Sorry for the absence, but - as I wrote

Plume of smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Tehran (Iran) on the first day of the Ramadan War, 28th February 2026 - from Al Mayadeen .

Let me clarify immediately that the attacks on Iran I am referring to in the title of this article were carried out by Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the Ramadan War between USrael and Iran; however, reports about them have emerged only in the last few days, first from The Wall Street Journal (paywalled - see Middle East Spectator (MES) and Al Mayadeen), reporting on secret UAE strikes on an oil refinery on Iran’s Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf at the beginning of April 2026, and then from Reuters (see also Al Mayadeen), reporting on covert Saudi strikes on Iran in late March, based on unnamed Western and Iranian officials, followed by another Reuters report (see also Al Mayadeen) on other Saudi strikes on Iraqi resistance groups around 7th April 2026. However, while for Emirati strikes on Iran we have visual imagery to confirm it and Iran even responded by attacking UAE, on the other hand there are no such confirmations for Saudi attacks, according to MES.

Interestingly, last Thursday, 14th May 2026, “Saudi Arabia told Trump the war in Iran should be ended and the Strait of Hormuz should be open, citing ‘immeasurable economic losses’ if the situation continues” (source: MES), and it has even proposed a non-aggression pact with Iran, according to Western diplomats quoted by the Financial Times (paywalled - see Al Mayadeen and MES). Surely Saudi Arabia (and any other Arab State that would like to join such an agreement) would benefit from it, but what would Iran gain from this? Not much, considering that it would restrict Iran’s primary pressure tool, i.e. “choking the Gulf states and crippling global oil supply”, as per MES, which reminds us that Saudi Aramco has been barely targeted by Iran. Only if the Outlaw US Empire removed its bases from the region, such a pact would make sense, otherwise it would be pointless!

CENTCOM commander Gen. Brad Cooper - from Al Mayadeen .

Last Thursday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Gen. Brad Cooper also confirmed that Arab nations, including UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Jordan, not only helped USrael, but even carried out their own military operations against Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Additionally, soon after the start of the Ramadan War on 28th February 2026, Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (MbZ) “personally called the leaders of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, proposing to form an Arab coalition against Iran, but every country refused”, as per MES citing Bloomberg (paywalled - see Al Mayadeen instead).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

What is possibly even more interesting is the admission of the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office of Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to UAE for a meeting with MbZ during the Ramadan War:

…as reported also by MES, Mehr and Al Mayadeen, which quoted a report by The Wall Street Journal (paywalled) according to which David Barnea, head of the Israeli spy agency Mossad, made at least two separate secret visits to the UAE during the war on Iran (in March and April) to help coordinate military and security efforts, including the shipment of Iron Dome batteries to UAE, which was also confirmed by the US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

However, the Emirati Foreign Ministry rejected such reports in an official statement:

…as reported also by MES and Al Mayadeen, the latter of which also quoted Israeli Channel 12 correspondent Yaron Avraham as saying that the meeting reportedly had taken place on 26th March 2026 in the Emirati city of Al-Ain, near the Omani border, ~250 km from Iran, a statement bolstered by flight-tracking data showing that 2 business jets had traveled from Tel Aviv to Al Ain in the UAE on the same date before returning to Israel ~6 hours later.

In a post on Facebook, Ziv Agmon, a former aide and spokesman for Netanyahu, wrote (see also Al Mayadeen):

As someone who knows the UAE well and has lived there for a long time and who accompanied the Prime Minister on the historic trip, which has been top secret to this day, I can say that the Prime Minister was received in Abu Dhabi with the honor of kings! Sheikh Ben Zayed, his family and other dignitaries received us and were happy to see the Prime Minister of the country israel on their soil. The Sheikh highly respected the Prime Minister and drove the Prime Minister himself in his personal car from the plane to the palace. The things that the Prime Minister concluded in this amazing visit will be spoken for generations to come. Such a great success!

With the tweet below i24News diplomatic correspondent Guy Azriel put even more meat on the fire (see also MES and Al Mayadeen):

Now… who is telling the truth and who is lying? Well… we do know very well that Israelis are pathological liars; however, judging by the reaction of UAE, which even issued “a strongly worded message of protest to Israel” (source: Al Mayadeen), in this case, as MES points out, it is very likely that Israelis were…

so giddy about actually being friends with an Arab nation for once, that they literally cannot shut the f*ck up for 5 minutes about a top secret meeting between senior officials. Publication of this meeting severely annoyed the UAE because it undermines its credibility in the Arab world even more, which actually hurts cooperation with Israel in the long run. If Israel wants to keep countries like the UAE on their side, they have to get rid of this hubris and the need to constantly brag about how good their ties are. Because that position is indefensible to the domestic Arab audience, and the UAE knows it.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi commented thusly on this matter (see also Tasnim and Mehr):

…whereas Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei tweeted on X (see also Al Mayadeen):

He who betrays in secret shall be exposed in public.

