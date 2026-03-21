Today I am providing my English translation of two articles, both originally in Italian and from Massimo Mazzucco’s website LuogoComune.net.

The first one is a short article by Massimo Mazzucco himself and published on Monday 16th March 2026. (All emphasis original).

Donald Trump: 5 Fatal Mistakes

Donald Trump continues to make one mistake after another and, unfortunately, his boundless arrogance prevents him from recognizing them as such. This can only lead him to commit further mistakes, building on the previous ones.

First mistake: trusting Netanyahu

Netanyahu’s masterstroke was to lead Donald Trump to believe that they were somehow “equal partners” in Middle East operations. In reality, Netanyahu has fully exploited Trump’s inflated ego, convincing him to wage a war from which Israel is the only party that can derive real benefit.

Seeing Netanyahu emerge from the Oval Office each time with that sly smirk on his lips speaks volumes about his ability to manipulate Donald Trump. For those seeking concrete proof, one need only revisit the footage of the official luncheon where Netanyahu pompously presented Donald Trump’s nomination letter for the Nobel Peace Prize [see here]. A blatant ploy to publicly satisfy the President’s vanity, while simultaneously mocking him with a “nomination” that held no real value.

Netanyahu told him “You are the fairest of them all” and he, like an eight-year-old child, believed it. And now, while Bibi rubs his hands together, he finds himself mired in a war from which he no longer knows how to extricate himself.

Second mistake: counting on the Iranian people’s rebellion

Someone (the Mossad?) must have told Trump that “the Iranian people are ready to rebel and overthrow the Ayatollahs’ regime.” This was clearly implied by Trump’s own statements in the early days of the war.

But the idea of a “popular solution” quickly faded, and Trump immediately stopped talking about it publicly. Evidently, either the portion of the population opposed to the regime is much smaller than imagined, or the Iranian people themselves, while opposed to the Ayatollahs, were so outraged and offended by the treacherous U.S. attack that it temporarily rallied all Iranians in support of the regime. And striking a school with 160 innocent girls in cold blood certainly didn’t help.

Third mistake: failing to anticipate the prolonged closure of Hormuz

The very fact that China receives 45% of its oil through the Strait of Hormuz must have led Donald Trump to believe that the Iranians would never block it for an extended period. He hadn’t considered that the Iranians could close it selectively, letting oil tankers from friendly countries pass through and stopping only those from hostile nations. And now he’s there whining and asking for help from “allied” countries (us Europeans) to reopen the strait. Big whoops.

Fourth mistake: Failing to anticipate an attack on Gulf countries such as Kuwait, Bahrain, Dubai, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia itself.

Trump lulled himself (or was he lulled?) for a long time into believing that Iran was an isolated power, surrounded by hostile Arab countries. In their various scenarios, the Pentagon’s “grand strategists” therefore ruled out an Iranian attack on the Gulf States, since—they believed—this would only serve to unite the Gulf States against Iran itself, all of which (except Bahrain) have Sunni majorities. Once again, this has proven to be a monumental miscalculation: the Arab Gulf States are, first and foremost, Arab, and their “friendship” with the Americans is limited to the commercial interests they have built over time. But the Arabs are also Muslims, and the difference between Shiites and Sunnis seems to vanish in the face of the risk of being bombed because of the Americans. No Arab country would ever dare to go to war alongside the US at this moment, because that would mean going to war alongside Israel. The social backlash would be immense, and no Arab leader wants to risk having their population rise up in revolt on the streets of their own country. They have therefore chosen to keep a low profile, once again proving the Pentagon’s calculations wrong.

Fifth mistake: thinking he has a solid and unshakable electoral base.

Like all pathological narcissists, it’s easy to mistake a political vote for a personal vote. His “landslide victory,” which allowed him to enter the White House with over 300 electoral votes, must have convinced him that that vote was the American people’s sanctification of his person. And as the “anointed one of the Lord,” Trump must have believed that his people would follow him anywhere and in any case, without ever questioning his choices.

