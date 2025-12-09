European hypocrisy

From left to right: “Axis Putin-Trump on Europe” (L), “Europe under siege” (C) and “Axis USA-Russia against the EU” (R).

Yesterday (Monday 8th December2025) Italian mainstream media (MSM) had titles like the above on their front page:

“Axis Putin-Trump on Europe” (Corriere della Sera),

“Europe under siege” (La Repubblica)

“Axis USA-Russia against the EU” (La Stampa)

What happened that was so shocking that it prompted this unified alarm?

It all started with the publication of the new US National Security Strategy (NSS), which we touched upon here and in which we were told that Europe is an outdated and decadent institution, and that a return to sovereign states is desired. All hell broke loose after Russian leadership said that it agrees with US President Donald J. Trump’s view (see for instance this article by Karl Sanchez): Europe is isolated, we are under siege, no one will come to our aid!

In reality, Europe was already isolated (politically), already under siege (economically), and nobody would have come to our aid (militarily) anyway because there is no need.

So, what is the big news? It simply lies in the fact that two world leaders, Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, have thrown in our faces a reality that has been in place for a long time. But what has actually changed? Absolutely nothing!

Has the Outlaw US Empire announced the removal of its military bases in Europe? Perhaps they have already planned the dismantling of the nuclear missiles stored in dozens of secret bases across Europe? Are the thousands of American soldiers stationed in US bases all around Europe packing their bags? Of course not! From a practical point of view, therefore, absolutely nothing has changed: the NATO structure remains intact and fully operational, and no one has made the slightest mention of dismantling it in the near future.

So what are we talking about? We are talking about words. Words that have some basis in reality, of course: it is true that Europe is old and its institutions are obsolete, but there was certainly no need to wait for Trump to tell us that.

It is a bit like standing in front of a 90-year-old woman and saying, “You’re old, you’ve had your day”. Of course it’s true, but in practical terms, what difference does it make to say it to her face?

It is therefore difficult to understand all the fuss about Trump’s words, when all he has done is show us, in his rough and direct style, what Europe really is.

But that’s not all, as they have also been ranting against Trump, crying foul over foreign interference. They have suddenly become very brave. When former US President Joe Biden told us he would blow up Nord Stream, where were they? (Actually, then German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was standing next to Joe Biden, as you can see here, but said nothing!) Wasn’t that interference? And when they blew it up? They were silent, or even barking at Russia.

When Biden imposed a proxy war on us in the heart of Europe, where were they? When Clinton (both Bill and Hillary), Victoria Nuland, Barack Obama & co. imposed wars on us that we paid dearly for, such as Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, etc., where were they?

When Victoria Nuland organised coups in Ukraine, and said “F*ck the EU!” (audio here), where were they?

When Trump forced the EU to buy weapons and gas from the Outlaw US Empire for $1.35 trillion, to accept tariffs and not buy a single nail from Russia, where were they? Wasn’t that interference then?

They are just a bunch of hypocrites who should be hanged as traitors!

Iranian warnings

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif - from IRNA .

Moving to the Middle East, Iran continues sending warning to its enemies through its former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who, last Sunday, 7th December 2025, said:

[Referring to the 12-day war]I think Israelis entered this aggression against us based on miscalculations and at the end of the day, they found out that the resistance of the people of Iran will prevent them from achieving their objectives, and that is what ended the war. Israel knows that Iran is capable of inflicting harm, but Iran is not interested in doing that other than in self-defense, so if they stop and forget about future aggressions, it’s best for them.

…as quoted by IRNA and Mehr News Agency.

Deputy for Cultural and Soft Warfare at Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi - from Mehr News Agency .

Commenting on the US deployment of the first one-way-attack Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drone squadron in the Middle East, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, Deputy for Cultural and Soft Warfare at Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff and the senior spokesperson for the armed forces, said:

There is no greater honor than seeing those who claim to be global powers kneel before the Iranian Shahed-136 and attempt to copy it. Iran’s armed forces – particularly the IRGC Aerospace Force – are a thorn in the side of the global hegemonic system.

…adding that Iran defeated Israel during the 12-day war “despite possessing the most advanced defense systems and full support from the United States” and warning that his country is now “far more prepared than on the first day of the aggression”, as reported by IRNA and Mehr News Agency.

Similarly, Brigadier General Valiollah Madani, Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Ground Forces for Operations, stated (source: Mehr News Agency):

We are at the apex of readiness and Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to respond to any threats with its utmost power and will not allow any evil act against the country.

What is happening in Yemen?

Moving to Yemen, it looks like the situation there is getting hot once again, though this time USrael is not involved… at least, not directly. Or maybe it is due to the US decision to officially disengage from the Middle East and leave it to its proxies(see my discussion of the new US National Security Strategy (NSS) here).

It all started early last week with power struggles between rival factions backed by Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE), as reported by Al Masirah, which here quoted Mohammed Taher Anam, advisor to Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, as saying that the two competing Arab countries were trying to secure territory, influence, and economic resources within Yemen as well as impose their own security and administrative structures. Similarly, Abdullah Sabri, Ambassador at the Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated to Al Masirah that “the real objective behind efforts to partition the province [Hadhramaut, Yemen’s largest and wealthiest governorate in terms of oil and gas reserves] is to seize resources, control strategic locations, and fuel ongoing conflict among coalition-backed groups in an attempt to weaken the Yemeni state and dismantle national unity”.

By Wednesday, 3rd December 2025, the so-called Southern Transitional Council (STC), a UAE-backed militia, got the upper hand and announced that they had taken control of Seiyun, the largest city in Wadi Hadhramaut in eastern Yemen, following a military operation dubbed “The Promising Future”.

Subsequently, last Saturday, 6th December 2025, the STC announced the launch of an open-ended sit-in in the Hadhramaut province in support of full secession and the establishment of a “southern state”, with Mohammad Abdul Malik al-Zubeidi, head of the STC branch in Wadi and Desert Hadhramaut, calling on regional states, including members of the Saudi-led coalition, as well as the international community and the United Nations, to “respect the will of the southern people in achieving freedom and independence”, as reported by Al Mayadeen. However, according to Al Masirah, the STC failed to mobilize supporters for their sit-ins, highlighting “the shallow public support behind the STC’s separatist agenda” and the “widening gap between the council’s imposed military dominance and its fragile popular legitimacy”.

Al-Qutabi Al-Farji, governor of Al-Mahrah (L), Lahj governor Ahmed Jareeb (C), Saleh Al-Junaidi, governor of Abyan (R).

Commenting on the recent developments, last Saturday Al-Qutabi Al-Farji, governor of Al-Mahrah, said that the moves by Saudi Arabia and the UAE in Al-Mahrah and Hadramaut constitute “a dangerous plan orchestrated by the US-Israeli enemy to prepare the ground for dividing and fragmenting Yemen and looting its resources” and called for unified resistance in occupied provinces, as reported by Saba. Similarly, Lahj Governor Ahmed Jareeb stated to Saba that the recent events in the occupied governorates of Hadramawt and Al-Mahra are “unrelated to any national conflict”, instead they are “the product of the direct occupation policy by Saudi Arabia and the UAE”, highlighting that Ansar Allah (also known as the Houthis) have no presence in the occupied areas, thus exposing the hypocrisy of Saudi Arabia and UAE. These statements were echoed by Saleh Al-Junaidi, governor of Abyan, who said that what is happening in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah is a plan for fragmentation and division, unrelated to southern cause (source: Saba).

Yesterday (Monday 8th December 2025) Al Mayadeen reported further developments, with STC establishing full control over the al-Aqla oil facility in the Shabwa governorate in eastern Yemen (the third largest governorate by area in Yemen, after Hadhramawt and al-Mahra), following the withdrawal of the 21st Mika Brigade (the 21st Mechanized Brigade), affiliated with the al-Islah Party. According to Al Masirah, on the same day “a Saudi military cargo plane evacuated dozens of soldiers who had been stationed in facilities and camps belonging to the so-called Coalition leadership in the city”, while “the Saudi-led occupation coalition issued a decision to fully close Yemeni airspace, prohibiting the issuance of permits for any civilian flights to or from Yemeni territory”.

Maj. Gen. Luqman Baras, governor of Hadhramaut (L), Shabwa Governor Awad al-Awlaki (C), Mohammad Mansour, Undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Information (R).

Major General Luqman Baras, governor of Hadhramaut, commented on the recent developments in Yemen’s southern and eastern provinces saying that they “reflect escalating chaos and intensified power struggles among armed groups backed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE” and “are part of a broader effort—supported by the US, Britain, and the Israeli enemy, and funded by Saudi Arabia and the UAE—to reshape the situation in Yemen, seize its natural resources, and dominate its ports and strategic maritime routes”, as per Al Masirah, according to which he also urged residents of the occupied governorates to “expel the Saudi-UAE occupation and its local proxies”.

Shabwa Governor Awad al-Awlaki instead suggested that Saudi Arabia has reduced its influence in Yemen under directives from USrael, while the UAE is acting as a proxy for the latter in an attempt to redraw territorial divisions and “hand over southern ports, vital facilities, and oil sectors directly to the Israeli enemy, imposing a new reality aligned with the requirements of upcoming military and political stages” (source: Al Masirah).

On the other hand, speaking to Al Masirah, Mohammad Mansour, Undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Information, stated that the escalating turmoil in southern and eastern provinces of Yemen mark the “natural end of the grand lie” used to justify the military intervention led by the Saudis a decade ago and linked the recent events to to a broader regional dynamic, adding:

The Arab Zionists wanted to prevent the raising of the Yemeni flag, but the whole world now sees this flag raised in international squares because of Yemen’s solid stance towards Palestine.

…and warning that the popular anger in the occupied areas will lead to uprising against the occupation forces and that “any future escalation, even if conducted through proxy, would be a US-Israeli-British action”.

In related news, it is worth mentioning that US Navy investigations have determined the root causes of 4 major incidents in the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier during its eight-month deployment in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea between December 2024 and May 2025, which cost more than $100 million, not to mention injured sailors. Al Mayadeen reported on this story here, whereas Brigadier General Mujib Shamsan, a Yemeni military and strategic affairs expert, commented on it in this Al Masirah article, highlighting how the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) challenged the “mighty” US Navy, forcing it into costly mistakes, such as the US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet shot down over the Red Sea by friendly fire from the USS Gettysburg, a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser (which I covered in the article in the link below).

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba captioned “The Emirati-Saudi conflict in Yemen”:

