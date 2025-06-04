What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 22nd May 2025. (All emphasis mine).

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (L) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (R).

Pro-Americanism has always had many counters to turn to. If you are not satisfied with the US in its official version, there is always “another America” to go and knock on in the hope of receiving help and protection. It has come to the point where many of our opponents of US imperialism turn their expectations of liberation to a US president like Donald Trump. For its part, Europe seems to be opposing Trump today, but only in the name of nostalgia for dear old neocon America; neocons which are far from retreating, since they are still preponderant in the CIA and are even present in the Trump administration.

It now appears that pro-Americanism has even opened a new branch in the Vatican, with headquarters in the Apostolic Palace and a panoramic view of St Peter's Square. Unfortunately, no pain or deprivation is spared; in fact, since the popes are no longer Italian, the taste for anticlericalism has been spoilt, since one no longer knows whether the goods are authentic or counterfeit. In Italy, the Catholic Church has never supported Italian nationalism, if anything the opposite; in fact, Italian unity was achieved against the papacy and at the expense of its territories. And then there was the Machiavellian political tradition, which always identified the Church of Rome as an opponent of Italian independence. However, when dealing with Catholics and prelates from other countries, one can never be sure that they are not using Catholicism as an instrument of national grandeur. The former director of the CIA, Robert Gates, gave an interview some twenty years ago in which he was obviously careful not to state explicitly that Karol Wojtyla had collaborated with the CIA, and long before he was elected Pope; however, even what little Gates admitted about CIA-Vatican relations in Poland is ultimately enough. According to Gates, the Polish opposition movement known as Solidarnosc was supported and financed at the same time by the Vatican, the American trade union AFL-CIO and the CIA; although, according to Gates, the three entities did not collaborate directly, but only communicated in order not to step on each other's toes. The Polish affair has also reconfirmed the contradictions inherent in nationalism, which is intertwined with the imperialist conflicts of other powers, thus eradicating itself from the interests of the majority of its own population. One is always an ‘internationalist’ in one way or another; the problem is to see from which point of view, that of the kleptocracies or that of the subaltern classes.

In its time, Solidarnosc was passed off to us as a trade union and its leader, Lech Walesa, as a defender of labour; an image that was not borne out, since, once elected president of Poland, he didn't give a damn about workers' rights and supported at every opportunity a revanche of Polish imperialism. In 2014 Walesa did not hesitate to demand nuclear weapons for Poland, obviously under the pretext of stopping Putin. The current Polish rearmament plans are along those lines, in fact they plan not only an army of half a million men, but above all they plan the availability of nuclear weaponry. We are told that it must be done in a hurry as well, since, according to Trump's announcements, the US would like to disengage from Europe.

If someone as serious as Trump announces this, then we can be sure that the US is really leaving Europe to its fate, in fact the US military bases are now clogged with moving boxes. On the basis of these tales of abandonment that would make even Tom Thumb blush, the ball of acquiring nuclear weapons is heading towards the most unsuspected shores, such as the AfD (Alternative for Germany), i.e. the German party that the Teutonic media and intelligence guaranteed us as 100% Putinist. However, it is not clear where the alternative for Germany would be, given that the AfD also declares itself in favour of a German super-army, thus following in the wake of von der Leyen. Even the “Putinians” can no longer be trusted. But for Western kleptocracies, emergencyism is not a lucid strategy, if anything it is a drug, a euphoric “dose” of impunity and business; so it should come as no surprise that there are so many hallucinations about non-existent threats and fictitious enemies. Assuming the war in Ukraine ends, this would only mean that, instead of the “Putinists”, the hunt would once again be on for the anointers, or the terrorists, or some other bogeyman.

On the other hand, the concomitant rearmament of Germany and Poland is capable of bringing about real imbalances, which are completely overlooked today. In 1939 it was the friction between German imperialism and Polish imperialism that caused the spark of war in Europe; and, considering the current rearmament frenzy of the two countries, it is hard to see why the situation should not arise again in the coming years.

