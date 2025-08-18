What follows is my English translation of an article by Maya, originally in Italian, published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 16th June 2025.

(All formatting and footnotes original).

For almost four centuries, Syria was not a state in the modern sense of the term, but a vital piece of the great Ottoman Empire mosaic. Damascus, a crossroads of caravan routes, pulsated to the rhythm of the “Umma”, a vast Islamic community that stretched from Istanbul to Mecca and a thousand other places. It was a political community in which the Ottomans were pragmatic and skilful managers of diversity. During their rule, they did not impose a single identity but, on the contrary, kept alive the use of Arabic for sacred texts, recognised confessional differences and administered the ethnic and religious complexity of the Syrian territory with a flexibility, fluidity and probably an inclusive capacity that would make even today's European rulers pale in comparison.

The “Umma”, which in Arabic means “nation” but also “community”, was more than a religious concept; it was an architecture of multiple affiliations, referring to the community of believers, including both Sunnis and Shiites, a concept that emphasises the unity of all Muslims.

Syria, therefore, was not just a nation, but a living body within an imperial organism. Sunnis, Shiites, Christians, Druze, Kurds, Armenians: they coexisted under the tolerant gaze of the sultan-caliph, in a fluid order that recognised differences without repressing them. The system of government that dominated Ottoman Syria reinforced the autonomy of these different ethnic and religious communities. Each religious community, known as a “Millet”, had its own representative in Istanbul who regulated internal disputes.

The term governorate, still used today to refer to Syrian administrative subdivisions, is an Ottoman echo, the legacy of a time when the management of the territory did not involve external imposition, but internal adaptation. A time when the Empire did not merely dominate: it absorbed, amalgamated, coexisted.

However, this situation of cultural and economic cohesion came to a halt with the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire. The end of the First World War paved the way for the great partition of the Middle East by the colonial powers: France and England divided up what remained of the Arab provinces with a pen on a map and without consulting the local populations. Thus, artificial borders were created, lines drawn in London and Paris that deliberately ignored traditional structures and historical identities. In Syria, the new “nation” was not the result of an internal process, but the result of a colonial experiment disguised as an international mandate.

“Historical” Syria, the centre of gravity of the “Fertile Crescent”, was in fact much larger and not linked to the construction of “artificial” borders. The very concept of “border” during Ottoman rule was probably more changeable and fluid and decidedly less rigid than the meaning attributed to it in more modern times.

The secret agreements between France and England, historically known as the “Sykes-Picot agreements”, did not in fact provide for the construction of a large Arab state, but rather the division between the two European nations of what was the Turkish empire, in what became the tried and tested method of “dividi et impera” [Latin for “divide and rule”], dating back even before French domination in Syria. The desire to divide the great Turkish empire probably materialised when Western states realised that if the Arab peoples united, they could take control of their own destiny and potentially separate Europe from the rest of the world. France and England understood that the Ottoman Empire had become the main Islamic state in the region from a geopolitical, cultural and ideological point of view. The situation could therefore be perceived by European foreign powers as a potential factor of instability for the imperialist balance, raising concerns about the empire's growing role on the international stage. Foreign powers thus negotiated border lines to delimit their spheres of influence in the region.

Famous were the words of the English diplomat Sykes who, in 1915, said: “draw a straight line between Acre and Kirkuk”, words that seem to express the precise desire that these places should represent the northern limit of a hypothetical English colony in the Middle East, which then established the future zones of influence and control of the British Raj. The result of these agreements, signed even before the end of the Ottoman Empire, was the creation of heterogeneous, unstable and difficult-to-govern states, delimited by predefined borders, born of political and hegemonic coercion. The colonial policy of “chaos” aimed to keep the colonised regions unstable and divided, fuelling ethnic and religious rivalries, with a view to domination and “controlled” disorder.

The division of the Ottoman Empire after the First World War led to the domination of the Middle East by Western powers such as England and France, a domination that extended to Syria until 1943 and whose territorial borders are still dominant today.

Today, when we look at Syria, shattered by war and foreign interference, it is not difficult to glimpse the long shadow of that broken past. A past, that of the Great Sultanate, which, although open to criticism, at least offered an imperfect balance, and so perhaps, when travelling to the north-western areas of Syria, it is not so unusual to perceive a different territorial connotation, a different toponymy and even a different will of the Syrian people who, despite Western narratives, are perhaps not so attached to the image of the borders imposed by foreign policy.

Afrin, between red earth and white gold

This is what the territory of Afrin, in north-western Syria, a few kilometres from the Turkish border, looks like: a lush green expanse, a sign of flourishing agriculture, and fertile red earth, home to apricot, olive and peach orchards. The red soil is well irrigated thanks to the presence of lakes, waterways and the Maydanki dam, built near the city of the same name.

