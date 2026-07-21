Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Hakan Illatiksi, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 14th June 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Not all wars begin with an invasion. Some begin when a nation is no longer able to buy, sell, raise funds, trade, produce or make decisions without the permission of the powers surrounding it. Cuba is currently undergoing a new phase of economic, financial and energy blockade. US sanctions no longer operate merely as a legacy of the Cold War, but as an active mechanism to exert pressure on the very channels of national survival: foreign exchange, fuel, tourism, the mining industry, remittances, investment, banking, insurance, maritime transport and foreign partners.

In this context, organisations such as GAESA [Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A.] and Moa Nickel have become central not because they are mere administrative anomalies, but because they represent strategic hubs within an economy subjected to international persecution. GAESA, a business conglomerate linked to the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, operates in key sectors such as tourism, foreign trade, infrastructure, ports, finance, remittances and services. Moa Nickel, for its part, is at the heart of a crucial sector: the extraction of strategic minerals such as nickel and cobalt, which are essential for modern industry, batteries, energy technologies and global supply chains.

The debate surrounding these organisations cannot be reduced to a simplistic dichotomy between “regime” and “democracy”, or between “socialism” and “market”. The issue runs deeper: Cuba does not operate within a neutral international market, but within a field of forces in which every channel of entry, every trade route, every joint venture, every bank, every intermediary and every external partner can be turned into a target for pressure. The institutional forms taken by the Cuban economy must be understood within this exceptional context.

Washington accuses GAESA and Moa Nickel of providing financial support to the Cuban State, the “regime” and its Armed Forces. But this accusation must be understood within the logic of economic warfare. Every State needs to support its own institutions; all the more so a State that has for decades been subjected to a foreign policy aimed at hindering its economic functioning to the point of bringing about internal political transformation. The problem, for the United States, is not simply that GAESA is linked to the Armed Forces. The problem is that entities such as GAESA enable Cuba to survive the siege.

Herein lies the circular logic of sanctions. First, Cuba is sanctioned to reduce its economic capacity. Then Cuba establishes State, military or mixed-sector entities to generate revenue, protect supply chains and maintain strategic operations. Subsequently, Washington denounces these structures as “support for the regime”. Finally, it sanctions them too. In this way, any survival mechanism becomes a new target for punishment.

Sanctions do not merely target a specific behaviour: they target a capability. They do not merely target a single transaction: they target an economic architecture. If Cuba obtains foreign currency through tourism, tourism becomes a target. If it obtains them through remittances, remittances become a target. If it supports mining alliances, those alliances become a target. If it uses State-owned or mixed-ownership enterprises to circumvent the blockade, those enterprises are redefined as “regime” structures and, therefore, subject to sanctions.

For this reason, economic warfare does not merely destroy resources: it reorganises institutions. By closing off the ordinary channels of financing, investment, credit, trade, banking, insurance, logistics and technology transfer, it pushes the sanctioned country towards more centralised, more secretive and more security-oriented models. The strategic centralisation of the Cuban economy cannot be interpreted solely as an internal choice by the Cuban government. It must also be understood as an effect induced by external pressure.

In an economy under siege, transparency is not neutral. Strategic economic information – partners, routes, flows, banks, intermediaries, contracts, reserves – can become an operational vulnerability. Publicly revealing these mechanisms can be tantamount to handing the adversary a map of the pathways to national survival. This does not mean idealising secrecy or turning confidentiality into an absolute virtue. It means recognising that, under sanctions, total transparency can become a form of disarmament.

The question, then, is not why Cuba does not adopt fully open, civil, cooperative or transparent economic mechanisms. Under normal conditions, that question would make sense. But under conditions of financial blockade, commercial persecution and geopolitical pressure, the question must be reframed: what real scope has the siege left for such mechanisms to develop without being immediately stifled?

A cooperative, a small business, a municipal body or a grassroots organisation would be hard-pressed to withstand international financial persecution with the same resilience as a State structure backed by the sovereign apparatus. Not because centralisation is an ideal, but because the siege reduces viable options. Cuba does not operate in a neutral space; it operates within a framework of pressure in which every economic decision can have geopolitical consequences.

US criticism of GAESA and Moa Nickel does not stem from a genuine concern for Cuban democracy. It stems from the fact that these structures function as means of survival in the face of the sanctions regime. Washington does not criticise GAESA because it wants a more transparent Cuba; it criticises it because GAESA undermines the effectiveness of the siege. In this context, the demand for transparency can become a form of economic intelligence: identifying partners, banks, routes, flows, front companies, mechanisms for bringing in foreign currency and commercial intermediaries in order to neutralise them.

