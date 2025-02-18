Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles from ComeDonChisciotte.org, both originally in Italian. (All emphasis mine in both).

The first one is an article written by Domenico Moro and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org today, Tuesday 18th February 2024. (Footnotes 1 and 2 mine, 3 original).

US duties against Europe: what they don't tell you

The US is not only the largest economy [by nominal GDP; if we consider GDP PPP, it’s China!] but also the world's leading country. Their leadership is based not only on military power, but above all on the dollar, their reserve and international transaction currency, which enables them to sustain an enormous trade deficit, as well as a large public debt. This leadership role therefore includes another fundamental role in the system of international relations, that of “buyer of last resort”. This means that US imports are a driving factor in the growth of global trade and thus global GDP. Many countries, among them Germany and Italy, also rely on US imports. One of the most important aspects of Trump and in discontinuity with previous administrations is the apparent questioning of this role through the imposition of high tariffs on imports.

In the election campaign Trump had promised duties of 60% on US imports from China and 10-20% on those from other countries. The reasons given were mainly twofold. Firstly, the reduction of the huge US trade deficit that had reached the impressive figure of USD 1,151 billion in 2023. Secondly, Trump, by means of the duties, declared that he wanted to rebuild US manufacturing capacity, which had contracted in recent decades due to the offshoring abroad of much US production, which had reduced the country's industrial forge to what is known as the rust belt.

From the moment Trump took office, he set about implementing what he had promised on the campaign trail. To date, the US administration has raised tariffs of an additional 10% on imports from China, and tariffs of 25%, for all countries, on steel and aluminium. But above all, Trump is working to introduce “reciprocal” duties, i.e. tariffs commensurate with those imposed by the respective trading partners. Thus, instead of generalised tariffs of 10%-20%, tariffs would be modulated according to country and imported product.

The duties would also hit the EU, which Trump said “treats us badly on trade”. The US tariffs would be the classic “when it rains, it pours” for the EU, as it struggles with stagnation caused by the drop in manufacturing production. The EU and especially the Eurozone had been modelled over the past two decades on Germany's mercantilist, export-led model.

Today, however, Germany's and thus the EU's competitiveness in international markets is in crisis, as there is a trend towards declining exports and a reduction in the European countries' share of the world market. This decline is due to two factors. Firstly, the war in Ukraine, which has led, with sanctions, to the end of cheap Russian gas supplies, on which Germany and Italy had built their export boom. Gas prices today are at EUR 58 compared to an average of EUR 15-18 when Europe was supplied by Russia. Thus, European companies pay five times more for energy than their US counterparts. Secondly, Europe is being challenged by Chinese competition, which has expanded from low-tech to medium- and high-tech production.

Thus, duties would hit the EU already weakened by other factors. It remains to be seen, however, whether the US's role as “buyer of last resort” will actually disappear and whether the purpose of the duties is only or eminently economic. One must take into account, in order to give an answer, that the world economy is highly integrated, since the various parts of manufacturing goods are produced in different countries before being assembled. For example, US cars are assembled with parts produced in Mexico and Canada. Tariffs, especially the 25% tariffs announced, and then suspended, against Mexico and Canada would end up hurting the US industry. On top of that, the countries affected by the duties, in retaliation, may impose duties on goods from the US. For these reasons, many research institutes agree that the GDP of the US, as well as that of China and the EU, would be affected by the duties as proposed in the election campaign.

Moreover, high tariffs would have an impact on US inflation and workers' purchasing power, which is precisely one of the issues on which Trump won the election. However, as we have said, the US dollar, being the reserve and international transaction currency, tends to appreciate against other currencies, especially in times of uncertainty, such as those represented by the Trump presidency. Thus, the strong US Dollar appreciating against other currencies, including the Euro, can contain the effect of tariffs on import prices.

Therefore, it is far from certain that duties would achieve Trump's stated goals of reducing the trade deficit and reindustrialising the US. Reducing the trade deficit is difficult because it is hindered precisely by the strength of the dollar, which stimulates demand for goods from abroad. While reindustrialisation, which should be facilitated by replacing imports with domestic production, is not only time-consuming, but in reality difficult because of the huge investments required, which are discouraged by the extremely low US savings rate.

For all these reasons it is, therefore, unlikely that Trump will impose high tariffs, especially tariffs on all countries and products of 10-20% and 60% on China. It is much more likely that the US will, as it is already doing, impose differentiated tariffs on certain countries and products. So why is the Trump administration so vocal about tariffs? In order to answer this question, one has to look at the bigger picture, which sees imperialism and the central role of the US in great difficulty in the face of the growth of China's international role and the global South's challenges to its dominance, especially its domination of the international currency and financial system through the dollar.

Tariffs are not a purely economic weapon. At least not in the sense of reindustrialising the US and reducing the trade deficit, on which they have a limited effect. Tariffs are an economic weapon primarily in the sense that they are used to maintain US centrality in the system of global financial and currency relations. Thus, tariffs are also a geopolitical weapon, to counter the decline of the US's more general leadership role. It is no coincidence that Trump has threatened 100% tariffs on these countries should they stop using the dollar as an international transaction currency. This is a clear warning to BRICS+ that use or are in the process of using other currencies in their international transactions.

From this perspective, the idea of imposing “reciprocal” and differentiated tariffs based on negotiations with individual trading partners makes sense. Thus, duties represent a weapon of pressure on individual countries and economic areas such as the EU, which, for example, with the threat of duties can be forced to buy more liquefied gas from the US at much higher prices than gas from other sources. In this case, the role of the US as “buyer of last resort”, which supports world demand with its imports, is not denied but used as a weapon of blackmail towards the rest of the world.

Lastly, it should be noted that the duties fit, as an important piece, into the more general framework of the Trump administration's foreign policy, which is in strong discontinuity with that of Biden and a whole sector of the US establishment and is mainly based on shifting the political centre of gravity from the Atlantic axis to the Indo-Pacific axis, as is also shown by the different approach to Russia and the war in Ukraine. A discontinuity, which, it should be pointed out, concerns the questioning not of the US imperial role, but of the way in which this is made explicit, in order to relaunch it and counter the crisis of hegemony in which the US finds itself.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The second article, a short one by Alessandro Volpi, was first published on altreconomia.it and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 5th February 2025.

Trump's tariffs: a weapon of destruction for European competition

It is very likely that Donald Trump will focus his “big” customs war against the European Union. The first reason lies in the fact that much of Europe is very dependent on exports to the United States, more so than China or other parts of the planet.

The US deficit in the balance of payments exceeded three trillion dollars in 2024 and the net financial position - the debts incurred by the US public and private system towards the rest of the world - is negative by 24 trillion dollars. How to reduce it without blowing up the indispensable dollarization is really hard to see, except by triggering a trade war against the weaker “partner”.

To put it better, for too long European countries have impoverished their domestic market, with shrinking incomes and consumption, relying far too much only on exports to the United States, where Europeans ship over 500 billion dollars of production and import less than 350 billion.

Trump is well aware of this, he is well aware of Europe's fragility in terms of internal markets and therefore he can bend it precisely with duties, by not allowing entry into the United States and thus bringing even more economies that are in any case competitors, as in the case of Germany, to their knees: American duties against Europe can really be a weapon of destruction of European competition.

Then there is another aspect that plays in favour of the United States in the logic of duties and it is linked to the nature of American exports, which are characterised by a large prevalence of services. If we look at the balance of services, we see that the US exports almost 400 billion dollars to Europe while importing less than 300 billion. From this perspective, it is clear that any retaliatory action by the EU would be very difficult because blocking services in fiscal terms is extremely more complex than blocking goods.

Therefore, Trump, who is obliged to reduce the overall trade deficit, is very likely to choose to hit Europe, with an aggression that is perhaps selective but capable of hurting also because the European external tariff must be, by regulatory obligation, unique.

The European Union's top ten trading partners in services in 2023. Figures in billions of Euros.

It certainly cannot significantly affect China, on which US inflation and dollarization depend, but neither can it hit Mexico and Canada too hard, precisely because of the very nature of US foreign trade, which, unlike Europe, is concentrated over 45% in Mexico, Canada and China, while Europe weighs in at around 18%. It is worth remembering in this perspective that in ten years the value of US-EU trade has doubled and the benefits have been mainly European.

Now Trump wants to reverse this situation, but the absence of real domestic markets, impoverished throughout this decade, makes this difficult; a difficulty decidedly accentuated by the fact that, while exports to the United States grew, so did the transmigration of Europeans' savings to the States, with decidedly harmful consequences on the ability to combat impoverishment and inequality. Trump, in a nutshell, is the stark mirror of our mistakes.