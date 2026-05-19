GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Marledonna's avatar
Marledonna
11h

Hmm, Ismaele, this article has a different music than most of the others you share. This one is written by a europhile (someone who ‘loves’ the European project).

“the current Commission should take drastic decisions, some of which would represent a complete U-turn from the actions of the last four years; it is realism that demands this, and the peoples of Europe that expect it.”

😂😂😂. A clear example of a pipe dream. Also listing positive things that would have taken place as well without this monstrosity of an organization in Brussels with very tight connections to NATO, has way more destroyed than what they ‘built’: infrastructure, health, education. Apropos education: where is the EU in the list of STEM graduates?

In my opinion, the EU is leading us to the path of destruction. Like the article mentions: AI? But also our own operating system? Our own software? And always been vassals of the United States, legitimizing their brutal colonization of the world, including Europe btw.

The EU itself is a making of the USA, via project mocking bird (owning major interests in our media), via sponsoring NGO’s that groom our future leaders.

Pathetic.

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John Cary's avatar
John Cary
11h

A brilliant analysis, shame that those who need to read it and act won't so bye Europe

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