Hence the central criterion: in a situation of economic warfare, an instrument is not judged primarily by its compliance with administrative norms of peacetime, but by its strategic effectiveness. The question is not whether GAESA or Moa Nickel appear normal by the standards of an un-besieged liberal economy. The question is whether they strengthen or weaken the nation’s capacity for resistance.

An economic defence structure is justifiable to the extent that it preserves resources, protects channels, diversifies alliances, supports foreign exchange reserves, guarantees essential supplies and expands the scope for sovereign manoeuvre. It ceases to be so when it becomes vulnerable, inefficient, predictable, parasitic or incapable of sustaining the national economy. The relevant criticism does not lie in asking Cuba to lay bare its mechanisms of resistance to the aggressor, but in assessing whether those mechanisms actually serve the cause of resistance.

The case of Moa Nickel illustrates with particular clarity the trap faced by strategic resources under siege. Cuba possesses nickel and cobalt, resources that are fundamental to modern industry. Under normal circumstances, these could constitute a legitimate path to national development. But under sanctions, even this wealth becomes suspect. If Cuba exploits its minerals and generates revenue, it is accused of financing the “regime”. If it does not exploit them, the crisis deepens. The choice presented is a false one: either it renounces its sources of economic sovereignty, or it is punished for using them.

From a broader perspective, the aim of sanctions is not merely to alter the behaviour of the Cuban government. It is to manage the viability threshold of Cuba as a sovereign project. Not to destroy it openly, but to keep it in a permanent state of exhaustion, scarcity and dependence, so that its own population ends up experiencing sovereignty as a burden rather than a right. The sanctions seek to create conditions in which Cuba can survive only through exceptional measures, only to then present those very measures as proof of its illegitimacy.

From a spodocenic perspective, the Cuban case reveals a logic typical of our age: imperial power produces ruin, manages scarcity, induces defensive forms of institutional closure, and then morally condemns those who survive amidst the rubble. The victim is blamed for the form their survival takes. The ruin is manufactured from the outside, but attributed exclusively to those who suffer it.

In this sense, Cuba is a historical laboratory for an economy under siege. Sanctions do not merely attack what Cuba is; they attack what Cuba might become if it were able to develop without being encircled. Contemporary warfare does not always seek to occupy territories. Sometimes it seeks to create conditions of exhaustion, dependence and restricted survival. It does not need to completely destroy the adversary; it is enough to keep them in a controlled state of unviability, where any attempt at reconstruction is transformed into a new cause for punishment.

A comparison with Argentina sheds light on the issue from another angle. Cuba, despite incurring extremely high costs, has not entirely lost the economic wars that preceded the armed conflict. It has built defensive structures, protected sensitive channels and maintained a will to resist. Argentina, by contrast, appears to be a country that lost the economic war without the need for an invasion. It lost when foreign debt became a mechanism of permanent discipline, when the IMF effectively functioned as a foreign ministry of the economy, when the productive system was dismantled, when strategic resources were privatised or sold off at rock-bottom prices, and when capital flight was tolerated as a normal phenomenon.

The lesson is brutal: there can be no national defence without prior economic defence. The sovereignty proclaimed in patriotic speeches is a fiction if the currency is unstable, if debt is not negotiated from a position of strength, if strategic resources depend on external decisions, and if the population accepts chronic precariousness as its fate. Armed conflict is often the visible culmination of wars already won or lost in the realms of finance, technology, currency, trade, information and culture.

Ultimately, the case of GAESA and Moa Nickel reveals a major transformation in contemporary warfare. Where there are no tanks, there may be banks. Where there are no missiles, there may be credit restrictions. Where there is no territorial occupation, there may be financial capture. Cuba should not be viewed as an economy failing in the abstract, but as a society seeking to sustain itself within a protracted economic war.

The final question is not a moral one, but a strategic one: do these tools enable greater resistance?

If the answer is yes, their confidential nature must be understood as part of national defence. If the answer is no, the solution must seek greater effectiveness, not greater exposure to the adversary. For the root problem is not that Cuba protects its own mechanisms for survival. The root problem is that an international order transforms sovereign survival into a crime.

Share GeoPolitiQ