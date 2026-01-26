What follows is my English translation of an article by Maya, originally in Italian, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 8th December 2025.

(All emphasis mine and footnotes original).

North-eastern Syria is an arid expanse of sand and dust. Arriving in Al Raqqa (الرقة), the only partially lush area along the road is the banks of the Euphrates River, which welcome travellers at the entrance to the city. The roads connecting the various towns, from Al Raqqa to Al Hasakah (الحسكة) and Al Qamishli (القامشلي), are long, straight stretches, punctuated by checkpoints every ten kilometres, crossing a region where the September sun still burns the eyes and the heat mixes with the dust.

North-eastern Syria was the scene of intense fighting during the Syrian War, which saw Kurdish forces pitted against the self-styled Islamic State, which had established its political and ideological capital in Raqqa in 2014. Today, the city is slowly being rebuilt: the signs of war remain clearly visible, but work is proceeding intensively in the central areas. The years of ISIS occupation, of severed heads displayed in Al-Na’im Square, also known as the “Rotary of Hell”, of executions in Raqqa stadium, of the terror and segregation that the “Syrian” population suffered during the years of the Caliphate, seem far away.

Raqqa Al-Na’im Square.

Walking through the streets, it is clear that, despite the city being under the control of Kurdish forces (it was liberated in 2017 after a long battle involving Kurdish forces with logistical support from the United States), the population is predominantly Arab; many women wear the full niqab, probably a legacy of Daesh’s domination.

The Rojava region is characterised by the presence of various ethnic and religious communities, including numerous Arab tribes. Historically, the Euphrates valley was inhabited by Arab tribes as early as the Roman and Byzantine periods, which consolidated in the 7th century after the Arab conquest of the region. The Arab tribal groups were based on nomadic and semi-nomadic pastoralism, and the proximity to the Euphrates River contributed to the development of pastures thanks to the proximity of the watercourse.

Many of these communities are concentrated in the areas of Raqqa and Deir EzZor (ر ولز ا ردي), the same areas where ISIS was most active during the Islamic State’s territorial control.

The people we met in the city avoid talking about the years of war and occupation by Daesh, an acronym for al-Dawla al-Islāmiyya fī l-ʿIrāq wa l-Shām, limiting themselves to saying, when asked, that “they were difficult years”.

Although the Islamic State was defeated in Raqqa and Kobanî in 2017 by Kurdish forces with the support of the US-led international coalition, many of its members are still at large, others have been arrested and still others remain free.

The Hasakeh prison, the largest in Rojava, currently houses around 5,000 prisoners, 80% of whom are mercenaries. In 2022, the prison was the scene of an external attack by ISIS, as reported by some Kurdish sources interviewed on site, which led to more than two weeks of fighting, with the killing of about one hundred SDF soldiers, civilians and about three hundred ISIS militiamen. After the 2022 attack, there were other attempted incursions, but all were blocked by Kurdish security forces. Almost all prisoners are held in solitary confinement with the possibility of leaving, separately, for only one hour a day during daylight hours. There are no activities inside the prison, as prisoners are awaiting repatriation or trial by an international court. In the Al-Hol and Roj detention camps, on the other hand, women affiliated with ISIS are detained together with their children.

It is precisely within these camps that the weight of an ideology that has never been completely defeated becomes particularly evident. “Mentality” and “ideology” would be neutral terms if they were not used in a specific context, but in the Al-Hol camp they take on a dangerous and uncomfortable meaning, a legacy of a past that has not ended and which, although often forgotten by the official narrative, continues to resurface.

Al-Hol is a detention camp for women affiliated with ISIS, located in north-eastern Syria, in the region commonly known as Rojava and under the control of Kurdish forces. Inside, there are about 6,300 “foreign” women from France, Germany, Turkey and Russia, almost all of whom were arrested in 2019 after the battle of Baghuz and transferred to the camp. In total, Al-Hol currently houses around 26,000 people, 90% of whom are women and children. In the years following the battle of Baghuz, the camp housed up to 63,000 people of 55 different nationalities.

The camp appears as an inhospitable expanse bordered by metal fences and barbed wire, separating it from the adjacent town from which it takes its name. It is located near the border with Iraq, in an area that was historically intended for refugees from the First Gulf War and which, during the Syrian conflict, was transformed into a detention centre.

