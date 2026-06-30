Following his defeat in the Iran conflict, Donald Trump has again doubled down on stupid. He attended the G7 summit after which the US dictator began, according to reports from Kyiv Independent, praising Ukraine and its leader Vladimir Zelensky for his deep strikes into Russia with drones. Trump has shifted also the tone on Ukraine and he is not pressuring Ukraine anymore into surrendering the Donbass region to Russia but rather American president has claimed in the Oval Office (yes, that same office where he and Ukrainian leader had a tense argument) that Volodymyr Zelensky is “doing a very good job” and is actually “winning this conflict”, while Trump has noted that the war is hard but he believes Russia is suffering more casualties than Ukraine.

So, we are again back to talking points we have been hearing from Western pundits (specifically European but also American political and military establishment) since 2022. Let’s briefly cover Western talking points about conflict in Ukraine since 2022 (the year of the initiation of the Special Military Operation or SMO).

2022: Vladimir Putin wanted to capture Kiev in “three days” but has failed due to Ukrainian resistance. West needs to give just a little bit of money and weapons to Zelensky’s government and Russian morale would fade off due to the prolongment of the conflict and lack of sufficient manpower on the front.

2023: Ukrainian so-called “counteroffensive” in summer of 2023 is a game changer; not only Ukraine is going to “liberate” Zaporozhizia from Russian control but also Crimea would be strategically isolated and ultimately captured which is game over for Putin’s government.

2024: More direct approach to Russia is needed: we need to give Ukraine large swaths of money, weaponry and now long-range missiles and drones to strike not only Russian positions in Crimea and liberated territories in the east and south but also at Russia’s strategic rear in Mother Russia. Ooh, yeah, and Ukraine should invade Kursk region, lose 80.000 men and piss the Russians off cause why the hell not!

2025: I call it the “conditional ceasefire” strategy: Western powers sought to trick Russian Federation into basically accepting Minsk 3.0. Freeze the contact lines, stop your advances and allow West to rearm, refinance and regroup the Ukrainian Army.

2026: This year marks the combination of a little bit of everything. More taxpayers sent to Ukraine, weapons are a path to peace, force Russia into a ceasefire/surrender. I would say that theory of victory revolves around 4 main components: integration of Ukraine into EU and NATO, boycott of diplomacy with evil Russians (sarcasm before you start accusing me), de-stabilization of Russia through drone strikes and isolation of the Crimean Peninsula (2023 talking points).

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Battlefield situation

Western media has been working hard these days to deflect attention from failed US/Israel war on Iran onto fantasies being imagined by European leaders when they are having their wet dream of Ukraine “winning” and Russia “losing”. Let us quickly examine the situation on the battlefield and come to the conclusion on who has the upper hand.

According to President Putin himself, Russian forces are slowly but steadily advancing all along the frontlines. It is quite clear that the center of the war has been the Donbass region; after all, the reason for the initiation of the Special Military Operation is the bloody campaign waged by Western-backed crazy anti-Russian regime that has invaded its eastern parts of country and unleashed military on its own citizens for simply exercising the right of self-determination guaranteed by Article 1 of the UN Charter and their protest to Kiev’s regime illegal coming to power.

In Donbass, Russian Army (DPR and LPR militias to a lesser extent) controls 85% of the region (100% of Lugansk and 85% of Donetsk). Russian forces are preparing to unleash a final assault on three last big towns in Donbass held by Ukrainian fascist army: Slavyansk, Kramatorsk and Druzikovhka [see also Ismaele’s latest translation]. Russian forces are also eying the capture of Orekhov. All of the cities mentioned above are in the proximity of 8 - 15 km from Russian army.

The fact that in one week, Russia has captured 3 big cities (Konstanikovka, Krasnyliman and Rai-Aleksandrovka) points to the fact that Russia is no longer fighting for one town for one year but rather they are now collapsing Ukrainian defenses in several cities in a matter of one week.

Russian President Putin said, while giving an interview to a State media in Russia, that Ukrainian government sent him a letter where they are proposing that fighting should be confined to four regions Russia annexed in September 2022 (Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions). Vladimir Putin declined the offer, stating that such move would allow Ukrainian forces to regroup elsewhere on the frontlines.

President has also noted that Russian forces are 8 km away from Sumy in Sumy region and 7.7 km away from western outskirts of Kupiansk. Such movements are in line with Russian movements in northern Ukraine where President Putin has issued an order for the establishment of security buffer zone to prevent the Kursk scenario that Ukrainian dictator Volodymyr Zelensky unleashed on August 6th, 2024.