This almost bucolic image contrasts sharply with the desolation of the plains along the M5 road, which connects Damascus to Aleppo, where the greyness of dust and rubble monopolises the view.

Afrin was renowned for its olive oil production: the region, dotted with olive groves and oil mills, was an important part of the Syrian economy. Until a few years ago, it was one of the few enclaves that remained relatively stable during the early years of the civil war. Oil production fuelled the local economy, along with the extraction and processing of limestone, which Syrians also call “white gold”, prized for its beige colour and uniformity, and used in the reconstruction of the Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo.

A diverse agricultural and industrial economy made Afrin a strategic point for trade.

Today, this territory, rich in history and culture, is undergoing demographic, political and economic transformation. These changes, which at first glance seem like a break with the recent past, could instead be read as a return to the area's deepest historical roots. This territory was in fact part of the Ottoman Empire, a political and cultural entity that long governed its internal balance and its links with the surrounding world. Rather than an alteration of identity, perhaps we could speak of a historical rebalancing: a slow re-emergence of social structures, cultural influences and geopolitical dynamics that have their roots in a shared imperial past. In this sense, the current transformations may not necessarily represent a break, but rather a return to a historical identity that never completely disappeared.

Afrin is about 60 kilometres from Aleppo.

The road is in good condition, but the journey time is longer due to the numerous checkpoints. Along the way, there are several refugee camps: tents pitched on the side of the road or among the olive trees. These are mostly Syrian camps inhabited by families who had to leave their homes because of the war or who lost them in the earthquake of 6th February 2023, and who still do not have the financial means to rebuild them.

Many families currently come from what Syrians now call “ghost towns”, i.e. villages north of Aleppo that were first destroyed during the war in clashes between the Free Syrian Army and government forces, and then hit again by the earthquake. Today, they are forced to live in cramped stone buildings, where the kitchen, bedroom and living room are all in one room.

The main problem with these camps is not only the structures, shacks, tents or, in the best cases, a few stone buildings, but the complete lack of services, job opportunities and, above all, the impossibility of returning to their homes of origin.

Jindires, like the city of Afrin, was considered by the population to be a relatively safe refuge from the battles raging in the surrounding towns and villages during the Syrian war. But this diaspora has not yet come to an end.

Despite proclamations of a “new Syria”, social conditions remain extremely difficult. What is felt is a common sense of disorientation, sometimes accompanied by a glimmer of hope, immediately extinguished by the harsh reality: a fragmented and complex territory, where access to services is unstable and precarious, and where the future is still hostage to ancient political conflicts.

As you approach the city of Afrin, you can clearly sense a change: the atmosphere is no longer that of a typical Syrian city. The Turkish presence is tangible everywhere.

Syria among the new rulers

The checkpoints are manned by Hayat Tahrir al-Shams [HTS] militiamen, while Syrian flags fly alongside Turkish ones, painted on the concrete of the checkpoints and hoisted on the control towers.

On 18th January 2018, Turkey launched Operation “Olive Branch”, hitting the city of Afrin hard with a series of bombings that affected much of the territory. Turkish President Erdoğan described the military intervention as necessary to neutralise “Kurdish terrorists” and, two months later, on 18th March, he claimed victory. The date of 18th March was probably not chosen at random: on that very day in 1915, the Ottoman Empire won a historic victory against the Franco-British fleet in the Dardanelles Strait. A coincidence laden with symbolism which, whether intentional or not, recalls the Pan-Turkic ideal that marks Erdoğan's geopolitical vision.

The operation was conducted with the support of the Free Syrian Army, which also included Islamist militias linked to religious fundamentalism, politically and economically supported by Ankara, which hosted their command in the Turkish city of Hatay, on the border with the Syrian province of Idlib. The battle had a predictable outcome, given Turkey's military superiority, but it changed the demography of the territory and its economic structure.

Today, only 20% of the Kurdish population remains in Afrin. Nearly 300,000 people were forced to leave their homes and flee to Aleppo, taking refuge in the Kurdish neighbourhoods of Shaikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh.

Following the Turkish occupation, houses and land were confiscated and reallocated to Arab and Turkmen families close to Ankara. Even the place names have been changed: villages and streets no longer bear Kurdish names, but have reverted to Arabic or Turkish names. Today, the currency in circulation in Afrin is the Turkish lira, alongside the US dollar; road signs are bilingual, in Turkish and Arabic, and the entrance to the cities of Afrin and Jindires is marked by arches with names in both languages.