Established in 1991, it was only in 2016 that Al-Hol was converted into a detention camp during the presence of the Islamic State in north-eastern Syria. Today, it houses women and children who, after the territorial defeat of ISIS, remained on Syrian soil awaiting their respective governments’ decisions on their repatriation. As reported by camp director Jihan Hanan, even almost ten years after the arrest and detention of these women, repatriation continues to be a difficult process, as most Western states are failing to carry out the required procedures.

Only Iraq has initiated a repatriation policy in recent years that aims to return Iraqi citizens currently detained in the Al-Hol camp to their homeland by 2027; however, this policy has raised fears among the Yazidi community in Iraq, who are concerned that the return of people affiliated with Daesh could contribute to the resurgence of ISIS in Iraqi territory.

The director reports that the main problem within Al-Hol is the “radical background” of the people inside, including children, who represent a danger because they have grown up with a radicalised mindset, with mothers preventing them from attending school and preferring an Islamic education inside the tents.

Despite the fall of the Caliphate, these women continue to live as if the camp itself were Daesh territory: a limbo where time seems to have stopped and where echoes of an undefeated past resurface amid the dust that envelops the tents.

The camp covers about three kilometres and is divided into eight sections, which mainly house Syrians and Iraqis. Then there is the Annex section, where the Islamic State never died and where all the foreign female fighters and former mercenaries are detained. It is impossible to enter the Annex section for security reasons: the Kurdish forces that run the camp do not allow access because, we are told, we could even be attacked by children throwing stones. Attacks on NGOs and external personnel are frequent, and even camp staff rarely enter, and only when escorted by armoured vehicles. The Annex section also appears as a boundless expanse of patched-up tents; from the outer fence, it is possible to see a football pitch, but as in the rest of the camp, the dominant image is that of an empty and hopeless place.

Annex section of the Al-Hol camp.

It seems like a long time ago now, back in 2014, when Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi officially announced the creation of the Caliphate in Mosul’s Al-Nuri Grand Mosque, inviting all Muslims to swear allegiance to him in his first and only filmed public appearance, in which he declared: “Islam cannot exist without Sharia; there is no honour or dignity for Muslims except under the shadow of the Caliphate”. Yet, in the Al-Hol camp, those words seem to echo among the folds of the tents, in the eyes of the women who, covered by full niqabs, watch with suspicion and anger.

Even the women encountered in the area of the camp reserved for Syrians and Iraqis are suspicious and distrustful when it comes to making statements or answering questions. In most cases, they claim to have arrived at the camp spontaneously as migrants fleeing war zones, but Kurdish forces deny these claims, arguing that all women inside Al-Hol have been detained for being affiliated with the Islamic State. In the market and accessible areas, there is a palpable atmosphere of widespread radicalisation, accompanied by obvious degradation.

Khadija is a French citizen originally from Montpellier. She has been detained in the Roj camp since 2019. Her husband died during the battle of Baghuz, and she claims to have arrived at the camp voluntarily, presenting herself as a migrant fleeing a war zone. She has two children who do not attend school because, as she explains, “I prefer to educate them myself”. Khadija is kind and tries to show some remorse when she talks about her decision to come to Syria. She says she wants to return to France, her country of origin, but according to Shilan, the camp’s security officer, such statements are often used to try to appear “innocent” in the eyes of the world. In view of a possible repatriation, she adds, these are the same words that many of these women would say in a courtroom.

Like her, other women agree to speak, to tell their side of the story, and in some cases to reiterate their desire to see the Islamic State reborn, describing that period as the best of their lives. From their words, the war disappears, and the narrative becomes an echo of faith and belonging. From the interview with one of the Italian girls in the Roj camp, it emerges that her choice to enter Syria was a conscious decision, linked to her desire to live within the Islamic Caliphate, and even now, almost ten years later, she regrets that period, describing it as the best of her life.

Thus, even the Al-Hol and Roj camps seem to become a starting point from which they still dream of rebuilding what history has interrupted.

It was precisely after al-Baghdadi’s speech on 4th July 2014 that a global recruitment campaign began in Europe, prompting thousands of men and women to travel to Syria to join Daesh.

After the start of the war in Syria, fuelled by internal groups but also by external actors with the intention of overthrowing the government of Bashar Al-Assad, many young people from different European countries reached Syrian territory with the direct support of Western intelligence agencies. They almost always entered via Turkey, which became the main transit corridor: a safe and relatively uncontrolled passage that allowed thousands of foreign fighters to move from Europe to the Syrian war zones.

