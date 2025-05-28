GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
42m

IF we consider the facts with regard to the EU: We, the people, are not able to vote for these ignominious people who OWN and run Europe.

I don't want more war in Europe nor do most of the people BUT Europe is OWNED by propaganda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture