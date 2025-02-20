Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both originally in Italian and from ComeDonChisciotte.org.

The first one is a long article written by Glauco Benigni and published on Tuesday 11th February 2024. (All formatting original).

P.S.: The quoted part of the original Italian title (“Eccezziunale veramente”, a distorted form of “eccezionale veramente”) refers to the tile of a 1982 Italian comedy film by Carlo Vanzina and to the main actor’s trademark slang of the time, mimicking the talk of a poorly educated immigrant from Southern Italy.

Elon Musk: "Exceptional indeed", but who trusts him?

The sun has been rising for a few hours now and is shining on Boca Chica, a small town in Texas that has been growing briskly and serenely around the Space X Space Base for a decade. It is a day in late November 2024. In his bed, a man opens his eyes and stretches, still numb, as he repeats to himself one of his favourite mantras: “If you get up in the morning and think the future will be better, it's a bright day. If not, it is not”.

He gets up and takes the first steps of the day in a minimalist, tidy and simple house. Nothing like his 7 previous Californian Bel Air mansions, some historic and lavish: all sold now. “To lighten life up”, he said on TV.

His third wife, Shivon Zilis, mother of his three latest children, is not here. She is somewhere taking care of her own business: technology and finance.

The man moves to the bathroom and then to a hall, where a skilled housekeeper has prepared breakfast. Obviously the environment is hyper-connected, able to receive and send signals to/from all over the world and also to objects, both on Earth and orbiting in Space. On the walls, monitors of different sizes, mostly displaying news, graphs and stock market quotes, change screens as he gives voice commands remotely. He sits down.

Officially alone with himself, apart from the bodyguards glimpsed through the windows and the surveillance cameras, he indulges in memories. He reviews excerpts of his family life in sequence: his first wife, Justin Wilson, by whom he had 2 twins and then 3 more twins, and his second wife Grimes, by whom he had 3 more children. In total, at the age of 53, he is the father of 11 children, five of whom were born through in vitro fertilisation, “because - in his opinion - it gives the parents control over the process”. In reality there would have been 12 children, but the first of them died in the cradle. Right now, however, his thoughts are mainly with one of them, who is 20 years old, and is now called Vivian, but was registered at birth as Xavier. He changed sex during the last four years of the LGBTQ+ era.

“My son was killed by the woke culture” - he thinks to himself with disappointment. Then he distracts himself and consoles himself by looking at the prices of Nasdaq and the other major stock exchanges in the world where his companies are listed. The price of his flagship stocks, Tesla Inc. and Space X, has soared and he has made tens of billions of dollars in just a few days. You read that right: tens of billions of US dollars in just a few days. It was an effect of the recent US elections. He financed and supported Donald Trump and ran his campaign on social media. The Republicans won beyond expectations and now it is time to move on to the cash. The soaring stock price has made him the Richest Man in the World, bringing his net worth to $321 billion... thus surpassing Amazon's patron, Mr. Jeff Bezos.

This thought amuses him greatly. With a voice command he starts a tweet: “Jeff was telling everyone that Trump would lose and he advised me to sell my shares”… and asks to add a smiley face laughing with tears to the text. He knows very well that tens of millions of people will see that tweet in a very short time and that among them will be many Heads of State, some Kings, many important financiers and - why not? - also Klaus Schwab, the patron of the World Economic Forum [WEF], who keeps inviting him since 2015 while he stubbornly refuses to go; and indeed, he has been questioning the old German freebooter's project since last year by calling X users to a poll with this question: “The WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and do not want. What do you say?”

Gloating, he knows he is an “unpunished”, at least so far, and enjoys it. At least so far.

On the screens pass the Press Reviews from around the world. One headline appears dominant: “The Real US President is Elon Musk”.