The war in Iraq launched by the United States in 2003 created the ideal conditions for the rise of ISIS, as stated by General David Petraeus’s former military adviser: “ISIS would not exist if we had not invaded Iraq”. This statement was made ten years after the American military occupation, but it clearly explains the repercussions that the American armed intervention had on the entire region. The birth of ISIS was not accidental, and neither was its expansion, either in Iraq or Syria. On the contrary, it ended up fitting perfectly into the US logic following 11th September 2001, which had identified Syria as a future theatre of conflict, with the probable aim of weakening Damascus and isolating it from its main regional ally, Iran.

The group’s media propaganda was massive and highly structured, exploiting social vulnerabilities in Europe and leading to the recruitment of nearly 30,000 people, including many European women from France, Germany and even Italy, who travelled to Syria to become the wives of jihadists.

Although ISIS was formally defeated in Baghuz in 2019, in the battle that marked the end of its territorial control in Syria, it continues to live on in the thoughts and actions of the female prisoners, in an atmosphere saturated with anger and fanaticism, like a fuse ready to explode. The director reports that after the fall of Bashar al-Assad, the foreign fighters barricaded themselves inside the section for about two weeks, preventing food and other essential goods from entering, convinced, as she tells us, that Al-Jolani would come to free them. They only surrendered when hunger got the better of them. Many of them said they did not want to leave Syria and the camp, claiming they wanted to wait for the arrival of the new Caliphate.

Al-Jolani’s seizure of power, as reported by both the director of Al-Hol and the head of security at the Roj camp, has exacerbated attacks from outside by ISIS cells still active on Syrian territory, increasing their number and intensity and creating an ever-greater problem in terms of security management.

The director of Al-Hol, Jihan Hanan, is a calm but resolute woman who has held this position for more than three years. In Rojava, it is not unusual to see women in leadership roles within public or government institutions, as the Kurdish system requires a 50% quota of women in government and its institutions. “Being the director of a camp like Al-Hol is a daily challenge”, she says, both on a professional and personal level, but despite the difficulties, the director says she is deeply committed to her work.

Director of Al-Hol Camp, Jihan Hanan [R].

The other major problem reported by the manager concerns the management of the numerous children and adolescents inside the camp, many of whom were born in Al-Hol and represent a growing problem.

Hanan clearly explains how most adolescents and children are not educated according to Western models, i.e. they do not participate in the activities offered by camp operators, or in some cases have never attended school, even before being detained in Al-Hol. The activities within the camp run by NGOs such as Save the Children, UNICEF and other Syrian NGOs, Hanan explains, are not enough to create an environment that can offer a real alternative to the lack of education and services, leaving these teenagers with no prospects for the future.

This situation fuels the spread of greater radicalisation, which finds fertile ground in a context of hardship and marginalisation. The director explains how, when the Al-Hol camp was established, there were three active schools, run by international and Syrian NGOs, to try to provide education for the children inside, but today only one remains, and it is poorly attended. The children talk about school as a place of no interest, where they prefer not to go because it is “useless”, preferring to live in tents, work in the market or simply roam the alleys of the camp.

Al-Hol and Roj Camp are not simply two camps in the Syrian desert; they are probably the legacy of an order created and intended to destabilise the entire region and today represent a hotbed of a past that has never been dismantled. ISIS is not just a ghost of the past, but the product of a system of foreign alliances that continue to play a role in the reconstruction of what the whole world calls the “New Syria”. In the tents of Al-Hol, it is not only ideology that survives, but living proof of foreign interests in Syria, reminding us that the Syrian “game” is not yet over.

The Kurdish government’s repeated requests to establish an international tribunal to determine the criminal responsibility of detainees have never been accepted. This refusal reveals how little Western states are really willing to shoulder the burden and responsibility for what happened in Syria during the war, including legal responsibility towards their own citizens who came to the country to join ISIS.

An international tribunal would also mean investigating the source of the militants’ salaries, who have repeatedly stated that they received financial compensation, as well as the funds needed to finance the journey to Syria of hundreds of people who left Europe and who, in many cases, did not have the resources to do so independently. Just think of one of the Italian girls currently detained in Roj: she arrived in Syria in 2015, at the age of only seventeen, without a job or the means to pay for a journey that took her through Italy, Turkey and finally the territories then controlled by ISIS.

Such a process would inevitably end up opening a Pandora’s box that Western governments, in all likelihood, have no intention of opening.

