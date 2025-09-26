Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Pim Christiaans, originally in Dutch and first published on deanderekrant.nl on Saturday 23rd August 2025 and then translated into Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Sunday 24th August 2025. (All formatting original).

The EU is about to adopt laws that will put an end to the right to privacy of communications (“postal secrecy”), freedom of expression and free access to information on the Internet.

Soon, the government will be able to access chat messages, identification on the internet will become mandatory, and providers and platforms will be obliged to store user data for long periods of time so that investigative authorities can search for “suspicious patterns” in internet use retrospectively. The arguments put forward are the protection of minors and the fight against crime and terrorism. In reality, this is a “huge change in fundamental digital rights”, warns computer science lecturer Michel Portier in a recent broadcast of De Nieuwe Wereld and on his social media channels. “Europe is becoming a surveillance state. Once the measures are implemented, there will be no turning back”.

Portier, who studied computer science and works as a computer science lecturer at Saxion University in Deventer, paints a dystopian picture of the near future in the EU, referring to what is already happening in the United Kingdom. The Online Security Act [link], a law aimed at making the Internet safer for children, has been in force since 25th July 2025. All websites, YouTube channels, forums and social media posts with content that could be harmful to minors are now protected by an “age gate”: you can only access them if you can prove you are over 18. To do this, you need to upload your passport or go through another age verification process that doesn't really respect your privacy. “This way, every site knows exactly who you are”, says Portier.

Furthermore, there is no guarantee that the data you are required to provide and your visit to the site will not end up being disclosed due to a data breach. Not surprisingly, the use of VPN software, which allows users to hide their identity and location on the Internet, has increased by 1400% in the UK in just a few weeks.

According to critics in the UK, this is only the least obvious side effect of the new law. Toby Young, leader of the British Free Speech Union, an association that opposes Internet censorship, argues that the real problem lies in the severe penalties that websites and social media platforms risk incurring if they do not place potentially harmful content behind an age filter. In a video posted on his website, Young says that CEOs of internet companies could even face prison sentences if things go wrong. “This shows that this is the law of an authoritarian regime. The threat of draconian penalties causes an overreaction by websites and forums that do not want to take any risks and, to be on the safe side, put everything behind an age check”.

Some examples. Since smoking and children are an unfortunate combination, a platform for those who want to quit smoking has disappeared behind a digital wall, as have sites on naturism and forums where girls receive information about menstruation. On X, messages about the negative effects of immigration have been placed behind an age filter.

“The Online Security Act was presented as a measure to make children safer online”, says Michel Portier. “Who could possibly object to that? The result is that highly repressive legislation has been passed. Even a lot of legal and socially useful content disappears behind mandatory age verification”.

Portier argues that the UK will not be the only country to adopt this measure. Starting in 2026, five EU countries will begin trialling a similar online age verification requirement, after which mandatory age verification will likely be extended to the rest of the EU in 2027. As a result, platforms here will also position themselves behind a digital wall to avoid fines. According to the computer scientist, this is a form of indirect censorship. “I expect that the most critical podcasts and channels will disappear permanently as a result of the identification requirement. As a result, they will lose followers and will not be able to survive”. Soon, a loyal viewer of Nieuwe Wereld will open the channel on YouTube. A message will appear: “The information in this video has not been verified and may therefore be harmful to minors. Therefore, you can only view this video if you are over 18 years of age. You can identify yourself with a facial scan, which uses artificial intelligence to determine your age”.

The upcoming online age verification is just one of three measures that Portier believes will have “chilling consequences” when combined.

The other two measures involve a law requiring messaging services such as Signal and WhatsApp to monitor all messages for child pornography (Chat control) and a law requiring Internet companies to store all user data for long periods of time (ProtectEU). If all three laws are passed, “the internet will shut down”, according to Portier. At that point, government control will be total and there will be no turning back.

According to Portier, the most alarming part of the EU's three plans is the so-called chat control law, which the European Council will vote on on 14th October [2025]. This measure means that all messaging services – WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Signal, iMessage – will have to check every message for child pornography and grooming before it is sent.

“Think about it: every message, so billions!” Portier points out. To make this possible, a “neural processing unit” will be installed on all smartphones, an AI chip that analyses and checks messages extremely quickly and energy-efficiently for prohibited content.

“Everyone will have a spy on their phone watching and reading them,’ says Portier. The artificial intelligence that has to evaluate images and texts is far from accurate. “This means that soon anyone who takes a photo of their child in the bath will be reported. Artificial intelligence cannot distinguish between an innocent photo and a photo taken by a paedophile”.

The same applies to texts. Even an innocent text message sent to a minor that could be interpreted as provocative can trigger an alarm. Because artificial intelligence does not work perfectly, everything that is reported as suspicious will have to be reviewed by real people, says Portier. In short, hundreds of officials will soon be occupying an office to evaluate the photos and messages that citizens exchange with each other on a daily basis. Portier points out the absurdity of the system, which effectively puts an end to the secrecy of correspondence: “You think you're taking private photos, but in reality the government is looking at them. The effect is that people can no longer be sure that no one is reading their sensitive private messages. This is such a serious violation of fundamental privacy that people will start to behave differently. If you know someone is watching you, your behaviour changes”.

Meanwhile, according to Portier, it is impossible to verify whether only potential cases of child pornography will be monitored in the future. “We will never do that, that's for sure. In the future, it will be child's play for the authorities to check messages for other material”.

The third pillar of the EU surveillance state is the ProtectEU Directive, which aims to facilitate the prosecution of criminals and terrorists through the continuous collection of evidence. This legislation, which is still being drafted, will oblige providers to store (meta)data for a very long period of time so that investigative authorities can subsequently analyse it with the help of artificial intelligence. According to Portier, this will also allow investigative authorities to access data that citizens are required to upload due to mandatory age verification.

According to ProtectEU, it cannot be ruled out that chat messages from services such as WhatsApp and Signal will also have to be stored. Thanks to end-to-end encryption, these texts are not yet accessible to third parties (with the exception of suspicious photos and texts). However, according to Portier, in a few years it will be possible to decrypt these messages “in seconds” with the help of quantum computing.

Investigative authorities will certainly make good use of this. Portier outlines a disturbing scenario: you send a photo of your child to their grandmother and that photo is flagged as “suspicious” by artificial intelligence. For the investigating authorities, this is grounds for further investigation. Based on all your Internet activity and all your chat messages from the last ten years, artificial intelligence creates a profile of you.

“We have learned how this can go wrong from the case of subsidies”, says Portier. “It starts with a flagged photo, and suddenly the police are turning your house upside down. Even if you're innocent, the damage is already done. Try explaining the search to your neighbours or your boss”.

Michel Portier has long observed how the government is trying to gain ever greater control over citizens' online behaviour. But as an “Internet nerd”, he was convinced that he could always find a way to evade the controls. With the measures about to be introduced, however, even he will find it impossible to circumvent the restrictions. “If all the announced laws are implemented, the only reasonable option for me will be to emigrate from the EU”, he says, adding: “Our humanity is at stake”.

