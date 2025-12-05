Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Tiziano Tanari, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 29th October 2025.

(All emphasis mine, footnotes original).

A first major goal in the tragic situation in Gaza has been achieved: a truce has been reached, putting an end to the indiscriminate massacre and systematic destruction of the Palestinian people. We cannot speak of a definitive peace due to a myriad of circumstances that determine the opacity, irrationality and blatant hypocrisy of the political actions of the various representatives of Israel and the US. The most obvious and gross example of this is the signing of the peace agreement between Israel and Palestine on 13th October 2025 at the International Congress Centre in Sharm El Sheikh without the presence of representatives from the two countries in conflict.

Netanyahu’s justification for his absence is surprising: he had to attend the Jewish festival of Sukkot. This is another reason why Trump’s statement sounds out of place, if not downright grotesque: “This is an incredible day for the Middle East. It took three thousand years to get here. With the historic agreement we have just signed, the prayers of millions of people have finally been answered. Together, we have achieved the impossible. Finally, we have peace in the Middle East”.

This unfounded optimism, which smacks more of simple political propaganda, is already being called into question by Israel’s repeated breaches of the truce, with 153 tonnes of bombs dropped on Gaza, followed by other violations that are sparking protests from the entire international community.

Another obscure point concerns the anomaly of the negotiations that should lead to stable peace and which are made increasingly complicated, such as the exchange of prisoners, which is carried out in dribs and drabs, unreasonably fuelling a state of mistrust and tension on both sides. Many people plausibly believe that the whole thing is a charade with other aims; let us not forget Israel’s support for the creation of Hamas with funding at the time, with the aim of countering Arafat’s PLO [Palestine Liberation Organization]. This fact does not allow us, to date, to rule out the possibility that there may still be unofficial relations between the leaders of Hamas and Israel, especially after the dramatic events of 7th October 2023, an event that, for many, represents a sensational false flag due to the unjustifiable security breaches on the borders of the Gaza Strip. It should be noted that these borders are considered among the most controlled and secure in the world. It is completely incomprehensible how several hours passed between the attack by Hamas militants and the Israeli army’s response. This serious and unacceptable security breach necessarily opens up the more than plausible hypothesis that this attack was created, or allowed to happen with the complicity of the Israeli secret services, as a casus belli [Latin for “cause of war”] necessary to justify Israel’s subsequent devastating military response.

In this complex and dramatic situation, the inadequacy, ambiguity and consequent unreliability of the political leaders of the countries involved is evident in all its disconcerting clarity. On the one hand, we have the microscopic Gaza, without political representation or an army; on the other, we have Israel, supported by its “vassals” in the US, the world’s greatest power, which has provided it with the unconditional support necessary to destroy Gaza and attack six other countries in the Middle East. One example stands out: Trump’s bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites, which fuelled the dangerous risk of triggering a new war. His statements to the Knesset were disconcerting, declaring that he had supplied all the weapons requested by Israel and praising it for having shown that it “knew how to use them well”. Such a biased position towards Israel certainly does not guarantee fairness and impartiality as a mediator in peace negotiations.

International institutions and major world powers stand out for their indifference and inconsistency; in fact, they limit themselves to mere superficial condemnations with unworkable ideological proposals such as the (impossible) creation of two Peoples and two States. The West Bank is now completely occupied, in a widespread manner, by Israeli settlements, which are now impossible to remove; Trump’s statement expressing his opposition to Israel’s annexation of the territories, unfortunately, does not represent the slightest guarantee that this will not happen. Gaza has been completely razed to the ground by planned destruction that makes any kind of reconstruction by the Palestinian people impossible. Furthermore, the idea of peaceful coexistence has already proven to be an unattainable utopia, especially after the brutal massacre of a civilian population with no army to defend itself and no possibility of escape. How can such barbarism be defined if not by the term genocide?

Trump has presented a twenty-point reconstruction programme in which point 10 highlights that it will be carried out by investors and companies from third countries, thus opening up the market to private capital. Given that these multinationals are not philanthropists, the question arises: how and where will the inhabitants of Gaza find the money to buy their new homes? And who will finance the hospitals, schools and roads that private companies will build? It is clear to everyone that repopulating Gaza on these terms is absolutely unfeasible.

To this we must add the messianic radicalism of a large part of the Israeli population, which results in outright “chosen people” racism and fuels a deep hatred of Palestinians in many of them. In addition to Netanyahu, we can mention two prominent figures who are of fundamental importance for their support of the government: Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, both from the Israeli far right. These individuals, in addition to Netanyahu, have openly declared their goal of eliminating any Palestinian presence in the currently occupied territories and taking total possession of them. What kind of agreement can be expected with such a counterpart that does not include, without alternative, the complete exodus of the Palestinian people? We consider that Israel has a very strong influence on the US Congress through many lobbies; one above all, AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee), perhaps the most powerful, which for years has exerted very strong pressure on US politics as a whole. Despite this indisputable reality, Trump claims that the balance of power within Congress has changed, even though, in fact, the latter continues to operate servilely in the exclusive interests of Israel.

There is also another aspect that may seem secondary, if not fanciful, but it exists and is consistent with the aggressive and expansionist policies of Netanyahu and his government: the messianic goal of a Greater Israel, which would represent the territory that “God” “promised” to his people and which, with its constitution, would allow the long-awaited advent of their Messiah. We would like to make a brief observation, which we will discuss in more detail in future articles: how can one base an absolute and radical faith on a text that, over the centuries, has undergone thousands of manipulations and for which there are various sources that all disagree with each other; we do not know where, when or who wrote it. Considering such a nebulous, uncertain and undocumented tradition to be the “Word of God” and an indisputable dogma prompts us to turn to anthropological science to understand the logic that so destructively conditions the minds and existence of so many human beings.

Trump’s volatility and consequent unreliability, and the atavistic hatred, beyond all limits, shown by the Israeli government and army towards the Palestinian People, leave no other possibility than the probable and imminent end of the truce and the consequent resumption of bombing; the goal remains the complete expulsion of the entire population from Gaza, the only strategy that has ever been pursued.

Given the messianic and racial fury demonstrated by Israel at this point, anything can be expected, even a plan to achieve the establishment of Greater Israel. The wars and attacks on Middle Eastern countries in recent years are perfectly consistent with this almost eschatological vision.

What can be done to help Palestinians who no longer have land, homes or identity? Perhaps the only possibility, with significant support from international organisations, is to create new settlements in neighbouring countries around Israel, planned with local governments and entirely financed by the World Bank and the IMF [International Monetary Fund]. This would create a natural “belt” around the land of Zion that would ideally be impassable should any powerful fanatic decide, in the near future, to build a Greater Israel. [To be honest, I seriously doubt that Israel would ever allow this!]

The events of our times are showing us unequivocally that human folly knows no bounds and that we must be ready to counter any new manifestations of it.

With Palestine perhaps lost forever, we think of the future of the Palestinians, victims of a barbarity to which the world has, to date, been unable to respond.

