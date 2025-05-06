Sorry for the late appointment today, but, as you will see, there have been lots of events in the last few days and even in the last few hours, if not minutes, just before publication!

You have probably heard/read about it by now, as it was covered also on Western mainstream media (MSM, e.g. The Guardian): Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) is planning to expand its military operations and occupy the whole Gaza Strip. There was already a signal last Friday, 2nd May 2025, when Israel Hayom reported that “Israel expressed its desire to maintain its military presence inside the Strip until the end of the year and to expand the scope of its military operation”, following the Israeli rejection of a temporary truce with Hamas.

Here is what Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said yesterday, 5th May 2025, as quoted by Al Mayadeen:

We are increasing the pressure with the goal of returning our people [captives] and defeating Hamas.

Funny enough, the families of the Israeli captives did not buy this narrative and, instead, accused Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s government of sacrificing the remaining captives through the military escalation plan freshly approved by the Security Cabinet, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following statement:

The government admitted this morning that it is choosing territory over hostages and this is against the will of over 70% of the people.

…and also stressed the fact that even Herzi Halevi, former Israeli military Chief of Staff, “previously informed the families that military operations alone are insufficient for the captives' safe return, stressing that an agreement with Hamas remains the only viable option”. On the other hand, extremist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was quoted as saying:

We are finally going to occupy the Gaza Strip. We will stop being afraid of the word “occupation”. Any retreat will bring about the next 7th October [2023 - in reference to the al-Aqsa Flood Operation]. Once as we occupy and stay [in Gaza] we can talk about sovereignty. But I did not demand that this be included among the goals of the war. First, we will defeat Hamas and prevent it from existing.

…in an interview with Israeli Channel 12, cited by Al Mayadeen.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

At the same time, Netanyahu refused for the umpteenth time to form an independent “state commission of inquiry” investigating the Israeli failures on 7th October 2023, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article. One wonders what he is afraid of… Maybe that it was all a LIHOP (Let It Happen On Purpose), as explained here? Only someone who has something to hide would be afraid of independent investigations on his own deeds!

Of course, the Israeli opposition did not miss the chance to lash out at “Bibi”, with opposition leader Yair Lapid stating that, without such an investigation…

the catastrophe of October 7 will happen again and again.

…while Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman said:

I know what was said in the closed meetings and in the security cabinet. Everything is recorded and documented. [Netanyahu] knows exactly why he is afraid of a state commission of inquiry. The truth will come out, with or without him.

Benny Gantz was more sarcastic in his statement on X (formerly Twitter):

The government is right, this is not the time to establish a state commission of inquiry. That time was over a year ago when I submitted the proposal to the government, and every moment that it is delayed, the security of the state is compromised. The only reason a state commission of inquiry is not being established is an attempt to escape responsibility. If you’re not going to do it, at least spare us the embarrassing excuses.

The Democrats' chair, Yair Golan, accused Netanyahu and his ministers of being…

afraid of the truth and running away from their responsibility for the worst massacre in Israel’s history. I promise: the truth will come out and they will bear full responsibility.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

In a separate Al Mayadeen article Netanyahu was quoted as saying that…

a committee should be formed to investigate the events of 7th October [2023]

…only after the end of the “war” because…

officers and commanders cannot be distracted by legal concerns during wartime.

How convenient!

It is also worth reporting that, as per Israeli Channel Kan 11 cited within the same Al Mayadeen article, “the new military attack in Gaza, dubbed ‘Gideon's Chariots’, is expected to commence after US President Donald Trump visits the region”, whereas Israeli Channel 12 criticized the proposed operation, as it has no real strategic shift, considering that the IDF has already controlled more than 30% of Gaza for months.

Contrary to what was said at the beginning yesterday morning, senior Israeli officers cited by Yedioth Ahronoth military analyst Yossi Yehoshua stated that “a full occupation of the Strip is not planned”, adding:

We will not enter areas where there is a risk to the lives of captives.

…while Amos Harel, military analyst for Haaretz, said that…

we are heading into another catastrophe in Gaza.

Another Al Mayadeen article reported on a Maariv interview with Yitzhak Brik, retired Israeli General and former commissioner for soldier complaints, who said that Hamas had “effectively won” the battle in Gaza, considering that only 10-25% of its tunnel infrastructure has been destroyed, while the Palestinian Resistance is still strong, with a force of ~30,000 fighters, adding:

The Rafah Brigade and other Hamas units have not been eliminated.

