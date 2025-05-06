GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Surviving the Billionaire Wars's avatar
Surviving the Billionaire Wars
18m

The heart of Yemen:

https://x.com/SuppressedNws/status/1919763408418705645

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Surviving the Billionaire Wars's avatar
Surviving the Billionaire Wars
37m

Yemen is escalating, closing Israel airspace & advised Israeli citizen to stay in their shelters or leave Occupied Palestine.

🇾🇪 Yemen has officially imposed a ban on all civilian air traffic to and from "Israel" 🚫✈️🚫🇮🇱🚫

The Humanitarian Coordination Center (HOCC) in Sanaa, Yemen, has officially notified the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) of the Yemeni Armed Forces' decision to impose an indefinite air traffic ban on "Israel".

https://t.me/RezistanceTrench/40484

https://x.com/Yemenimilitary/status/1919829396573008154

Yemen Military 🇾🇪 @Yemenimilitary

The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Security, President Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat:

Our response, with God's permission, will be devastating, painful, and it will be beyond the capacity of the Israeli enemy to bear.

To all Zionists from now on, stay in shelters or leave to your homelands immediately. Your failed government will not be able to protect you after today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture