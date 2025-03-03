Today I am providing my English translation of 2 short articles, both originally in Italian.

The first one, by Domenico Moro, was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 25th February 2025.

ELECTIONS IN GERMANY, FROM ECONOMIC CRISIS TO POLITICAL CRISIS

The German parliamentary elections outline the crisis of the traditional governing parties and the strengthening of the extreme wings of the political landscape, as a reflection of the serious economic and social crisis in which the most important EU country finds itself. Indeed, the parties that made up the coalition of the last government have fallen sharply. The Social Democrats of the SPD suffered the biggest drop from 25.7% in 2011 to 16.4% in 2025, their worst result ever, the Greens dropped from 14.8% to 11.6% and the Liberals of the FDP plummeted below the 5% barrier, thus remaining outside the German parliament. It is true that, as the surveys predicted, the leading party is the Christian Democrat CDU, but this one, with 28.5% of the vote - just 4 points more than in 2021 - remains below the “psychological” threshold of 30% on which it was aiming.

Conversely, parties on the far right and far left are growing very strongly. In particular, AfD has become the second largest party in Germany, gaining a good 5 million more votes, taking it from 11% in 2021 to 20.8%. It is the first far-right party to achieve such a remarkable result since 1945. At the other end of the political spectrum, the Linke, which was given up for dead after the European vote in which it gathered only 2.7% of the vote, obtained 8.7%. Among 18-24 year olds, the Linke is even the leading party with 27%. More disappointing is the result of the other radical left-wing party, BSW, led by Sahra Wagenknecht, which, despite having obtained 6.17% at the European elections, at the political elections, with 4.97%, by a whisker does not enter parliament.

What are the reasons for these results? Firstly, the general economic picture. Germany, once the locomotive of Europe and the country whose mercantilist model inspired other European countries, has been in economic stagnation for years. From 2019 to 2024, German GDP growth was lower than that of Spain, Italy, France, the UK, Japan and the USA. For 2025, the GDP growth forecast is only +0.1%. A major setback to growth was the sanctions against Russia, which resulted in a cut in the supply of cheap gas from the East, which used to cost 1.8 times more in Germany than in the US before the war, and now costs five times more.

But the problem is more fundamental: what no longer works is the German model, based on exports and budgetary discipline, of which Germany was the main proponent in the Eurozone. The brake on state spending has had a negative impact on investment and in particular on infrastructure and thus on German competitiveness. The government coalition, consisting of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP, was thus faced with the crisis of the German model, aggravated first by the pandemic and then by the war. Mass dissatisfaction with the economic situation, starting with inflation that eroded the purchasing power of wages, resulted in a drastic drop in support. Moreover, the election results also reflect the division of Germany in two between a richer part, the West, and a poorer part, the East, which has not been resolved in more than thirty years. It is no coincidence that AfD was born in the East, where it continues to have its electoral strongholds.

The second theme that explains the election result is immigration. The election campaign focused on the issue of deportations, despite the fact that the governing coalition had increased them. The issue was also exacerbated by the recent violent events in Germany involving immigrants. The immigration issue has always been at the forefront of AfD's electoral programme, but all parties - except the Linke - had taken a position on restricting entry.

The third theme is neo-fascism. AfD is indicated as a party not only xenophobic, but also with sympathies for Nazism. Its electoral strengthening therefore raised the concern of many in Germany. This concern was heightened when the CDU passed an anti-immigrant motion in parliament with the help of AfD. The bitter controversy that followed this episode forced [Friedrich] Merz, the leader of the CDU, to promise that his party would under no circumstances make a government alliance with AfD. However, in recent months, there have been numerous anti-fascist and anti-AfD demonstrations involving hundreds of thousands of Germans and affecting the election campaign.

All these factors - economic stagnation, and above all immigration and anti-fascism - have led to a polarisation of the confrontation and a mobilisation of the electorate such as has not been seen since German unity (the turnout was 84%), which favoured the extreme wings of the political spectrum. In particular, immigration helped Afd to achieve its result. On the other hand, the will of some sectors of the electorate, especially the young, to fight the neo-fascist danger and xenophobia helped the Linke, whose leader, Heidi Reichinnek, gave a speech in parliament after the vote on the anti-immigrant motion that went viral.

