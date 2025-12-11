EU towards implosion?

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever - from VRT News .

The European Union (EU) has begun its process of implosion. And this is not bad news at all, given that today this organisation is a threat to peace not only in Europe, but to the whole world, considering the warmongering statements issued by most European leaders towards Russia and in support of Ukraine!

Even Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who is certainly not a Eurosceptic, has threatened to take legal action if Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, uses Article 122 of the TFEU (Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union) to steal Russian assets seized in the EU and currently held at Euroclear in Belgium, as reported by VRT News, which quoted Bart De Wever as saying (emphasis added):

We are negotiating with the European Commission to see whether the proposal (from Commission President Von der Leyen) can be brought into line with the minimum conditions set by Belgium, which are widely recognised as being rational, reasonable, and justified. A great deal of goodwill has been shown, but there is a gap between the goodwill to do something and actually being able to do something, and that gap now needs to be bridged. You can’t rule anything out. If a decision is taken that, in my opinion, is at odds with the law and therefore makes no sense and poses major risks for this country, you can’t rule anything out. There are definitely better solutions than stealing money from the Russian central bank. This is a serious step. I think it is very unwise and ill-considered. We are also a country that always supports the European consensus. If they still want to do it—which I think is unwise, but Europe does many things that I think are unwise—there are three conditions to ensure that the risk does not fall on Belgium. If you can meet these conditions, we will be a loyal partner.

Essentially, Article 122 of the TFEU allows decisions to be taken without unanimity. So, with a qualified majority, they could approve the biggest theft in history.

Now, there are two points here: if they approve this theft unanimously (unlikely, given the opposition of Belgium and other countries such as Hungary and Slovakia), it will be an economic and financial catastrophe that could trigger the implosion of the European Union. If they approve this theft by a qualified majority, legal avenues will be opened, not only by Belgium, but also by Hungary, Slovakia and other countries that disagree with this totally illegal action.

Let’s take a good look at other articles of the TFEU to understand the hypocrisy of Ursula & co. Let’s start from Article 121: it is the same article that the Nordic countries have pointed a thousand times at the “dirty” countries like a loaded gun, with criminal sadism. This article requires the Commission to monitor “the economic development in each of the Member States” in order to prevent serious difficulties that could undermine the stability of the EU.

Article 126, which governs the excessive deficit procedure, even assigns the Commission the role of supreme officiant of accounting orthodoxy, called upon to intervene when a government ventures into policies that could compromise overall financial stability. Never mind that these are investments and expenditures for welfare. The frugal (or cunning) countries do not want this.

Article 136 (we are in the ESM zone), applicable to the Eurozone, reiterates the same mandate: to strengthen “the coordination and surveillance of […] budgetary discipline”, i.e. to avoid systemic shocks. And here we are talking about a new, unpredictable and potentially disruptive systemic risk.

That’s not all. There is also Article 207, which states that trade policy (which also includes sanctions and restrictions) must be consistent with the Union’s overall objectives, including economic stability.

In short, all these rules outline a “duty of caution”: the Commission cannot take initiatives that themselves create systemic risks without a proportionate legal basis and without an assessment of the effects on stability. In the past, much less has triggered the traps of austerity in the name of precaution. Has everything been forgotten?

So much for theory. Then there is the world in which some people want us to get our hands dirty: a Commission that, after building up an image of being the guardian of stability over the years, is now opening the door to an experiment so risky that it dwarfs any macroeconomic deviation by Member States. The idea of transforming frozen Russian sovereign assets into a war fund is such a leap into the dark that it calls into question the entire legal framework that these articles were supposed to protect. Because if there is one certainty in international relations, it is that State reserves are untouchable: they are the last bastion of global confidence. To tear it down for contingent political reasons means playing with the monetary credibility of an entire continent, with the relative predictability of financial markets, and with the reliability of the clearing infrastructure that has made Europe a decisive hub of global finance.

The paradox, which would be almost comical if it did not have such serious consequences, is that if any national government proposed a measure even remotely comparable to this level of instability, the European Commission would immediately open an enhanced surveillance procedure against it, accusing it of jeopardising collective financial stability. But since the risk is now being taken by the great guardian of the Treaties, there is no one left to watch over the watchdog.

The institution that should prevent the emergence of “systemically dangerous” behaviour is the same one that is introducing the most systemically dangerous behaviour of recent decades into the system.

Strictly speaking, it should sanction itself. Strictly speaking, it should explain why it has become the most deviant entity with regard to the stability mandate imposed on it by the Treaties.

In any case, the situation seems to be heading towards further internal chaos that could really cause the implosion of this vile and warmongering organisation. Ursula, please keep going, because this time you might be on the right track and many Europeans will finally thank you for doing something good: bringing this failed project of the EU to its end!

US piracy in the Caribbean

Let’s now move from Europe to the Caribbean, where the Outlaw US Empire has started piracy acts! In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen, yesterday (Wednesday 10th December 2025) it seized an an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, following a mission executed by the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and the US Coast Guard, with backing from the Department of War. US President Donald J. Trump himself gave the announcement saying:

We’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, large tanker, very large, largest one ever, actually, and other things are happening.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi shared a video of the operation (see below) on X, alleging that the vessel was transporting sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran:

According to Vanguard, a British maritime risk consultancy, the tanker seized by the Outlaw US Empire is Skipper, previously known as Adisa and sanctioned for participating in Iranian oil trading.

Of course, the Venezuela Foreign Ministry condemned the seizure of the vessel with an official statement saying (sources: Al Mayadeen and TeleSur - all emphasis mine):

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela strongly denounces and condemns what constitutes a blatant theft and an act of international piracy. Trump’s attitude has made it clear that the policy of aggression against our country is part of a deliberate plan to plunder our energy wealth. This new criminal act adds to the theft of CITGO, an important strategic asset belonging to all Venezuelans, seized through fraudulent judicial mechanisms outside any legal standard. It’s not migration, it’s not drug trafficking, it’s not democracy, it’s not human rights. It has always been about our natural resources — our oil, our energy, the assets that belong exclusively to the Venezuelan people Venezuela calls on all Venezuelans to stand firm in defense of the homeland and urges the international community to reject this aggression that seeks to normalize itself as a tool of pressure and plunder. Venezuela will not allow any foreign power to try to take from the Venezuelan people what belongs to them by historical and constitutional right. Venezuela will appeal to all existing international institutions to denounce this serious international crime and will defend its sovereignty, natural resources, and national dignity with absolute determination.

Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez (C) - from TeleSur .

During the People’s Assembly for Sovereignty and Peace of Our America yesterday, Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez stated (all emphasis added):

Venezuela is not afraid and is waging a great battle with the same fervor as our liberators. We believe in that Bolívar who said that the North Star is peace, the union of peoples. That Monroe was a slave owner and a racist. The people of Europe gave a lesson. The demonstrations have been impressive. The people are rising up. To Colombia, we say: we are ready for the union of our peoples and to raise the banners of the liberators. Presidents Lula [da Silva of Brazil] and Claudia [Sheinbaum of Mexico]: we have been ready for more than two centuries. We are not willing to negotiate, surrender, or succumb. [Addressing US leadership] Say what you want; no one believes you. Your speeches are based on falsehoods. Two centuries later, those yearnings for freedom remain alive. If there is a historical dispute between the United States and Venezuela, it is because they uphold the Monroe Doctrine and seek political, economic, cultural, and financial control of the hemisphere. We are Simón Bolívar, we are Manuela Sáenz, we are the great ones of America. And we will fight. The people are setting an example of struggle for all.

…warning that the US military deployment in the region is a threat not just to Venezuela, but to all the people of Latin America, as reported by TeleSur.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro - from Al Mayadeen .

Similarly, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, speaking on occasion of the 166th anniversary of the Battle of Santa Inés yesterday, said (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

Our school comes from the streets, neighborhoods, plains, and from labor struggles. I am not and do not wish to be a millionaire. I was and will remain the working president and president of the people. The same productive hands in the Venezuelan countryside will be the ones to carry rifles, tanks, and missiles to defend this homeland against any aggressor. [Maria Corina Machado] called on fascists and criminals to organize large marches. Even in Miami, not a single soul was seen supporting that fascism. Enough of eternal wars and imperial massacres, damn it! This homeland will never be colonized by any empire!

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel also condemned the US act of piracy and expressed support to the Venezuelan government, as reported by TeleSur:

Cuba expresses its full support for the Venezuelan government’s denunciation and strongly condemns the assault on an oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea, carried out by the U.S. Armed Forces. This constitutes an act of piracy, a violation of international law and an escalation of aggression against that sister nation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - from TeleSur .

Today Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov demanded investigations into the US seizure of the oil tanker:

And what quantities of supposedly illegal hydrocarbons were on that tanker? That is something that must be clarified. I hope that, out of respect for other members of the international community, the United States — even if it believes it has the right to carry out this type of action — explains on the basis of what facts it is taking these measures.

…as quoted in this article by TeleSur, which, in another one, reported the following statement by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry after a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart:

Firmly and categorically, Putin expressed his support for President Nicolas Maduro’s efforts to consolidate peace, political stability, economic development and social protection for the Venezuelan people. He also stressed that the Venezuelan people deserve absolute respect in their legitimate struggle to defend their sovereignty and independence. Both leaders agreed to deepen and expand these initiatives, recognizing their key role in strengthening economic, tourism and cultural exchanges.

It is worth remembering that the Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Venezuela is in full effect after its ratification by both countries earlier this year, as I reported here, and that Russia has been supplying Venezuela with its weapons and air defense systems.

Iran also expressed solidarity to Venezuela with the following statement issued by the Iranian embassy in Caracas, as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), Tasnim and Mehr News Agency:

The illegal move by the US government to seize a Venezuelan oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea without any justified or legal reason constitutes a blatant violation of international laws and regulations, including the inviolable principle of freedom of the seas and navigation. “Piracy in the Caribbean Sea” is the most appropriate title for this unlawful and unjustified move by the US, which seeks to achieve its goals by resorting to illegitimate measures, violation of national sovereignty, infringement of others’ rights, and the promotion of anarchism.

Finally, before moving from Venezuela to Iran, it is also worth mentioning that the former is considering withdrawing from the International Criminal Court (ICC), as announced by Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez who denounced the institution’s “subservience” to imperialist agendas, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

Should any aggression dare to enter the sacred territory of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, rest assured that we must defend it with our lives. This is not the peace of the subservient or enslaved, but of free men and women and sovereign peoples.

So spoke Amir Saeed Iravani

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani - from Tasnim .

On Tuesday 9th December 2025, International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime, Amir Saeed Iravani, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN), addressed the UN General Assembly meeting slamming the Zionist regime for its war crimes and crimes against humanity and underscoring “the international community’s legal and moral duty to prevent atrocities wherever they occur”, as per Tasnim. Here is the full text of his speech (all emphasis mine):

Madam President, Distinguished delegates, As we gather today at this high-level meeting of the General Assembly to mark the tenth anniversary of the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide, we reaffirm our utmost commitment to fighting against the crime of genocide and preventing it. As a co-sponsor of the General Assembly Resolution establishing this Day, we honor the dignity of all victims whose suffering compels the international community to act with conviction and moral clarity. Preventing genocide is not merely a shared aspiration; it is a binding obligation under international law, and a solemn duty owed to humanity. It is indeed our collective responsibility to prevent and punish genocide wherever and whenever it threatens. All States Parties bear the erga omnes obligation to prevent and punish genocide, and to refrain from rendering any aid or assistance to its commission. The prohibition of genocide is a peremptory norm of international law—one that no State may disregard, diminish, or selectively apply. Justice must be pursued relentlessly, for impunity only nurtures further atrocities. In this regard, we commend professional and principled work carried out by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory that presents deeply alarming conclusions regarding acts amounting to genocide by the Israeli regime in Gaza. Israel has repeatedly and openly defied international law, violating international humanitarian law and international human rights law in ways extensively documented by UN mechanisms. The International Court of Justice in its advisory opinion has already described genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. Israeli military operations have resulted in unprecedented killing and serious harm, the imposition of total siege and starvation, systematic destruction of healthcare and education systems as well as acts of sexual violence and widespread torture, direct targeting of women and children, widespread attacks on cultural and religious sites, and the obstruction of life-saving humanitarian aid. These acts cannot be justified, minimized, or obscured. We must confront the role of certain Western media platforms whose distortion and dehumanizing rhetoric have facilitated the justification of these genocidal acts. As the Special Rapporteur, Ms. [Francesca] Albanese, has highlighted in her report, many Western States have facilitated, legitimized and eventually normalized this genocidal campaign, reproducing colonial narratives and Israeli distortions of international law, all while hiding behind diplomacy. Madam President, Genocide cannot be erased by silence. Our voice for justice counts. The suffering of ‎genocide’s victims should transform our sorrow into a united determination to end this atrocity ‎once and for all. The United Nations must lead this effort—not just through holding such ‎commemoration events, but through the genuine moral will of its entire membership. The world must act—‎decisively, collectively, and without delay—to end this atrocity and uphold the dignity of ‎victims of genocide.

