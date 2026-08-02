Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Lorenzo Maria Pacini, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Friday 19th June 2026. (All formatting original, footnote mine).

The greatest risk is not merely that citizens will stop using cash, but that they will cease to recognise the value of their own autonomy. And when a society forgets the meaning of real freedom, those in power no longer need to impose anything: all they need to do is update the software.

There is a curious feature of major contemporary political transformations: they are rarely presented for what they really are. No one announces a curtailment of individual freedoms; instead, the talk is of innovation, efficiency, security, inclusion and sustainability. It is the soft language of modern power, which does not impose but accompanies, does not command but suggests, does not compel but incentivises. The digital Euro fits perfectly into this dynamic.

At first glance, the project appears harmless. Who could possibly object to a faster, more modern and more efficient payment system? The European Central Bank [ECB] presents it as a simple technological evolution of the single currency, a tool designed to complement cash and safeguard European monetary sovereignty in the digital age. According to the official narrative, the aim is to reduce dependence on large private international payment networks, strengthen the resilience of the payments system and offer European citizens a secure, accessible means of exchange guaranteed directly by the central bank.

As is often the case, however, the problem lies not in the stated intentions but in the systemic consequences.

The digital Euro is not merely a new payment tool. It constitutes an anthropological, legal and political shift of enormous significance. To understand this, we must start with a fundamental question: what is money, really?

In the dominant technocratic view, money is simply a neutral tool to facilitate exchanges – a sort of lubricant for the economy. But in historical reality, money has always been much more than that. It represents a concrete form of freedom: the ability to buy, sell, give, save and transfer value without having to seek prior authorisation.

Cash possesses a characteristic that no digital technology can fully replicate: its autonomy.

When two people exchange a banknote, the economic transaction is complete in that single gesture. There are no intermediaries. There are no external authorisations. There are no servers, IT protocols, algorithmic checks or monitoring systems. There is only the will of the parties involved.

For this reason, cash represents one of the last remaining areas of individual sovereignty within increasingly digitalised societies.

The digital Euro radically changes this paradigm.

Every transaction requires an infrastructure. Every infrastructure requires rules. Every rule implies an authority that defines, interprets and enforces it.

In other words, citizens no longer use money directly, but access a platform that allows them to use money.

The difference may seem subtle. In reality, it is enormous. In the first case, the individual controls the tool. In the second case, it is the tool that defines the conditions under which the individual can access it. The ECB assures us that the digital Euro will not be programmable. However, the technical documentation itself provides for the possibility of automatic payments conditional on specific events or requirements. This is a distinction that is formally elegant but, in substance, hardly reassuring.

To understand the problem, one need only look at what has already happened in other digital spheres. Social media platforms do not directly control what we think, but they control the environment in which we think. Search engines do not decide what we read, but they decide what we see first. Algorithms do not impose behaviours, but they create incentives that steer behaviour. The same principle can be applied to money.

It is not necessary to programme every single unit of currency to influence citizens’ economic lives. It is sufficient to programme the ecosystem in which that currency circulates. A technology created to simplify could easily become a technology designed to monitor. A technology designed to facilitate could become a tool for manipulation. A technology conceived to guarantee Europe’s strategic autonomy could end up reducing the actual autonomy of Europeans.

This is where the true face of contemporary technocracy emerges.

Technocracy does not govern through traditional repression. It governs through management. It does not build physical prisons but administrative structures. It does not impose visible chains but mandatory procedures. The ideal citizen of technocracy is neither the rebel nor the subject. It is the user. The user does not truly own. They access. They do not decide. They select from predefined options. They do not exercise sovereignty. They accept terms of use.

This anthropological transformation is probably the most significant political phenomenon of our time. People in the twentieth century were still conceived as political subjects. People in the twenty-first century are gradually being redefined as nodes in an administrative network. Their relationships, their consumption, their movements, their communications and even their preferences are translated into data, recorded, analysed and transformed into information that can be used for economic and political purposes.

The digital Euro risks representing a further step in this direction.

Adopting a Marxist perspective as a critical tool, the issue takes on even more interesting contours. Karl Marx had identified money as one of the fundamental expressions of the social relations of capitalism. Money was not simply a medium of exchange, but the universal form through which capital organised society.

Today, however, capitalism has taken a further qualitative leap. It no longer confines itself to transforming human labour into a commodity. It also transforms data, information, behaviour and social relations into commodities. The great accumulation of the 21st century takes place not only in factories but in digital infrastructure. The world’s greatest wealth does not derive from traditional industrial production but from control over platforms, networks and information flows.

In this context, the digital Euro could become a tool serving a new phase of financial and digital capitalism. Paradoxically, while it is presented as an alternative to the power of tech multinationals, it risks reinforcing the very logic that characterises contemporary capitalism: the growing centralisation of information and the systematic control of economic behaviour. Classical Marxism denounced the alienation of the worker who lost control over the product of their labour; today, however, a new form of alienation is emerging.

Citizens risk losing control not only over the product of their labour, but also over the ways in which they use their income, save, purchase and trade. The issue is not merely one of privacy; it concerns power. Whoever controls the monetary infrastructure controls a fundamental aspect of social life, and whoever controls social life inevitably exercises political power.

From this perspective, the debate on the digital Euro often appears surprisingly superficial. Discussions focus on efficiency, cyber security, payment speeds and international competitiveness, while carefully avoiding the central issue: the relationship between technology and freedom. Every innovation shifts the balance of power; every monetary transformation alters the relationships between citizens, the State and the market; every digital infrastructure creates new dependencies.

The fundamental question is therefore not whether the digital Euro will work well, but rather: who will control the system? Within what limits? With what safeguards? And above all: who will oversee the overseers?

In the 16th century, Étienne de La Boétie spoke of “voluntary servitude” to describe the way in which people end up collaborating in their own subjugation. Five centuries later, the problem resurfaces in new forms.

Contemporary servitude does not wear uniforms. It does not march in the squares. It does not build walls. It presents itself as a mobile app, manifests as a digital procedure and hides behind the reassuring interface of a smartphone.

The digital Euro may never become the oppressive tool that some fear. That is possible, but the crucial point is another: it creates the infrastructure that makes a level of economic control unprecedented in European history technically possible. Freedoms are not generally abolished all at once; they are gradually replaced by systems that are more efficient, more convenient and safer. Until one day we realise that convenience has become dependence, that security has become surveillance and that efficiency has become conformity.

This is the real issue raised by the digital Euro.

Not the conflict between innovation and conservatism, nor the contrast between progress and nostalgia, but the choice between a society in which technology remains at the service of humankind and a society in which humankind is gradually adapted to the demands of technology.

For the greatest risk is not merely that citizens will stop using cash, but that they will cease to perceive the value of their own autonomy. And when a society forgets the meaning of real freedom, those in power no longer need to impose anything: all they need to do is update the software.

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