Between an omelette and a coffee, he keeps thinking about his past: about his maternal grandfather, Joshua N. Haldeman, a man, fascinated by racist theories, who led a party in South Africa with anti-Semitic drifts; and about his father Errol Musk former co-owner of an emerald mine in Zambia. People who even in the 1960s travelled by personal aircraft. He thinks fondly of his mother, Mrs. Maye Haldeman Musk, a Canadian model… in reality he is an outsider and he knows it, one who lives outside the usual conformity… and he is also an “immigrant”, having only obtained US citizenship in 2002. He has done very well though: in 22 years, working 70/80 hours a day [sic! - most likely the author meant “70/80 hours a week”], he has climbed every possible peak. He quickly relives the thrill of his recent election victory and repeats to himself another of his mantras: “If something is important enough, even if the odds are against you, you should still do it”.

One of the monitors now shows his schedule of appointments, the most urgent and important ones flashing red. Today, after a couple of conference calls, he will face a flight to Miami and a return flight, or perhaps a route extension, to Washington D.C. or New York, which will be decided in the process. OK! He just has to choose which of his four aircraft to use. He opts for his Gulfstream G650ER (Jeff has one too!) and communicates the decision to his Secretariat and his Security Officer, who in turn will have to alert the 20-man escort and doctor who always accompany him wherever he goes. Tomorrow he is to meet with Shou Zi Chew, CEO of Tik Tok, and check with him whether or not the Chinese Social can be exempted from the transfer to a US company that has been imposed on him. During the day he will also have to deal with the recovery of a couple of astronauts stranded in the International Space Station and, apart from his other commitments, which include a cardio workout on the treadmill and some weightlifting, at the weekend he has to go to Tel Aviv to talk about satellites with Bibi Nethanyau [sic - it should be spelled “Netanyahu”] and then return to Italy, this time incognito, to finalise the agreements already signed with Telespazio and Leonardo as part of the digitalisation plan known as “Italia 1Giga”. Don't be surprised: these are normal days, like so many others.

Today in Miami at the Mar-a-Lago villa, where Zuckenberg has already gone to apologise, Mr Donald Trump, the newly elected President of the United States, is waiting for him. Together they are to discuss the details of a highly strategic assignment involving the creation of a new Department: the D.O.G.E. - Department of Government Efficiency; he will be at the helm along with former White House candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, a 39-year-old Hindu hawk who has made his first billion dollars from the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. The mission is to cut the merry spending of federal agencies that “burn” $6.5 trillion each year. “You need to recover at least two”, Trump has already told them. You have to cut all over the USA, wherever there are Public Agencies that manage security, health, employment, education, gender theories, woke ideology, etc... “But isn't there a Conflict of Interest?” immediately wrote Someone [sic - with first letter capital] in the big newspapers. We shall see!

So... you will have understood Who [sic - with first letter capital] it is. Who is the man who looks like a character out of a science fiction movie and is actually absolutely real? Of course, he is Mr. Elon Musk, the Founder [sic - with first letter capital] and major shareholder, among many others, of Space X/Starlink, a corporation that deals with interplanetary mass transportation with reusable launchers, as well as the launch and management of low-altitude orbiting satellites: an impressive fleet that has now reached 7,000 units and will soon reach 12,000. His position in Space X alone would be enough to raise a monstrous conflict of interest, given that until yesterday Musk was carrying out space activities as a private individual, yes, but with billions in public funds granted to him by many federal agencies, NASA and the Pentagon (in 2023 alone - 3.8 billion).

Then we have Tesla Inc., designed, according to its charter, “to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable, renewable energy and the use of electric vehicles”. And here there is a contradiction of a properly political and environmental nature. How will Musk, the greatest defender of eco-mobility, play the role of super-advisor to President Trump who claims to be the greatest defender of fossil fuels? It is here...it is ALSO [sic - all caps] here, that Musk reveals his faculty of embodying oxymoron and boldly riding opposites with his feet in all the existing stirrups. It is here that he reveals his passion for Yin and Yang, for business situationism and let's face it, for third millennium opportunism.

