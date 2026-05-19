Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Fabrizio Bertolami, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 15th April 2026.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Following [US President Donald J.] Trump’s latest shocking announcement regarding the possibility of the US leaving NATO, the geopolitical picture for Europe is clear: Europe is on its own.

Since the birth of the Euro – the true lowest common denominator of the European Union – the founding group has worked to standardise its internal trade rules, erect barriers to the outside world, include new Eastern European states to incorporate as much cheap labour as possible, and work through the ECB (formally independent) to keep wages low wherever possible and maximise exports to non-EU countries.

The US President’s scathing accusation that Europeans have been “robbing” Americans for decades is not only slanderous but also unrealistic.

The opposite is actually true: 450 million Europeans, be they Italian, Estonian, Bulgarian, German or Portuguese, have worked hard to produce goods that Americans have purchased, paying for them with Dollars that have become increasingly less valuable. Europeans produced, Americans (and the Chinese) consumed.

The figures show that intra-European trade has grown less than the EU’s overall trade with the US and China.

To achieve this, wages in several European countries (led by Italy and Spain) were kept in check to enable low-cost production. Production with lower added value and higher labour intensity has shifted to the periphery: Romania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, etc.

For almost a quarter of a century, European production capacity, fuelled by cheap Russian energy and underpinned by a seemingly inexhaustible market such as the American one and the nascent, enormous Chinese market, kept pace in a hyper-competitive global economy.

Then came February 2022 and everything changed. The end of Russian gas, guaranteed by long-term contracts via secure pipelines; the end of the Russian market, which, though not enormous, provided an outlet for European luxury goods; the end of freight traffic arriving by rail from China into the heart of Europe. The start of borrowing to finance Ukraine, of funds to “rearm” Europe (NATO as a whole already spends more than Russia in absolute terms), of the constant and persistent rise in inflation. The start of gas supplies from alternative sources, but much more expensive ones, such as those from the US, or less secure ones such as from Azerbaijan and Qatar.

Not to mention that Ukraine is becoming a serious problem for European energy supplies, as Hungary and Slovakia (as well as Austria) are well aware.

The war in Ukraine, which has now lasted longer than the Second World War, was the fuse that began to tear down the European economic edifice, but it is the current war against Iran that has triggered the explosion.

Today, in 2026, the European Commission must take into account the impact of the following variables on a daily basis – some of which are entirely independent – in order to assess its policies across all areas (note that none of these existed just five years ago):

War in Ukraine

War in Iran

Rising energy costs, unpredictability of supplies

Trade tensions (tariffs) with the US

Military tensions with the US (demand for an increase in military spending to 5%, abandonment of the “Ukrainian cause”, withdrawal from NATO, etc.)

Tensions generated by Israel in the Mediterranean

Chinese technological colonisation

The current situation that [Ursula] Von Der Leyen sees from her window every morning as soon as she wakes up is that the US has gone from being a “historic” ally to being an adversary and possibly an enemy, a market on which it is no longer possible to rely firmly; that the Chinese market is increasingly out of reach both logistically and commercially (the Chinese are cutting back on European purchases), that Europe has no means of defending itself militarily against anyone, that support for Ukraine is becoming a serious problem for European finances, and that the energy crisis could become the engine (without fuel) of a social—rather than a financial—uprising within the Union.

To tackle what appears not to be a temporary economic downturn but a decisive structural readjustment of the global political and economic landscape, the current Commission should take drastic decisions, some of which would represent a complete U-turn from the actions of the last four years; it is realism that demands this, and the peoples of Europe that expect it.

We must ask ourselves whether Europe as a whole – the European project, with all its imperfections but also its positive aspects (public healthcare across the continent, virtually free higher education, a high standard of living, quality infrastructure, etc.) – is worth more than the political survival of the current Von der Leyen “administration”.

If we need new “administrators” who can do what the current ones cannot or are incapable of doing, we must act urgently because the world will not wait: Realism prescribes a bitter but beneficial remedy, such as resuming purchases of Russian gas while simultaneously increasing the share of self-produced energy, reducing structural dependence on exports to the US (and on imports of its gas), to envisage a European defence that is truly such and not a tool perpetually seeking an enemy, to revitalise European industry and make it a competitor rather than a subsidiary of China’s, to remain a region of production and not merely of consumption, and to pacify its “near abroad” (North Africa, the Balkans, the Baltic and part of the Caucasus) rather than being part of destabilising schemes.

