GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Liana Chenoweth Kornfield's avatar
Liana Chenoweth Kornfield
2h

This is insanity. These ignorant Western supremacists, spurred and whipped up by the US and billionaires making billions and trillions for decades, who have clearly not experienced the horrors of war and devastation themselves, play like children with nuclear weapons as if they were toys that one can "win" with. No aftermath, vast indiscriminate death, no fallout, inedible food, poisoned water, no consequences....and no such thing as "winning." Psychopathic and suicidal insanity. I pray that something wakes them up before it is too late!

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
4h

Madness and for what reason?

EU has fucked up and all citizens have to pay!

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