…describing IDF Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, as a “puppet in Netanyahu's hands”, warning about a series of grave strategic threats, including “the possibility of a military alliance between Türkiye and Syria, arms smuggling across the Jordanian border, and a potential military engagement by Egypt”, not to mention the possibility of “a broader regional escalation, including the prospect of thousands of missiles and drones being launched by Iran and its allies”.

He also warned that the IDF is not equipped to fight a multi-front war, stating:

The danger is real, and ignoring it will only accelerate our collapse.

Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Iran, last Sunday, 5th May 2025, its Supreme leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, urged all Muslim nations to unite to prevent tragedies such as the ones unfolding in Gaza and Yemen, during a speech in Tehran addressing officials and organizers of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca (Saudi Arabia). Here is what he said, as quoted by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine - see also Khamenei.ir):

The Hajj gathering is for the benefit of humanity, and there is no benefit for the Islamic Ummah greater than unity. If the Islamic Ummah were united, the issues of Palestine and Gaza would not happen and Yemen would not be pressured like this. Division and discord pave the way for the colonialists, the US, the Zionist regime, and other expansionists to impose their interests and ambitions. With the unity of the Ummah, security, progress, and synergy among Islamic countries and their assistance to each other become possible. Contrary to the efforts, words, and actions of some who tarnish it, the essence of Hajj is political, its form is political, and its composition is political. Hajj, perhaps, is the only obligation whose outward form and appearance and its composition are 100 percent political. Far from being an ordinary pilgrimage and a sightseeing trip, the journey for Hajj is participation in a very important practice that God Almighty has ordained for the management of humanity—not just the management of believers and Muslims, but for the management of humanity. Hajj is for the administration of humanity. The true Hajj is a service to humanity—not just to yourself, your country, and the Islamic Ummah; it is a service to humanity.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday, during his weekly press conference, Esmaeil Baqaei, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, rejected accusations of Iranian involvements in the military operations of Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), following the direct hit on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv last Sunday, which I covered here. Here is what he said, as quoted by Al Mayadeen, in response also to allegations of pursuing to build nuclear weapons:

Iran neither has nor needs a proxy in the region. Iran's principled position on the use of nuclear energy is based on logic and international law. Iran's nuclear program is under the supervision of IAEA inspectors and no deviations have been observed.

…warning that “any aggression against Iran originating from any country's territory would be considered a legitimate target for Iranian retaliation”.

It is also worth quoting the following statement issued today by the Kremlin, following a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian:

The issues of further development of Russian-Iranian cooperation based on the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries were discussed in detail. Particular attention was paid to the expansion of mutually beneficial trade and investment ties, including through the implementation of major joint projects in the field of transport and energy.

As reported by Al Maydeen, the conversation also touched on the recent explosion(s) at the Iranian Shahid Rajaee port (see my article about it here), for which Putin conveyed his condolences to Pezeshkian, as well as the ongoing Oman-mediated indirect US-Iran nuclear talks, which apparently are set to restart this coming Sunday, 11th May in Muscat (Oman), as per Al Mayadeen, citing Iran's Nour News agency and also Israeli journalist Barak Ravid - see tweet below:

Steve Witkoff was quoted as saying:

We are making some progress. I hope it is moving in the right direction. The president [Trump] wants to see this solved diplomatically if possible, so we’re doing everything we can to get it going.

Meanwhile, the aggression on Yemen has escalated even further, following the successful Yemeni strike on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, which caused not only temporary disruption, but also suspension of flights to Israel by several airlines, as reported by Al Mayadeen in this article, which also covers the massive losses Israel has been facing in the tourism sector, whereas this Saba article and another one by Bloomberg, cited by Al Maydeen, highlight how this “historic precedent shifts balance of conflict”.

In the night between Sunday 4th and Monday 5th May 2025, joint US-UK airstrikes targeted several areas in the Yemeni governorates of Sanaa, Saadah, Marib, and al-Jawf, as per Al Maydeen and Yemen News Agency Saba (1, 2 and 3).