This is demonstrated by his many activities, which push him to support science fiction, futurist and therefore transhumanist solutions. As we have seen, he loves in-vitro fertilisation, but not only that, he also believes, like his Israeli globalist counterpart, Mr. Yuval Harari, that humans are too slow to keep up with the computing power driving the digital revolution. Therefore, in 2016 Musk created, together with other “visionaries”, Neurolink [sic - it should be “Neuralink”, with an “a” instead of an “o”]: a company with 400 employees that develops neural interfaces that can be implanted in the temples in order to control computers and any digital tool through thought.

In essence, it involves implanting a brain microchip, thanks to a robot that surgically places a brain-computer interface, in a region of the head. Neuralink started riding the wave of fame in 2021, when a video of a microchipped macaque playing Pong went viral. The other important moment in Neuralink's history was the green light in September 2023 from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with clinical trials on humans. Thanks to this authorisation, in early 2024, Noland Arbaugh - a 29-year-old man paralysed from the neck down - was the first to receive Telepathy, Neuralink's brain implant. The man, who underwent surgery in Phoenix, Arizona, said the implant allowed him to reconnect with the world, friends and family, and to do some things without outside help. Again, we shall see!

Musk the adventurer, futurist, optimist, efficiencist, however, is not limited to what has been described so far. His involvement in the development of Humanoid Robots and Artificial Intelligence [AI] is well known. At the start of experimentation in December 2015 he had supported the non-profit OpenAI and the creation of ChatGPT, then following internal disagreements in 2018 he left the partnership. In August 2024 he went on the attack and accused the current CEO Sam Altman, claiming that OpenAI would put its commercial interests before public interests even turning into a for-profit company. In this case, Musk is also right as the major sponsors of OpenAI, i.e. Microsoft/Bill Gates and Apple have an extremely mercantile view. Elon Musk defines AI as the “greatest threat to the existence” of mankind and acknowledges that “there is always some risk that, in moving forward with (friendly) AI, we might create the very thing we are worried about” i.e. giving AI Total Power [sic - with first letters capital]; nevertheless, the best defence is “to give the power of AI to as many people as possible. If everyone has AI, then there is no individual or small group of individuals who have AI with superpowers”. To prove his point, Musk founded “X.AI”, a rival company to OpenAI, in San Francisco in March 2023.

At this point you might as well take a breath and say, “OK, but how many hours does an Elon Musk day last?” “How many Musks are there? Does he have avatars?” Maybe he does. And in fact, in addition to the above, the unstoppable Elon is involved in the production and supply of solar energy with his company “Solar City”; in tunnels and infrastructure aimed at solving traffic problems in megacities [“The Boring Company”]; but above all, since he bought the social network Twitter in October 2022 for 44 billion dollars and since he renamed it “X”, Musk has been involved in communication on a planetary scale. Ah… of course he does not disdain cryptocurrencies! See the Dogecoin project, a cryptocurrency he launched in 2013 that doubled in value in the week after the election.

One question is legitimate: “But can we trust this man?” What is he getting at? What is the carat of “good” and “evil”, of personal interests and public interests in his strategy? Is there some Occult Power that moves and protects him?

In recent years, the perverse intertwining of War/Technology/Communication, due to his power to manage Starlink, a fleet of low orbit satellites covering the entire planet, together with a social network with 600 million users, has placed Musk at the centre of the world geopolitical chessboard, giving him a strategic role never before seen in history. He and his many collaborators, in addition to providing or not providing high-speed internet to the populations, can know the situation on the battlefields and on the seas, the movements and moves of the belligerent troops and not only; there is now talk of “facial recognition” achieved thanks to the orbiters transiting at an altitude of 160 km, which means identifying in detail an enemy commander while he sneezes or eats ice cream or seeks refuge in a building and taking him out with precision rockets guided by the same satellites. Does this tell you anything about the remote assassinations of Muslim leaders by Isreal and the US in recent years?