Last week Ali Khezrian, member of the Iranian Parliament, warned that Iran still had “unfinished business” with the UAE, adding (source: Al Mayadeen):

The Emiratis must take advantage of the vacuum period of the ceasefire because the Islamic Republic of Iran still has unfinished business with them.

…echoed by Ebrahim Azizi and Ebrahim Rezaei, who said that Iran “would not allow the formation of ‘UAE-Israel axis’ in the region”.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth mentioning that, earlier this week, Kuwait claimed that a squad of IRGC Special Forces had tried to enter the country and, in particular, Bubiyan Island by sea, as per MES (1 and 2), which, citing Kuwaiti media and Interior Ministry, reported also on the arrest of various members of the IRGC sabotage team, including a colonel, a captain, and a lieutenant. According to MES, “Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador, but he did not show up” and, instead, the former delivered a note of protest to the embassy for Iran’s alleged infiltration of Kuwaiti territory. The Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected the Kuwaiti claims with an official statement saying that the Kuwaiti government was “using the case of 4 Iranian citizens for political and propaganda purposes”, adding that they are “Iranian officials who were on a routine maritime patrol/coastal guard mission, but because of a navigation-system disruption, they entered Kuwaiti territorial waters”, as per MES (1 and 2), Tasnim (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), which also reported on Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s tweet on this matter (see also Mehr):

Speaking at the Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the BRICS Member States in New Delhi (India) last Thursday, Araghchi warned against regional instability (sources: Al Mayadeen, Mehr and Tasnim - all emphasis added):

His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Honorable Minister of External Affairs of India, Honorable Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the BRICS Member States, Distinguished Representatives, Esteemed Colleagues, As you have all witnessed, my country has within the span of less than a year twice been subjected to brutal and unlawful aggression by the United States and Israel. The attacks on my people have been justified with false claims that run counter to the informed assessments of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] and even America’s own intelligence community. The truth is that Iran—like many other independent nations—is the victim of illegal expansionism and warmongering. These are ugly things which have no place in today’s world. Those who pursue reckless adventures may believe it furthers their geopolitical interests. But as consumers and governments around the world now sense and understand, regional instability is a lose-lose proposition for all sides—including the aggressors. In the face of horrific violence, the Iranian people have firmly and proudly stood up for themselves. Did we retreat from our ideal of independence? Did we surrender to the will and whims of imperial power? The answer is clear: we did not, and never will. I come from an ancient land whose leaders have stood courageously by their people in the pursuit of justice, independence, and the defense of sovereignty and territorial integrity, sacrificing their lives for historic and national ideals. I speak for an Iran whose armed forces, medical personnel, schoolteachers, and law enforcement officers never once placed their own safety above saving the lives of those they are duty bound to protect, and served with honor on the front line of humanity. I speak for a people which, under horrific bombardment, chose to stand firm; for the mothers of Minab who did not bend under the grief of losing their children; for young people who refuse to let the dust of war erase their bright futures; and for a nation that, despite all pressures, continues to believe in a free, stable, and just world. By now, it ought to be clear that Iran is unbreakable and only emerges stronger and more united when under pressure. While ready to fight with everything we have in defense of our freedom and our soil, we are equally ready to pursue and defend diplomacy. As I have repeatedly stated, there is no such thing as a military solution to anything related to Iran. We Iranians never bow to any pressure or threat, but we reciprocate the language of respect. As much as our powerful armed forces remain ready to exact devastating retribution on foreign aggressors, my people are peace-loving and do not seek war. We are not the aggressor in this sordid situation, but the aggrieved. Mr. Chairman, Distinguished Colleagues, Over the past year, I have had the honor of participating in two BRICS conferences to convey the Government of Iran’s conviction that this platform symbolizes the emergence of a new global order—an order in which the Global South is a primary architect of the world’s future. What was once a lofty aspiration is now a reality. But it is a fragile reality. Imperial power in decline wants to turn back the clock, and is desperately lashing out on its way down. This all matters to the BRICS+ group of countries because the battle Iran has fought is in defense of all of us—of the new world that we are building together. Our brave soldiers have given their lives to resist Western hegemony and the sense of impunity that the U.S. believes it is entitled to. While Iran is grateful for the support and solidarity it has received from BRICS countries, it is imperative that we jointly step up our work towards ending this sense of entitlement, which has no place in today’s world. To virtually everyone in this room, our resistance against U.S. bullying is not an unfamiliar battle. So many of us encounter slight variations of the same repugnant coercion. It is high time for us to jointly step up and work towards making clear that those practices belong in the dustbin of history. Today, our nations are closer to one another than ever before, and we cannot ignore the common and dangerous challenge we all face. History has shown that Empires in decline will stop at nothing to arrest their inevitable fates. A wounded animal will desperately claw and roar on its way down. The putting away of all pretenses is apparent in the horrors that the West has shamelessly underwritten or outright pursued in the Global South, whether in Asia or Africa or Latin America. What was once framed as unthinkable and decidedly shameful is now either overlooked or openly embraced in Western capitals: horrific genocide, shocking violations of the sovereignty of nations, and outright state piracy on the high seas. These crimes, and the Western silence they are met with, can only take place if there is a sense of impunity. That false sense of entitlement must be shattered, by all of us. Iran therefore calls upon BRICS member States and all responsible members of the international community to explicitly condemn violations of international law by the United States and Israel, including their illegal aggression against Iran; prevent the politicization of international institutions; and take concrete action to halt warmongering and to bring an end to the impunity of those who violate the UN Charter. We believe that BRICS can—and must—become one of the principal pillars in shaping a more just, balanced, and humane global order; an order in which might can never make right. Nations which stand up for their dignity and independence may endure hardship, but they will never be defeated. Thank you, Mr. Chairman, for your attention.