The bombing of Yemen restarted last night, but this time carried out by US and Israeli Air Forces, targeting the western Yemeni port city of Al Hodeidah and, in particular, the Bajil Cement Factory, according to Saba and Al Mayadeen, the latter of which quoted an Israeli security official, cited by Israeli Channel 13, as saying:

We do not expect our attack on Yemen to stop missile fire against us. The Air Force is preparing for the continued launch of missiles by Ansar Allah against Israel.

After all, why expecting the YAF to stop launching missiles, after hitting a cement factory instead of rocket launchers?

Israel Hayom was also quoted as saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and Shas leader Aryeh Deri “were present at the command center in the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv during the attack on Yemen”.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, member of the Supreme Political Council - from Saba .

On the other hand, yesterday, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, member of the Supreme Political Council, stated the following, as quoted by Saba (emphasis added):

The blessed strike proves the development that the Leader spoke of, confirms the failure of the defense systems in the region and the entity, and confirms the continued failure of the American aggression to stop the Yemeni support for Gaza. The enemies must acknowledge their criminal actions to stop the support that failed and did not achieve their goals.

This morning Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) launched new airstrikes targeting the Ras Isa oil port in Hodeida Governorate and the Al-Sawad area in Sanhan (Sanaa), as per Saba (1 and 2), wheres in the afternoon joint US-Israeli raids targeted Sanaa International Airport and several other locations, including power stations and factories, in the Yemeni capital, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba (1 and 2).

Following the latest bombing, the Government of Change and Construction of the Republic of Yemen issued the following statement (all emphasis mine - source: Saba):

What we are certain of is that Yemen is active in this war and is hurting the enemy. Its military capabilities are developing with every aggression. The operations of the Yemeni armed forces will continue, the cohesion of the official and popular position is steadily strengthening, and Yemen's support for Palestine will not cease until the aggression is halted and the siege on Gaza is lifted. We are waging this battle based on our humanitarian, moral, and religious principles. We cannot stand idly by as the Israeli-American enemy commits genocide in Gaza, nor can we turn a blind eye to their attempts to impose a desecration of the nation, starting with Lebanon and Syria.

…while the Yemeni Foreign Ministry stated that the “Zionist aggression will not go unpunished”, as reported by both Saba and Al Maydeen, and the Yemeni Shura Council condemned Zionist aggression on civilian objects (source: Saba), joined by other groups of the Axis of Resistance, including Hamas, Lebanese Hezbollah and Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah, as per Al Mayadeen.

Tonight, in a sudden turn of event, US President Donald J. Trump announced that it will halt airstrikes on Yemen, claiming that his administration received a “promise” from Yemeni representatives to stop attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. Here is what he said, while speaking during a press conference at the White House alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, as quoted in this Al Mayadeen article:

The Yemenis don’t want to fight, and we’ll stop bombing them. We believe their word that they won’t target ships anymore. [There is] no reason to continue the air raids as long as Yemen holds to its commitment to end naval operations.

Has Trump finally realized that he cannot defeat Ansar Allah? Or has he realized that he is wasting millions (if not billions!) of US Dollars in bombs, drones and fighter jets for nothing, since the Houthis keep bombing Israel regardless of the joint US-UK-Israeli aggression on their own country? Has he been told that the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier damaged by the Houthis?

In any case, he also “teased a major upcoming announcement, saying it will be revealed before he departs on a Middle East tour that includes visits to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar”, adding:

It’s going to be very positive […] one of the most important announcements in years.

In another article, Al Maydeen quoted the Omani Foreign Ministry as saying that “it had successfully brokered a ceasefire agreement between the United States and the authorities in Sanaa, aimed at achieving mutual de-escalation”:

The Sultanate thanks both parties for their constructive approach that led to this welcome outcome.

…while the Israelis were kept in the dark about this development, according to The Jerusalem Post and Axios journalist Barak Ravid, who quoted a senior Israeli official as saying:

We didn't know about this. Trump surprised us.

However, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the group’s Political Council, said to Bloomberg that, while “attacks on US warships may pause if American strikes cease”, “military operations in the Red Sea and against ‘Israel’ will continue until the aggression on Gaza ends and the siege on its people is lifted”:

We will definitely continue our operations in support of Gaza. We will not stop regardless of the consequences until the end of the aggression on Gaza and blockade on its people.

We will see how things develop!

P.S.: I will be quite busy in the next week or so, hence there will be no original articles in the coming days; however, translations will continue every other day, starting from tomorrow.