Kalibrated Maps showing Russian forces consolidating control over Konstaninovka city.

Russians have made it very clear that any compromises that may have been made in Anchorage (Alaska) to Donald Trump are no longer valid.

This comes amid the fact that US President Donald J. Trump has clearly been unable to bring Europeans and Ukrainians under his control and US President showed no desire to get Zelensky on board with the agreements reached in Anchorage. According to Duran, President Putin asked President Trump personally whether he could guarantee that Europeans and Ukrainians will be brought under control. The latter apparently confirmed that however Trump is again beating the drums of “unconditional ceasefire along the frontlines” and repeating talking points of European neocons that enough pressure can bring Vladimir Putin to his knees.

Ukrainian War Porn

As admitted by Ukrainians themselves, Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia are designed to gain the attraction of its Western sponsors who are required to justify sending billions of Dollars to thuggish brutal military dictatorship in Kiev to their own taxpayers. Russian President Vladimir Putin himself commented on these long-range sanctions strikes that Zelensky has been cheering on:

Long lines are still being reported at gas stations.

The government has temporarily banned exports of gasoline and jet fuel and is also considering a complete ban on diesel exports.

Officials proposed additional measures to stabilize the market and boost fuel supplies.

Russia's fuel reserves currently stand at 1.7 million metric tons, roughly in line with the same period last year, down 4% year over year.

Output of key petroleum products is expected to exceed June levels in July.

Of course, while Russia did suffer some damage from Ukraine’s hits, Putin notes that Russian reserves of oil are still stable unlike US who is rapidly burning through its SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserve).

Putin said that Ukraine had sent him a proposal of “ceasing hostilities in the air” (link), but the Russian leader rejected this, as he correctly noted Russia’s strikes on defensive and logistical infrastructure of Ukraine (including on gas stations in Kharkov and Nikolayev). Here’s a detailed breakdown of Russian strikes just over the past 24 hours in Ukraine:

Russian Forces liberated Bogodarovka (Dnipropetrovsk region) and advanced deep into enemy territory. 485 troops and 6 vehicles was destroyed. Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian defence brigades in Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

220 troops, 17 vehicles, 1 artillery gun, and 1 EW station was destroyed. Russian forces seized 4 enemy strongholds in Krasny Liman, and advanced westwards.

40 troops, 1 HMMWV vehicle, 2 ground robots, and ammunition depot was destroyed. Russian forces pursued scattered AFU soldiers in Konstantinovka.

95 troops, 2 armoured vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, and 31 ground robots was destroyed. Russian Airforce, drones, missiles, and artillery struck fuel – power – transport – infrastructure plus mercenary deployments across 137 locations. Russian air defence downed 12 guided bombs and 415 UAVs. Russian Airforce strike an Ukrainian military deployment area in Nikolayevka (Donetsk region)using two FAB-1500 aerial bombs. Russian Air Force strike Ukrainian military deployment areas in Petrovka (Kharkiv region) using 5 OFAB-250-270 guided aerial bombs. Russian drones struck a gas distribution station near Panyutino (Kharkiv region) disabling the gas storage tanks, gas pumping plants, and a gas treatment facility. The gas treatment system near Kosogorovka was also hit.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Russia carried out strikes on an Ukrainian enterprise in Kharkiv. Cumulative AFU losses: 673 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 171,165 UAVs, 29,956 tanks and armoured vehicles, 35,557 artillery guns and mortars.

Of course, it’s only logical that Russia, a much bigger country than Ukraine, is more capable of sustaining any economic or military damage that the Kiev regime inflicts on it.

Conclusion

Now, where does United States fit in all of this?

As Brian Berletic noted it in his latest conversation with Danny Haiphong, US regime’s attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran is tied to its strategy of trying to break Iran and cut it off from its allies (specifically China and Russia).

I believe that the reason for shift of priorities in Donald Trump’s administration is two-fold:

Trump, at the G7 summit, was shown “Moscow is burning” porn and really believed that this would be enough to bring Russia down internally.

These drone strikes provide a perfect shield for Trump to deflect attention from his illegal war waged on Iran that only empowered Iran militarily, radicalized the government and closed the Strait of Hormuz that was open before the attack.

In my opinion, Trump is making an awful mistake. By naively believing that Ukraine can defeat Russia by specifically cutting down its oil exports, he has ruined any sort of diplomatic solution to the conflict and he will be remembered not as the President that ended the war in 24 hours but as the President that put the final nail in the coffin of the Ukrainian nation that will swiftly be absorbed by Russian Federation.

He has set his own proxy for death.

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