What follows is my English translation of an article by Tizinaro Tanari, originally in Italian, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 19th May 2025. (All emphasis original, footnotes mine).

We no longer have saints in paradise; both nationally and internationally, we are governed by irresponsible, schizophrenic and corrupt people who are knowingly disintegrating economies, societies and relations between nations, fuelling ever more bitter tensions and conflicts.

The world population, in all countries, mostly unaware because manipulated by all-pervasive neo-liberal propaganda, does not realise the absurd rules to which we are subjected. The strongest instrument of pressure exerted on states by international finance is public debt, the great burden that weighs on the economies of every country and that risks becoming unsustainable should the markets no longer be willing to finance it; the spread is a case in point. The markets dictate the rules and impose on governments a form of subjugation from which they cannot escape, exercising what we can define as a veritable dictatorship of the Markets. It is essential to point out that public debt, in all the countries of the world with their own currency, has no technical reason to justify it as a real problem; it is only possible because of the complicity, corruption and, at times, ignorance of governments that go along with this false narrative that imposes obsessive control of public accounts, forcing them to constantly compress public spending and privatise as much as possible. The question is: why? Why does a state have to worry about containing the current expenditure it makes with its own currency of which it is the monopolist and sole issuer… without limits?

We exclude from our considerations the Eurozone countries that, not being owners of their own currency, but only users, can only live on “loans” under the continuous and constant blackmail of the Markets. A state with a sovereign currency, by monetising its debt with its Central Bank, can finance the government without budgetary constraints. We have been mistakenly convinced that a state with its own currency finances itself with taxes; hence the obligation on the part of governments to impose generally oppressive taxation that cuts the legs out from under the economy and drains savings. Taxes have other functions: they impose the obligation to use the national currency, they are an indispensable regulator of inflation and allow for a fairer distribution of wealth, but they do not serve to finance public spending.

It is important to emphasise that the social classes that suffer most from this perverse mechanism are the working and entrepreneurial classes and the middle class in general, whose wealth is drained, slowly but steadily, by the financial sector, the parasitic category par excellence. This process is fuelling an ever-widening gap between rich and poor. Suffice it to say that inequality is increasing all over the world: on the one hand, the number of billionaires and their capital is growing, on the other, poverty is increasing in all countries, both industrialised and developing: “It's the invisible hand of the market, my beauty”. The market's ability to regulate itself is the great lie of liberalism, used solely and exclusively in the interests of the big oligopolies.

Where there is no state, there are no rules, where there are no rules, there is no democracy; globalisation has been built on this premise, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to conceive of a change geared towards the good and the interest of the peoples. To try to unhinge this perverse mechanism, we absolutely must give power and autonomy back to the Nation State; every international organisation must only have control and coordination functions for shared solutions, but without any decision-making power over states. This is why they must necessarily be scaled down, as they are structures that are largely financed by private individuals who guarantee themselves, with these subsidies of theirs, a pre-emption over the decisions of the organisations themselves. One example above all is the WHO, the protagonist of a devastating pandemic policy, relating to Covid, imposed by the pharmaceutical industries, its major financiers. In spite of this bad experience, it is only recently that the various member states have decided to cede all decision-making power to the WHO on the next likely pandemic events. One wonders by what kind of irresponsible criminals we are governed.

In this context, it becomes necessary to understand the fundamental function of the State as a political entity expressing the will of the people and the supreme guarantor of their rights. To perform this task, the state must be able to enjoy maximum autonomy, and the first prerequisite for this is monetary sovereignty, an indispensable tool for implementing political choices unconstrained by external influences, be they financial groups, multinationals or, as stated above, international organisations. The importance of having all the necessary financial resources at one's disposal to activate work, aiming at full employment, is vital for the economy and well-being of the nation. Let us remember that the wealth of a state is created with work and this can only be optimised with state intervention to complement private initiative and enterprises.

The autonomy of economic and monetary policy is the basis of democracy; unfortunately, we must take note that this “freedom” no longer exists today. Liberalism has poisoned globalisation and, as far as we are concerned, the European Union [EU] and in particular the Eurozone, which is one of its greatest successes. The total subjugation of its economies to the destructive diktats of finance and multinationals have taken away any decision-making power from the European peoples who, no longer having any possibility of intervening through the natural democratic process on political governance, are reduced to sacrificial victims of a semi-hidden and creeping dictatorship, perhaps, precisely for this reason, among the worst on the planet.

Let us now analyse the most radical choices of this unspeakable EU, which has plunged us into an interminable recession: warmongering policies with the self-defeating imposition of sanctions on Russia, whose most negative effects include the enormous increase in the cost of energy products, unsustainable green policies that are demolishing the productive sector, the decision to unnecessarily and dangerously re-arm European countries (for amounts exceeding 1,000 billion) represent profoundly penalising choices for the Eurozone economy, considering that they must be implemented within the usual austerity “framework” that does not allow budget deficits to be exceeded beyond the demonic 3% limit. This implies an inevitable increase in the tax burden and/or contraction of public spending. This is pure madness. The mistakes and incalculable damage caused by this EU are so many and so serious that it is no longer just a case of guilty incompetence on the part of the political class, but, more likely, of a real planned plan of “mass destruction”.

