Today I am providing my English translation of two articles, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org.

The first one is an article by Domenico Moro, published on Tuesday 9th December 2025.

(Italics and footnotes original, bold emphasis mine).

EUROPE AGAINST RUSSIA: DO WE NEED TO GET USED TO DYING IN WAR AGAIN?

Recently in France, public statements made by General Fabien Mandon, Chief of the French Defence Staff, caused quite a stir. According to Mandon, we must return to “accepting the loss of our young people. What is lacking is the strength of mind to accept suffering in order to protect who we are. If our country falters because it is not ready to accept losing its children, because we have to say it, to suffer economically because priorities will go to defence production, then we are at risk”. So, we must get used again not only to sacrifices in our standard of living to finance an increase in armaments, but above all to dying in war in France, and, it seems, throughout Europe.

A hundred years ago, the possibility of a young European being killed in war was considered to be in the order of things, however unpleasant. After the massacres of the First and Second World Wars, in Europe and, in general, in the advanced countries of the collective West, the unacceptability of dying in war became established. This position was also found in the US, although, unlike Western Europe, it had retained an explicitly imperialist stance even after the Second World War. The turning point in the US was the Vietnam War, during which conscripts proved unsuited to the dangers of combat, and the difficulties of motivating soldiers (and civilian support) through the dominant ideology became apparent. The US response was to introduce professional armed forces. In fact, since the end of the Vietnam War, it has been professional volunteers who have intervened in the numerous wars undertaken by the US. However, as the withdrawal from Afghanistan shows, even the losses of professionals are difficult for US public opinion to stomach.

The same trend towards a shift from compulsory conscription to a professional volunteer army also took hold in the main Western European countries, starting with Germany, France, Italy and Spain, between the 1990s and the early 2000s. The strategic concept underlying this solution is that with the end of the USSR, the need to “defend the homeland” ceased to exist and that troops should be deployed on so-called out-of-area missions, since we had entered the era of expeditions. There was therefore a need for a smaller and more mobile military instrument, suitable for deployment in distant countries, especially in the Third World, in peace-keeping or peace-enforcing operations. The conflicts that were expected to be fought were low-intensity ones, against guerrillas or militias with little or no heavy weapons. Despite this, when limited military casualties occurred, such as in Nassiriya [in Iraq] on 12th November 2003, when 19 Italian soldiers were killed, the emotion was strong. Thus, for a long period of time, Europe spared itself conflicts with high human casualties, which the countries of the global South have always been forced to deal with, often precisely because of wars waged by Western countries using air power or manipulating local factions.

New military doctrine and new defence model

Today, the way we understand the Armed Forces seems to be changing again. The new enemy, for the Western European political class, is Russia, and the war to be fought is no longer a low-intensity one against guerrilla forces, but a high-intensity one against heavily armed and technologically advanced armed forces. The reason, according to various sources, is Russia’s desire to restore the “Soviet empire”, threatening Western Europe as well. This narrative omits the fact that it was NATO that expanded menacingly to Russia’s borders, despite the promises made by Western leaders to Gorbachev at the time of the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact, and that NATO always intended to incorporate Ukraine as well. Equally overlooked is the fact that the war in Ukraine between the Ukrainian government and the Russian-speaking minority in Donbass began long before Russia intervened and had caused 10,000 deaths among the Russian-speaking population.

So, faced with this supposed new danger, Europe is modifying its military instruments, both in terms of material resources and personnel. The ReArm Europe programme, presented by the European Commission in March 2025, provides for the allocation of €800 billion for armaments and the possibility for European states to exceed the 3% public deficit limit for military spending. More recent news, as far as Italy is concerned, is that 41% of the funds for industry, €10.3 billion out of a total of €25.1 billion, from the Ministry of Industry and Made in Italy (Mimit) will go to arms. These are resources that will be diverted from welfare (health, education, etc.) and from strategic industrial sectors in difficulty, such as steel, which – we say en passant – would require the nationalisation of the former Ilva [Italian company in the metals industry; for much of the 20th century, it was Italy's largest steel producer and one of the largest in Europe].

But there are also important developments in terms of the personnel who will have to use these new weapons. In fact, the professional armies of the expeditionary era are too small for the new tasks. The Italian Armed Forces, for example, number 160,000 men and women. For this reason, some European countries, such as Lithuania, Latvia, Sweden and Croatia, have reinstated compulsory conscription, while Norway and Denmark have extended it to women. More importantly, Germany and France, as well as Belgium and Poland, have decided to introduce military service, albeit not compulsory. In Germany, Chancellor Merz has decided to increase the number of soldiers from 180,000 active and 50,000 reservists to 260,000 active and 100,000 reservists. If the ranks cannot be filled with volunteers, compulsory conscription will be reintroduced. In France, Macron said, “We need mobilisation, the mobilisation of the nation to defend itself… to be ready and respected… in the face of the acceleration of the crisis and the intensification of threats”. The new soldiers will receive a salary of €800 per month for 10 months. The French goal is to double the reserve force to 80,000 by 2030, to be mobilised and deployed in any conflicts. As for Italy, Defence Minister [Guido] Crosetto has said he wants to bring a bill before Parliament on voluntary service similar to that in Germany and France.

The aggressive stance of NATO and Europe towards Russia

These increases in military personnel and mobilizable reserves are not comparable to the mass conscription that would be necessary in the event of a real war with a nation such as Russia, which has 146 million inhabitants and the second largest armed forces in the world, with 1.32 million active soldiers and 2 million reserves. However, it is a serious sign that Western Europe is taking an aggressive stance that is clearly directed against Russia. This becomes evident when we combine the above decisions with statements by prominent Western military leaders, including not only France’s Mandon. In this regard, a worrying statement was made to the Financial Times by Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, who, in addition to having been [Italian] Chief of Defence Staff, is now NATO’s highest-ranking military officer. The admiral said that NATO is considering pre-emptive strikes against Russia. It is true that Cavo Dragone was referring to hybrid warfare, which includes cyber attacks, economic warfare, fake news and other low-intensity operations, but these operations are still very damaging to the countries that are targeted. Not to mention that making such statements while an attempt is being made to resolve the Ukrainian conflict is inappropriate, to say the least. After all, the most important European states – the so-called willing – had already opposed Trump’s peace plan, proposing a new text on which to base negotiations that is clearly unacceptable to the Kremlin.

The Russian reaction to Cavo Dragone’s words was quite decisive. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Italian admiral’s statements were “an extremely irresponsible step, demonstrating that the alliance is ready to continue towards escalation. We see a deliberate attempt to undermine efforts to overcome the Ukrainian crisis. People who make such statements should be aware of the risks and possible consequences, including for the members of the alliance themselves”. Vladimir Putin’s reaction was equally strong: ’We have no intention of fighting against Europe, I have said this a hundred times. But if Europe wants to fight us, we are ready”.

In short, Europe seems to be taking an aggressive stance towards Russia, which makes it difficult to stop a war that is clearly already lost for Ukraine (and NATO), and the longer it goes on, the more unsustainable the situation in Ukraine will become. At this point, however, one question arises: why is Europe taking this kind of stance instead of playing a third-party and mediating role between the two contenders? This seems even more inexplicable to some given that sanctions against Russia have deprived Europe, and Germany and Italy in particular, of low-cost gas supplies, on which they had based the fortunes of their manufacturing exports. Furthermore, the financing of the Ukrainian war has cost Europe €50 billion between January and August 2025, and will cost much more, because Trump will only supply Ukraine with weapons that Europe is willing to pay for. Two-thirds of Ukraine’s financing needs for the next two years amount to €90 billion, which will be covered by the European Commission. The ways in which the Commission hopes to raise these funds are rather dubious: either by raising money on the financial markets, which is unattractive to those states hostile to joint debt, or by using the €210 billion of Russian assets that have been frozen in Western European financial institutions, which is tantamount to stealing other people’s property.

The causes of European aggression towards Russia

To understand why Western European countries are so stubbornly hostile towards Russia, we offer the following explanations.

The first is the existence of collective imperialism, to use Samir Amin’s term, which includes the G7 countries (the US, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and Canada) and which opposes the Global South and the BRICS countries, of which Russia is one of the most important members. For this imperialism (or collective West), an autonomous and strong Russian state is an adversary to be eliminated or reduced in strategic terms. This orientation characterises the relationship between Russia and Great Britain, which is historically inspired by the doctrine of Halford Mackinder (1861-1947), English geographer, MP and founder of geopolitics. According to Mackinder, if you want to dominate the world, you must dominate Eurasia, and if you want to dominate Eurasia, you must dominate the so-called Heartland, the geopolitical centre of the world. This centre, an area between Asia and Europe, coincides with Russia. For this reason, the British Empire opposed the Russian Empire at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries in the so-called Great Game for the domination of Central Asia. In addition to the British motivations, there were those of France, which, in recent years, has seen its influence over its former African colonies drastically reduced, many of which have replaced it with Russia. It is therefore no coincidence that Britain and France were the initial core of the “willing” to support Kiev and oppose Moscow.

