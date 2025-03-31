Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both originally in Italian.

The first one was published on Comidad.org on Thursday 20th March 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

EUROPE LOSES THE PUBLIC RELATIONS WAR TOO

Trump did not take long to disprove his narrative as a “peacemaker” and businessman; in fact, he has already embroiled himself in a policy of aggression against Yemen and provocations against Iran, risking disastrous effects on trade. Consequently, the tirade about a Europe that would not resign itself to impending peace makes little sense. The nonsense of the European Union is there but must be identified elsewhere. Many commentators have rightly objected to the “ReArm Europe” plan put forward by the European Commission of putting the cart before the horse, that is, of talking about money without first determining what to do with it; it would thus be a purely financial operation, lacking the underlying military strategy and model of armed forces. The “cultural” debate in this regard does not go beyond platitudes about young people being spineless and unfit for war; although listening experience overturns the cliché, in fact the more spineless they are, the more they manifest warlike intentions.

The vagueness of the European rearmament plan, launched with much media drumbeat by von der Leyen, however, lies mainly in the financial aspect. It would be a generic permission for the various states to waive the Stability Pact for a total of six hundred and fifty billion [Euros]. Plus there would be one hundred and fifty billion [Euros] in joint debt, Recovery Fund-style (aka “Next Generation EU”). The abysmal difference with the Recovery Fund, however, lies in the fact that that plan was developed in a period of liquidity flooding by the European Central Bank [ECB], which had initiated various public and private bond purchase programs with the motivation, or pretext, of the pandemic. In other words, the indebtedness incurred during the psychopandemic era was at low interest rates and largely to the ECB. Cutting to the chase, “Rearm Europe” boils down to a declaration of intent without commitment: “I will spend eight hundred billion on arms, if and when they lend it to me and as long as the interest rate is affordable”. NATO Secretary Mark Rutte, while no less delusional than von der Leyen, had at least been a bit more specific about money, urging European governments to find financial resources for rearmament by cutting back on health care and social security. Stripped of rhetorical emphasis and media hype, “ReArm Europe” ultimately proves to be a step backward in terms of actual determination to rearm.

The media have been busy holding up the game and trying to sell even hot air for big news, such as when von der Leyen talked about the possibility of using regional development funds for military spending. In reality this has been happening since forever, as anyone who has followed the affair of the new NATO base in Licola, a hamlet of Giugliano di Napoli [in Italy], knows. Expenditures for the infrastructure needed to make the military base operational were largely borne by the Campania Region by drawing on FAS funds.

Even from the public relations point of view, “ReArm Europe” proves to be rather flawed. Not only and not so much because rearmament would be unpopular, since there is also a section of public opinion attracted and fascinated by bellicose appeals. The real problem is that debt is debt, whatever its purpose, so when von der Leyen issues a license to go into debt beyond the regulatory parameters, she inevitably ends up agreeing with the so-called “populists,” who have always argued that the constraints of the Stability Pact are fetishes with no economic foundation, invented arbitrarily to be functional solely for external interference in the budgets of individual states.

One can understand why [Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni appears so overwrought and can do nothing but babble and grasp at straws. “ReArm Europe” is an empty shell from a financial point of view and a debacle from a communication point of view. Meloni has always covered up her political nothingness with public relations prowess, but this time the feat is beyond her ability to bamboozle. Yet very little was really needed to sell this piece of junk a little better to the public. It was enough to use the word “security” instead of rearmament and allude to the construction of an anti-missile umbrella, i.e., an integrated European anti-aircraft system; then it is known that ramps can be used for both anti-aircraft missiles and attack missiles on enemy soil. Nor was it necessary to prematurely shoot off lofty and terroristic figures for taxpayers, since interest on the debt has to be paid by imposing taxes. But von der Leyen and Kallas were adamant in their obstinacy to give their smoky plan the most grim and spendthrift look possible. Meloni could not escape a yes vote because otherwise she would have been branded a “Putinist”.

