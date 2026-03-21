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Lou Cassivi's avatar
Lou Cassivi
1h

"First mistake: trusting Netanyahu"

Strictly my opinion, but from all I see and read, Trump fears Netanyahu more than trusts. Zionism is Fascism, and thus Zionists employ Fascist formulas that, from experience, they know work. Propaganda, terror, fear, assassination, and especially blackmail and bribery. Given that the perverse psychopaths who swarm Washington, like flies around dog shit, are such compliant cretins, Epstein's bait of sex, drugs, and r & r was a no brainer for the Ziofascists. Netanyahu has Trump and co. by the balls!

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1 reply by Ismaele
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
1h

Great report, thank you! The fact that China receives 45% of its oil (essential heavy crude) through the Strait is very helpful to tRump in cutting China's oil supply (see Venezuela). However, China's ships are allowed to sail through.

Yes, that was the perceived scheme, GCC funds go to USA in exchange for military protection, but they are finding out that the U.S. bases in the Middle East were for protecting only the zionist settlers. The U.S. has lived on the world's savings for over 50 years and have blown it all and now, if they can continue on at all, will exists as one of the world's poorest nations.

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