But the American people look out for themselves first and foremost. When they see gas prices rise by 30% in three days, they don’t even remember who they voted for anymore: they just want to see prices go down. And Trump’s foreign policy choices are far from acceptable, even to a large part of his own electoral base, which had elected him with the slogans “no more wars” and “America first.”

Today’s harsh reality is plain for all to see: criticized by many leading figures within his own movement (Marjorie Taylor Green, Thomas Massie, Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, Candace Owens, etc.), Trump is seeing his approval ratings plummet to historic lows. And with the looming November elections, he seriously risks losing control of the House and the Senate. Which would automatically make him shootable [sic] for impeachment.

The only thing left to hope for is that a figure like this, once he realizes the disaster he is heading toward, does not attempt a desperate last-ditch effort that could seriously jeopardize global security and stability. If this were to happen, let’s hope that someone in the United States remembers that the 25th Amendment to the Constitution exists.

Personally I do not think that Trump made any mistake or, if he did, he made them consciously. Anyone who has a basic knowledge of Iran and has been following recent developments in the Middle East in the past few months knew how Iran was going to react and retaliate to a new aggression, yet Trump and his administration decided to go ahead with it anyway because they had a plan, possibly what was outlined in one of my previous articles/translations:

In his latest article Craig Murray also explains that Trump’s war was not improvised, but carefully planned well in advance, warning readers not to take Trump’s words at face value!

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The second article, by Pino Arlacchi, was first published on L’AntiDiplomatico and then on Massimo Mazzucco’s website LuogoComune.net on Wednesday 18th March 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

The heart of the Dollar hit in the Gulf

It is not just a protracted war of aircraft, missiles, bombs and drones – one with an uncertain outcome – that is currently being waged in the Middle East.

Another war, far more extensive and with an outcome that is already clear, is unfolding in parallel. It is the war against the petrodollar, with the survival of the global financial order based on the US currency at stake. These ayatollahs may well be dirty, ugly and evil, but they are implementing a strategy of formidable impact against the heart of American power in the world, accelerating epoch-making changes that have long been simmering beneath the surface.

Iran is aware of its conventional military inferiority compared to the Atlantic superpower, and has chosen not to confront it air-to-air, ship-to-ship, bomb-to-bomb. Tehran does not aim to win on the battlefield. It has developed an asymmetric strategy aimed at striking at the very heart of globalised financial capitalism: the petrodollar. The wealth generated by oil paid for in [US] Dollars, and invested in the global financial system controlled by Wall Street and the US Treasury.

The petrodollar is not an abstract concept. It is the mass of capital accumulated by Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia through decades of selling hydrocarbons on global markets. The Gulf sovereign wealth funds manage total assets estimated at between 11 and 13 trillion Dollars (Italy’s GDP is 2.2 trillion; the US GDP is 30 trillion). The majority of this immense capital is invested in the US: in Treasury bonds, shares listed on the New York stock exchanges, property in major cities, private equity funds and Wall Street hedge funds.

This system rests on three pillars. The first is the production of gas, oil and derivatives: the Persian Gulf contains around 48% of the world’s proven oil reserves, and 80% of the region’s oil output and around 20% of the world’s total passes through the Strait of Hormuz every day. The second pillar is payment in Dollars: since 1974, by explicit agreement with Washington, Saudi Arabia and other producers have agreed to denominate their oil sales in Dollars, creating a permanent demand for the US currency. The third pillar is military protection: large bases housing tens of thousands of soldiers spread between the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz and Iraq – from Camp Doha in Kuwait to the mega-base at Al-Udeid in Qatar, from the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet stationed in Bahrain to the Al Dhafra base in the Emirates. It is a mutually reinforcing system: oil is sold and recycled into Dollars, and American soldiers protect the Gulf regimes from internal instability and external aggression. A virtuous circle for Washington, a tight noose around the neck of anyone who dares to challenge the supremacy of the dollar.