If these are the main causes of the election results, what are the consequences? First of all, one has to consider the commitment of all parties not to make alliances with AfD. Thus, in all likelihood the CDU will make a grand coalition with the SPD and, only if necessary, with the Greens. A film already seen in the past. It must be seen, therefore, whether there will be discontinuity in budgetary discipline, especially in public spending and investment policies. This seems unlikely, not least because Merz, who is a multimillionaire, comes from an experience as top manager of BlackRock, one of the world's leading financial institutions based in New York.

But the most important consequence is precisely on an issue that does not seem to have had adequate centrality in the election campaign, which focused on immigration, i.e. the war in Ukraine and Germany's position on it and the attempts the US is making to close it down. On this the new Chancellor in pectore of the CDU, Merz, a pro-European and convinced supporter of the Ukraine, made himself clear: “For me the first priority is to achieve independence from the USA. (...) It seems clear that the US is indifferent to Ukraine's future”. Merz added that he would soon hear on these issues from France and Poland, i.e. the countries that are most opposing US attempts to end the conflict. Hence, another probable consequence of the German elections: the revival of the Franco-German axis, which until recently had hegemonized the EU.

Of course, for the former BlackRock manager, the intention to make himself independent of the US appears vague, given also that Germany is dotted with US military bases, just as it is vague to pretend to continue a war that is already lost, especially if the US pulls out.

However, it is worrying that even Germany is positioning itself for the continuation of the war and for European rearmament. For this reason, too, it is unfortunate that Sahra Wagenknecht's BSW has remained outside the German parliament, since it had taken a clear stand against the war since its inception as a split from the Linke.

The second article was published on Movisol.org on Friday 28th February 2025.

Germany has a new government, when will there be a new industrial policy?

As expected, the Christian Democrats (CDU-CSU) won the German parliamentary elections, but with just over 28% of the vote, followed by the Alternative for Germany (AfD), which came second with 20.8%. The Social Democrats (SPD), with 16.4%, fell to their lowest level in history and were relegated to third place, followed by the Greens with 11.6% (also losing) and the Linke with 8.8% (a leap of six points over the predictions).

The liberals of the FDP and Sahra Wagenknecht's party (BSW) obtained less than 5% (4.3% and 4.9% respectively) and will have no seats in the new Bundestag. Significantly, the turnout was almost 83%, 7% higher than in 2021. Given the complicated two-vote-per-voter system, there will only be two options for a majority government: 1) CDU-CSU and AfD (categorically rejected by the former) or 2) CDU-CSU and SPD (the most likely combination). The good news is therefore that the Greens will almost certainly not enter the new government. This will allow them to abandon the most radical aspects of the Green Deal which, together with sanctions, has led to the increasing deindustrialisation of the country. The automotive and steel sectors, along with the chemical industry, have already been hit hard, with devastating consequences for the tens of thousands of companies in the allied industries.

But, while the voters have punished the Greens and the Green Deal, the “experts”, unable to think outside the box of geopolitics, are promoting arms production as a supposed way out of the industrial depression. A typical example is the survey by management consultancy Ernst & Young (EY), according to which a significant increase in defence spending would boost the German economy and create tens of thousands of jobs, while improving national security.

EY argues that pursuing the NATO target of 2% to 3% of GDP would allow the European economy to grow by 0.66 percentage points. In addition, 660,000 new jobs could be created across Europe, 50,000 of them in Germany. This figure is certainly not impressive compared to the 300,000 jobs that the German automotive sector and its suppliers alone will lose in the coming years.

According to the same report, the London School of Economics came to a similar conclusion. Unfortunately, Friedrich Merz, the probable future chancellor, made a similar error in reasoning during the election campaign. In reality, focusing on non-productive investments, such as tanks and missiles, will only deepen the economic crisis, as the history of the 20th century shows.