Responding to claims made by the UAE representative at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Araghchi added (sources: Al Mayadeen, Tasnim (1 and 2), Mehr - all emphasis mine):

Your alliance with the Israelis did not protect you either and you should reconsider your policy towards Iran. In addition to not condemning the principle of the aggression, the UAE later actively participated in this act of aggression; by providing military bases, airspace, land and facilities to the US and the Israeli regime. Even though they (UAE) are our neighbors and we consider them brothers and friendly neighbors, unfortunately they decided to side with the Israelis and Americans in this aggression. However, Iran did not attack the UAE. We only targeted US military bases and installations in the UAE, which unfortunately are located on UAE’s soil, and we targeted US forces and defense systems, and the more they attacked us, the more we defended ourselves. I did not mention the name of the United Arab Emirates in my speech for the sake of maintaining unity. But in fact, I must say that the UAE was directly involved in the act of aggression against my country. When this aggression began, they refused to even condemn it. Just yesterday, it was revealed that (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu had traveled to the UAE and Abu Dhabi during the war. It was also revealed that they (the Emiratis) participated in these attacks and may even have acted directly against us. Therefore, the UAE is an active partner in this aggression, and there is no doubt about it. If you want Israel to provide your security, this is the result. If you want America to provide your security, this is the result you are complaining about now. Therefore, I strongly advise my brothers in the Emirates to reconsider their policy towards Iran.

Speaking to Iranian Press TV on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting, Araghchi said (sources: Tasnim and Mehr):

The Strait of Hormuz is now suffering first and foremost from the US aggression and the blockade that they have imposed on it. As far as we are concerned, the Strait of Hormuz is open for all commercial vessels but they need to cooperate with our Navy forces.

While in New Delhi for the BRICS meeting, Araghchi met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with his Indian, Russian, Malaysian and South African counterparts, respectively Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Sergey Lavrov, Mohamad Hasan and Ronald Lamola, for discussion on ongoing diplomatic efforts linked to the regional war triggered by the USraeli aggression on Iran as well as bilateral relations, regional developments, and multilateral cooperation, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Mehr and Tasnim (1, 2, 3 and 4).