The EU's public relations disaster is resounding precisely in its misuse of the accusation of conniving with Russia. This has deleterious effects on the most important and costly public relations apparatus of the Euro-American establishment, namely electoralism, usually pompously called “democracy.” The electoral mechanism [in Italy, but also in other countries] has always functioned as a buffer against anti-establishment drives. 2018 saw the electoral success of the two [Italian] parties most radically critical of the European establishment, namely 5 Stelle and Lega. By the end of the legislature, both of these parties were supporting a government headed by the biggest icon of the European establishment, Mario Draghi. The electoral shock absorber therefore worked and well too. Today in Romania a candidate is excluded from the elections because he would be “pro-Russian.” But the Russian-speaking Zelensky in Ukraine was also considered a pro-Russian candidate, and he was elected on the basis of election promises to end the civil war in Donbass and allow the use of the Russian language; then Zelensky did the exact opposite. Voters often take a long time before they realize that they have been cheated, as confusion ensues between the person they voted for and his or her election promises; perhaps in the meantime they have become attached to the person and even end up justifying his or her betrayals. There is no police apparatus that can match the effectiveness of electoralism as a frustrator of dissent. Yet Carlo Calenda today would like to give up the shock absorber and even switch to a “shield”; in fact, he proposes to establish by law a “democratic shield”, so as to formalize and perpetuate what happened in Romania, that is, to exclude Russophile candidates from the elections. But, if we want to be nit-picky, we have to consider that a sneaky one like Putin might have disguised his candidates as Russophobes; so not even Calenda would be immune from suspicion.

The second article, by Francesco Cappello, was first published on the author’s website on Thursday 13th March 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Friday 21st March 2025. (All formatting and footnotes original).

EUROPE'S RAGTAG ARMY, AFTER MASK, WEARS HELMET TO BAIL OUT FINANCE WITH OUR SAVINGS

“Whatever is done to lower government spending is well done except for a few very select expenditures such as military defense expenditures that we really need” M.F.

This statement is by Milton Friedman, dubbed “the hero of freedom” adviser to the economic policies of dictator Pinochet's minimal state and evidently the inspiration for the policies of the EU.

Their real emergency is, as we shall see, the threat of collapse of the Western speculative financial system. To postpone the collapse they need to defuse it by feeding bubble after bubble to the financial monster. To this end, the savings of small private individuals are being diverted to fuel yet another financial bubble, that of armaments, by building ad hoc securities capable of attracting the investments of small private individuals to large private war finance.

ReArm Europe is a €800 billion plan that is supposed to be used for common European defense already passed by a large majority in the Italian Parliament. When one considers that in 2024 the European Union allocated a total of $400 billion to the defense sector (not counting the trillion US dollars in military spending) and that, in the same period, Russia spent just over $140 billion on defense one understands how ReArm Europe has quite different purposes than those stated.

From a narrative point of view, Trump's betrayal and the phantom danger of imminent Russian invasion are used to force rearmament on EU countries. It then uses Article 122 of the European Treaty, which provides measures to deal with economic emergencies and natural disasters by bypassing Parliament.

Arming ourselves with debt

The European Commission will only provide a guarantee on €150 billion of this total (common European debt €150 billion). The remaining €650 billion will have to be raised by individual states. To sugar the pill, the necessary expenditures will be exempted from the Stability Pact. Important to note that they still represent debt (which in the Italian case will be in addition to the €3 trillion in public debt) that will have to be repaid by the citizens of the respective countries, with the associated costs in terms of interest although, courtesy of the ECB, this will be an interest rate on deposits, subsidized to 2.5%, with the aim of incentivizing the armed banking system to invest in the war system.

Countries with more fiscal space, such as Germany, may be able to take on debt to fuel arms production and even maintain some government spending, while countries such as Italy, with less room to maneuver, may experience a process of impoverishment.

This massive debt issuance is likely to trigger interstate competition, with Italy forced to offer higher rates than countries such as Germany or France, which have higher credit ratings. The result will be a further increase in borrowing costs for Italy's already fragile public coffers.

Added to this is the issuance of €150 billion of common European debt, which, due to its greater strength, will represent direct competition to Italian debt, prompting the latter to further raise interest rates to attract investors. An additional element of pressure comes from the possibility of the European Investment Bank (EIB) issuing bonds to finance military spending, offering competitive yields creating another source of competition for Italian debt.

Finally, the Plan states that governments may divert cohesion funds, traditionally earmarked for territorial development projects, to financing armaments. For Italy, where these funds are crucial for the Mezzogiorno and inland areas, this option risks depriving already disadvantaged regions of vital resources in order to avoid issuing further debt.

VON DER LEYEN, 'SAVINGS AND INVESTMENT UNION IN MARCH'

“Europe has everything it needs to take the lead in the race for competitiveness. This month, the Commission will present the Savings and Investment Union.”

