Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Hakan Illatiksi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 9th June 2026.

(All formatting and footnotes original).

Drugs are not merely a substance. Nor are they simply an illegal commodity, a public health problem or a form of criminal deviance. In modern history, drugs have functioned as a technology of power: a tool capable of opening up markets, financing wars, destroying communities, justifying repressive apparatuses and enabling interventions across entire societies.

In the Spodocene [author’s first article translated here] – the era of material, social and symbolic residues produced by a civilisation organised around waste – drugs occupy a particularly revealing position. They appear not merely as a cause of degradation, but as a tool for managing its effects. Where the system produces surplus populations, abandoned territories and fragmented communities, drugs act as an anaesthetic, an informal economy, a mechanism for ensnaring people and a pretext for control.

A recent case clearly illustrates this logic: the pressure exerted by the United States to designate the Primeiro Comando da Capital [Portuguese for First Capital Command] (PCC) and the Comando Vermelho [Portuguese for Red Command] as terrorist organisations. According to a Reuters report, the US administration informed Brazilian officials that it was considering proceeding with this designation, following initiatives by Flávio Bolsonaro and other sectors of the right-wing opposition. The government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva rejected the measure for fear of sanctions, extraterritorial interventions and infringements on national sovereignty. Although the designation has not yet been formalised – and may never be – the threat is already having a disciplining effect on Brazilian domestic politics.

This mechanism should not be interpreted merely as a response to organised crime. It also represents a conceptual shift: crime is transformed into a strategic threat; the police give way to the intelligence services; judicial cooperation is replaced by sanctions, financial pressure and the possibility of military or intelligence action beyond national borders.

Brazil is not the only case in which this logic is being tested, although undue generalisations should be avoided. It does not work in the same way everywhere. Each territory has its own history, its own institutional structure and its own specific forms of violence. However, recurring patterns can be observed in different contexts.

In Mexico, recent governments have resisted pressure to accept unilateral terrorist designations against the cartels, although Washington has retained this threat as a means of exerting pressure. Unlike Brazil, Mexico has a history of decades of internal militarisation, fuelled by cooperation schemes such as the Mérida Initiative and, subsequently, the Bicentennial Agreement. There already exists a security infrastructure that is deeply embedded within the US framework. In January 2025, an executive order reinforced Washington’s stance towards the possible designation of drug-trafficking organisations as foreign terrorist threats.

In Colombia, from Plan Colombia to the present day, the category of ‘narco-terrorism’ was institutionalised at an early stage. The designation of organisations such as the FARC-EP [Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia – Ejército del Pueblo, Spanish for Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia – People's Army], at the time, and the ELN [Ejército de Liberación Nacional, Spanish for National Liberation Army] was linked to their financing through drug trafficking. However, the Colombian case features an element absent in Brazil: a long-standing internal armed conflict, which has given that category a specific political and military basis.

In Afghanistan, during the US occupation, opium was combated, tolerated or subordinated to tactical priorities depending on the circumstances. Reports by SIGAR – the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction – have documented the contradictions in US anti-drug policy in that country. The key difference is that, in Afghanistan, the United States acted as an occupying power, not merely as an external actor exerting pressure on a sovereign government.

These cases show that the technology of power associated with drugs is applied in diverse ways. Nevertheless, the pattern repeats itself: the existence of illegal drug-related economies serves to justify increasing levels of external intervention, internal militarisation, financial surveillance and political subordination.

The central question, therefore, is not merely who traffics, who consumes or who enforces the law. The decisive question is another: what regime of power do drugs enable to be constructed.

1. Drugs as an imperial commodity

Before they were a crime, drugs were a trade; before they were a trade, they were a weapon.

The first historical phase is that of drugs as an instrument of imperial expansion. The paradigmatic case was opium in 19th-century China. Britain used the trade in opium produced in colonial India to correct its trade deficit with China and force the opening of markets. When the Chinese State sought to curb this penetration, it was punished militarily.

The Opium Wars – 1839–1842 and 1856–1860 – were not a marginal episode, but a brutal revelation of the link between drugs, the market and power. The substance functioned as a lucrative commodity, but also as a weapon of social degradation. It served to break down internal resistance, impose unequal treaties – such as the Treaty of Nanking of 1842 – open ports and consolidate colonial enclaves such as Hong Kong.