Speaking to the press at Iran’s Embassy in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, yesterday (Friday 16th May 2026) Araghchi stated (sources: Tasnim (1 and 2) and Mehr (1 and 2) - all emphasis added):

We resist against aggressive attacks. We resist against sanctions. The most important issue today is trust. We cannot trust the Americans in any way. The messages we receive from the American side are contradictory — each day differs from the last. Today's tweet is different from yesterday's. Sometimes they send several conflicting messages in a single day. I hope America does not make a mistake and that diplomacy ultimately prevails. Iran has never sought and does not seek nuclear weapons. This is our policy. We have a peaceful nuclear programme, and we are always ready to provide assurances that it will remain peaceful. Any ship that wants to transit must coordinate with us and we will guide them. As soon as these aggressions end, everything will return to normal and the necessary measures for the safe passage of all will be taken. We cannot accept anything beyond a fair and balanced deal. That is why we could not reach an agreement. Messages are still being exchanged, but slowly. We are ready for both scenarios — either we return to the battlefield or to the negotiating table. It is the other side that must choose.

At the same time, yesterday the US administration rejected Iran’s peace proposal, as reported by Mehr.

Iran’s SNSC Deputy Secretary Ali Bagheri-Kani - from Mehr .

In parallel to the BRICS summit, a meeting of the Security Council Secretaries of the member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was held in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), where Iranian Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Bagheri-Kani described the war on Iran as “the prelude to aggression on the Global South”, warning that…

any weak response is an invitation for more war. At a time when our people and country are facing the aggression of the United States and the Zionist entity, the decisive stance of our friends and neighboring State Russia deserves appreciation, whether at the bilateral or international level. [US actions demonstrate an attempt] to turn the world into a kind of jungle where there is no place for the rule of law.

…backing the initiative to create “strategic reserves of resources within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS”, as per Al Mayadeen and Mehr.

Spokesman for the Iranian Army Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia (L) and Chairman of the parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi (C) and Deputy Chief of Iran's Army for Coordination Rear Adm. Habibollah Sayyari (R) - from Tasnim and Mehr.

In other news, last Wednesday, 13th May 2026, during a ceremony marking the 40th day after the burial of former Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the spokesperson for the Iranian Army, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, warned that no US weapons will transit the Strait of Hormuz towards US bases in the region (sources: Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Mehr - emphasis mine):

From now on, we will not allow American weapons to transit the Strait of Hormuz and enter regional bases. Any country wishing to transit the waterway must do so under the supervision of Iran’s armed forces, ensuring a passage without harm. This coordinated and synergistic control, while enhancing Iran’s monitoring and sovereignty over the region, will generate revenues for the country up to twice the oil income. After the first revolution that expelled the Shah and the second revolution that expelled America from Iran, today we will expel America from the entire region, and its presence will be eliminated from this region forever.

…echoed by IRGC Navy Cultural and Psychological Operations deputy Saeed Siahsorani, who, in a separate address in Amol, said:

If America and Trump personally want to do something stupid, we will turn the Persian Gulf into the largest blue graveyard of American marines.

…whereas Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the parliamentary commission on Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy, announced that his commission is finalizing a comprehensive “Plan for the Security and Development of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz” (source: Mehr):

The Strait of Hormuz, which belongs to the Islamic Republic of Iran, is one of the world’s fourteen strategic chokepoints and an unparalleled geographic asset that has remained largely untapped. Iran now seeks to use this capacity for power generation, economic production, defense and security, and maritime services.

Interestingly, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Chief of Staff and Coordinating Deputy of the Iranian Army, admitted that the latter has a presence in the Mediterranean Sea (sources: Tasnim and Mehr):

As martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that first presence of the army’s strategic naval force in the Mediterranean Sea, despite all the sanctions and restrictions, shook the world, and when you cross the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea, etc., the enemies and countries in the region will be buzzing like bees, and this is inspiring for the countries in the region.

…adding that the Outlaw US Empire will be defeated thanks to “the bravery and steadfastness of the powerful Armed Forces and unwavering support of the noble nation of the Islamic Iran”.

And while the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump was in China, Iran decided to permit a number of Chinese vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz after paying tolls, thus neutralizing the leverage that Trump held over China during his visit (sources: Al Mayadeen and MES). By the way, yesterday the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying (source: Mehr):

The conflict, which should have never happened, has no reason to continue. A swift resolution of the situation would benefit both the United States and Iran, as well as the countries of the region and the entire world.

That is: the Chinese position on Iran is unchanged, as confirmed also by Asian diplomatic sources to Al Mayadeen.

On the other hand, Trump “is considering lifting sanctions on Chinese companies purchasing Iranian oil”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying to the press onboard of Air Force One while returning home from Beijing (China):

I’m going to make a decision over the next few days. We did talk about that.