So spoke Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi - from Saba .

Moving to Yemen, yesterday the leader of the Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, gave a speech on occasion of the birth anniversary of Fatima al-Zahra, daughter of the Prophet Muhammad. Here is the full text of his speech, which touched upon different topics (from Saba - all emphasis added):

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful {Indeed, We have granted you, [O Muhammad], al-Kawthar. So pray to your Lord and sacrifice [to Him alone]. Indeed, your enemy is the one cut off.} [Al-Kawthar: 1-3] The Truth of Allah, the Almighty, the Sublime. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Al-Siddiqah Al-Tahirah (The Pure and Truthful One), the Mistress of the Women of the Worlds, Fatima al-Zahra, the daughter of the Messenger of Allah and the Seal of His Prophets, Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him and his pure progeny), and on the occasion of the International Day of the Muslim Woman, I extend my sincerest greetings and congratulations to our Islamic nation, and particularly to our Muslim sisters throughout the world. This blessed occasion is a celebration of the apple of the eye of the Messenger of Allah (PBUH), the Mistress of the Women of the Worlds, the Mistress of the Women of Paradise, and the Mistress of the Women of the Believers, as established in the well-known Prophetic texts narrated throughout the Muslim nation across its various schools of thought. This indicates her great level of faith, her high ethical and human status, and her role as a good example and inspiring model for all Muslim women. This is one of the most important concepts that must be entrenched in the Muslim woman in this era, an era in which our entire Islamic nation—men, women, elderly, and youth—faces the fiercest and most severe satanic, soft, misleading, and corrupting war. This war targets the nation’s identity of faith and aims to manufacture cultures and loyalties that deviate it from the path of glorious Islam, binding it instead to those misguided ones who have incurred the wrath of Allah, the Lord of the Worlds, and who are the very enemies against whom Allah warned in His saying, the Almighty: {O you who have believed, if you obey a party of those who were given the Scripture, they would turn you back, after your belief, as disbelievers} [Ali ‘Imran: 100], and in His saying, the Glorious: {O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. Some of them are allies of others. And whoever of you turns to them [in alliance]—indeed, he is of them. Indeed, Allah does not guide the wrongdoing people} [Al-Ma’idah: 51]. And the Almighty said: {And they want you to lose the right way} [An-Nisa: 44], and He said: {And they strive throughout the land [to cause] corruption, and Allah does not like corrupters} [Al-Ma’idah: 64]. Our Islamic nation has been harmed by this corrupting and misleading soft war more than by the hard war. The state of confusion, fragmentation, the disgraceful condition, the humiliation, the wretchedness, and the blind subservience to the enemies—which we see afflicting most of the two-billion-strong nation—are proof of this. The enemies have succeeded in subduing and subjugating most regimes and many people to their dictates. They have transformed the nation’s wealth into plunder for themselves, its homelands into military bases, and its human power into compliant, dedicated, and enslaved tools. They have emptied the nation of its human, ethical, and Islamic essence to a horrific degree. One of the most prominent manifestations of this state—and still ongoing—is the position of most of the two-billion-strong Muslim nation regarding the genocide and the most horrific and heinous crimes committed by the Zionist Jewish enemy, its American partner, and their Western Zionist supporters against the Palestinian people. This includes: the execution and killing of premature babies in neonatal units, thousands of infants killed by bombs and gunfire, starvation and the withholding of milk, and the killing of some children immediately after their mothers gave birth. It also includes the killing of thousands of Muslim women of all ages and circumstances, including pregnant women, the elderly, girls, and older women, in addition to the degradation of their human dignity and the commission of rape to violate the sanctity of some of them... and other horrific criminal practices that shame humanity. The horror and atrocity of these crimes have moved people across the furthest corners of the earth, driven by human conscience. They have come out in numerous and continuous demonstrations, expressing their strong indignation toward the Zionist enemy and its crimes. Active forces across the world have mobilized for various activities to support the Palestinian people. However, the situation was completely different in most Arab and Islamic countries, which have taken no position and made no meaningful move. Worse still is the action taken by some Arab regimes to provide economic, financial, media, and intelligence assistance to the Israeli enemy, in addition to contributing to shackling the nation from taking any effective action to support the Palestinian people. This is one