There are, in any case, several anecdotes (among the few made public) that clarify Musk's view on wars. Since February 2022, at the start of the conflict in Ukraine, Space X has donated more than 1,300 terminals to Zelensky to connect to the internet, and has also enabled the coordination of rockets and drones against Russian ships in the Black Sea; among them the cruiser Moskva in April 2022 and the amphibious ship Caesar Kunikov in February 2024, which were shot dead [sic - literal translation - supposedly the author meant “were sunk”] by the Ukrainians. This does not detract from the fact that, according to the Wall Street Journal, Musk would have held secret talks ALSO [sic - all caps] with Putin and would have made the system available to him and at times even forbidden its use by his enemies. The same “equidistant” and “equivocal” behaviour Musk would have adopted in the case of the Gaza War by making the satellite system available simultaneously to both the Israeli army and the Palestinian population (but perhaps also to Hamas?).

The heart of the matter is that everything Musk did until Trump's inauguration, he did it as a “private individual”; rich, powerful, unscrupulous as you like, but officially a “private individual” even if his relations with a piece of the US establishment allowed him endless privileges. Today, Musk is no longer a “private individual”, even though he keeps all his interests standing, he also represents at the highest institutional levels the entire immense power machine of the United States of America. Will he limit himself to being No. 1 in Government Efficiency or will he take advantage of his role to encroach and reposition himself to the maximum in the strategic areas of his competence? The question many are asking is: can Musk run for the US presidency in the next round of elections in 2028? The answer is NO! As long as one of the requirements of the Constitution is “to be an American citizen from birth”. But even the most beautiful Constitutions are in danger of changing. So who knows?

For the moment we are watching this docudrama being aired on every TV in the world: AI and extended remote surveillance, carried out with cables and satellites, are reshaping the role of the state and its relationship with the grassroots and the intermediate classes (citizen-voters). The rise of large private actors, among which the figure of Elon Musk stands out, is also challenging the traditional monopoly of force in external conflicts and governance at home. It is evident that in the digital era, “Sovereignty”, understood as the power of the state in all its fullness, as the sole and exclusive subject of politics, as opposed to the feudal organisation, in which power was exercised by different subjects without a popular mandate... that is, the Sovereignty flaunted in past centuries, is being redesigned and relocated, in a degenerate form, in the hands of those who manage technologies and the merry-go-round of capital on the stock exchange. Democracies have lost almost all their polish and, above all, their ethical compass: from the Oligarchy of the elected we have moved on to the Oligarchy of unelected private individuals who move as Fake Sovereigns together with their Vassals. A question is therefore in order: but can the Fake Sovereigns and profit-seeking Vassals embody principles of universal equity or not? Incidentally, according to Jean Bodin, the French philosopher and economist, who first cited it in the 16th century: “Sovereignty is indivisible”. To posterity the very arduous judgement.

The second article, written by Carlo Prisco, is a shorter, but very interesting one, published on Tuesday 18th February 2025. (All emphasis mine).

BELIEVE, SUBMIT, ACCEPT

The Munich Security Conference, at the dawn of this 2025, has inflamed tempers in Western countries, complete with sensationalist and partisan headlines that can almost be mistaken for the heartfelt demonstrations of football fans in the aftermath of a derby. “Vance imparts democracy lessons to the EU!” thunders one party. “Apology for fascism!”, responds the other side. Meanwhile, references abound to the international meeting held in the same place back in 1938: the prime ministers of the four European powers, Chamberlain (UK), Daladier (France), Mussolini (Italy), Hitler (Germany), had met there.

