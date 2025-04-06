Today I am providing my English translation of 4 short articles, all from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis mine in all of them).

The first one was published yesterday, Friday 4th April 2025.

Europe's aspiring leaders defy reality

French President Emmanuel Macron.

Despite no one following them, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer continue to insist on forming a “coalition of the willing” to support Ukraine's war effort without the US. After their last meeting in Paris on 27th March [2025], Emmanuel Macron admitted that the potential volunteers were unwilling to support the British-French proposal for a “peacekeeping force” in Ukraine, even after downgrading it to a “reassurance force”. However, as he said, “we do not need unanimity to do this”. He announced that a joint British-French delegation would still discuss the plan with Kiev and propose it, should a peace agreement be reached.

Furthermore, Macron and Starmer announced their intention to sabotage the Black Sea agreement, negotiated by Washington and Moscow in Riyadh to allow both Ukraine and Russia to export grain and fertiliser. Russia had stipulated that exports depended on the lifting of restrictions and sanctions on a major agricultural bank, food and fertiliser exporters, and Russian ships transporting the commodities (recall that the original 2022 Black Sea Agreement had failed when the West used sanctions to prevent Russian exports). While, on 25th March [2025], the White House had made it clear that the agreement was intended to help “restore Russia's access to the world market”, the Europeans were against the agreement.

After the Paris summit on 27th March [2025], the leaders of UK, France and Germany said they would not lift the sanctions. “We discussed”, Starmer said, “how to increase sanctions to support the US initiative and to bring Russia to the negotiating table through further pressure from this group of countries”.

A few hours after the meeting, Ukraine launched HIMARS missiles towards Russia, hitting a gas metering station in Sudzha, along the route that guaranteed cheap natural gas supplies to Europe for decades before the EU boycott. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, “there is reason to believe that the targeting and guidance of these attacks were conducted through French satellite systems, while the coordinate input and launch procedures were handled by British specialists”.

The second article was published on Thursday 3rd April 2025.

SignalGate: Trump denounces witch hunt and fake news

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

In statements made to NBC News on 29th March [2025], President Trump said he had no plans to fire National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (photo) or others over the so-called SignalGate scandal that broke a few days earlier. “I don't fire people because of fake news and witch hunts”, he said, adding in vintage Trump style, “I have no idea what Signal is. I don't care what Signal is. All I can tell you is that it's just a witch hunt, and that's all the press wants to talk about because you have nothing else to talk about”.

Donald Trump was responding, in part, to a widely circulated article in Politico on 28th March [2025] which claimed that Vice President Vance and others had advised him to call for the resignation of Mike Waltz, the National Security Adviser who had organised the discussion on the Signal app relating to the ongoing attacks against the Houthis in Yemen. Waltz or his deputy had “mistakenly” invited Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, to participate in the chat. Although the scandal has all the hallmarks of a British intelligence operation aimed at discrediting and “blinding” the Trump administration on strategic issues, it also reveals a rather shocking naivety, if not incompetence, of the participants who used an unprotected app. Notorious British outlets have targeted Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, accusing them of “unreliability”.

It remains to be discovered how and why Goldberg was on the list. It should be noted, however, that although an American citizen, he had served as a young man in the Israel Defence Forces, as a prison guard during the first Intifada.

It should also be noted that Signal had been recommended for use by the Biden administration's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), in a guide issued a month before Trump's inauguration...

The third article that follows was published on Thursday 3rd April 2025.

A "decapitation" of Iran would decapitate the Trump presidency

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

In recent weeks, there have been increasing calls in Washington for the Trump administration to deliver a coup de grace to Iran. On 23rd March [2025], National Security Advisor Mike Waltz threatened Tehran by saying that, if the Islamic Republic does not change its foreign policy and “completely abandon” its nuclear programme, “there will be consequences”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told the Trump administration that Iran can be “decapitated” without a full-scale war, as the Israel Defence Forces did with Hezbollah and as the Assad government in Syria was overthrown.