First formula: drugs as the key to opening up societies to the imperial market.

This is not a matter of drawing a direct causal link between British opium and current US policies. What persists is neither a single plan nor a mechanical continuity, but a repertoire of practices: forced opening, the use of illegal economies as leverage, social degradation transformed into a strategic opportunity, and the subordination of territories through the administration of harm.

2. Drugs as a war economy

In the grey areas of the empire, illegality ceases to be an anomaly and becomes a method.

The second phase is that of drugs as the clandestine economy of geopolitics. In the 20th century, especially during the Cold War, drug trafficking was not merely prosecuted by States; it was also tolerated, manipulated or exploited when it served strategic objectives.

The case of the Nicaraguan Contras in the 1980s remains one of the most hotly debated. The US Senate’s Kerry Report documented links between networks supporting the Contras and drug-trafficking circuits. Years later, the report by the Inspector General of the Department of Justice did not prove a global conspiracy, but acknowledged shortcomings, omissions and areas of institutional tolerance in the investigation into those links. It is not, therefore, a question of espousing a rigid conspiracy theory, but of recognising a form of functional tolerance: when certain illegal networks served geopolitical objectives, the prosecution of such networks could become selective.

Another example can be found in Afghanistan during the Soviet occupation and the subsequent civil war. Several studies have reported that armed groups linked to the mujahideen resistance were involved in opium-related economies whilst receiving external support as part of the anti-Soviet struggle. Drugs thus became part of a broader war economy, interwoven with intelligence services, regional alliances and clandestine financing.

In this way, drugs become the fuel of conflicts. They finance armed groups, corrupt institutions, destroy local economies and create ungovernable territories. These same territories are then presented as proof that more intervention, more militarisation and more external protection are needed.

Second formula: drugs as a war economy and managed decay.

3. Drugs as an internal mechanism of social control

When the system expels populations, it subsequently reclaims them in the form of punishment.

Drugs do not affect only peripheral countries. They also operate within central societies. In the United States, the epidemics of crack, heroin, methamphetamines and synthetic opioids have produced veritable “geographies of abandonment”.

Neighbourhoods such as Chicago’s South Side, the Bronx and East Los Angeles have been devastated by a combination of deindustrialisation, unemployment, drugs, mass incarceration and the militarisation of the police. The so-called “war on drugs”, declared by Richard Nixon in 1971 and expanded upon by subsequent administrations, contributed to the extraordinary growth of the prison population, with a disproportionate impact on African-American and Latino communities.

The result was not merely a public health crisis, but a form of governance centred on marginalisation. Communities expelled from the productive system were reincorporated through punishment, surveillance, imprisonment or the black market. As the sociologist Loïc Wacquant has shown, the penal State partially replaced the welfare State in the management of impoverished populations.

From a spodocenic perspective, this process proves decisive. Drugs do not appear merely as a destructive substance, but as part of an ecology of waste: where stable work, community, prospects for the future and social recognition disappear, the substance offers anaesthesia; the penal apparatus then administers the consequences of that anaesthesia.

Third formula: drugs as the internal governance of surplus populations.

4. Drugs as a pretext for global intervention

Classifying an offence as terrorism does not merely describe a threat: it establishes jurisdiction.

The current situation marks a decisive shift: the expansion of anti-terrorism rhetoric to encompass organised crime. Cartels, gangs and trafficking networks are increasingly presented as terrorist or quasi-terrorist threats. The political impact is enormous.

When a criminal group is designated as a “Foreign Terrorist Organisation” (FTO) or a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” (SDGT), it ceases to fall exclusively within the remit of criminal law. It moves into the realm of national security, intelligence, financial sanctions and extraterritorial action. The enemy no longer needs merely to be investigated and tried; they can be neutralised, sanctioned without prior trial or pursued globally.

US executive orders relating to the fight against terrorism, together with their updates, grant the Treasury Department the power to freeze assets and prohibit transactions with designated individuals or organisations. This enables a new type of power: global financial jurisdiction based on control of the dollar.

