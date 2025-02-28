Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both originally in Italian. (All formatting original).

We start with an article first published on KulturJam.it on Thursday 20th February 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 23rd February 2025.

Europe must free itself from Anglo-Saxon hegemony to build its future

Anglo-Saxon hegemony has shaped the West for two centuries, but today it shows signs of decline. To avoid collapse, Europe must separate itself from this model, rediscovering its roots and its geopolitical and economic autonomy. The future requires a new paradigm.

Abandoning the Anglo-Saxon West

The idea of West and East is not fixed in time, but has taken on different meanings and forms. Over the past two centuries, Western culture has been dominated by the Anglo-Saxons, first with the British Empire and then with the American hegemony.

This dominance has created an ideological and political uniformity that today is increasingly inadequate to meet the challenges of global complexity. To face the future, it becomes necessary to separate the continental European West from the Anglo-Saxon West in order to avoid the collapse of civilisation that seems to be looming on the horizon.

The roots of hegemony

Anglo-Saxon influence has its roots in an ancient cultural stratification that originated in the Germanic tribes beyond the Roman limes. These communities, lacking the tradition of the city and the state, developed a social organisation based on clans and individuals, a characteristic that profoundly marked their political evolution. England, colonised by Angles, Saxons and Jutes in the 5th century, developed a form of government based on the power of wealth and the social contract.

The Glorious Revolution of 1688 enshrined the power of the possessors of wealth united in Parliament, consolidating a model of government that, according to Montesquieu, had its roots in the German “woods”. This model favoured the rise of a liberal capitalism, theorised by thinkers like Adam Smith and Bernard de Mandeville, and accompanied by an individualistic conception of religion, with Protestantism fragmented into thousands of interpretations.

Anglo-Saxon domination of the world

Over time, this form of Anglo-Saxon westernization established itself through three types of domination:

Social domination - The Anglo-Saxon elite has always legitimised itself through the possession of wealth, interpreting the right to rule as a sign of divine election. The political system, based on elitist, two-party democracy, has consolidated this form of power.

Dominion over nature - The Baconian conception of science pushed towards a total subordination of nature to human needs. This approach has contributed to environmental degradation and the current ecological crisis.

Dominion over other peoples - Anglo-Saxon colonialism, first British and then American, imposed its economic and political model on the rest of the world, justifying it with the civilising mission and the need to secure markets and resources.

The end of a historical cycle

Anglo-Saxon hegemony, after more than two centuries of cultural and geopolitical dominance, is now showing signs of decline. The economic crisis of the neo-liberal model, the progressive weakening of American soft power and the rise of new global powers are accelerating the transition to a multipolar world.

However, in Europe, Anglo-Saxon influence continues to be strong. Today's European elites are largely subordinated to the progressive liberal version of the Anglosphere, while the newly emerging right-wingers tend to replicate American conservative models. In both cases, Europe appears incapable of developing an autonomous identity.

The need for separation

To adapt to the new complex era, continental Europe must emancipate itself from the Anglo-Saxon West. This means:

Reject the cultural uniformity imposed by Anglo-Saxon thinking and rediscover its philosophical and political roots.

Building an alternative economic model, less tied to the logic of individualist profit and more oriented to the common good.

Redefine its geopolitical position, developing autonomous relations with the rest of the world without being exploited by American interests.

The separation of the West will not be easy, but it is necessary to avoid being dragged into the decline of the Anglo-Saxon model. Europe needs a new paradigm to face the challenges of global complexity and build a future independent of the logics that have dominated the last two centuries.

*This article elaborates and summarises some of the theses formulated by P. Fagan

The second article, by Franco Ferrè, was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 25th February 2025.

THE ANGLO-SAXON QUESTION AND OUR IMAGES OF THE WORLD

Charles Darwin.

Pierluigi Fagan is undoubtedly one of the finest minds on the Italian cultural scene today. He generically defines himself as a “complexity scholar”, but in reality he pursues a well-defined approach to problems, an approach that can be defined, according to a meaning he himself adopts, as MIT-disciplinary, or Multi-Inter-Trans-Disciplinary. The MIT-disciplinary approach is the most transversal, multivariate, flexible approach imaginable today among all the possible approaches to the dimension that we might call “knowledge of reality”, since it seeks to bring together the most fruitful, useful and well-founded conclusions of all the main disciplines of study practised today. The ambition is more than to gain in terms of global understanding what is lost in detail by practising traditional knowledge, which mostly operates in a “vertical” mode, i.e. studying in depth only one of the possible disciplines.