The US aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson is on its way to the Southwest Asian theatre. Two other US aircraft carriers, the USS Nimitz and the USS Gerald R. Ford, are preparing to deploy, although their destination has not been disclosed. At the same time, according to some credible media reports, the US has just deployed five to seven B-2 stealth bombers to the island of Diego Garcia, in the middle of the Indian Ocean, with associated aerial refuelling tanks. Military experts have noted that this is a very large and unusual deployment, which appears to be linked to an upcoming military operation.

Now, Trump's promise to end the “endless and meaningless regime change wars around the world” with which he won the election is being put to the test.

Launching an attack on Iran would not only blow up the entire Middle East, it would also undermine the ongoing talks between the US and Russia that could not only end the conflict in Ukraine, but also open the door to a much-needed new security and development architecture globally.

Who would want to scuttle the promising negotiations between Trump and Putin? The answer is: the forces that seek to maintain the modern Anglo-American version of the infamous British Empire and its financial power, i.e. what is sometimes called the military-industrial-financial complex.

Although it may not be obvious, the “Signalgate” scandal, which exploded onto the political scene last week seemingly out of nowhere, must be seen in this context. Indeed, the clear targets of the scandal are the intelligence team created by Trump, mainly Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard (photo), CIA Director John Ratcliffe and FBI chief Kash Patel. They want to eliminate sources of accurate strategic information for Trump in order to set a strategic trap for him, such as a “decapitation attack” against Iran.

There is a parallel with the case of General Michael Flynn, who was forced to resign as National Security Adviser in the first Trump administration, after being in office for only 22 days; an operation that paved the way for neocons, such as John Bolton and Mike Pompeo, who proceeded to sabotage Trump's stated policy.

The fourth and final article was published on Monday 31st March 2025.

The government coalition talks in Berlin might fail, then what?

Schiller Institute founder Helga Zepp-LaRouche.

The plan approved by the Bundestag and Bundesrat last week envisages €400 billion in defence spending (to be financed out of debt) and €500 billion in investment, much of it defence-related. The spending, as we have written, required an amendment to the constitution, and in order to secure the support of the Greens, which is indispensable to achieve a two-thirds majority, CDU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz was forced to accept that €100 billion of the infrastructure fund would be allocated to “climate protection” projects, rather than to modernising the collapsing civil infrastructure. This can only accelerate the flight of manufacturing companies abroad, leaving the country increasingly deindustrialised.

However, despite the momentary agreement on the abolition of the constitutionally imposed “debt brake”, the future government partners CDU-CSU and SPD disagree on many aspects of industrial policy, as well as on taxation, climate, migration, social and labour market issues. The differences are fundamental enough to lead the Neue Zuercher Zeitung [a Swiss German-language daily newspaper] to write that coalition talks could fail, making it impossible for Merz to lead a red coalition.

Others have warned that even if the two parties were to successfully conclude the coalition talks, Merz might still fail to gain confidence, due to opposition in the ranks of the Social Democrats and his own party. Should he fail to gain confidence twice, the third vote would only require a simple majority, at which point the Greens, SPD and Left would unite to elect Social Democrat Lars Klingbeil as Chancellor, writes the usually well-informed Tichys Einblick in its 23rd March [2025] issue (https://www.tichyseinblick.de/tichys-einblick/merz-kandidat-ohne-koennen/).

The liberal-conservative magazine says that Merz has already fired all his bullets in the negotiations; now that the debt brake has passed, that the Greens have got what they wanted, i.e. the climate target enshrined in the constitution, the presumptive chancellor-in pectore has already done his job and is theoretically no longer needed. This is an extreme interpretation, but in fact, for the big speculative investor groups like Blackrock, of which Merz himself has been a top manager in the past, the Christian Democrat leader might be expendable, because he has already ensured, with last week's vote, that hundreds of billions of Euros will be pumped into unproductive rearmament projects that will benefit them. After that, whoever is chosen as chancellor will have to continue this hyperinflationary policy. In any case, commented Schiller Institute founder Helga Zepp-LaRouche (photo), “it is the end of democracy in Germany, because the way they have done it, using the old parliament, which had already been dissolved, to tie the hands of the new parliament, is an untenable situation, and I would not be surprised if there is a huge social explosion in Germany soon”.