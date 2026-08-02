GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Bet Kurt's avatar
Bet Kurt
8h

Thank you

The greatest risk is not merely that citizens will stop using cash, but that they will cease to recognise the value of their own autonomy. And when a society forgets the meaning of real freedom, those in power no longer need to impose anything: all they need to do is update the software.

It's scary

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
7h

If you were wondering what life would be like in a digital fish bowl, you will not be wondering or thinking independently much longer.

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