“We will turn private savings into needed investments and work with our institutional partners to get them off the ground.”

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this in a tweet after meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa, ECB President Christine Lagarde and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe ahead of the March Eurosummit.

This will, as we shall see, allow private savings and common debt to be diverted to feed the financial bubble of rearmament.

And here are the statements of Enrico Letta who, let us remember, played a key role in the construction of the European Banking Union:

“we need private investment to sustain a united Europe. We need investment instruments also for the public, also accessible to retail that are competitive and therefore need to have a tax incentive. Ad hoc savings products (the Savings and Investment Union plan) to finance European public investment and the real economy.”

To cope with the stock market crisis, in its advanced state they need to use Europe's private savings by building a financial bubble in Europe's rearmament to attract them. European savings amount to €30 trillion, a huge figure. Consider that the assets managed by large US investment funds, which manage a large part of international savings, amount to more than €40 trillion. The trade war has turned into a financial war on a global scale (think of the renewed and decisive role of eastern financial markets, primarily China's). In this order of things, the union of European capitals, proposed by Draghi, is more accurately a prospect for the survival of the Western and European financial system rather than a new driver of development. In fact, an attempt is being made to put a curb on the drain of European private capital (€30 trillion) operated by large US investment funds to the United States. For this purpose, they want to strengthen European asset management to compete with the big US funds by building, as proposed by Draghi, a single European capital market, which they want, however, to divert to green technologies, European artificial intelligence and, above all, military funding for building the European army.

Dismantling welfare for the benefit of warfare

ReArm Europe will inevitably take resources away from other crucial areas of the welfare state, such as health, education, research and social security. This is, in fact, debt that will have to be repaid by citizens, resulting in a reduction in the ability of states to invest in welfare. The creation of a climate of war emergency allows the public to accept the need to reduce spending in social areas considered less urgent than defense, which results in the acceleration of the process of privatization of the welfare state. The need to go into debt for weapons and the inability to do so for other expenditures due to budget constraints (excluding military spending), in fact, pushes governments to cut spending in areas such as health care and public pensions. This scenario further opens the way for large funds and private asset managers to enter the pension system. Of course, this will imply the sacrifice of welfare for Warfare. The unhinging of the European welfare state is all to the benefit of the big funds, which will then be able to sell their health and pension policies to private individuals tired of the malfunctioning public services. Policies that serve only to increase global liquidity but do not guarantee care as happens in the United States. Unfortunately, it will be tens of thousands of savers who will pay the price, financialized by dint of policies.

Common defense and European superstate

The common European defense is also a way to hold together the European Union, which is undergoing a process of disintegration. Draghi, using the glue of the Russian threat, aims to build a European superstate, the United States of Europe. As in the post-pandemic era, a NRRP [National Recovery and Resilience Plan] after the US/NATO defeat is conceived ad hoc aimed at rearmament. This is yet another experiment in common European debt aimed at pooling national tax systems and building a unified European tax system and diverting European citizens' private savings to military investments.

Systems that feed the financial carousel of international speculative finance, just when it is showing signs of structural instability.

European bonds, however, opposed by richer European countries that do not want to issue joint debt with poorer and largely indebted ones.

The state of the financial economy. From one bubble to another

As anticipated, finance increasingly resembles a huge bubble of bubbles that occasionally stop inflating threatening to deflate too quickly and sometimes catastrophically all at once.

The Nasdaq 100, a tech giant, lost more than $1 trillion in a single day (Monday 10th [March 2025]). As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the Nasdaq's loss came after Trump threatened the possibility of a recession. It had not been since 2022 that such a bright red was seen. The technology sector, in addition to being affected by the tariff news, is overvalued relative to its fundamentals. In fact, capitalization exceeds its real value by many times. And if we look at the year as a whole, the situation is not much different, with -7% across the board, and giants like Nvidia and Tesla have seen their value drop by 30% and more than 50%, respectively, since the beginning of the year, with significant declines simultaneously in so many markets, from California, to Europe. Even Palantir, after hitting highs in mid-February, has fallen about 40% following news of potential 88% budget cuts for the Pentagon over the next five years, which has alarmed investors given its heavy reliance on government contracts. Overall, almost all sectors of the S&P 500 are in negative territory. Adding to this picture is a fear thermometer, the Vix, which marks an increase of more than 50% since the beginning of the year an indication that investors are cautious, fearing future shocks. The value of many investments is closely linked simply to confidence and expectations. It is no coincidence that at this juncture gold, the ultimate safe haven asset, has reached record highs. Certainly this is not a market crash; we are not yet facing declines of 20%, 30% or even 40%.

Uncertainty results in increased market volatility as investors begin to doubt long-term growth.

Another immediate effect is the downward revision of corporate earnings growth estimates. Many companies, faced with the impact of tariffs, are revising their forecasts, with some estimates pointing to a contraction in first-quarter 2025 earnings for S&P 500 companies of up to 88%. This adjustment is a major source of anxiety for markets, as it undermines confidence in companies' ability to generate profits in an increasingly hostile environment.

At the same time, there is a deterioration in consumer expectations. Economic and political uncertainty has generated fears among citizens, leading to reduced consumption and more cautious spending. Further complicating the picture is a rise in inflation expectations, creating a potentially dangerous scenario of an economic slowdown accompanied by inflation, known as stagflation. Duties historically have an inflationary effect, and this trend seems to be confirmed in the current environment as well.

The negative impact of tariffs on economic growth has been highlighted by several analyses, including those of Goldman Sachs, which point out that the consequences are more severe than expected. Added to this is the risk of recession, fueled by austerity policies such as cuts in government spending and layoffs in the U.S. administrative sector. These measures, implemented in an already fragile environment due to tariffs, could further depress consumption and slow the economy.

On the financial markets front, the potential decline in stock prices is an additional concern. If corporate profits fall, it is inevitable that stock prices will also correct. The growth of indexes such as the S&P 500 is closely linked to the performance of earnings per share, and a decline in these could trigger a domino effect in the markets.

We are seeing a rotation of markets and sectors, with an outflow of capital from U.S. markets to European markets and a migration of investment from technology stocks to commodities. This phenomenon reflects a strategic reallocation of investments, driven by uncertainties related to Trump's trade policies and the search for safer assets in an increasingly unstable global environment.

But here's the question of questions: are these declines a simple correction after a long run up, or are they deeper changes taking place in the U.S. economy and perhaps in the global geo-economy?

Trump demands that the Fed lower the cost of money

Here are the [US] president's statements addressed to Jerome Powell:

“We need to lower interest rates. No one gets rich with high rates because no one can borrow money. The cost of energy is coming down and I would like to see prices come down even more.”

“No one is getting rich. With high rates people can't borrow money. We need to lower rates.”

One must keep in mind that Trump's conflict is with the US central bank and banking power protecting the interests of large investment funds that benefit greatly from high rates. High rates worsen public accounts that are already out of control. Elon Musk sounded the alarm: “If the federal spending deficit is not fixed, America will go bankrupt.” Conversely, low rates are essential for US reindustrialization and economic recovery. One gets the distinct impression that Trump is intent on forcing a lowering of interest rates by even deliberately trying to crash the markets. As rates have risen, the cost of debt has risen significantly, and Trump may see a market crash as a way to force the Fed to cut rates and allow debt to be refinanced at lower cost. It is no coincidence that he spoke of recession risk on the one hand and the imperative need to lower interest rates on the other. One gets the full impression of the ongoing clash between two opposing capitalisms. On the one hand the financial one of big funds linked to banking power and on the other the one that focuses on the internalization of the US economy, reindustrialization, the rebalancing of the US trade balance and the state crypto system. However, the fight against de-dollarization is very difficult without the work of the big funds (now in addition to selling health and pension policies in Europe they can operate with the bubble related to arms) and with the practice of tariffs that on the one hand hampers the circulation of the dollar and on the other raises inflation that gives very good reasons for the FED to keep them high. The European bubble can rescue the big funds by creating a diversion to their investments. Indeed, the sustainability of the US economy is tied to the big funds. This dynamic will allow Trump to achieve his goals at home.

The fact that the euro has appreciated against the dollar by 4.45% over the past ten days favors US exports and disadvantages imports to the US by forcing a rebalancing of the trade balance in this way as well.