Fagan has just published “Benvenuti nell’era complessa” [which means “Welcome to the Complex Age”], a book of great depth, and certainly not because of its considerable size, but because of its ambitious attempt to approach the question of human modernity and its ability to be adapted (an adjective he often uses) to the increasingly complex characteristics of the world in which it finds itself living; in doing so, the author starts from the most backward and initial point possible, namely our fundamental cognitive mode. This is the part of the book that I have read so far, the part in which Fagan tries to understand to what extent our “world image” is the more or less deterministic result not only of our genes and/or our culture, but, more generally, of our way of thinking, understood as the fruit of the unpredictable (and complex) prolonged interaction between the biological and structural characteristics of the human brain and the reference environment understood as the context within which the survival first of individuals and then of the species must be achieved.

In doing so, Fagan at one point identifies a topic of great interest, which could provide an effective interpretative key to several of the problems that the current geopolitical set-up presents. Fagan labels it as the “Anglo-Saxon question” which, with various meanings, has also been at times (and with great caution) treated by mainstream publications (e.g. HERE an article in Limes, from which the map below is taken); according to the author of the book, it has had and continues to have profound influences and consequences on our image of the world, which, in turn, has a retroactive effect on the way in which - as the West - we approach the problems of adaptation of our society to the world itself: it is a question of realising how much and to what extent many of the things that we Westerners have hitherto thought and believed about a certain nature of our species and, descending from there, have then applied to the various and most disparate fields of our entire social system, are not the result of an exact and “scientific” idea of how the world works and how human beings act, but derive above all from the enormous and pervasive influence of the worldview brought to success by a specific ethnic-cultural area of the human species, the Anglo-Saxon.

This highly topical issue was also explored in a recent article on the KulturJam website reported here on Comedonchisciotte [see previous article above], an article that this text proposes to explore in greater depth, also with direct quotations from Fagan's book.

There is no doubt that much of what we know (or think we know) about many of the topics that make up our cognitive universe and determine our image of the world, derives from assumptions rooted in theories elaborated in specific fields mostly in the last two/three centuries by members of the culture of politically and economically hegemonic countries, i.e. from the Anglo-Saxon world, and then applied by analogy to everything else. If we speak of the evolution of the species, for example, we cannot but refer to Darwin, and if we speak of Darwin we cannot but think of which and how many fields the so-called Darwinism has been and still is applied - in a more or less orthodox way - that is, all that set of assumptions that pose the selection - more or less natural - of the individuals of a species as a condition for its survival.

Charles Darwin in 1881.

How many times has it been read or written that, after all, it is good if the weaker (whatever is meant in the various contexts by “weak”) are eliminated from the field? And how many times has this served to justify the prevalence of any one of the “strong” (whatever is meant in the various contexts by “strong”) irrespective of how and why it had managed to prevail in that particular field? That Darwinism could serve a purpose was, after all, already evident to those who, in the Royal Society of the time, forced Darwin himself to publish his work, even though he was far from certain of the accuracy of his theories and put off to future discoveries the burden of filling the “gaps” that for him were obvious from the outset. Darwin succeeded in stopping his enthusiastic mentors for some 20 years after his return from the round-the-world trip on which he had formulated his hypotheses, but in the end the supporters prevailed and in 1859 “On The Origin of Species” was finally published, immediately achieving enthusiastic success, a unique case, or almost unique in the history of scientific discoveries, for a theory that seemed to contradict all previous views on the mode of evolution of the species that he made descended from apes, while it should even, according to tradition, have been created by God on the seventh day in his image and likeness.

Fagan, however, does not only deal specifically with Darwin, because he takes a further and sideways step: he actually cites other instances of theories that have inferred - often unduly - certain characteristics of the human species from theses arbitrarily formulated by the Anglo-Saxon world: from the Homo Oeconomicus of the economists to Hobbes's Homo Homini Lupus, on which Fagan caustically says (pp. 57 ff.):

“(...) to justify life in society, the Anglo-Saxons needed a contract”.

We refer here to the social contract cited by Hobbes as a conditio sine qua non for the individual to surrender part of his freedoms to Leviathan, i.e. to the politically understood state, in exchange for leaving the state of belligerence that would be, according to Hobbes, typical of human nature. On the other hand, to other thinkers situated at other latitudes with different conditions of nature, from Aristotle onwards

“(...) it appeared that ‘by nature man is a social animal’, born from the beginning already in society. The same was true for the ancient Chinese (...) similarly for the descendants of the Indo-Gangetic area, where no one ever posed the problem of ‘justifying society’, that thing that was strange only to the Anglo-Saxons, even to the point of denying it, as Margaret Thatcher did”.

