GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
27m

Once a nation signs on the dotted line with Peter Thiel or Alex Karp, how do they annul and extricate from Satans Gotham contract?

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Marledonna's avatar
Marledonna
1h

Thanks Ismaele. Future looks like dystopia.

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