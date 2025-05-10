Today I am providing my English translation of 2 short articles, both from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis mine in both).

The first one was published on Wednesday 7th May 2025.

Winding through multiple hotspots

The sudden flare-up between India and Pakistan could not have come at a more dangerous time. The two Asian nuclear powers are engaged in a war of words, mobilising troops and polishing missiles. At the same time, Ukraine is issuing terrorist threats against Moscow and Netanyahu has announced his intention to use the army to conquer all of Gaza, with the obvious intention of ethnically cleansing all Palestinians. The Chinese, Russians and Iranians, along with other nations of the global South, are engaged in urgent diplomatic efforts to cool things down.

The big question is: what is the US, the former sole hegemon, doing to cool the situation? What is the self-proclaimed peacemaker Donald Trump doing? And what are the former so-called democratic allies of the United States in the European Union doing to seek a peaceful solution in crisis areas?

Europe is quickly being dismissed: under the leadership of Britain's Starmer, France's Macron and a team of clueless warmongers like Von der Leyen and Kallas, it is clamouring for over a trillion Euros in rearmament to fight Russia, even as the economies of EU members are rapidly de-industrialising and infrastructure collapsing - see last week's blackout on the Iberian peninsula as an example of economic and energy incompetence - and there is growing rebellion among citizens. What is more, EU leaders have refused to participate in the celebration of the defeat of the Nazis eighty years ago and are instead joining the bandit Nazis in Ukraine.

The real dilemma is the United States. On the one hand, Trump continues to seek normalisation with Moscow and envoy Steve Witkoff continues talks with Putin and his team. In the absence of a quick solution, largely blocked by Europe's resistance and Zelensky's refusal of a ceasefire from 7th to 10th May [2025], Trump has lashed out at Putin, ignoring the real problem, which is the full support of the multinational warmongers for Zelensky, who even threatens a terrorist attack on the 9th May [2025] parade in Moscow.

As for Netanyahu, Trump partly curbed the Israeli leader's supporters in his national security team by firing Mike Waltz for his blatant fraternisation with Bibi. He also declared that the US would not support an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. Yet, when the Israeli cabinet announced on Monday its intention to militarily seize the entire Gaza territory and remain there indefinitely, continuing a total aid blockade that produces widespread hunger and disease, Trump did not protest. Moreover, in the midst of the fragile negotiations for a new nuclear deal with Iran, the US President has moved towards the extreme position of not allowing Tehran nuclear enrichment for peaceful uses, making it more difficult to reach a compromise.

Trump must do one thing: stop the flow of arms and aid to Zelensky and Netanyahu, and fire all neoconservatives in his administration who put support for Ukraine and Israel before a serious commitment to peace. Marjorie Taylor Green, one of Trump's strongest supporters, has warned him that the base will abandon him if he does not keep his promise to end the permanent wars, and she is not alone. This first step must be accompanied by an immediate in-person consultation with Putin and Xi Jinping to consolidate the move away from the collapsing unipolar order, towards a new strategic and developmental architecture. Such a summit would also provide a basis for reaching a common agreement on the replacement of the current globalist system in crisis, without exacerbating tensions through the arbitrary imposition of tariffs.

This step would be greatly facilitated if the President would commit his administration to study Helga Zepp-LaRouche's draft of the Ten Principles of a New International Security and Development Paradigm (https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2022/11/30/ten-principles-of-a-new-international-security-and-development-architecture/), which provide an approach to a clear path towards a sustainable peace, stimulated by mutual benefit.

These themes will be explored in depth at the Schiller Institute conference on 24-25 May [2025], entitled “A Vision for Humanity in Times of Great Turmoil”. The preliminary programme is published on the website, where you can register for the conference: https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2025/03/01

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The second article was published on Tuesday 6th May 2025.

Energy flow density, the benchmark for a successful energy policy

Helga Zepp-LaRouche, founder of the Schiller Institute.

On 25th April [2025], Schiller Institute founder Helga Zepp-LaRouche participated in a panel discussion in China on “Innovation Paths in the Global Transition to a Green Economy”, organised by the China Media Group and led by CGTN host Yang Zhao. His interlocutors were Ambassadors to Beijing Sinisa Berjan (Bosnia-Herzegovina) and Khalil Hashmi, (Pakistan), Veysel Binbay, Director of Technology and Innovation at the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), and Abbey Makoe, founder and CEO of the Global South Media Network.

When asked about the effects of the global green transition and zero carbon policy, Ms LaRouche pointed out that they are certainly not beneficial for developing countries, but neither are they for European countries.

“It is really a scam, which helps the financial sector, but not the industrial sector”, she said. Taking the example of Germany, she said that its economy is now in free fall, largely due to the so-called “energy transition” and the boycott of cheap Russian gas. China, on the other hand, has “renewable energy, but also invests in the fourth generation of fission, which is very advanced and has the goal of making fusion energy available by 2034-35”. In contrast, Germany has shut down nuclear power without having an alternative.

As for the kind of investment needed, Helga Zepp-LaRouche's answer surprised many and aroused interest: “The smartest thing is to invest in what is most efficient. Although it seems that solar and wind energy are readily available and not so expensive, this is actually not the case. Because you have to consider the concept of energy flow density. The higher the energy flow density, the higher the productivity of the production process in general in the whole sector”.

Germany, for example, is a very advanced economy, she continued, and with very low energy flow densities, such as those of solar and wind energy, it is impossible to maintain the high productivity of the economy. Therefore, industry players are beginning to realise that it was a big mistake to shut down nuclear power. The question, she explained, “is how to reconcile the amount of energy produced worldwide with the needs of the population. The low energy flow density of solar and wind energy corresponds to a population of about 1, maybe 2 billion people [worldwide]. But if you want to sustain a population of 8 billion, or even 10 or 20 billion, which would easily be possible, it is absolutely necessary to invest in high energy flow density technologies”. These include safe and environmentally friendly fourth-generation fission power plants.

Helga Zepp-LaRouche also pointed out that both China and Russia export nuclear and other advanced technologies to developing countries, while Europe only promotes green ideology and “sustainable growth”. But there are 600 million people in Africa who do not have electricity. Therefore, “many people in the global South have come to the conclusion that the term “sustainable technology” is just another way of saying ‘lack of technology’”.