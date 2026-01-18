GeoPolitiQ

Diana van Eyk
10h

When I was a kid watching cartoons where the bad guy wanted to rule the world, I used to think, "Why would anyone want to rule the world?" I hadn't heard the word 'hegemony' back then, but I still don't get it. Why shouldn't countries live and let live?

Europe has so much going for it as far as food, culture, architecture, yet it's throwing its money into senseless war with Russia that just wants peace. And when its young people don't want to fight a war. It just doesn't make sense to me.

If all that money going into a nonsensical war was invested in making Europe the culturally rich place it once was, and into its people and to restoring health care, education, architecture and infrastructure, and into caring for the environment -- the real threat to the planet -- that would make so much more sense.

I guess this wouldn't be as profitable to Europe's elite, but they have enough already.

It's time for peace and not for stupid, senseless, murderous, environment destroying war. Humanity needs to grow out of this kind of insanity.

Johannes S. Herbst
10h

Nothing significant will happen. Merz even has started to tell that we have com to terms with Russia. The defense industry is not willing to invest in new factories. They just fill their order books for fancy weapons and drive the prices.

Plus, with the economical decline of the EU economies, there will less and less money. New, more russia-friendly goverments will come. So the efforts will just be enough to keep the status or even less.

