What follows is my English translation of a short article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 19th March 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Italian] Supreme Defence Council.

The final document of the [Italian] Supreme Defence Council issued last Friday, 13th [March 2026] has been the subject of unfair and ungenerous criticism from many commentators. In particular, the document has been criticised for failing to set out clear choices. In reality, beyond the ritualistic nonsense of official communications, the document outlines a precise and unambiguous choice: Italy is entering the conflict [i.e. the “Ramadan War” between USrael and Iran], but by declaring that it is not, so as to be able to present its participation in the conflict itself as the inevitable consequence of Russian and Iranian aggression. In short, the important thing is to be able to say: “Miss, he started it”.

The online publication “Open” [link] acts as the ideological mouthpiece of the Quirinale [Palace, the main official residence of the President of the Italian Republic]; and indeed, it has already begun to outline the terms of the Iranian threat to our security. The case in question concerns the drone attacks against the Italian airbase at Ali Al Salem in Kuwait. Undersecretary Mantovano, Admiral Cavo Dragone and General Camporini attribute the attacks to Iran, which they claim wishes to intimidate us in order to dissuade us from helping the United States and Israel. The three interviewees thus confirm that we do indeed intend to help the US and Israel; and it is also made clear that, far from dissuading us, these attacks will strengthen our bellicose resolve.

We do not know whether the drones that carried out the attacks were actually launched from Iran or whether they were false flags. We do, however, know of a pathetic twist: namely, that the Italian base commander is very sad because they destroyed an American-made Predator drone, which was in service with the Italian Air Force. One thing is certain, and that is that the attack served a significant educational purpose, given that the vast majority of the Italian people knew nothing of the fact that we had taken advantage of the 1991 Gulf War to establish a permanent presence in Kuwait alongside the Americans, with whom we share the bases; all without even the legal fig leaf of a UN-style peacekeeping mission. Goody-two-shoes Italy once again proves itself susceptible to the call of the forest of dear old imperialism.

The issue of national interest is always misleading, as it assesses events through the lens of an abstract inter-classism. The conflict with Russia and the sanctions imposed on it have certainly harmed European populations, but they have thrilled our homegrown business oligarchies, who saw an opportunity to participate in the partition of Russia. With Iran, it is no different. Business oligarchies do not think in terms of welfare and economic growth; indeed, in the behavioural patterns of business clans, the opportunity for predatory colonialism takes precedence over any other incentive. The war in the Persian Gulf entails an economic disaster, but also the imperialist appetite to carve up Iran. Rationally speaking, the risks do not outweigh the benefits, but this is a matter of behaviour, not reasoning. Reasoning, if anything, serves to seek alibis or to stage the usual political games. To expose such pretences, one need only observe the warmongering euphoria already pervading the media and politics. Now that Trump is ordering other NATO countries to join the conflict against Iran, it would seem that his “partners” are refusing. But, when it comes to the Europeans, no does not mean no. The scoundrel Trump, on the one hand, plays the boastful soldier and, on the other, issues gangster-style warnings to the Europeans, demanding that, in exchange for his “protection”, they help him to open up the Strait of Hormuz. The grotesque implications are inevitable: the US has no reliable minesweepers as its shipbuilding industry has long been in a state of disarray; yet, on the other hand, it is not even certain that the mines actually exist, so the whole matter remains shrouded in uncertainty. It is no coincidence that Macron has got involved, and indeed it is unclear what he is there to do; perhaps to seek pretexts and opportunities to openly enter the war whilst posing as the victim.

It is not just the US; Israel, too, has thrown itself into the venture of attacking Iran without adequate preparation. Now it seems that the IDF is short of something like 100,000 reservists who are refusing to go and fight Hezbollah; precisely the group which, according to Western media, Israel had already eliminated in 2024. It really does seem that the US and Israel take it for granted that the Europeans will gradually become embroiled in the conflict against Iran; and perhaps the US and Israel are not wrong on this point. For Europe, the supremacist and colonialist approach is not a choice, it is a conditioned reflex.

In the end, little Italy will always be able to justify itself by following the misleading script already imposed by the media; a script with its false choices and its bogus dialectical oppositions, all of which lead to the same result. One might agree with those who say that the US are our main accomplices … pardon, allies; and that they occupied us … pardon, liberated us, eighty years ago. It sounds like the title of a novel: eighty years of gratitude. As if gratitude were a valid motive for even eight seconds. Or one might listen to those who retort that the US forced us, or that we bowed down to ninety degrees. But they will still be ninety degrees of alibi for our colonialism.

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