This logic is not limited to Latin America. It can be applied to opium routes in Asia, cocaine corridors in West Africa, illicit economies associated with armed groups in the Sahel, maritime networks in the Caribbean or financial circuits in Europe. In all these cases, drug trafficking serves as a point of entry for expanding surveillance, sanctions and protection.

Fourth formula: drugs as a pretext for transforming sovereign territories into areas open to intervention.

5. The narco-terrorist as the perfect enemy

In this case, the ideal enemy is not one that can be defeated, but one that justifies an endless war.

The category of “narco-terrorist” is particularly useful because it combines two fears: the fear of drugs and the fear of terrorism. It merges the moral threat of intoxication with the political threat of the absolute enemy.

The narco-terrorist is not simply a criminal. He is presented as a hybrid figure: a criminal, an insurgent, a corrupter, an invader, an internal enemy and an external threat all at once. This ambiguity makes them politically expedient. It allows for militarisation without declaring war, intervention without formal occupation, punishment without trial, and the disciplining of governments in the name of security.

Furthermore, they are an inexhaustible enemy. If one network falls, another takes its place. If one route is blocked, another opens up. If one organisation is weakened, another grows stronger. The persistence of the problem does not delegitimise the apparatus; it fuels it. Every failure justifies a further expansion of the security apparatus. Critical studies of terrorist designations applied to criminal organisations have warned that these tools can divert routes, fragment organisations and increase operational costs without necessarily reducing the volume of trafficking.

It is not necessary to postulate a single malevolent intention to explain this persistence. It suffices to observe that certain actors derive concrete benefits from the war on drugs: private security firms, prison contractors, intelligence agencies, arms manufacturers, digital surveillance companies and State bureaucracies whose expansion depends on the enemy’s continued existence.

6. Not a conspiracy, but systemic functionality

There is no need for a secret plan when the ruins already engender obedience.

The central point does not require us to imagine a single secret plan. Modern domination often operates through systemic functionality: institutions, interests, discourses and crises interlock without the need for a fully visible central intention. But this does not mean that there are no specific actors who benefit from it and act to maintain the system.

The cycle can be formulated as follows:

Drugs → illegal markets → violence → fear → demand for order → militarisation → strengthening of security apparatuses → expansion of jurisdiction → intervention in entire societies.

This cycle is not automatic. It is sustained by specific actors: security firms, digital surveillance companies, military contractors, banks that profit from regulatory compliance systems capable of excluding smaller competitors, politicians who employ “iron fist” rhetoric, and local elites who accept external forces to resolve internal disputes. In Latin America, various public opinion surveys have shown how the social demand for a “heavy-handed” approach can be politically capitalised upon by authoritarian or punitive leaderships.

Recognising this local co-production is crucial to avoiding a simplistic view that “everything comes from outside”. The technology of power surrounding drugs does not function without internal intermediaries willing to adopt its language, laws, budgets and doctrines.

In Spodocene terms, drugs connect the body, the market, territory, finance, the police, war and subjectivity. It is not merely a crisis of consumption: it is an infrastructure of governance through ruin.

7. Objections and Responses

This critique does not deny the violence of crime; it questions who defines it, who administers it and who benefits from combating it.

A defender of current policy might raise at least three objections. It is worth responding to them.

Objection 1: “Terrorist designations have served to dismantle the cartels’ financial networks”.

It is true that some financial sanctions can target specific leaders or hinder certain operations. However, the issue lies with the overall balance. When designations divert routes, fragment organisations and increase violent competition, they can produce more instability than a solution. Furthermore, the market tends to adapt rapidly through intermediaries, new routes and alternative financial mechanisms. Some working papers on the impact of these designations have reported that financial pressure does not necessarily translate into a sustained reduction in the price, availability or circulation of drugs in destination markets.

Objection 2: “Without external pressure, some countries would allow the unlimited expansion of illicit cultivation.”

International experience shows that alternatives to militarised prohibition do exist. Models of social control, harm reduction, partial regulation and economic substitution can produce less violent outcomes than forced eradication. In Bolivia, the UNODC’s [United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime] coca cultivation monitoring reports show that the debate on production, social control and eradication cannot be reduced to a dichotomy between external militarisation and absolute permissiveness. The issue is not to deny international cooperation, but to reject its organisation according to a logic of strategic subordination.

