com/p/the-former-world-reserve-currency

1 reply by Ismaele
9h

America as a nation is just an unrepentant and shameless kleptomaniac that the internet has exposed when it has been doing all this thieving tricks for decades as when the plaza accord was signed and implemented in 1985, how many of the world's population knew about it and it's effect of draining wealth from the world? Very few outside the America

But today, the world truly is a global village thanks to the Internet and Technology so they can't do their usual thieving tricks away from the world's eyes and awareness again so they are truly fucked

What absolute thieving shits they are