The legacy of the Kurdish canton has been gradually replaced by Turkish cultural and political presence.

The city of Idlib also sees Turkish presence in its governorate, but in this case the history of the city is decidedly different from the narrative of the Kurdish canton of Afrin, even if the Turkish connotation echoes in the streets and checkpoints. It is in fact in this governorate that, since 2017, the year Hay'at Tahrir Al-Shams was formed, the group became the de facto dominant force, under the protection of Ankara.

The city is steeped in symbolism: at the entrance, a large mural with the date 8th December 2024 reminds travellers and visitors that on that day, the current self-proclaimed president of Syria, Ahmad Al-Shara', made his entrance into Damascus, announcing to the world the end of Bashar al-Assad's government.

The streets are patrolled by numerous militiamen, many of whom seem more intent on camping out than performing an actual military function, and many faces do not have typically Syrian features: some seem to come from Central Asia or regions where the eyes are more elongated and oval in shape.

Although the political group Hayat Tahrir al-Shams (HTS) presented itself as a revolutionary force, in the eyes of the international community and according to Western narrative, the city of Idlib appears far from free from the influences of radical Islamism that marked the birth and history of the movement and which, perhaps, continue to define its identity today.

It is right at the entrance to the city, next to the mural, that the white flag with the Shahada flies in the sky: “Ashhadu an lāilāhaillāAllāh, wa ashhadu anna Muḥammadanrasūl Allāh”

(“I bear witness that there is no god but Allah, and I bear witness that Muhammad is the messenger of Allah”), the same used by the Afghan government and with the black background sadly known as the ISIS flag.

The city of Idlib appears bare, almost desolate, and permeated by an atmosphere that at times seems gloomy. Social rules are strict, especially for women: wearing a veil is mandatory, and smoking in public is strictly prohibited, even for foreign women, who risk being reprimanded by passers-by. Most women wear the niqab, a black veil that leaves only the eyes uncovered.

In such a closed environment, the presence of a foreigner does not go unnoticed: it takes very little to be recognised, observed, and often perceived as an anomaly in a social fabric that appears to be strongly conservative.

Syria today appears to be an extremely fragmented territory, not only from a geographical point of view, but also from a political one. In the international narrative, joy at Assad's fall raged on television channels, in newspapers and in editorial analyses. Now Assad's name appears less and less, and the news focuses on the self-proclaimed Syrian president's ability to lift Syria out of the economic difficulties that have plagued it for the last fourteen years. As a result, Al-Shara' can be seen more and more frequently travelling to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and France, shaking hands with those who have contributed over the last fourteen years to turning Syria into a battlefield. This has been achieved through the triggering and creation of rebel political cells and then through the emergence and expansion of Islamist groups linked to ISIS. Unfortunately, historical memory is often fleeting, but it was during those years that the term “foreign fighters” emerged, referring to foreign combatants in the ranks of ISIS. So, given this perspective, it does not seem so strange to see billboards in the city of Damascus displaying the portrait of Trump alongside President Al-Shara' and praising the end of economic sanctions on Syria as a step towards a new future. The same sanctions were imposed by the American administration in 2019 (Caesar Act) and today, in exchange for control of the natural resources of north-eastern Syria, the same administration is preparing to lift them. The US government's transition from executioner to benefactor may not be so unusual after all. In the end, this outcome was perhaps what the Americans had wanted since 2011, when they financed, exacerbated and, above all, engineered a war aimed at bringing about a change of power in Syria.

Syria is occupied in the south by the Israeli army, which claims the Golan Heights on the grounds of wanting to defend its own territories and the Druze population, the north-east is under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Kurdish forces financed by the US-led international coalition, and the north-west is under Turkish control, thanks to which the Ankara government sees the possibility of expanding its national borders, in a return to the historical splendour of the Ottoman Empire (Pan-Turkism), despite the awareness of the impossibility of complete hegemony over Syrian territory.

The same limitation of the Turkish government, in terms of representing a hegemonic force on Syrian territory, could apply to Hayat Tahir Al-Shams, which without Turkish and/or foreign support would have neither the military capacity nor the ability to govern the Syrian state.

Anyone could come to the conclusion that in the contemporary era, Syria has never been so divided, so occupied by foreign forces, and that the much-proclaimed freedom is nothing more than a meaningless word in a country where everyone is in charge except the Syrians.

In a territory where identity has been shattered by borders and wars, even defining the Syrian people has become difficult. Yet it exists in its heterogeneity, Shiites, Armenians, Sunnis, Christians, Palestinians, Kurds, a mosaic of cultures that probably represents the true essence of Syria.

Jindires - North West Syria - central market.

