Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and US President-elect Donald Trump from Fox News .

Yesterday (4th December 2024) Fox News reported that last week the President-elect of the Outlaw US Empire, Donald J. Trump, while meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mar-a-Lago, had suggested that Canada becomes 51st US State to avoid 25% tariffs that he wants to impose in response to Trudeau’s failure in curbing the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs into the US, a threat that he had also extended to Mexico.

Apparently, Trudeau, whom Trump proposed as a governor of the 51st US State, reacted to his suggestions with an hysterical laugh, but Trump made clear to him that he was not joking and asked him to take action and resolve the issue before his inauguration on 20th January 2025.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

As if the above was not enough, two days earlier Donald Trump issued a harsh warning also to the Middle East regarding Israeli prisoners of war. In a post on his Truth social media, Trump stated that if the Israeli prisoners held by Hamas and the other Palestinian resistance factions are not released before his inauguration, there will be an unprecedented response:

Helmholtz Smith wrote in a post on Larry C. Johnson’s Son of a New American Revolution blog that, in his opinion, Trump’s statement is just an “empty threat”, since Israeli ground troops are failing in accomplishing anything in Gaza and in Lebanon, same for bombing everything in both countries, aircraft carriers in the region have not deterred the Houthis and nuking Gaza would make the whole “promised land” a barren desert. What’s left? Probably only a war against Iran, which so far has shown some restraint.

Meanwhile, a senior member of Hamas' Political Bureau, Bassem Naeem, issued the following statement in response to Donald J. Trump’s provocation, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

Hamas understands that Trump's message is, in fact, directed primarily at Netanyahu and his government. Netanyahu's government must put an end to this deceptive charade. From the start of this genocide, Hamas has openly sought peace and an agreement, but Netanyahu's decisions have repeatedly derailed these efforts.

It looks like Hamas knows how to react to Trump’s threats much better than Trudeau!

And it’s funny that I have not read anything about Donald Trump’s recent statements from analysts who were suggesting that he would bring peace to the world…