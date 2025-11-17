What follows is my English translation of a two-part article (1 and 2) that Italian politician and journalist Pino Cabras posted on his Telegram channel on 18th October 2025.

(Italics original, bold emphasis mine)

They called it Preserving Peace, but there is no trace of peace: since European leaders think that [George] Orwell’s 1984 was not a novel but an operating manual, every good promise means the exact opposite: peace is war.

Behind the hypocritical language of Brussels lies the greatest rearmament in European history: €6.8 trillion by 2035, or €15,000 for every citizen, including newborns. For a family of four, that’s €60,000. But don’t worry, you’ll find it, you’ll find it: Greece has just approved a 13-hour working day [see here], and we know that Greece is a testing ground for everything that is then done on a larger scale in the beautiful world of Real Europeanism.

It is a plan that does not defend us from anyone, but bleeds us dry: the whole of Europe is doing it. After attempting suicide twice in two world wars, perhaps this time pro-European Europe will finally succeed, with the good wishes of its leaders.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico explained it well yesterday [17th October 2025]: these madmen in Brussels only talk about war (pardon me, peace!), they only make commitments on weapons, while any other issue is summarised in documents with no operational implications. In practice, on all the issues that the EU should theoretically deal with, they are now writing nonsense translated from Polish or Estonian. On the other hand, on the issues that the EU should not deal with, namely war and freedoms, they are already writing in detail the act of expropriation of your home.

The Toxic Cotonata Medusa [i.e. Ursula von der Leyen] leads something that does not even remotely resemble an institution with any residual connection to the common good. Ursula is now only the visible leader of a secretive war consortium with dictatorial tendencies.

Around her is a Russophobic court that has turned Baltic paranoia into a state religion.

There is talk of “common defence”, but it is a war against ourselves.

Europe has contracted a disease that attacks its own immune system: it has become an autoimmune syndrome. A body that no longer recognises its own cells and destroys them one by one.

Every Euro spent on weapons is healthy tissue sacrificed: hospitals, schools, research, freedom.

It is money that moves to destroy itself, like a mad antibody that mistakes blood for the virus.

“If you want peace, prepare for war” is the new theology of fear. In reality, we are not defending ourselves from anyone — we are invading ourselves. With debt, with propaganda, with blind faith in the cult of force. The Nazi leaders of 90 years ago left behind weeds that are sprouting in a new self-destructive context.

The most worrying thing, even more than the economic aspects, is that the madmen in charge are abandoning diplomacy and replacing it with threats.

Nothing grows under the “European dome” anymore: only supposed shields, drones, tanks, bureaucracy and a whole host of new initiatives and freedom-killing laws followed by zealous traitors across the continent, creating new forms of censorship and manipulating elections and the media.

The middle classes are disappearing, cities are ageing, inequalities are exploding.

We defend ourselves from ghosts while we consume ourselves from within.

Europe is not under attack: it is self-harming.

It claims to be under siege, but the sad and chilling truth is that it is corroding itself, sacrificing the middle classes in a paralysing dependence 2.0 on the US.

And while it claims to want to “preserve peace”, it is treating the fever of fear with the chemotherapy of war.

The sleepwalkers who are driving the game want to sabotage any compromise that would resolve the war in Ukraine, because in their mad plan that war must continue at literally any cost. They say they want to defend peoples from aggression, but they have demonstrated their total lack of credibility by pandering to genocidal leaders in the Holy Land because “they do the dirty work” (as Chancellor Blackrock Merz, the grim prophet of the new/old face of Germany with the helmet, says). Everything they say about democracy, politics, security and Russia is false, as can be seen from the facts. You are, we are in danger for endogenous reasons, not because of Putin!

This is something that the masses who have discovered the genocide of the Palestinians and taken to the streets will have to understand. They have indeed developed a sense of danger due to the extreme degradation of humanity represented by that portion of the “world war in pieces” being waged in the Near East, and there it was easier to understand, as one only had to look at the rubble stretching as far as the eye could see on the horizon of Gaza. However, they will have to make a quantum leap here “at home” to discredit and politically overthrow the European dictatorship, which - like all dictatorships and mafias - promises us security while robbing us.

Ursula and her techno-henchmen point out the enemy to us. However, a German of a very different calibre to Ursula, Bertolt Brecht, warned us:

When it comes time to march,

many do not know

that at their head

marches the enemy.

The voice that commands them

is the voice of their enemy.

And whoever speaks of the enemy

is himself the enemy.