He also commented on Iran’s latest response to the US proposal (from MES - 1 and 2):

As you probably know, I am not much into Trump’s ramblings, but in case you are, here are some snippets from Trump’s interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News, while still in Beijing, courtesy of MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 - all emphasis added):

I told China that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, because they’re crazy people. They would have immediately nuked Israel and America. Gas prices have only risen by a very small amount, and they’ll come down quickly. [They actually increased by ~50% in the Outlaw US Empire and they do not seem to go down at all!] I’m not going to be much more patient, no. They should make a deal, any sane person would. But they might be crazy. Iran has probably dug up some missiles from underground, they’ve rebuilt a little bit, we know exactly what they’re doing.

It will all be gone within one day, what they’ve built up the past four weeks. I mean, you could make the case of why we’re even in [Iran].

We’re doing it to help Israel. The people we are dealing with in Iran are rational, they’re very smart — better than the previous leaders.

As for gas prices and US economy, earlier this week, Trump said:

The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran [is] they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported on damage-control by various Republican officials. One wonders how far Americans can go with people like Trump in leadership roles! How long until revolution?

Former IRGC Commander Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari.

Returning to Iran, in an interview with Tasnim, former IRGC commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari highlighted the key preconditions to resume talks with the Outlaw US Empire, echoing Araghchi’s statements (all emphasis mine):

As long as the war has not ended on all fronts, sanctions have not been lifted, frozen funds have not been released, war damages have not been compensated, and Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz has not been recognized, there will be no further negotiations. The United States must pay the price for its bad faith in negotiations. Iran was attacked militarily by the enemy twice in the middle of negotiations. These repeated breaches of promises and commitments by the enemy have had clear consequences for us. We are completely distrustful of the enemy, and the whole world acknowledges that we are right in this regard. Our people have all reached the conclusion that this enemy can no longer be trusted. Now this distrust, the bad faith and breaches of commitments committed by the enemy by launching war in the middle of negotiations, must come at a cost for them. The enemy’s behavior caused us to make a fundamental strategic shift and change our strategy regarding negotiations and engagement. This strategic shift means that this time we set preconditions for negotiations; in other words, the enemy must undertake a series of confidence-building measures. What the establishment has announced today and stands by is precisely this issue. Some of these matters may come in the form of preconditions; meaning the enemy must provide written commitments, sign them, and guarantee that certain actions will not be repeated, such as ending the war and refraining from military threats. [However, the problem with this is that the Outlaw US Empire and the wider West is completely agreement-incapable, as we have seen in Ukraine where the Minsk agreement were not respected and used only to strengthen the Ukrainian army in preparation for war with Russia (see here)] Another part must be carried out in practice, such as releasing Iran’s blocked funds. Therefore, today we are facing a major change in the negotiation approach, a change that did not exist before. Previously, preconditions or confidence-building measures were not raised in negotiations in this manner, but now that the enemy has created this level of distrust and this has been proven to the whole world, it is our right to raise such preconditions. Our logic is that confidence-building measures must first be carried out, and only after that should we enter the next phase and step of negotiations on nuclear issues so that decisions can be made about them. Until these measures are implemented, entering the next stages is meaningless. If war resumes, we will strike the enemy with heavier blows that we have not delivered before. The President [Masoud Pezeshkian] and the head of the negotiating team are fully following the Leader. At present, we (Iran) are not engaged in direct negotiations with the enemy. At this first stage, we are in fact exchanging messages through a third country, such as Pakistan, in order to present and explain our preconditions and then obtain commitments from the enemy. If commitments are given, only then will we enter the stage of negotiations on other issues. This is a new strategy; a strategy which, in my opinion, will be highly decisive and, God willing, can help open the way forward. Fortunately, officials, due to their obedience to the Leader --especially the respected President and the respected Parliament speaker [Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf] (who is also responsible for the negotiations)-- are moving within this framework. Their obedience to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has been proven, and everyone acknowledges this. When the system reaches a decision and these conditions and preconditions are approved within the system and adopted by the Supreme National Security Council and the negotiating team, and are endorsed, no one opposes the principle of it. There may be differences of opinion or varying views regarding implementation methods and operational approaches, but overall, thank God, the process is moving forward well. Now the enemy may accept these conditions or reject them. If it rejects them, naturally either the war will continue or other pressures that must be imposed on it will follow. Those stronger slaps that the Islamic Republic has not yet delivered could be inflicted in later stages if the enemy’s foolishness continues. I am not saying war is good, but if the enemy once again acts foolishly and resumes the war, it will certainly face much stronger and heavier slaps from the Islamic Republic. The United States has no choice but to accept Iran’s legitimate demands or continue the war. It is natural for the United States to become angry about the issues Iran insists upon and to be unable to accept them easily. But in my opinion, it has no choice except to accept these realities or continue the war. Of course, war also causes damage to us, but there is no doubt that the cost and damage of continuing the war for the enemy and its regional allies is far greater than for us. If they believed this path of war was in their interest and would bring them achievements, they would never have moved toward stopping the war and negotiations. The very fact that they have turned to this path itself shows that continuing the war has been harmful for them.