Fagan, starting from his transversal and multidisciplinary approach, links the origin of this worldview to the environmental conditions in which the Anglo-Saxons, as ethnos, have primarily developed their history and derived the resources for their own affirmation, conditions dictated above all by an unfavourable nature - that of Northern Europe - and by the pre-existence in those places of other populations that were later destroyed and/or forcibly driven out elsewhere by the Anglo-Saxons. This is at the origin, according to the scholar, of their image of the world, which is competitive, individualistic, warlike and uncooperative, and which tends to deny the social dimension.

“It seems unseemly, today, to cite ethnic origins”, says Fagan, but it cannot be denied that, if the vision of what, especially in recent centuries, has been the most powerful and richest, and therefore dominant, ethnic group is so profoundly a-social, it has attempted to apply the same paradigm by analogy to the whole of humanity, even succeeding to a certain extent, since, thanks to its economic-political-military power, that ruling class also ended up determining a significant part of the most widespread scientific research and cultural production and, therefore, of images of the world then shared not only in the Anglo-Saxon world, but throughout what is called the West. The Anglo-Saxon view of the world, Fagan continues

“leads to a certain uncritical exaltation of war, indeed to retro-projection of the state of war as a standard human condition and from the deep past, as a real ‘essence’ of the human. Thus for the obsession with the scarcity of nature, in fact in Northern Europe quite sterile and uncomfortable, a principle underlying modern economic theory that has counted for 90 per cent of Nobel Prizes given by Anglo-Saxons to Anglo-Saxon scholars. (...) Do those supposed universals of the asocial, competitive, scarcity-obsessed and fierce struggle-for-life forms also apply in India, China or Africa? Should we rethink our universalism as a cognitive imperialism that allows us in the here and now to legislate for the everywhere and the always? (...) or are we to suspect that, given the high narrative component of these studies, they have also substantially projected onto us the film of their own mentality (...)?”

After all, Fagan continues, “the old Anglo, Saxon, Frisian and Jutish invaders then became the English aristocracy subduing the ancient Britons and Celts with weapons, rape, fire and human and material destruction. This idea of a competitive, selfish, evil, belligerent, conflictual human nature, grappling with the eternal struggle for survival and the eye-for-an-eye natural selection (...) of an evil, unkind nature for the purpose of grabbing the resources thought to be endemically scarce, has become the dominant version of a specific class at the top of the social hierarchy, bent on domination (...) having no concept of limits in tradition and on the contrary having its foundation in unilateral freedom and the irrepressible will to power”.

Anglo-Saxon migrations - Figure by L.Canali for Limes , n. 8/2020.

This analysis by Fagan bears a sinister resemblance to the constant utterances, for example, of the various puppets at the head of NATO or the same British, German, Dutch, US, etc. leaders regarding the absolute necessity of continuing the war in Ukraine. And how many similarities there are also with the concepts of “self-defence” put forward by the various leaders of the state of Israel, often of North American training and culture, who are more devoted than anything else to the physical elimination of the Palestinian problem, which the Trump administration also apparently accepts (still other Anglo-Saxons, certainly not more “good” than their predecessors, but just a little more astute in assessing the costs and benefits of various situations). And how many analogies, on the other hand, can be found in the cooperative and hopefully multipolar orientation apparently displayed by the BRICS with the opposite vision of the human being: collaborative, social, non-confrontational, in the anthropological sense therefore more typically human? A vision that the paleoanthropologists quoted by Fagan associate with the very origins of almost all human groups, typically and for most of their stay on Earth collaborative, non-conflictual and often not even hierarchical (but this is a discourse full of implications to be addressed in its own right), as the most recent and widespread discoveries show.

It may not be nice to talk about ethnicity, but if ethnicity explains reality, then perhaps we also need to start thinking differently about this politically correct obsession (another Anglo-Saxon concept) with the fact that ethnicity does not count; is this not yet another attempt to camouflage behind an apparently universal value a very, very particular interest (quoting Machiavelli), that is, to be able to continue to impose one's own image of the world on everyone, claiming that this is the only “natural” way of seeing reality?

In conclusion, the words with which Fagan closes his chapter on the subject are still valid:

“Every history has its geography and from every geography comes a distinct anthropology. The critical analysis of palaeoanthropology (...) points out how the specific and narrow Anglo-Saxon world-image has conditioned the development of the entire knowledge of the field in no small measure. If the essence of natural production is biodiversity, let us begin by accepting multiplicity also in the human”.

These are holy words with great consequences, especially today, when the only difference that seems to be unacceptable is that of vision, or, as Fagan says, of world image, and that the only right and “natural” way to be in the world is to win, in one way or another, the Darwinian daily struggle for survival, which requires, if one does not want to be “rightly” relegated to the margins and losers, to be more competitive, ambitious, efficient and effective than others.

In a word: more Anglo-Saxon.