But it is all the Western European financial elites, unlike their peoples, who are against a strong and autonomous Russia. Imperialism, in fact, as the British economist John A. Hobson said at the beginning of the 20th century, arises from the accumulation of surplus capital in advanced states, which therefore need to invest it abroad. Hence the need to control the world politically and militarily. The imperialism of these elites was based first on European national imperialisms and then, after the Second World War, on a sort of collective imperialism led by the US. For decades, until [Joe] Biden, the imperialist doctrine of the latter was based on a theory developed by [Zbigniew] Brzezinski in 1997, which, in line with Mackinder, advocated incorporating Eastern Europe into NATO in order to weaken Russia. This strategy was disregarded by the advent of [Donald] Trump, who is no less imperialist than Biden, but identifies China as the strategic adversary of the US and therefore seeks to divide the two powers, Russia and China, because together they are too tough a nut to crack. Furthermore, Trump has made it very clear, reiterating the concept in the recent National Security Strategy document, that Europe must begin to provide for its own defence. At this point, the disorientation of the European elites, who for decades have relied on US power and are now rushing frantically to strengthen their military force, is entirely understandable.

The final explanation for the hostility towards Russia lies in the fact that it is a good reason to increase public spending through military expenditure, which is the only type of spending for which the EU allows budget constraints to be exceeded. This is a kind of military Keynesianism, i.e. state support for capital in a period of persistent economic stagnation. This is particularly true for the economies of Italy, France and Germany. Recently, in fact, the OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] published its GDP [Gross Domestic Product] forecasts for its member countries, showing that it is precisely the three main economies of the Eurozone that are lagging behind with sluggish annual growth rates, which in 2026 will stand at +0.3% for Germany, +0.5% for Italy and +0.8% for France. The companies that recorded the highest growth in share value on European stock exchanges over the last year were arms manufacturers, such as Germany’s Rheinmetal (+135.7%) and Italy’s Leonardo (+79.33%). Furthermore, war, with its destruction of buildings, facilities and infrastructure, is a tempting investment opportunity. Western European States, thanks to their support for Zelensky’s government, are aiming to win contracts for the reconstruction of Ukraine, starting with Italy, which, not coincidentally, hosted the conference on recovery in Rome.

In conclusion, it is clear that European imperialism is leading us down a slippery slope towards war against a State that, in reality, is not threatening us. Europe’s position is based on the interests of a minority, that of financial capital, which run counter to the broader interests of the European peoples in peace and economic cooperation. According to Censis [an Italian socio-economic research institute], this is further confirmed by the fact that 66% of Italians believe that increasing the armed forces should be abandoned if it means cutting welfare, and that as many as 44% believe that Italy should not intervene militarily even if a NATO country were attacked [yes! Read this again!]. In any case, the European elites who oppose Russia are playing with fire. In fact, Western Europe continues to provoke, in a completely unrealistic manner, a State that, in addition to having the second largest army in the world, is also a nuclear superpower with the largest number of nuclear warheads in the world. Not to mention that, to return to the words of General Mandon, Russia has shown that it has a much higher tolerance threshold for human losses than Western Europe.

The second article by Federico Dal Cortivo was first published on the newspaper L’Adige of Verona on Thursday 4th December 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Friday 5th December 2025. (All formatting original).

Europe and Italy move towards reintroducing conscription

General Maurizio Boni.

Federico Dal Cortivo of L’Adige di Verona discussed this with General Maurizio Boni, who was Deputy Commander of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC) in Innsworth (United Kingdom), Chief of Staff of the NATO Rapid Reaction [sic - it should be Deployable] Corps Italy (NRDC-ITA) in Solbiate Olona (Varese), and head of the planning and military policy department of the Allied Joint Force Command Lisbon (JFCLB) in Oeiras (Portugal).

He commanded the Pozzuolo del Friuli Brigade, the Italian Joint Force Headquarters in Rome, the Army Simulation and Validation Centre in Civitavecchia and the Horse Artillery Regiment in Milan, and was head of the training office of the Army General Staff and deputy head of operations at the Joint Forces Operational Command in Rome.

General, after years of promoting the professionalisation of the Armed Forces, the issue of a return to compulsory military service is now filling the pages of newspapers. French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that a special form of military service (abolished in 1997) will be reintroduced from 2026 with the aim of reaching a total of around 50,000 soldiers by 2035. What do you think about this?

“The French and German projects, which are the reference points for our draft law, refer to a system of voluntary military service that is already causing a lot of confusion. The term “conscription” implies compulsory military service, an idea that is conceptually opposed to voluntary service in the armed forces. Today’s operational scenarios, with particular reference to the Russian-Ukrainian war, but also those of the past, have shown us that even at the lowest levels, where soldiers play a leading role, skills are required that can only be guaranteed by a professional army.

I do not believe, therefore, that the choices made at the time should be called into question, but it is a matter of understanding to what extent and with what tasks the ranks of the armed forces can be integrated with non-professional personnel on fixed-term contracts who are already present in the current national system.

It may be that France is disappearing from West Africa and wants to reposition itself geopolitically (the recent permission given to private military companies based on the Anglo-Saxon model), it may be that in recent decades the West has fought low-intensity wars from Iraq to Afghanistan for which elite units were largely sufficient, it may be that, as in the British army, with its centuries-old tradition of professionalism, there is now an exodus that can no longer be offset by current recruitment, an exodus that has coincidentally increased since the outbreak of the high-intensity conflict in Ukraine. What is the situation today in the various European armed forces of NATO?