Within the Outlaw US Empire, former CIA director and ex-US War Secretary Leon Panetta sounded the alarm on The Times (paywalled - see Al Mayadeen):

My sense is that it’s very likely this war, which was supposed to end after six to eight weeks, is probably going to continue for a number of months. This is because we have not found the key to how we achieve, not just a continuing ceasefire, but a resolution to some of the crucial issues, which will then allow us to end the war. The president, frankly, has very few options. I question whether additional military action is going to produce any real change in the regime. [Iran has been able to] withstand a great deal, and from our own intelligence the indication is that they can continue to withstand that kind of impact. So I’m not sure military action provides a key to trying to apply leverage right now. The president is going to have to decide: does he continue to seek some kind of quick end to the war? If so, that means he’s got to deal with the Strait of Hormuz, and, at the very least, he has to provide a negotiating mechanism for the nuclear issue. But that process is not there right now. When I was Secretary of Defense, [we concluded] you’ve got to have enough troops to cover 50 miles on each side of the Strait of Hormuz and 100 miles further in to control that entire area. There will be casualties as a result of that kind of effort. At this moment in time, Iran has a gun to our head with the closure of the Strait. Somehow, we’ve got to find a way to make sure that that gun is not there. As long as the Strait remains closed, as long as they continue to put tremendous pressure on the US and the world economy, we’re not going to get anywhere because they have the leverage. Each side is in this situation where they’re waiting for the other side to blink. In many ways, they both consider the other side to be a paper tiger. There’s a problem of trust on both sides. If they can trust Donald Trump as president, to stand by whatever agreement is made.

It is also worth reporting that the Handala hacker group breached communications (including images, documents, financial records and confidential contacts) linked to Samuel Shay, a figure described by Handala as the “mastermind behind Netanyahu’s UAE visit” in March 2026, as per Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - reported also on the dismantling of a Mossad-linked spy network in Iran’s Ardabil Province.

News and updates from Lebanon

Moving to Lebanon, Israeli relentless bombing across the country destroyed and damaged 230,436 housing units during the 2023–2024 Israeli war and subsequent “ceasefire” violations, according to a report of the National Council for Scientific Research in Lebanon cited by Al Mayadeen:

95,934 units in Mount Lebanon and Beirut

86,064 in Nabatiyeh District

37,059 in the South District

8,199 in Baalbek-Hermel

3,180 in the Bekaa District

To these must be added another 61,056 housing units destroyed or damaged between 2nd March and 8th May 2026:

8,838 in Mount Lebanon and Beirut

33,930 in Nabatiyeh

15,723 in the Southern District

1,305 in Baalbek-Hermel

1,260 in the Bekaa District

In the last few days Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) intensified attacks across Lebanon despite Lebanese–Israeli negotiations in Washington (see Al Mayadeen (1 and 2)), resulting in several civilians killed and injured, as per Al Mayadeen (1, 2 and 3), with the Lebanese Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc accusing Israel of using the talks as a cover to continue its aggression in southern Lebanon (source: Al Mayadeen):

The occupation’s continued crimes confirm that it is exploiting the negotiations and using them to serve its own interests.

Deputy Head of Hezbollah's Political Council Mahmoud Qomati (L) and former Lebanese General Security chief Jamil el-Sayyed (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

Mahmoud Qomati, Deputy Head of Hezbollah's Political Council, commented thusly on the US-mediated Israel-Lebanon talks (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

We do not bode well for the negotiations between Lebanon and the occupation. We believe that what is taking place is not negotiations, but rather an American summons to the Lebanese state. We rely on the sources of strength in Iran’s hands to halt the aggression. The Lebanese authorities today do not represent anyone. We have been resisting for nearly half of Lebanon’s existence. We, in the Resistance, are not concerned with these negotiations, which will lead to nothing that preserves Lebanon’s sovereignty, and we will not negotiate over the Resistance’s weapons. We cannot accept the formulas proposed by the United States and Israel. Today, the battlefield has the final say, and we are the ones who forge equations.