In such a dramatic context, how can Italy counter this incredible economic and political drift? Can we trust in the foresight and loyalty of our current political class? The answer to this last question is no, since we have been sold out to a predatory and stateless supranational power system by all our political components, conscious accomplices of this announced disaster. The tombstone on the possibility of any recovery, to date, is the unawareness of a population completely uninformed and manipulated by a media system totally subservient to the globalist powers that prevents us from understanding the real extent of this huge crisis that has now become structural, an economic, political, geopolitical but also and above all cultural crisis. All this has been able to happen due to the lack of governments willing to fight for the rights and interests of their own countries, allowing, over the last thirty years, them to be deprived of those essential tools for independence and real national sovereignty, first and foremost monetary sovereignty, the total cession of which took place with the adoption of the Euro.

As Italians, we certainly cannot hope for external “saviours” who may seem to be at odds with the current globalised system that oppresses us but, in reality, represent the other side of the same coin; improvisation, arrogance, incompetence and irresponsibility are the characteristics of the current Euro-Atlantic leaders. With their political action they are literally pulverising the credibility and reliability of the West in the eyes of the world.

At this point, a new awareness on the part of the Italian people is indispensable, enabling it to acquire the necessary elements of evaluation to put fair and democratic pressure on politics, a politics that once again operates in the national interest. Pope Leo XIV's declaration in which he emphasised that “Only informed peoples can make free choices”.

The essential points are few but significant. The first to be addressed are the economic ones. The government must be able to increase the financial resources for public spending and for supporting the economy; despite the constraints imposed by the Treaties, it is possible, with appropriate and innovative fiscal manoeuvres, such as the SIRE, to start providing new liquidity to the economic circuit. Bonus 110, albeit with an imperfect planning of financing, constituted a real expansive manoeuvre that stimulated work and increased GDP. It is absolutely essential to recreate a circuit of Public Banks to provide the necessary support to the credit sector. Remember that Private Banks have a pro-cyclical function; in a recession, at the time of greatest need, they tend to reduce credit, amplifying the negative state of the economic cycle. Public banks, on the contrary, are the only ones that can operate counter-cyclically. Another factor of primary importance for public banks is that they can guarantee the purchase of government bonds issued by the Treasury at much lower rates than market rates with a much wider margin of operation. A final, very important step concerns the updating of wage levels that have been stagnant for thirty years, a Nuremberg Court anomaly. The stagnation of wages is the poisoned fruit of the Euro, a de facto fixed exchange rate monetary system that, by not allowing the exchange market to operate, forces the devaluation of wages to compensate for economic imbalances.

As far as politics and the fundamental relationship between elected representatives and voters are concerned, we must clamour for a return to preferences; this would allow more direct control of the political class and remove decision-making power from the party secretariats, practically all co-opted and prone to international finance. In this way, the allocation of their seats would depend on our vote; in practice they would be forced to return to our service.

All this must be part of a programme that is, in any case, preparatory to the exit from the Euro, since the latter was conceived and structured in such a way as to constitute a system of power and absolute control over the governments of the countries that are part of it.

Finally, it is important to underline Italy's role in the geopolitical field. We are in a geographical area, the Mediterranean, of extraordinary strategic importance; this can allow us to have a moderate but decisive voice in international relations. We are in a context particularly inflamed by the conflict in Ukraine, we have the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Poland who are pursuing incredible warmongering policies, seemingly in contrast with Trump's more dialoguing policy; Italy should exploit this preferential channel of relations with the US president to distance itself from the worrying positions of this very dangerous EU that is literally destroying the economies of European countries, fuelling, with its aggressive policies towards Russia, a very serious risk of a possible future conflict. Both economically and geopolitically, the totally unqualified positions of these countries make remaining in the EU untenable. The first objective to pursue, once we have regained our autonomy, would be the reopening of a dialogue with Russia to rebuild new and more cooperative relations. A good relationship would be of vital importance for the whole of Europe, both from an economic point of view, because of the infinite quantity of energy products and raw materials that it could supply us with at competitive prices, and with regard to security and stability in international relations. In this respect, too, the EU has shown itself in all its foolishness by describing Russia as a danger that, after Ukraine, could continue with expansionist aims towards the rest of Europe. Russia, a country of 17 million square kilometres, with eleven time zones, 150 million inhabitants and all the raw materials in the world, what interest and possibility would it have in invading countries that have not a raw material but 450 million inhabitants… to occupy and control? This is enough to understand the incredible madness and hypocrisy of a European ruling class as a madhouse; if it were not tragic, this geopolitical context would be considered grotesque.

In our country [Italy] we must overcome the obsolete stereotype of left and right that leads us, on so many occasions, to uncritical and divisive cheering. Such a complex and dramatic global picture requires greater lucidity, awareness, unity and a spirit of participation from the Italian people in order to directly influence our politics. Let us remember that we have no saints in heaven and no one will come to save us, only we will be able to do so.