“In this regard, distinctions must be made. In the Scandinavian and Baltic countries, which apply the concept of ‘total defence’ where all State institutions, not just military ones, deal with a possible conflict, the situation is not critical at all. But we are talking about small armed forces, in the context of the overall military system of the Atlantic Alliance, albeit very efficient ones.

The armed forces of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden range from 20,000 to 24,000 personnel per country. Lithuania has 23,000 troops, Latvia 17,250 and Estonia 7,000 (data referring to April 2024). The situation is different in the other European NATO members, where, on average, the actual propensity of young people to enlist or fight is low.

Future Soldier Project.

Conscription clashes with the human factor

Even in countries that have announced their intention to build the strongest armies in Europe, such as Poland and Germany. In the first case, a survey conducted by the Warsaw-based “Public Opinion Research Centre” last May [2025] indicates that over 70% of Poles do not want to participate in any form of military training (Poland has approximately 203,000 troops).

In Germany (approximately 187,000 troops), a similar survey reveals a theoretical majority in favour of reintroducing conscription (especially if volunteering is not enough) but, at the same time, only 16% of those interviewed would say “yes, definitely” to taking up arms to defend Germany in the event of an attack; a further 22% would answer “probably”. Young people under the age of 29 are among the least willing to engage in armed conflict.

This indicates that, although there is theoretical political and social support for the reintroduction of conscription, the actual willingness of young people to enlist or fight is very low. However, the German government has stated that it wants to reach 260,000 troops by 2030, a number that, with reservists, would reach 460,000. I think it will be very difficult”.

In Italy, where compulsory military service was abolished in 2005, Defence Minister Crosetto has announced that he will propose a “bill” to the Council of Ministers and then to Parliament. In your opinion, is a return to compulsory military service, even partial, feasible, and if so, how? Or is it just anti-Russian warmongering propaganda?

“Compulsory military service, which could hardly be “partial”, would require enormous resources in terms of time and money to rebuild the recruitment and training system we had during the Cold War, including the infrastructure of barracks to be renovated or built from scratch. I also believe that it would not be socially sustainable. A recent survey conducted for YouTrend / Sky TG24 shows that among young people aged between 18 and 34, the majority (55%) are against the reintroduction of compulsory conscription, with only 36% in favour.

But this is not, in my opinion, the fundamental issue. Referring back to the first question, we need to discuss the operational requirement (i.e. increasing the number of personnel to do what?) and then define the new staffing levels.

If the prospect is that of perpetual conflict with Moscow, resources will never be sufficient. One gets the impression that the current proposal is intended to promote the concept of an armed populace because Russia may attack us, a hypothesis that I personally consider unfounded.

On the other hand, if it were true that a Russian attack were really imminent, then we would have to immediately call all able-bodied men and women to arms, initiating general mobilisation. As this is impossible, solutions are being sought that do not address another fundamental issue, namely the ageing of military personnel, as has been repeatedly pointed out by successive Chiefs of Staff of the Army during hearings before the Defence Committees of the House of Commons and the Senate. I am referring to the Army because it is the armed force where the manpower factor is most significant.

The problem has been postponed over the years, even when Russia annexed Crimea and all NATO armies began the long process of adapting to the operational requirements of high-intensity conflicts. Rejuvenating the army means ensuring the regular departure of older personnel, giving them access to other sectors of the public administration or facilitating their reintegration into civil society, a project that was conceived at the time but never supported by politicians. At the same time, new personnel should be recruited and trained to be sent to the regiments, bearing in mind that it takes, on average, at least eighteen months to train a soldier to become proficient in their role”.

Finally, general, we only hear talk of GDP, loans, acquisitions of sophisticated weaponry, and the elusive “European army”, but no one in Europe, from the unelected bureaucrats in Brussels to the various defence ministers, ever mentions the most important factor, the “soldier”, who we could say is unknown to many young Europeans, given the individualistic “dominant culture” far removed from the concepts of homeland and sacrifice? This is the complete opposite of Russia, which the “willing” would like to attack... and where support for the “Special Operation” is high across all sections of the population. What do you think?

“You have rightly highlighted another key aspect of the issue of European defence, namely the excessive focus on military procurement and the role of the defence industries of NATO and EU member states, to the detriment of assessments of the human element, which we have only touched upon in this interview. In this context, Russian and European societies are profoundly different in their perception of military affairs, with the exception, as we have seen, of a few cases.

The question of which, how many and whether European citizens should know how to use the weapons systems that are being acquired in great haste, and in what scenarios, is still open and deserves a much more participatory public debate”.