Similarly, former Lebanese General Security chief Jamil el-Sayyed tweeted on X (see also Al Mayadeen):

Today, direct negotiations are taking place between Lebanon and Israel in Washington, and our State sees them as a step toward peace.

So what are the Israeli models of “peace” adopted so far?! Is it the model of Israel’s peace with Mahmoud Abbas, who coordinated with it day and night against the resistance of his own people, until nothing remained of Palestine for him except a few neighborhoods in the West Bank?! Or is it Israel’s peace with Egypt and Jordan, which it violates whenever it wishes between Rafah and the Jordan River, and which has placed the economies of both Arab countries under the burden of blackmail through debts and loans handed out drop by drop?! Or is it Israel’s peace with Syria, which recently expanded from the Golan Heights to the gates of Damascus, even without any excuse of Syrian resistance existing there?! Or is it the peace Israel seeks with most Arab regimes apart from their peoples, whereby it can blackmail the leaders of those states and incite the people against their rulers by manufacturing crises and internal strife whenever it wishes to bring them down?! The question then becomes:

How can Lebanon — in the worst condition among all its surroundings, the most bankrupt State, the most corrupt system, the most submissive rulers, the unique Resistance, and the most dangerously fragmented society — imagine that it is capable of direct negotiations through which it can gain anything from Israel, even with international guarantees from both East and West?!

And which “successful” model among these four Arab-Israeli types of peace are Lebanon’s rulers today rushing to apply?! Peace may succeed between two strong parties, or between two weak ones, but it is certain to fail between a powerful and arrogant Israeli side and a Lebanese authority that fears for its own survival, submits to foreign powers, and cannot even truly control the chairs it sits on — except when sharing positions and benefits among themselves…

In the end, yesterday, after two days of US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon in Washington, the US State Department announced another 45-days extension of the “ceasefire” between the two countries, in order to ensure further progress in the negotiations, which will resume on 2-3 June 2026, with a parallel security track at the Pentagon on 29th May 2026 with military delegations from both sides, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah’s military operations have not stopped; actually, if anything, have increased, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), with more and more drone attacks on Israeli soldiers, tanks, bulldozers and other vehicles, as shown for instance in the video below, featuring a combined attack with a swarm of drones on multiple Israeli targets in southern Lebanon (a military SUV, a Merkava tank and an IDF command truck - source: MES):

Here another video of 2 separate drone attacks targeting first an “Iron Dome” platform on 7th May 2026 and then the Israeli crew working on replacing the damage platform at the Jal al-Allam site on the Lebanese-Palestinian border (from MES and RNN Mirror):

Yesterday Hezbollah carried out 33 military operations, the highest numbers since the “ceasefire” started, as reported by MES and RNN Mirror (1, 2 and 3)!

In an interview with Israeli Channel 14, Shlomo Peretz, strategic advisor for military industries and technology, admitted that…

The fundamental issue is the inability to identify these aircraft in advance. [Settlers] often do not even know they are supposed to head to shelters [because no alerts are issued].

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, although Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for intensifying Israeli settlement in Lebanon and encouraging forced displacement from Gaza (source: Al Mayadeen). Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s coalition submitted a bill to dissolve the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament), though the election date has not been defined yet and recent polls show Netanyahu’s coalition slipping to 49 sets, with the opposition up to 61 (if elections were held today), as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2).

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News and updates from Yemen

Yemeni Deputy Foreign Minister Abdulwahid Abu Ras - from Mehr .

Moving to Yemen, last Wednesday its Deputy Foreign Minister Abdulwahid Abu Ras sent a message to Araghchi in support of Iran (source: Mehr):

Aggressions against the Islamic Republic of Iran undermines the security and stability of the region and the world and will negatively affect the global economy and energy prices. Aggressions against Iran target the entire Muslim Ummah, so it is necessary for all Islamic countries to confront this aggression and thwart the Zionist plot that targets everyone.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyid Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi - from Saba .

Yesterday, Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi gave a televised speech, calling on Yemeni people to mobilize in demonstrations and vigils in support of Holy Quran and sacred sites, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Mehr and Saba:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Allah the Almighty says in the Holy Quran: "Indeed, those who disbelieve in the Reminder when it comes to them… And indeed, it is a mighty Book. Falsehood cannot approach it from before it or from behind it; [it is] a revelation from a [Lord who is] Wise and Praiseworthy." (Surah Fussilat, 41-42) – Allah Almighty has spoken the truth. O Muslims throughout the world: What the Jews are doing, through their Zionist movement and their petty, criminal lackeys – the imams of disbelief, America and Israel – in terms of repeated and systematic insults to the Holy Quran, is part of an explicit hostile campaign against Islam and Muslims. It is part of what the Jews and their allies in the disbelieving West are striving for to implement their satanic Zionist plot, which primarily targets our Islamic nation and poses a grave danger to the entire human community. This has been exposed by the documents of the criminal Zionist Jew Jeffrey Epstein, and by what took place in what they call “Epstein Island” – horrific and extremely appalling criminal activities and rituals, including drinking children's blood, eating their entrails, taking their lives in a brutal manner as part of satanic rituals, committing the most heinous rapes, and the ugliest vile practices. This is dark Zionism, with its American and Israeli arms, which opposes the Holy Quran, the glorious Book of Allah, the wise and sacred Reminder that brings people out of darkness into light, elevates human society to a humane level through divine values, ethics, and principles, and frees people from servitude to Satan and Satan's criminal, corrupting, misleading gang. This is the secret of their enmity to the Holy Quran – because it is the firm rope of Allah, and through guidance by it comes the salvation of human society and its liberation from the control of the arrogant tyrant. The duty of Muslims throughout the world is to take sincere and serious action for jihad in the path of Allah Almighty, to confront the satanic Zionist plot and the hostile Jewish Zionist movement against Islam and Muslims, which is waging hostile campaigns against our Islamic nation in various fields, declaring its enmity towards Islam, the Holy Quran, and the Messenger of Allah and Seal of the Prophets, Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family). It is intensifying its violations against the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, targeting the Palestinian people in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip, occupying all of Palestine, continuously attacking Lebanon, violating Syria, and seeking to escalate aggression in a new round against our region after its failure in the previous round of its aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran under the banner of “Changing the Middle East and Establishing Greater Israel”. Our Islamic nation bears the sacred religious responsibility to confront the evil of the Zionist Jews and their proxies, to stand up to their tyranny, fight their corruption, face their criminality, and thwart their satanic plots. It is an honor for our Islamic nation to be the one to carry out this great role, to be – as Allah Almighty said – “the best nation produced for mankind, enjoining what is right, forbidding what is wrong, and believing in Allah” (Surah Al-Imran, 110). Moreover, this is a human necessity to ward off evil from the peoples of our nation, prevent their enslavement, protect their dignity, preserve their identity, and safeguard their homelands. The greatest danger lies in negligence, leniency, and giving enemies the opportunity to implement their aggressive satanic plots – those plots they announce, express clearly the level of their enmity towards this nation, and work practically to target it, target its sanctities, and the holiest of its sanctities, the Holy Quran. If the nation does not mobilize despite all this, that would be one of the biggest reasons for emboldening the enemies, in addition to incurring divine punishment. Our dear people – Yemen, the land of faith, wisdom, and jihad – with their faithful identity, have always been present on the field of jihad, carrying the banner of Islam, and leading in supporting the Quran, the Messenger, and Islam. Just as their forefathers and fathers, the Ansar, were, they have never been negligent towards these dangers and the American-Israeli disbelieving onslaught against Islam and Muslims. Rather, they have always been steadfast on the truth with all dignity, pride, and resilience, responding to the call of truth and faith-based responsibility, and present with all strength. Therefore, they will not remain silent towards these renewed insults and the ongoing Zionist campaigns in all their forms. I call upon our dear people to mobilize in demonstrations and vigils in support of the Holy Quran, affirming the steadfast position in support of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, the oppressed Palestinian people, their prisoners missing in Jewish jails, and in solidarity with Lebanon and its dear mujahideen. This will also affirm readiness for any developments or escalation by the US and Israel in their targeting of our region and our Islamic nation. The committee supervising the holding of demonstrations and vigils shall organize this great mobilization of our dear people according to approved locations and times. Allah is the grantor of success. Peace be upon you, and the mercy of Allah and His blessings. Allahu Akbar (Allah is the Greatest)

Death to America

Death to Israel

Cursed be the Jews

I will conclude with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

The Strait of Hormuz weapon against aggressors - from Saba .

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