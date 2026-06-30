GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Dan's avatar
Dan
3h

Actual oil left for consumers portion of strategic reserves is possibly 14 days worth. 200 million barrels reserved just for military and 70 million have to remain or the Salt caverns could collapse.

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
1h

"Trump has clearly been unable to bring Europeans and Ukrainians under his control "

There was NEVER ANY intention to "bring the EU and Ukraine under his control."

Or rather, they ALWAYS WERE under his control!

As Brian Berletic has pointed out repeatedly, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth explicitly assigned the task of managing the Ukraine war to the Europeans and they have been dutifully doing so under the cover of a fake "split with the US". The US then turned its attention to China, explicitly by attacking Iran (as well as attacking Russian oil tankers, Venezuela, etc.)

One can not understand what is going on geopolitically without realizing the number one threat to US hegemony is the rise of multipolarism, and in particular China (with Russia a secondary issue, and Iran a tertiary issue.)

The strategy the US is using involves: 1) grinding down its opponents by economic sanctions (and more generally, economic warfare - tariffs, etc.), internal subversion and control of the media narrative both inside opponent countries and globally, and when necessary, military assault; and 2) control of the energy markets by a global assault on oil producing countries and manipulation - by means of war - of oil availability.

The US has been remarkably successful in this process over the past fifty-seventy years. As Brian points out repeatedly, one should never underestimate the US effectiveness in this.

As John Helmer told Dimitri Lescaris on Dimitri's Reason2Resist YouTube channel, "Putin doesn't understand imperialism." I would add, neither does Iran and probably China (despite having been an empire in the past.)

Neither does anyone else who isn't an anarchist like me.

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