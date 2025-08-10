Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Domenico Moro, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 19th July 2025.

(Bold emphasis mine, Italics and footnotes original).

Recently, the front page of Sole24ore questioned the sustainability of US public debt, i.e. the government's ability to honour payments on debt securities issued by the Treasury.

The news comes from a survey of 40 central banks around the world, the UBS Asset Management's Reserve Manager Survey. More specifically, 47% of respondents believe that a scenario of US public debt restructuring is possible in the future. Restructuring means more or less widespread insolvency on public debt.

This is not insignificant news. According to Il Sole 24 Ore [Italian financial newspaper], it would be “a catastrophic, unprecedented event that would have devastating repercussions for the whole world”. Why would it be so serious? To answer this question, we must remember that the [US] Dollar is the currency of trade and, above all, the world's reserve currency. US public debt, being in [US] Dollars, plays a central role in the global economy, as it is used as a reserve by official bodies, such as central banks around the world, but also by quasi-official and unofficial bodies. If the debt were not honoured, even in part, confidence in the US would be undermined and the [US] Dollar's reserve status would be undermined. This would create serious global financial instability and even a serious general crisis.

US debt, i.e. its government bonds, has long been considered a safe investment, indeed the safe investment par excellence, especially in times of crisis. Not only global financial stability but also the economic and, above all, monetary dominance of the US is based on the US's ability to honour its debt. Thanks to the fact that the [US] Dollar is the world's reserve currency, the US has been able to finance an ever-increasing public debt to date.

However, the situation is becoming increasingly unsustainable. Firstly, because public debt has grown to the stratospheric figure of $36.22 trillion, which means, given that US GDP is $29.18 trillion, 124% of GDP. Secondly, because of the choices made by the Trump administration. The New York tycoon had promised tax cuts, financed by cuts in public spending, which had been entrusted to Elon Musk, who was put in charge of the “DoGE” [Department of Government Efficiency]. However, the US federal budget was not reduced as Musk had proposed, so much so that the tycoon resigned from the “DoGE”.

The cuts have affected several thousand laid-off government employees and health and welfare programmes for the poorest, but have not affected the most important items, such as defence, which, according to Trump's initial statements, were supposed to be reduced by 30% within a few years and which, instead, will grow to $1 trillion in 2026. Tax cuts, particularly on capital, should, according to Trump, boost the US economy. However, it is unclear how Trump intends to finance these cuts.

At this point, the other major stumbling block for the US economy comes into play: the ever-increasing foreign trade deficit.

In fact, according to Trump, the trade deficit is caused by the overvaluation of the [US] Dollar against other currencies, which makes imports cheaper and exports more expensive for Americans. According to Trump, the deindustrialisation of much of the US also depends on the overvaluation of the [US] Dollar. Now, normally a currency should adapt to the trend of the trade balance, strengthening when the balance is positive and weakening when it is negative, as would be the case in the US. So, why is the [US] Dollar overvalued? Because it is the world's reserve currency.

In this regard, Stephen Miran, Trump's chief economist, identifies two tools for reducing the trade deficit and reindustrialising the US. The first is the introduction of tariffs.

These would have a dual function. On the one hand, they would discourage imports and, on the other hand, as tariffs are a tax, they would guarantee the US sufficient revenue to finance its debt and keep its promise of tax cuts. The second tool is the devaluation of the [US] Dollar.

This would allow the US to offload the burden of strengthening the US economy and manufacturing onto other advanced countries and allies, as is already happening with tariffs. This is what happened in 1985 with the Plaza Accord, when some of the major advanced countries agreed to a controlled devaluation of the [US] Dollar. The result of that operation was a slowdown in the Japanese economy, which went from very strong growth to a long period of stagnation.

But Trump's tariff policy presents two types of unknowns. First, it is not certain that tariffs will generate the substantial tax revenues that Trump expects. Secondly, the brutal way in which it has been implemented has provoked negative reactions from US and global financial capital, resulting in a fall in US and European stock markets, an increase in interest rates on US government bonds (the cost of interest has exceeded $1 trillion per year), and a 13% devaluation of the {US] Dollar against other currencies since the beginning of the year.

Trump has thus had to partially backtrack on the generalised tariffs announced in April [2025]. The devaluation of the [US] Dollar has two aspects. The first, positive from Trump and Miran's point of view, is that the devaluation of the Dollar makes imports more expensive and American exports cheaper. The second, negative, is that the weakening of the [US] Dollar could call into question its status as an international trading and reserve currency and with it the attractiveness of US public debt in the eyes of foreigners.

The latter is a controversial issue. In fact, in the aforementioned UBS survey, 79% of central banks believe that the dollar will not lose its status as a reserve currency in the coming years. Central banks, which are slow to change the composition of their portfolios, believe they have no viable alternatives to the [US] Dollar “even though there are clear signs of diversification towards other currencies, with the Euro as the main beneficiary”. After all, [US] Dollar reserves held by central banks have fallen from 72.7%, the high in 2008, to 57.7%, the low in 2025.

So, in summary, Trump's gamble is to repeat what the US did with the Plaza Accords in 1985, namely to drain wealth from the rest of the world, and in particular from its allies, through tariffs and the devaluation of the dollar, without forgetting, however, to impose an increase in military spending on NATO countries, which will translate into funding for the US war industry.

All this – and this is a fundamental issue – without calling into question the status of the [US] Dollar as a reserve currency and the attractiveness of US government bonds. A possible partial restructuring of US public debt would be part of this strategy.

After all, the devaluation of the [US] Dollar and the rise in inflation are ways of surreptitiously restructuring US public debt by reducing its real value.

In this way, it would be possible to restructure the debt, avoiding the potentially catastrophic scenario evoked by Il Sole 24 Ore. In practice, this would be nothing more than yet another manifestation of the power of US currency imperialism, based on the power of the [US] Dollar, to drain wealth from the rest of the world.

