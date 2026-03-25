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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
4h

One would think that Italy, within range of Iranian missiles, would have taken a more neutral line. Why risk being a target? USA will "protect" you like they have done for the GCC monarchies? All people must take a stand, for Gaza-world or an isra3l-world of chaos and death. And the sucking-up of supposed sovereign nations in Iraq is deplorable - Canada and other NATO staff were removed from their mission in Iraq which was supposed to ensure ISIS doesn't come back. And who founded ISIS, Al Queda, Mujahidin? USA, as a proxy in their various schemes.

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