How finance deals with the recurring danger of its markets collapsing

In the more recent past, we have seen this role played by the advent of digital technology and the Internet dating back to the 1990s, which was immediately followed by e-commerce first and then Fintech with digital payments (2000s), Big Data and Analytics (2000s) followed by Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies (2010s), pure speculative bets with their promise of anonymity to those who prefer to act in obscurity, green technologies related to the European new green deal (2020s). Effectively catalyzing all these processes of financial inflation, to the point of producing real financial bubbles [see note 5], are the artfully induced emergency policies we have known in recent decades: the climate emergency whose cause has been identified, by a false science subservient to the logic of profit, in the excess CO2 produced by human activities, the pandemic emergency that has also seen the distorted use of science in total conflict of interest, the wartime one (which have directed financial investments to inflate the capitalizations of “Big Pharma” and “Big Arma” [sic]) and the war-related energy one aimed at making the entire liquefied gas branch, especially the US, competitive with Russian pipeline gas blocked by the instrument of sanctions and sabotage (north stream) (see https: //www. francescocappello.com/energy-gas-liquefied/).

After Big Pharma here is Big Arma …

Basically, Trump is a destabilizing element of international finance and that is why with the direction of the financial triumvirate of big money, it was necessary to build a big bubble on weapons in Europe, on which to direct safe investments for the coming years, so as to keep the international financial carousel going and with it the Western financial model entrusted now to a European bubble, inflated thanks to European savings and debt. [In the original article this last emphasized sentence is in red and highlighted in yellow, formatting that Substack does not allow].

They need to divert European private savings into financing the war system against the real needs of peoples and citizens.

At a time of potential instability of other bubbles such as the high-tech bubble this shift of capital to the war industry could also be facilitated by the conversion of civilian factories into war material factories, as in the case of companies such as Rheinmetall.

In the face of the generalized declines we summarily outlined earlier, the shares of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall rose nearly 7-fold, and so for all arms companies.

Eutelstat gained 587% in a few days because it presented itself as a replacement for Starlink. Whether it actually succeeds is not important. What is important is that meanwhile it sees a six-fold increase in its stock.

Financial profits rule the world more than anything else. This is what false emergencies translate into. After Big Pharma here is Big Arma…

That of Western speculative finance is an inherently unstable, parasitic and dangerous system prone to large periodic collapses that landslide on the real economy and societies.

The common defense we would need

To keep up international finance that claims to make money with money by dissociating from and parasitizing the real economy they need to divert European private savings to financing the war system against the real needs of peoples and citizens. Rather than putting financial resources to dangerously feed the war system we need to employ them to:

Defending Public Health through a national health care system that would get back on track.

A welfare system that could lower the retirement age rather than increase it.

A true national energy plan and system that gives security to families and businesses and restores virtuous relationships with those who broke them.

To address all that unfinished work that we see around us, in the territory, which has always been put off because there would not be the necessary financial resources: roads, infrastructure, bridges and so on.

For action to be taken with redevelopment plans for the large urban suburbs abandoned to their own devices.

Defend our homegrown agriculture and our small and medium-sized enterprises.

Return highways to Italian citizens.

Investing in public scientific research, without conflicts of interest, and in true education at all levels.

Defense against floods and hydrogeological disruptions of the territory that disrupt Communities and their economies when environmental disasters happen.

Defense of our villages, historic centers and redevelopment of large urban suburbs abandoned to their own devices.

Defense of our priceless artistic historical and cultural heritage.

Defense against wildfires.

Returning primacy to the real economy and a healthy economy based on work that produces common good by responding to the needs of citizens.

To defend us from the privatization of common goods, such as water, which must continue to belong to everyone.

To defend us from over-taxation to which workers, citizens and small and medium-sized enterprises are mainly subjected while large multinationals are excluded.

To defend us from tax havens, the refuge of big tax evaders.

We do not need further loss of sovereignty consisting of building a common European defense that can allow supranational powers to order the employment of our young military personnel in theaters of war that do not belong to us.

We need to devote ourselves exclusively to defense, not to war masquerading as defense.

We need to gain awareness that our country [Italy] is not in danger. That the Russians are not attacking us nor do they intend to, and that, instead, arming ourselves against them is the real danger. We must get rid of foreign bases on our territory, especially those that store atomic devices that make our country subject to nuclear retaliation.

We must stop sending our military on missions abroad. There are more than 30 missions in 20 different countries. We must tend to zero out the spending that fuels the war system and return to reactivating healthy diplomacy and investing in building the conditions for Peace.

We need to find ways to recover the serenity we used to enjoy in our cities, restoring centrality to educational processes rather than mass surveillance.