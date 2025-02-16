Today I am providing my English translation of 2 short articles, both from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis mine in both).

The first one is an article published on Friday 14th February 2025.

Draghi's EU plan will be another failure

At the end of the informal meeting of EU leaders on 4th February [2025], European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the decision to relax the deficit rules for defence spending. “I am willing to explore”, von der Leyen said, “and I will use the full range of flexibility tools we have in the new Stability and Growth Pact to allow for a significant increase in defence spending. In addition, the second step is that we are working with the EIB [European Investment Bank] to increase the flexibility of lending practices. And, of course, we need more private financing; therefore, we need to dialogue with the private banking sector so that it modernises its lending practices”.

In this way, a decades-long taboo in the EU was broken. Fiscal austerity has been an unquestioned pillar of the EU's financial architecture, demanded by Germany as a condition for joining the single currency, and all efforts to change this inherently deflationary system had so far failed in the face of the rigid monetarist approach of Berlin, Brussels and Frankfurt.

However, there is a fundamental difference between the creation of a separate investment budget, demanded by many to foster growth, and Von der Leyen's proposal. Creating money to finance rearmament is an unproductive and inflationary policy, as every economics fresher at university learns (or should). Separating such spending from deficit accounting will not change the result. Incidentally, this is what Hjalmar Schacht did for Hitler. But Von der Leyen cannot be expected to understand economics. [She is a gynaecologist, after all!] In fact, she simply adopted the “Draghi agenda”, which the former European central banker outlined in his 2024 report on “competitiveness”. In that report, Draghi suggested abandoning fiscal austerity to finance rearmament and climate policies.

Following Draghi's recommendations, however, is not good advice. His record as a central banker and prime minister is a textbook case of bad governance. The main author of the failed Italian privatisations following the famous “Britannia” meeting, he was promoted to governor of Bankitalia and signed the authorisation to allow Monte dei Paschi [a big Italian bank] to go bust in the purchase of Banca Antonveneta. In Frankfurt, he was the author of the “whatever it takes” Euro bailout, which turned the ECB [European Central Bank] into a hedge fund and created hyperinflationary potential. As President of the Council, he was at the European level among the fiercest promoters of sanctions against Russia and thus most responsible for the high energy prices that are destroying European industry. His phrase “either air conditioners or peace” has become famous, leading to no air conditioners and no peace.

Last but not least, Draghi was decisive in initiating de-dollarisation, as he convinced, on behalf of the EU, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to implement a seizure of the dollar reserves held by the Russian central bank abroad. This decision was the trigger for the countries of the global South to start diversifying their assets in order to escape similar sanctions in the future. How a former central banker could initiate such a momentous dynamic, which will eventually reduce the pre-eminence of the US dollar in the global financial system and even threaten its collapse, is a matter for psychiatrists.

The second article that follows was published on Monday 10th February 2025.

German elections will kick off months of political chaos

CDU Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz.

Looking at the latest political developments in Germany and the chaos they have generated, one can only conclude that the German elites, while good at producing problems, have no idea how to solve them. This became clear last week in the Bundestag. In an attempt to improve his popularity, CDU Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz (photo) initiated a vote on stricter measures to limit immigration, aiming to pass it with the support of the otherwise ostracised right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. In the end, the bill was defeated with 338 votes in favour and 349 against, with twelve turncoats from the ranks of the CDU itself.

The fact that Friedrich Merz proclaimed in November that he would respect the “Brandmauer” (cordon sanitaire) around the AfD, but then backtracked for tactical reasons on the issue of immigration, is disputed within the party, not least because of Angela Merkel's sortie on the eve of the vote on the bill. Merkel came out of the silence she had imposed on herself after retiring from active politics, attacking Merz and unleashing her troops in the party, with the result of undermining candidate Merz's credibility in the run-up to the early elections on 23 February. Polls still give it around 30% of the vote, but the CDU could fall to 28% or less. Ironically, the AfD seems to have made the most out of Merz's bitter defeat and could get a better result than the 20% that polls have so far attributed to them.

On 2nd February [2025], the “traffic light” coalition parties and trade unions organised a demonstration against the AfD, bringing over 150,000 people to Berlin and thousands more to many other German cities to protest against the CDU's breaking of the cordon sanitaire.

Whatever the final result, it will be very difficult for Chancellor Merz to turn the expected election victory into a new government. The CDU could choose to enter a coalition with the Social Democrats or the Greens, but both options will surely encounter opposition in the party. Merz could try the risky move of forming a minority government, counting on the support of the AfD despite not having a formal agreement with it. In any scenario, the door would remain open to further early elections.

The net result of all these risks and uncertainties would be greater ungovernability in Germany for months, making it a centre of political and economic instability that would radiate into the rest of Europe. It would be very difficult to get out of this perspective without a significant external incentive, such as, for example, an agreement between Russia and the United States to end the war in Ukraine and improve East-West relations, or a spectacular opening for cooperation with the BRICS and the Global South.