of the greatest and clearest manifestations of the terrible defect in the reality of the nation, and the shocking decline on the human and moral level, as well as the level of vision, insight, and awareness. Most Muslims across the earth are experiencing a genuine crisis and bankruptcy in terms of awareness, ethics, and values. This is the real secret that has rendered this great nation—the two-billion-strong nation that possesses tremendous capabilities, the billion-sized population, and vast geography—lacking the value of all those factors and important elements of strength, and turning it into froth like the froth of a torrent, as stated in the Noble Prophetic Hadith. Because of this, its sworn enemy, the Zionist Jew, has been emboldened against it to the extent that he greedily seeks to impose an equation of complete violation upon its blood, honor, land, sanctities, religion, and worldly affairs. He strives to compel the nation to accept this, with the American accomplice enforcing it upon the nation. Consequently, many Arab regimes and many elites have become accepting of this, directing their blame toward the free men of the nation who do not accept it—those who still retain human dignity and the glory of faith. The state of the hypocrites among the Islamic nation—in their loyalty to the Zionists and their hostility towards the believers and those striving in the way of Allah from the nation’s sons and daughters—is the state expressed by the Holy Quran in the Almighty’s saying: {Deaf, dumb, and blind—so they will not return [to the right path]} [Al-Baqarah: 18]. This is because the evidence from the major events and daily occurrences testifies and indicates decisively the falsehood of their choice and their path of hypocrisy and submission to the enemies, their loyalty to them, and their acceptance of slavery under the title of [Peace], which they have distorted from its true meaning and made its content surrender, acceptance of total violation, and humiliating absolute servitude to the most criminal, most hateful, most ugly, and worst enemy of the nation, which is the Israeli enemy. They accept its control over the entire region under the title of [Changing the Middle East], linking with it in everything, and abandoning religion, dignity, freedom, and honor, selling all values for its sake. A single example of the hypocritical, submissionary choice, expressing loyalty to America and throwing oneself into the Zionist embrace, is sufficient to clarify the truth to anyone who retains the slightest level of human understanding and perception. That example is the groups controlling Syria. They are clear and explicit in their choice, affiliation, and orientation, proclaiming their loyalty to the American, stating that they are not hostile to Israel, that they seek a relationship with it, and that they are hostile to those who oppose it. They are indeed acting accordingly. Yet, despite all this, the number of destructive aerial raids has exceeded a thousand, the occupation of an area of eight hundred kilometers, Israeli military incursions reaching the Damascus countryside (just kilometers from the capital, Damascus), and daily kidnappings of the Syrian people... and other forms of complete violation. Also, a clear testament to the reality of Zionist aggression and criminality is the continuous violations of international agreements that have guarantors, as is the case in Gaza and Lebanon. The lack of insight and awareness, and the death of human conscience in most regimes, elites, and peoples of the Islamic world, save for a few, are the result of this corrupting and misleading satanic war. Therefore, it is very important to benefit from this blessed anniversary, this dear occasion—the anniversary of the birth of Al-Zahra (peace be upon her)—and other Islamic occasions to revive the Islamic spirit, illuminate with the light of guidance to correct misconceptions, uncover the accumulated darkness, and remove the veil that has blinded the hearts of many. And Allah is the One whose help is sought. Glorious Islam, with its Quran and its Messenger, is the supreme light through which a strong connection leads to the achievement of human advancement and perfection to the highest ranks, just as demonstrated by the supreme and highest model for the Muslim woman: Fatima al-Zahra, the Mistress of the Women of the Worlds. And just as there are high models among men and women from whom the nation must draw the highest spirituality, the finest awareness, and the greatest influence, so that the nation may restore its human dignity, its glory of faith, its global presence, and its intended role in carrying the divine message, the legacy of the prophets, striving to establish justice, rescuing the oppressed, the wronged, and the deprived, breaking the might of tyrants, criminals, and oppressors, and illuminating the worlds with the Light of Allah—instead of subservience, servitude, and submission to the arrogant, the devils, and the corrupters. Allah sufficient for us, and [He is] the best Disposer of affairs. What an excellent Protector, and what an excellent Helper. And peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.

I will conclude my article with the following caricatures from Saba:

From Saba.