As things stand, since the Union is a trading system, it exists and has a reason to exist only if it can trade. If it cannot do so externally, given US tariffs and Chinese trade barriers, it must at least do so internally. Revitalising internal European trade, involving almost half a billion people, is the basis for keeping an industrial system alive and responsive. The people of Europe want both peace and air conditioning – and why not, an ice cream on a Sunday afternoon.

Europe is historically the region richest in capital, yet today that capital is feeding the American financial system. We must keep that capital here, by investing in technology, or even simply by buying European government debt instead of American debt, to compete with the second of our global “competitors”, China.

Europe is producing less and less, not only in durable goods (household appliances, electronics, cars) but also in the software sector, where, apart from SAP, there are no major IT companies among the world’s top 20 – a ranking monopolised by Americans and Chinese. Shall we talk about Artificial Intelligence? Better not, given that Europe is light years behind and has no world-class players. And what about the number of European patents compared to Chinese or American ones? European capital flowing into the European industrial economy can only be good for Europe, provided it also benefits Europeans through higher wages and an increased employment rate.

The Americans have based their expansion on finance and, progressively, from the 1970s onwards, have relied less and less on industrial production, delegating it to the “Global South” – such as China, Vietnam and Malaysia, to name but a few. Over time, Chinese and Third World industrial production in general has become “primary accumulation” and has flowed into the international financial system created by the Americans, accumulating assets. Today, it wishes to continue participating in the global trading system, and this has become a political demand, a revisionist one of that order.

Indeed, while Europe was focused on producing for the American market, the Chinese were doing so for the European one. Today, brands such as Haier, Hisense, Xiaomi, BYD, Geely and Huawei are not only familiar to all Europeans but are leaders in their respective markets. Brands like Nokia, Ericsson, Fiat and Ariston now sound like echoes of a distant past.

The Realism that Brussels should be taking in massive doses should at least involve raising barriers to the entry of goods in direct competition with the European economy and supporting a major plan for solar power generation and storage, emulating China and purchasing from the current partner before it becomes an adversary and ceases to supply those goods.

Because the underlying idea of Green Europe was sound, and its rationale is clear today, at a time when dependence on external energy sources is becoming more critical: to provide Europe with its own energy, whether renewable or low-cost, so as to no longer be dependent on Middle Eastern dynamics, to permanently sever ties with Moscow (from the usual Russophobic perspective) and, at least in terms of energy, with Ottawa and Washington.

The point is that we forced ourselves to have electric cars before we had the electricity to power them. We should have done the opposite, and now Chinese electric cars are increasingly numerous in our cities. The development of storage technologies should be an absolute priority for the Energy Commissioner and therefore for the industry as a whole.

The slogan for such an initiative should be “one roof, one panel”, providing immediate incentives whilst looking to the long term. If it can be done with weapons, it must be done all the more so with energy. When the Baroness [i.e. Ursula von der Leyen] states that “the cheapest energy is the energy not consumed”, she is telling us that she has no solutions for how to sustain our way of life while making the system more effective and efficient. At this rate, she might one day advise us not to eat so as not to have to waste cellulose later on making toilet paper.

The old world order is over, killed by the very nation that created it, the USA; acknowledging this would already be a cathartic moment, and acting accordingly can only be the next step.

Following the Americans (and the Israelis) in the race to be hated by the rest of the world will not improve Europeans’ standard of living. If Europe really cannot manage to be “everyone’s friend”, it should at least try to be “no one’s enemy”, but some nations have already grasped the new context and are beginning to master it: Spain, which is increasing its trade with China year on year (rather than threatening it, as a certain Kaja Kallas does), Hungary, under its new Prime Minister [Péter] Magyar, who not only understands geography (he said, “Russia will always be there, just as Hungary will always be here”) but also recognises his country’s dependence on Russian hydrocarbons and Chinese investment; or Italy, which is looking towards Africa with ever-increasing interest.

And finally, though in reality this is the primary requirement, Europe must become a truly democratic area, by reforming a system in which the European Commission currently acts as an autocratic government, composed of appointed rather than elected members, who cannot be dismissed or challenged, with a Parliament unable to do so and with little capacity to legislate, and with European citizens reduced once more to subjects, silenced by laws that restrict freedom of expression, and forcibly compelled to make choices they cannot oppose.

If Europe truly believes it possesses strong and positive values, let it uphold them both internally and externally, with friends and enemies alike, always and in all circumstances, and let it draw upon its history so as not to repeat its mistakes and ensure that, after two World Wars, our continent finally becomes the centre of the First World Peace.

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