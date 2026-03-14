Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Zela Santi, originally in Italian and published first on kulturjam.it on Saturday 17th January 2026 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 20th December 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Dictator, terrorist, democracy, campist: words worn out to the point of losing their meaning. In public debate, they no longer explain reality, but serve to avoid critical thinking. Modern propaganda governs by emptying language of meaning.

When words die: how political debate has stopped thinking

There is a moment in contemporary public debate when words cease to describe the world and begin to function as acoustic signals: they serve to attract attention, to indicate who is on one side and who is on the other, not to understand what is happening. “Fascist” was the first totemic word in this process; it can be applied to everything and the opposite of everything. Today, it is followed by a whole constellation of fast-moving terms, including “dictator”, “terrorist” and, even, the now fashionable “campist”. The result is not greater moral clarity, but an exhausted lexicon, emptied of any connection with facts and historical reality.

The current use of these words does not aim to describe political systems, power relations or concrete responsibilities. Rather, it serves to delimit a symbolic enclosure: on one side Good, on the other Evil. Putin and Maduro are compressed into the figure of the “ferocious dictator”, Hamas becomes a monolithic entity reduced to a mere terrorist label, Iran comfortably fulfils both functions. Israel, on the other hand, remains outside this simplified scheme, placed in a zone of semantic immunity that removes it from any problematic categorisation. This is not geopolitical analysis: it is a linguistic theatre, performed in a very serious tone and devoid of irony, as if solemnity could compensate for the absence of thought.

Democracy as a talismanic word

The most instructive, and perhaps most depressing, case is that of “democracy”. A term evoked like a magic formula, rarely defined, almost never discussed. In mainstream debate, democracy coincides with a sum of individual freedoms unrelated to any reflection on real power: on the left, the right to express one’s identity; on the right, the right to armed self-defence. Everything else – participation, control of the elites, limits on the executive [power] – disappears into the background.

Thus, it becomes irrelevant to remember that leaders considered “dictators” have won elections, whose legitimacy is controversial but cannot be dismissed by moral decree. Similarly, no one seems bothered that the global champion of liberal democracy has often governed by executive decree, reducing the role of representative bodies. The distinction remains clear-cut, almost childish: on one side are democracies, on the other are regimes. Every nuance is suspect, every complexity is perceived as a threat to the order of discourse.

The inconsistency emerges even more stridently when we move from definitions to bodies. Regimes defined as theocratic and bloody are rightly condemned for internal repression; democratic allies, responsible for documented and live-streamed massacres, are instead absorbed into an emergency narrative in which even civilians become, by definition, legitimate targets. This is not a problem of double standards: it is proof that words no longer serve to judge facts, but to protect them from judgement.

“Campist”: the latest intellectual shortcut

This is the backdrop for the latest linguistic fad: “campist”. A term resurrected and spread with the speed of a meme, used as a definitive accusation against anyone who tries to think outside the imposed binary framework. It does not matter what is said or how it is argued: the label is enough to delegitimise the interlocutor, saving the effort of confrontation.

The success of this word does not lie in its conceptual precision – which is minimal – but in its polemical usefulness. “Campist” functions like “fascist” or “terrorist”: an empty container into which anything that disturbs can be thrown. It is the victory of lazy simplification, often practised even by those who define themselves as radicals or critics, but who end up zealously reproducing the language of the establishment they claim to contest.

Here we glimpse the central political point: semantic degradation is not an accident, but a technique of governing public discourse. Contemporary propaganda does not need to lie openly; it suffices to wear words down, to use them until they become unusable. When concepts are emptied of meaning, thought becomes paralysed. And in this silence, masked by moral consensus, power can finally speak for itself.

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