German expansionism had reached its pre-war peak, and the claims for the annexation of the Sudetenland (Sudetenland), a Czechoslovakian region with predominantly German ethnicity, were about to ignite. The providential conference, with the complacent Anglo-French concession to the encroaching Teutonic Chancellor, averted the conflict that seemed inevitable to most. In retrospect, however, that decision went down in history as the misguided confidence of an elderly Chamberlain, who was considered far too pro-German, or, to put it mildly, pulseless and naïve enough, to believe that the policy of concessions would guarantee peace. He was soon to be succeeded by the charismatic and now legendary Churchill: the strong man with the iron fist, who would lead the British Empire, though exhausted by unspeakable suffering, to redemption against the perfidious National Socialist Empire. This, at least, is what history teaches us in classrooms. But the truth is quite different.

The first time I came across a real “counter-history” of the Second World War was in the 1990s, when I read the interesting Storia Segreta del 25 Luglio 1943 [Secret History of 25th July 1943]. One of the things that struck me most in that text was the description, collateral to the main facts, of the fleet stationed by the Luftwaffe in France, which was supposed to support Operation Sea Lion (Hitler's invasion of Britain). Well, according to that description, it would not have been even remotely imaginable that the aircraft gathered there would have lent themselves to such an undertaking. This immediately brought to my mind Hitler's infamous strategy of terror, which, against all the indications of his generals and admirals, had intended to prostrate British morale by stubbornly bombing mainly cities and towns: this, on the one hand, led to absolute resistance and universal condemnation of Nazi Germany; on the other hand, it is said, precluded the possibility of bending the British war industry, unnecessarily dispersing air resources on targets with no strategic advantage. Two coincidences far from negligible! Perhaps evidence? Certainly a valuable clue.

Hitler's nefarious actions justified even more heinous reactions: for example, the destruction of Dresden, with its population and people displaced by the advancing Red Army. Dresden like Coventry. An eye for an eye. All the result of human wickedness, the wickedness of some, perhaps the superficiality of others. So says history. At least, the one taught in school. The one that tells us to believe in good guys against bad guys, in revolutions made by peoples, in supranational bodies as bastions of peace, inexplicable or senseless circumstances as trivial coincidences.

How many existences have we wasted, mesmerised by flags, mottos, speeches, symbols, slogans, doctrines, theories and ideals? The writer, the last one (before the present one, of course) immolated himself behind one of those flags, precisely in the Second World War. Like the child soldiers in The Fifth Wave, we are armed and instigated by real enemies, pretending to be friends, to fight and kill our fellow men, real friends, believing them to be enemies. For this supreme deception to work, at least two fronts are needed. One cannot keep a united people under control forever, for it would be clear that the cause of the evils could be none other than the one ruler. From two fronts, however, everything becomes possible: is there inflation? It is the other's fault. Is there war? He made it. For there to be a good guy, there has to be a bad guy.

Yesterday, we were watching Germany and England scatter explosive devices at each other and thought: “those two peoples hate each other!” But why would they? They didn't, in fact. Or rather, they didn't until one declared war on the other, then the other bombed it, and then vice versa. But such decisions were made by individuals whose rise was naturally supported by the people, since even a dictator needs the consent of his people. Popular support for Hitler was guaranteed by France and England, through the inconceivable sanctions of the Treaty of Versailles, in the aftermath of the surrender in the Great War. Support for Churchill guaranteed Hitler, through his military aggressions. Support for Roosevelt, from a people totally refractory to war, was guaranteed by the bombing of Pearl Harbour. That, in turn, was guaranteed by Roosevelt's targeted and protracted provocations to Japan.

None of those characters, however, was really the expression of an autonomous will, for reasons ranging from the transcendental to the pragmatic, and which can easily be investigated. Suffice it to say that, according to Professor Malanga, all of them manifest ambidextrousness or left-handedness, which is often associated with leanings towards oriental philosophies, vegetarianism, etc. Curiously, the statistic of left-handed or ambidextrous US presidents is much higher than 10% of the average population. Hitler himself was left-handed (and vegetarian), just like Julius Caesar, Alexander the Great and Napoleon. Just to speak of leaders.

