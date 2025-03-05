Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both originally in Italian.

The first one was published on Comidad.org on Thursday 27th February 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

EUROPE AT WAR NOT AGAINST RUSSIA BUT AGAINST PENSIONERS

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Nobody is denied an epochal turning point and it would have been unfair to exclude the newly appointed US Vice-President J.D. Vance from the crowded club of heralds of palingenesis. On the other hand, [Italian President Sergio] Mattarella's infamous speech on Munich [agreement in 1398] and Vance's speech in Munich [link] have something in common, namely the rhetorical-narrative structure of “we have been too good”, which is more significant and consistent than content or contingent pretexts. Mattarella said that in Munich in 1938, the Anglo-French had trusted and the Third Reich had taken advantage of such naive helpfulness. Vance recounted in turn that the US had financed Europe but, despite such generosity, the ungrateful EU had strayed so far from common values as to even question the mythical “democracy”. Vance warned, however, that now “there's a new sheriff in town”; only, this joke is also an old one, and in fact in the workplace it is propagated with every arrival of a new “manager”.

Up to now, the Trump administration has mainly moved on a public relations level, trying to sell to public opinion an eventual withdrawal from Ukraine as its own success and a defeat for Europe alone. The start of negotiations with Russia is currently being subjected to the same kind of magical thinking with which the issue of war has been treated. A negotiation can be almost as complex as a war and the fact that one wants to negotiate (assuming one really does) does not automatically imply the ability to do so. Indeed, Trump's position is inherently schizophrenic. On the one hand he says he wants to ease tensions with Russia, on the other hand he requires Europeans to buy more and more weapons and more gas from the US, which presupposes the permanence of tensions with Russia.

NATO secretary Mark Rutte was not misled by the many unknowns in Vance's speech, pretended to believe that everything was clear, and peddled the pre-packaged solution, urging the Europeans not to complain about being excluded from the peace talks table, but to make an effort to count more to get there. The remedy for Europe's insignificance is obviously to spend more on arms, not least to ensure their flow to Kiev. Vance would have brought the “epoch-making breakthrough”, but Rutte says the same things as before and that he would repeat in any case.

From the point of view of actual military capability, Rutte's statements are pure nonsense, since American weapons have not offered much proof in the field, whereas producing in Europe would first require a strategic rethink to understand what is needed, and only then establish the necessary budget. Our zealous Rutte, on the other hand, is a broken record; not only does Rutte continually and uncritically recite the mantra of increasing military spending by randomly spouting GDP percentages, he even suggests where to find the money. The treasury to draw on is always the one favoured by “real capitalism” (a.k.a. welfarism for the rich), namely public money. Governments are supposed to finance arms purchases by plundering from the resources of healthcare and social security. Cutting pensions is always passed off as the panacea for all ills, the sovereign remedy for every emergency, past, present and future; in fact, this is how the [Mario] Monti government “saved” Italy from financial default in 2011. Now the same “cure” (cutting pensions) is called upon to save us from the Russian invasion.

Perhaps geopolitics is overrated; in fact, Rutte had it in for pensioners long before he became NATO secretary. At the Davos forum two years ago, Rutte lashed out at France and Italy, guilty, according to him, of excessive pension spending. At that time Rutte had not yet broken the pretext of the Russian threat, so he quietly admitted that his goal was the privatisation of social security through pension funds. Forget “cutting”, this is about privatising a fair amount of pension contributions.

Many say that Russia is also European, but we are in the realm of opinion; besides, that would not even be a great compliment to Russia. The real issue is that as soon as you step outside the suggestion of the bellicose narrative, you realise that the real chances of a war between the EU and Russia are close to zero, and perhaps even less. On the other hand, there is the real war that the European oligarchies have been declaring on all pretexts to the pensioners and the subaltern classes in general for several decades. Those who think that Europe's problem is the servile constraint towards the USA have not sufficiently considered the hypothesis that that and other external constraints are above all the alibi for a class war of the rich against the poor.

The second article, by Giuseppe Salamone, was published on L’Anticonformista yesterday, Tuesday 4th March 2025. (All formatting original).

Göring's lesson and the manipulation of the masses: a timeless scheme!

Ursula von der Leyen.

Some sentences, once read, are never forgotten. The conversation between psychologist Gustav Gilbert and Hermann Göring during the Nuremberg trial in 1946 is one of those moments in which the truth is expressed with ruthless lucidity. Göring, Hitler's right-hand man and founder of Gestapo, does not hide behind hypocrisies: he describes with disarming clarity how leaders can manipulate entire nations, taking the people exactly where they want them.

Here is the key passage of that dialogue:

GÖRING:

Hermann Göring, Hitler's right-hand man and founder of Gestapo.

“Of course people do not want war. Of course ordinary people do not want war; neither in Russia nor in England nor in America, nor, for that matter, in Germany. This is clear. But after all it is the leaders of a country who determine its policy and every time it is only a question of getting the people where you want them, that is always true, in a democracy as in a fascist dictatorship, in the presence of a parliament or in a communist dictatorship”.

GILBERT:

“There is a difference. In a democracy the people has a voice in political decisions through the representatives they have elected, and in the United States only Congress can declare war”.

GÖRING:

“Oh, yes all this is splendid, but voice or no voice, the people can always be subjugated to the will of the leaders. It is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are under attack and denounce the pacifists for their lack of patriotism which can only endanger the country. It works the same way in any nation”.

A clear, simple, frighteningly effective mechanism. Now, let us look around.

The present and the repetition of history

Göring's words are not just a piece of history: they are a warning. Today, the same strategy is repeated in more refined ways, but with the same objective: to convince the public that there is a constant threat and that only by blindly following government directives can security be guaranteed.

How many times are we told that we are under attack?

International conflicts justify increased military spending.

Geopolitical tension demands sacrifices and total alignment with government choices. Those who dissent are labelled as pro-enemy, subversive, dangerous to national stability. The same logic, the same methods, the same consequences.

Have we really learnt from the past?

History teaches us that consensus is built on fear and that peoples, when pushed into panic, will accept any measure to feel safe. Göring knew this well, and his lesson still holds true today.

The only defence against this cycle is awareness. It is not a matter of denying the real problems in the world, but of being able to recognise when fear is being used as a political weapon.

Are we being led, once again, towards scenarios that are already written?