Objection 3: “The PCC and Comando Vermelho are violent organisations that deserve the harshest possible response. Why oppose their designation as terrorist organisations?”

Opposing a unilateral foreign designation does not imply denying the seriousness of organised crime. It implies refusing to allow an external power to define the problem, impose its own legal categories and use that definition to sanction banks, condition loans, put pressure on governments or justify covert operations. The fight against organised crime must be governed by domestic law, judicial oversight and multilateral cooperation, not by blacklists drawn up outside the country concerned.

8. Towards a sovereign and global response

One does not dismantle a technology of domination using the very tools of those who administer it.

Criticism must go beyond mere denunciation. If drugs function as a technology of power, an alternative policy is needed. Such a policy should be guided by five lines of action.

First: reclaiming legal sovereignty

No country should accept a foreign power unilaterally defining which of its own citizens are terrorists. Designations of this kind should be subject to national judicial bodies, legitimate multilateral mechanisms and democratic oversight. Experiences of institutional debate in Mexico on the advisability of rejecting extraterritorial designations show that this problem is not merely theoretical, but a matter of legal architecture and State sovereignty.

Second: shift the focus from war to public health

Problematic drug use must be treated as a health, social and community issue, not as a pretext for criminalising the poor, migrants, minorities or marginalised populations. Experiences such as cannabis regulation in Uruguay and European harm reduction models show that alternatives to the purely punitive paradigm do exist.

Third: targeting the finances of drug trafficking without accepting imperial extraterritoriality

The true power of the drug trade lies not only with the street dealer or at the border, but in the banks, property companies, ports, investment funds, tax havens, logistics chains and business structures that launder or absorb illicit capital. Financial prosecution must be carried out through national institutions and balanced multilateral cooperation, not through automatic compliance with external lists. Some countries have developed their own financial analysis units and judicial mechanisms to seize illicit assets without necessarily relying on foreign terrorist designations.

Fourth: critically review the international drug control system

The 1961, 1971 and 1988 conventions were drawn up under a prohibitionist hegemony that today shows clear limitations. We must make room for harm reduction policies, differentiated regulation, traditional uses, medical research and democratic control of the markets. The Bolivian case and the country’s readmission to the Single Convention with a reservation regarding the traditional chewing of coca leaves show that legal avenues exist to challenge the international drug regime.

Fifth: building historical memory

Societies have the right to know the role that State agencies, intelligence services, banks, armies and private actors have played in the production, tolerance or management of drug trafficking. Without memory, every new war on drugs appears to start from scratch. Reports by truth commissions, such as the Colombian one, have highlighted the importance of reconstructing the links between armed conflict, drug trafficking, international cooperation and political violence.

To these points, a crucial dimension should be added: rebuilding communities. No drugs policy will be sufficient unless it addresses the social void that makes the substance functional. Where there is no decent work, no sense of belonging, no future, no roots and no recognition, drugs appear as an anaesthetic, an escape or a means of survival. A Post-Spodocene policy cannot limit itself to managing the damage: it must challenge the conditions that produce disposable lives.

Conclusion: governing the ruins

In the Spodocene, governing collapse means transforming every ruin into a lever of power.

Drugs run through modern history as something more than a substance. They were an imperial commodity, a war economy, a mechanism of internal control and a pretext for global intervention. Their power lies not only in what they do to the body, but in what they enable to be done to entire societies.

The problem is not to deny the existence of organised crime nor to downplay the harm it causes. The problem is to recognise that the war on drugs has often been used to exacerbate other forms of domination. In the name of the fight against this poison, markets have been opened up, wars financed, communities destroyed, States militarised and sovereignty eroded.

Today, the empire does not necessarily need to produce drugs or distribute them directly. It is enough for it to manage their effects politically. Where drugs leave ruin in their wake, the promise of order appears. And behind that promise often come sanctions, military bases, prisons, surveillance, debt, dependence and obedience.

In the Spodocene, drugs are not merely a crisis: they are one of the languages through which collapse is governed. And governing collapse, for those who hold hegemony, is also a way of governing the world.

The task of a truly emancipatory politics is not to manage that ruin more effectively, but to dismantle the infrastructure that transforms it into power.

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