But, if we did not want to bother non-human entities, we could easily limit ourselves to the common membership of all of them in Masonic organisations: whether Lenin, Hitler, Mazzini or Garibaldi, there is no key figure in the world political scenario that is not a manifestation of a Masonic power or alliance. Even Mussolini, who had banned Freemasonry, and although he did not join it, owed his rise to it, and, of course, owed it his atrocious (and symbolic) end.

Without any astonishment, we realise why our tormentors (those of humanity) are so arrogant: our historical memory is lacking, and our capacity for analysis is now being reduced to the levels of a trilobite.

Thus, today we are inflamed for or against [US President Donald J.] Trump, for or against [Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni. There are those who tear their clothes off, shouting at the new tyrant, and call on the democratic parties to save him. On the other hand, there are those who see the new champions of morality on the horizon, come to oppose the forces of evil. Vance's speech in Munich has catalysed these hetero-induced ideological projections in the public's fantasies: after all, if we see the swaggering, pompous American, with the picture that the (regime) media have stitched on him behind him, clashing head-on with the moral and democratic European leaders, we cannot but consider them bitter enemies, and consequently take sides. Just like in the cinema. Even knowing that we are watching a play, we cannot help but take sides for someone, against someone else: it is stronger than us. Imagine, then, when we believe that what we are witnessing is true and real. And how could it not be, when stiff heads of state in suits, surrounded by their claques, get so heated, and newspapers on both sides echo them? But the answer is there: in history, and in our easily manipulated and subdued nature. This is how it has always been done, and this is how it is done.

Do we really want to believe that in 2020 there was no presidential candidate in the US Democratic Party with a better presence than the octogenarian Biden? He has provided more laughs than the late Leslie Nielsen could have done, had he played the role of the President in one of his demented comedies. He caused unprecedented inflation, ridiculed the nation in the eyes of the world, and, last but not least, added personal scandals, family scandals and various corruptions, only to run again without being hardly able to articulate a meaningful speech. How could an alternative ending to the elections have been envisaged? His deputy, then, who took over during the race in a whimsical manner, perhaps served just to shake up the cards just enough not to make anyone cry out in scandal, for the obstinacy in pursuing Biden's candidacy, so far-fetched as to make the electoral contest unbelievable.

Perhaps it is time to wake up from our slumber, and realise that the dream called democracy is nothing more than the latest of the contrivances devised to control humanity, deluding it with a freedom that does not exist.

There are no good and bad presidents. Of American presidents, [late Italian Prime Minister (1979-80) and President (1985-92)] Cossiga said that only three had not been Freemasons, until Obama, and of these two had been assassinated and the third forced to resign. What is certain is that whenever a head of state dares to question the money created by central banks, allowing the mint to issue new debt-free cash, he is eliminated. Like Kennedy, McKinley and Lincoln. Just like Aldo Moro [Italian Prime Minister kidnapped and killed by the Red Brigades in 1978]. Proof that those who appear to govern do not really govern, whereas, in a world dominated by the economy, it is clear that those who control the world are those who control the economy itself. Not least because this is only one of the many expedients set up to exert power over humanity.

In short, like it or not, continuing to discuss right and left, parties and ideological oppositions, is a misleading waste of time. There are no established political ideologies that have not been artfully created, and we should simply be able to appeal to our common sense to realise what is happening before our eyes, like those of those who have gone before us (probably, ourselves for who knows how many incarnations): the public cannot be fooled without feigning opposition, otherwise everyone would see that what is happening cannot be ascribed to anyone but one.

Today, with history at our side, and a critical sense within us, we must open ourselves up to a new basic awareness, one that will never again expose us to the deceptions by which the human species is held in captivity: the more conflicts we see, the more we must understand that they are trying to push us, urgently and determinedly, to do, believe, submit, accept, or fight and even die, for something. It does not matter what they tell us: all we need to know is that, whatever the pretext, it will always and in any case be false and instrumental.