All three of these pillars are teetering alarmingly these days. The hideous, filthy, etc. ayatollahs mentioned above have clearly identified the system’s greatest point of fragility: the Gulf petro-monarchs’ confidence in America’s ability to protect their regimes, their industries and their money. That confidence began to wane in 2019 and evaporated in the first week of this war, with Iranian attacks devastating critical hydrocarbon production infrastructure in the Gulf with little resistance and striking military bases once deemed invulnerable. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz completed the job.

A foretaste of what is happening, however, had already been seen in September 2019, when an attack by Iranian drones operated by the Houthis knocked out 5% of the world’s oil supply and sent the price of Brent soaring by over 15% in a single trading session. Today, a prolonged attack, combined with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz using naval mines, coastal missiles and submarines, could push the price of oil above $200 a barrel, according to the most conservative estimates.

The consequences for the global economy could be brutal. A doubling of the price per barrel could trigger a deep recession in industrialised importing economies, starting with Europe and Japan. But the most serious damage would not be limited to the short term: it would mark the beginning of the end of the petrodollar, and of the Dollar on which it is based. In the short term, the oil giants could record extraordinary profits. War is good for oil companies, but it is not good for the mechanism that keeps the whole system afloat.

War is by no means good for the Gulf monarchies. If they are destabilised militarily – their facilities hit, their very political survival called into question – the flow of capital that has been flowing from the Arabian Peninsula to Wall Street for decades may be interrupted and reversed. Gulf sovereign wealth funds begin to liquidate US assets to cover war expenses and rebuild destroyed infrastructure. US Treasury bonds are sold en masse on the open market. The Dollar comes under downward pressure that the Federal Reserve cannot counter simply by raising interest rates, because higher rates in the context of an oil recession exacerbate the domestic economic crisis.

This is the scenario that economists such as Michael Hudson have long predicted: the moment when the liquidation of Dollar reserves by oil-producing countries triggers a systemic crisis of confidence in the US currency. Not a controlled devaluation, but a flight from the Dollar. To go where? The groundwork for this transition has already been carefully laid in recent years. In March 2023, Xi Jinping and Mohammed bin Salman signed a historic agreement in Beijing, with Saudi Arabia agreeing to receive payments in Yuan for an increasing share of its oil exports to China. Beijing is already the Saudis’ main customer, importing around 1.8 million barrels a day. As early as 2022, China had launched yuan-denominated oil futures contracts on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), with the aim of creating an alternative pricing mechanism to London’s Brent and America’s WTI.

The logic is compelling: if the US is no longer able to guarantee the security of the Gulf regimes, the diversification of their currency reserves becomes urgent. The process is already underway: Yuan reserves in the central banks of the Gulf states have increased significantly over the last three years. The BRICS+ framework agreement – to which Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran and Egypt have acceded – provides for the development of alternative forms of payment to the Dollar for trade between member countries.

Iranian attacks are shaking the Gulf monarchies and accelerating this process. The oil wealth that for fifty years has financed US deficits through the recycling of petrodollars is beginning to flow towards Beijing, Shanghai and emerging Asian markets. The consequences of all this are momentous. An America that loses the exorbitant privilege of the Dollar as the global reserve currency – a privilege that allows it to issue debt at very low cost, to finance its trade deficit by printing paper money, and to exercise financial dominance through the SWIFT system and banking sanctions – is no longer the same America. It loses the ability to project military power on a global scale because it can no longer afford to do so. It loses the ability to impose economic sanctions because the alternative Yuan-BRICS system offers an escape route. In essence, it loses its empire.

This is what my mentor, Giovanni Arrighi, had intuited with extraordinary foresight. The hegemonic transition from the Dollar to a new reserve currency – or to a multipolar system without a single reserve currency – would occur not through a conscious political decision, but through the chaotic dynamics of a crisis that no actor would fully control. Iran is not the author of the drama, but the detonator that triggers an explosion whose fuse has been prepared by decades of increasingly predatory and obsolete American financial hegemony.